DevCon School: Blockchain – от слов к реальным проектам Что нас ждет? Константин Гольдштейн Principal Technical Evangelist...
Цели #msblockchain Учеба Практика Проект Развертывание Blockchain- инфраструктуры на базе Ethereum, создание умных контрак...
#msblockchain Что нас ждет сегодня?
#msblockchain Что нас ждет завтра?
#msblockchain Специальный доклад Cale Teeter 10 декабря, 18:15 – 18:45 Blockchain – Next generation oracles (онлайн-сессия)
#msblockchain Что нас ждет в воскресенье?
#msblockchain Константин 0x5ek… Максим 0x7мvm Сергей 0x4es… Максим 0x9em… Владимр 0x8ev… Александр 0x1ea…
Практика #msblockchain To do list • Присоединиться к группе в Slack – dcsblockchain.slack.com • Установить все необходимое...
1. За идею • Какую задачу решает • Применимость • Бизнес-модель 2. За реализацию • Рабочий прототип • Архитектура • Примен...
сессия #1. введение в школу по blockchain. что нас ждет. константин голь...

DevCon from MS

Published in: Internet
  1. 1. DevCon School: Blockchain – от слов к реальным проектам Что нас ждет? Константин Гольдштейн Principal Technical Evangelist, Microsoft
  2. 2. Цели #msblockchain Учеба Практика Проект Развертывание Blockchain- инфраструктуры на базе Ethereum, создание умных контрактов Создание собственного проекта от идеи к пилотному решению Как устроена технология? Основные аспекты: бизнес- сценарии, юридические аспекты, управление проектами, безопасность
  3. 3. #msblockchain Что нас ждет сегодня?
  4. 4. #msblockchain Что нас ждет завтра?
  5. 5. #msblockchain Специальный доклад Cale Teeter 10 декабря, 18:15 – 18:45 Blockchain – Next generation oracles (онлайн-сессия)
  6. 6. #msblockchain Что нас ждет в воскресенье?
  7. 7. #msblockchain Константин 0x5ek… Максим 0x7мvm Сергей 0x4es… Максим 0x9em… Владимр 0x8ev… Александр 0x1ea…
  8. 8. Практика #msblockchain To do list • Присоединиться к группе в Slack – dcsblockchain.slack.com • Установить все необходимое ПО • Создать команду и дать ей название • Придумать идею для проекта • Нарисовать первоначальную архитектуру
  9. 9. 1. За идею • Какую задачу решает • Применимость • Бизнес-модель 2. За реализацию • Рабочий прототип • Архитектура • Применение сервисов Критерии Получить консенсус на Отвечает принципам Blockchain решения

