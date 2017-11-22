Zing front intro －2017

ZINGFRONT ZingFront.cn 2017.8
FIRST INTELLIGENT SAAS COMPANY IN CHINA ▸ Ofﬁce: Beijing, Wuhan and San Francisco. ▸ Talent Team: over 10-year experience ...
Our clients
SOCIALPETA
ZingFront Intelligence Saas . Ad creative analysis：ﬁve millions creatives, covering Facebook/Twitter ／Admob／YouTube ／Vungl...
SocialPeta ——Superior Video Creative Analysis One million creatives：Images, videos, carousels Ads deduplication Multi－chan...
SocialPeta —— Powerful Creative Analysis Capability
SocialPeta —— Channel Analysis
UNREALFRONT
UnrealFront ——Everyone can be a director With your own storyline, you can make a video ad in 10 mins Hundreds of thousands...
UnrealFront ——What you see is what you get
UnrealFront —— Choose your scene
UnrealFront —— Choose your character
UnrealFront —— Choose movements and actions
THANK！ Email：hello@ZingFront.com
ZingFront, the leading marketing data platform and 3D video ads semi-automatic producer
zingfront.com

Technology
