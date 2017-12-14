1
Планирование событий года. Новая энергия

Тренинг в HR клубе.

Планирование событий года. Новая энергия

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. 2 Бизнес-направление: Консультант по вопросам управления и организации персонала, бизнес-тренер. Опытный практик в продажах товаров (FMCG) и услуг с 2001 г., реализовавший ряд проектов для компаний Украины в области операционного и стратегического менеджмента, эффективных инструментов продаж, бизнес – переговоров, лидерства и командообразования. Профессиональная компетентность в вопросах: • консультирования ТОП - менеджеров по вопросам управления и организации персонала; • разработки и проведения ряда программ обучения/тренингов для среднего и старшего менеджмента; • внедрения системы подбора, адаптации, обучения и развития торгового и офисного персонала; • подготовки и проведения assessment & development centre торгового и офисного персонала; • разработки и внедрения эффективных инструментов мотивации персонала. Направление личностного развития: Основатель и ведущий клуба личностного роста GROW Club. Автор курсов личностного роста «Раскрытие внутреннего потенциала», «Твори. Рисуй. Мечтай». Мастер-классов «Путь лидера», «Мир эмоций», «Новая энергия», «Реализация желаний», «Предназначение человека», «Развитие интуиции» и пр. Автор ряда статей по бизнес развитию и личностному росту. Спикер:Таисия Мешкурова 2003 – 2018 гг. Директор компании Grow Group Consulting
  3. 3. 3 Программа Цель Спланировать и начать реализовывать желаемые события в своей жизни.  То, что было - прошло. Избавляемся от пережитков прошлого и неэффективных парадигм мышления.  Новая энергия - новая жизнь. Конкретизируем свое понимание нового.  Созидательные изменения. С чего начать?  План 2018 - от простых шагов к важным событиям.  Взаимосвязь ценностей, желаний и результатов.  Энергонаполнение и энергоистощение. Что и как желать?  О деньгах, отношениях, счастье и успехе.  Подведение итогов. Ответы на вопросы.
  4. 4. 4 Что я хочу оставить в прошлом? Что должно прийти на смену старому? 1. СОБЫТИЯ 2. ЛЮДИ, ОТНОШЕНИЯ 1. СОБЫТИЯ 2. ЛЮДИ, ОТНОШЕНИЯ 3. УСЛОВИЯ, ОБСТОЯТЕЛЬСТВА 4. ДРУГОЕ 3. УСЛОВИЯ, ОБСТОЯТЕЛЬСТВА 4. ДРУГОЕ СТАРОЕ И НОВОЕ
  5. 5. 5 ТА НI, НЕ ПРОЙДЕ
  6. 6. 6 КАК (КАКОЙ) Я ХОЧУ СЕБЯ ОЩУЩАТЬ СЕБЯ СЕЙЧАС И В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ГОДА? ЧТО МНЕ НУЖНО, ЧТОБЫ ОЩУЩАТЬ ЖЕЛАЕМОЕ? ЧТО ВЫ СЕБЕ ПОЗВОЛЯЕТЕ?! • Я ПОЗВОЛЯЮ СЕБЕ? • ДА __________________________________________________________ • НЕТ __________________________________________________________ • ПРИЧИНЫ И ПОСЛЕДСТВИЯ ____________________________________
  7. 7. 7 РЕШЕНИЕ ПРИНЯТО
  8. 8. 8 СОБЫТИЕ – ЭТО… ДИНАМИКА СОБЫТИЙ
  9. 9. 9 ЦЕЛИ ИНДИВИДУАЛЬНОСТИ ЦЕЛИ ЛИЧНОСТИ Цели моей индивидуальности Цели моей социальной личности ЭНЕРГОИСТОЩЕНИЕ И ЭНЕРГОНАПОЛНЕНИЕ
  10. 10. 10 № МОИ ЦЕННОСТИ РЕАЛИЗОВАННЫЕ ЦЕЛИ И ЖЕЛАНИЯ ПЛАНИРУЕМЫЕ ЦЕЛИ И ЖЕЛАНИЯ 1 2 3 4 5 ВЫВОДЫ ЦЕННОСТИ И РЕАЛИЗАЦИЯ ЖЕЛАНИЙ
  11. 11. 11 ВИЗИТКА ЖЕЛАНИЯ
  12. 12. 12 ПОЧИТАТЬ Ричард Ньютон «От слов к делу. 9 шагов к воплощению вашей мечты» Джек Уэлч, Сьюзи Уэлч «Победитель» Лоретта Грациано Бройнинг «Гормоны счастья» Тит Нат Хан «Тишина»
  13. 13. 13 Спасибо за внимание! www.grow-group.com.ua

