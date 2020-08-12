-
Be the first to like this
Published on
https://www.chinaobd2.com/wholesale/v2019.12-mb-star-hdd-6091.html
V2019.12 MB Star Diagnostic SD Connect C4 DELL 500G HDD Supports HHT-WIN, Vediamo and DTS Monaco
Software includes:
Xentry 12.2019
DAS 12.2019
EPC 11.2018
WIS 11.2018
SDmedia 2014
Vediamo 5.01.01
HHT-WIN Support old cars before year 2004
Star Finder 2008 & 2016
PL73 2019
DTS Monaco 8.13 DoIP
Support Languages: English, Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian; Spanish, Swedish, Turkish, Chinese.
Why do you Choose MB Star Diagnostic Xentry Software?
1. MB Star Diagnostic DAS/Xentry Software Compatible with MB SD C4/MB SD C5
2. 2019.12 DAS/Xentry Software work for Mercedes Benz Car & Truck Diagnostics till 2019
3. MB Star Diagnostic DAS/Xentry Software with MB subscription Support SCN Online Coding Function
4. Mercedes engineering Vediamo & DTS Monaco software option perform more professional functions
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment