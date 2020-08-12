Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unlock Version MPPS V21 MAIN + TRICOR...
MPPS V21 Features: Read / Write of Mi...
Fiat 8GS – Full Read / Write Micro an...
MPPS V21 China Clone Customer Review/...
read this ECU from OBD Test mpps clon...
New Unlock Version MPPS V21 MAIN + TRICORE + MULTIBOOT with Breakout Tricore Cable With Checksum Multi-Language

https://www.chinaobd2.com/wholesale/new-unlock-version-mpps-v21-main-tricore-multiboot-5165.html
Unlock Version MPPS V21 MAIN + TRICORE + MULTIBOOT with Breakout Tricore Cable

This module adds support for advanced functions on Marelli ECU’s. MPPS covers a range of controllers including M3.8, M5.9, ME7xx, MED9, MED17, EDC15/16/17, Delphi, Siemens, Marelli, Delco, Sagem, Trionic and many others…
MPPS V21 Features:

Read / Write of Micro, Flash and EEprom without using a BDM programmer!
Fiat 6F3 – Full Read / Write Micro, Flash and EEprom over K-line and CAN.
Fiat 6JF – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over K-line.
Fiat 8DF – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over K-line.
Fiat 8F2 – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over K-line and CAN.
Fiat 8F3 – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over K-line and CAN.
Fiat 8GM – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over CAN.
Fiat 8GS – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over CAN.
Fiat 5SF3 – Full Read / Write Flash and EEprom over CAN.
Fiat 5SF3 – Full Read / Write EEprom over K-Line.
Fiat 5SF8 – Full Read / Write Flash and EEprom over K-line and CAN.
Fiat 5SF9 – Full Read / Write Flash and EEprom over CAN.
Fiat ME7.9.10 – Full Read / Write Micro over CAN.
Fiat ME7.6.3 – Full Read / Write Micro over CAN.
Opel 6O2 – Full Read / Write Micro, Flash and EEprom over K-line and CAN.
Opel 6O3 – Full Read / Write Micro, Flash and EEprom over K-line and CAN.
Opel 6JO – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over K-line.

New Unlock Version MPPS V21 MAIN + TRICORE + MULTIBOOT with Breakout Tricore Cable With Checksum Multi-Language

  MPPS V21 MAIN + TRICORE + MULTIBOOT with Breakout Tricore CableWarranty: one yearLatest Software version: V21Package comes with Breakout Tricore cable. New Unlock Version MPPS V21 MAIN + TRICORE + MULTIBOOT with Breakout Tricore Cable With Checksum Multi-Language
  Unlock Version MPPS V21 MAIN + TRICORE + MULTIBOOT with Breakout Tricore Cable This module adds support for advanced functions on Marelli ECU's. MPPS covers a range of controllers including M3.8, M5.9, ME7xx, MED9, MED17, EDC15/16/17, Delphi, Siemens, Marelli, Delco, Sagem, Trionic and many others… Supports Multi-language:
  MPPS V21 Features: Read / Write of Micro, Flash and EEprom without using a BDM programmer! Fiat 6F3 – Full Read / Write Micro, Flash and EEprom over K-line and CAN. Fiat 6JF – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over K-line. Fiat 8DF – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over K-line. Fiat 8F2 – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over K-line and CAN. Fiat 8F3 – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over K-line and CAN. Fiat 8GM – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over CAN.
  Fiat 8GS – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over CAN. Fiat 5SF3 – Full Read / Write Flash and EEprom over CAN. Fiat 5SF3 – Full Read / Write EEprom over K-Line. Fiat 5SF8 – Full Read / Write Flash and EEprom over K-line and CAN. Fiat 5SF9 – Full Read / Write Flash and EEprom over CAN. Fiat ME7.9.10 – Full Read / Write Micro over CAN. Fiat ME7.6.3 – Full Read / Write Micro over CAN. Opel 6O2 – Full Read / Write Micro, Flash and EEprom over K-line and CAN. Opel 6O3 – Full Read / Write Micro, Flash and EEprom over K-line and CAN. Opel 6JO – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over K-line. This module adds boot mode support for controllers with the tricore processor. Features: Auto detects ECU and processor type. No need to select from list, everything is automatic! Read/Write of all memories Eeprom, Irom, Xrom (where possible) Patch function for OBD Flashing of TPROT ECU's (supports only VAG at the moment) TPROT / DS check feature, for testing if TPROT is active without opening ECU. Supports Bosch upto TP12 Supports Siemens (current only for ECU's without password protection), Support for unlocking of VAG Simos PCR and Simos 8. Checksum Correction supported for Bosch MEDC17. The MPPS is a powerful programming tool. It offers general reading / writing operations and checksum support, however it also includes some additional features: Excellent recovery functions. In some cases MPPS can recover ECU's which others tools can not even make communications with. On certain controllers it even works when with no program is present (a blank memory). Selectable full / partial reading and writing when the ECU allows this function. Selectable reading / writing speed. Writing "changes only" function for faster programming (when supported by the ECU). Auto detection of K-Line/CAN, and option to bypass and force preferred means of communication. Temporary bypass of immobiliser to allow flashing on the bench on ME7 systems. Boot mode support for ECU's with C167 and ST10 processors. EEprom read/write functions for some ECU's are included. VAG MEDC17 TPROT level checking without opening the ECU. MPPS V21 Software figures shown as follows:
  MPPS V21 China Clone Customer Review/Feedback: MPPS V21 clone & Opel Opel – EDC16C9/39, PSG16 via CAN OBD read and write ok Opel Corsa marelli 1.3cdti OK (Be sure to run as administrator using windows 7) Read and write Opel Astra H 1.7CDTI 125PS (98002895 Z17DTR DENSO) via OBD (CAN) OK MJD 6JF Fiat/Opel micro+ eeprom R/W OBD – K line (MPC555+95320) OK Opel Signum PSG16 2.2CDTI read as a Zafira by OBD all OK Opel Astra 2.0 16V CDTI BOSCH PSG16It auto checksum and read/write OK Opel 602/3 full read/write Micro, Flash, EEPROM, via k-line & CAN ok Opel 603 full R/W Micro, Flash, EEPROM, via k-line & CAN ok Opel 6JO full read/write Micro & EEPROM, OK via k-line (CAN) clone MPPS V21 & PSA Tested with PSA MEV17.4 TC1766 Read/Write via Boot Mode okay, used pinouts from Fgtech galletto documentation. Read and write EDC16 Peugeot Partner 1.6hdi OK (Be sure to run as administrator using windows 7) PSA 207 EDC16C34 Can R/W ok and Ducato EDC16C39 R/W ok Mpps V21 china & others Read and write Land Rover TD5, tricore read and write EDC17C10 and unlock Siemens PCR2.1ECU successfully Ford – SID206 read and write OK Tested BMW EDC16C31, read/write OK from windows 8 64bit Tested EDC15P boot mode (recovery) and k-line read and write, 100% no problems Med17.x.x works no problem. It's working perfectly. All modules are open including tricore. Read a Bosch ME7.9.10 from Fiat Punto T-JET 1.4 turbo via OBD with multiboot function … This tool is the only one that can
  read this ECU from OBD Test mpps clone with PSG16 read/write flash, Works fine. Real direct to the pump,write for obd MPPS V21 ECU Chip Tuning Cable FAQs: Q:What is the meaning of "TRICORE + MULTIBOOT" for MPPS ? A:That means a way to dissemble the ecu, weld the boot chip point, and use ecu adapter definition to read ECU data. MPPS supports Tricore, MultiBoot, OBD. Q: What is the meaning of "breakout" among MPPS Breakout Tricore Cable? A:It is the connector adapter. Q: Can Mpps support C167 and ST10? A: Yes, Boot mode support for ECU's with C167 and ST10 processors. Q: MPPS can auto detect K-Line? A: Yes, it support auto detection of K-Line/CAN. Q: What about MEDC17 TPROT level checking through mpps? A: VAG MEDC17 TPROT level checking without opening the ECU. Q: Any option to bypass? A: MPPS has option to bypass and force preferred means of communication; temporary bypass of immobiliser on ME7 system. Q: MPPS for eeprom r/w? A: Yes, EEprom read/write functions for some ECU. Q: Can Mpps support immo off without welding the boot chip? A: MPPS doesn't support immo off. And Mpps conenct to the vehicle with obd2 port, no need welding. Q: Can Mpps read PSG16? A: Check MPPS V18_Carlist Q:Can MPPS be connected with internet? A:You'd better not. Q:Kess v2 vs MPPS v16 which is better? A:Kess v2 is better, more features and possibilities. but mpps v16 is working very stable for a kess do PCR 2.1 Package includes: 1pc x MPPS V21 1pc x Breakout Tricore cable 1pc x CD Software Go to Buy: New Unlock Version MPPS V21 MAIN + TRICORE + MULTIBOOT with Breakout Tricore Cable With Checksum Multi-Language

