Unlock Version MPPS V21 MAIN + TRICORE + MULTIBOOT with Breakout Tricore Cable



This module adds support for advanced functions on Marelli ECU’s. MPPS covers a range of controllers including M3.8, M5.9, ME7xx, MED9, MED17, EDC15/16/17, Delphi, Siemens, Marelli, Delco, Sagem, Trionic and many others…

MPPS V21 Features:



Read / Write of Micro, Flash and EEprom without using a BDM programmer!

Fiat 6F3 – Full Read / Write Micro, Flash and EEprom over K-line and CAN.

Fiat 6JF – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over K-line.

Fiat 8DF – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over K-line.

Fiat 8F2 – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over K-line and CAN.

Fiat 8F3 – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over K-line and CAN.

Fiat 8GM – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over CAN.

Fiat 8GS – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over CAN.

Fiat 5SF3 – Full Read / Write Flash and EEprom over CAN.

Fiat 5SF3 – Full Read / Write EEprom over K-Line.

Fiat 5SF8 – Full Read / Write Flash and EEprom over K-line and CAN.

Fiat 5SF9 – Full Read / Write Flash and EEprom over CAN.

Fiat ME7.9.10 – Full Read / Write Micro over CAN.

Fiat ME7.6.3 – Full Read / Write Micro over CAN.

Opel 6O2 – Full Read / Write Micro, Flash and EEprom over K-line and CAN.

Opel 6O3 – Full Read / Write Micro, Flash and EEprom over K-line and CAN.

Opel 6JO – Full Read / Write Micro and EEprom over K-line.