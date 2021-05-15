Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 НАВЧАЛЬНО-МЕТОДИЧНИЙ ЦЕНТР ПРОФЕСІЙНО-ТЕХНІЧНОЇ ОСВІТИ У ХЕРСОНСЬКІЙ ОБЛАСТІ НОВОКАХОВСЬКИЙ ПРОФЕСІЙНИЙ ЕЛЕКТРОТЕХНІЧНИЙ...
2 ПЕРЕДМОВА Шляхи підвищення якості професійної підготовки здобувачів освіти передбачають підвищення не тільки теоретичног...
3 інформаційному просторі, вміння готувати повідомлення, робити публічні онлайн - виступи, цифрові компетентності. Значенн...
4 Програмне забезпечення та онлайн - ресурси: - Організація відеозвʼязку та комунікація: Zoom - Організація опитування: An...
5 План уроку Незвичайний формат уроку визначає термін його проведення – 40 хвилин ( про всяк випадок перед вивченням нової...
6 змістовні ресурси та попрацюємо разом, командами та поодинці на цифрових платформах: Епіграфом нашої зустрічі є слова ус...
7 Представник команди 2 (демонструє свій екран – 1,5 хв) Наш стаття у інтернет - виданні вийшла під заголовком "Найвідоміш...
8 Правила гри. - За посиланням зайти на поле для гри "Побажання майбутньому фахівцеві". (Посилання є в чаті і на сайті – с...
9 В такий період одні, слабші підприємства, не витримують умов реформування і зникають, а інші, сильніші, шукають виходу, ...
10 Вправа третя (перебіг вправи 3 хвилини). Викладач у чаті і на вебсторінці надає посилання на джерело інформації https:/...
11 ІІІ. Актуалізація опорних знань і умінь здобувачів освіти. 8 хвилин Викладач демонструє відповідну вебсторінку https://...
12 Вправа друга (перебіг вправи 1,5 хвилини) Викладач у чаті і на вебсторінці надає посилання на онлайн - вправу і назнача...
13 Вправа четверта (перебіг вправи 4 хвилини) Викладач у чаті і на вебсторінці надає посилання на інтерактивний робочий ар...
14
15 IV Вивчення нової теми. 9 хвилин Викладач. (термін перегляду - 9 хвилин) Викладач у чаті і на вебсторінці надає посилан...
16 Отже, слід ретельно вивчити обидва способи. Підприємець має організувати свою діяльність у такий спосіб, щоб дохід від ...
17 Всі витрати поділяються на кілька видів. Чистий прибуток– частина економічного прибутку, що залишилась після виплати по...
18
19 Проте, валовий прибуток не надходить безпосередньо у власність підприємця. Оскільки, із нього потрібно відрахувати пода...
20 V Закріплення нових знань, умінь та навичок. 4 хвилини (Після перегляду скринкасту, учні згорнули вікно браузеру і прод...
21 Результати роботи на сумісній онлайн - дошці для контролю можна зберегти у .pdf форматі і надіслати для учням для заван...
22 VІ Підсумки уроку. 5 хвилин Викладач. На фоні вебсторінки. (перебіг тестування 5 хвилин) У чаті і на вебсторінці надає ...
23 Ви ознайомитеся з ними у будь-який позаурочний час.
24
25
26
27 VIІ Домашнє завдання. 2 хвилини Викладач. На фоні відповідної вебсторінки https://cutt.ly/McMFQqv інструктує учнів щодо...
28 Завдання 2. - Заходимо у Google клас , у завданні викладена презентація https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1nPc5o4p...
29 Література . 1. Радіонова І. Ф. Економіка: підручник для 11 кл. Рівень стандарту, Академічний рівень. Кам’янець – Поділ...
May. 15, 2021

Ekonomika

Супровід уроку: вебсайт https://cutt.ly/ccVufKc
Тема уроку. Дохід, прибуток, рентабельність - сутність, значення, обчислення.

  1. 1. 1 НАВЧАЛЬНО-МЕТОДИЧНИЙ ЦЕНТР ПРОФЕСІЙНО-ТЕХНІЧНОЇ ОСВІТИ У ХЕРСОНСЬКІЙ ОБЛАСТІ НОВОКАХОВСЬКИЙ ПРОФЕСІЙНИЙ ЕЛЕКТРОТЕХНІЧНИЙ ЛІЦЕЙ Обласний конкурс методичних розробок онлайн - уроків серед викладачів економічних дисциплін закладів професійної (професійно – технічної) освіти з предмету "Основи галузевої економіки та підприємництва" за темою: "Дохід, прибуток, рентабельність - сутність, значення, обчислення". Укладачка методичної розробки викладач Новокаховського професійного електротехнічного ліцею Бондаренко Ірина Юріївна. м. Нова Каховка 2021 рік
  2. 2. 2 ПЕРЕДМОВА Шляхи підвищення якості професійної підготовки здобувачів освіти передбачають підвищення не тільки теоретичного рівня їх знань про зміст і структуру курсу з предмету «основи галузевої економіки та підприємництва», а й сучасних методів і прийомів викладання, вироблення в учнів професійних компетентностей, необхідних їм для розвитку самостійності й інтересу до вивчаємої теми. Головною метою функціонування підприємства є отримання прибутку та його можлива максимізація, тому аналіз торгової діяльності займає важливе місце у визначенні прибутку. Отримані знання з методики обчислення величин доходу, прибутку й рентабельності можна використовувати не тільки у повсякденному житті, а й за професійним спрямуванням, у підприємницькій діяльності. Вивчення теми онлайн уроку: «Дохід, прибуток, рентабельність – сутність, значення, обчислення» необхідне для формування теоретичних і практичних знань про дохідність та рентабельність виробництва, для того щоб здобувачі освіти вміли визначати та розрізняти їх. Знання з цієї теми будуть необхідні на дисциплінах «Облік і звітність», «Організація та технології торгівельних процесів за спеціалізаціями», «Товарознавство продовольчих, непродовольчих товарів», а також при проходженні виробничої практики та в подальшій трудовій діяльності й особистому житті. Також, урок займає важливе місце в навчальній програмі дисципліни «основи галузевої економіки та підприємництва» і є ключовою з формування у учнів знань з поняття доходу, прибутку та рентабельності; видів та методів обчислення, значення і основних шляхів їх підвищення. Основними моментами онлайн - уроку є розв’язання економічних задач, розрахунок витрат та сопоставлення їх з доходом; виділення прибутку й визначення одного із головних вартісних показників ефективної роботи підприємств торгівлі – рентабельності; удосконалення самостійної роботи у
  3. 3. 3 інформаційному просторі, вміння готувати повідомлення, робити публічні онлайн - виступи, цифрові компетентності. Значення уроку дуже важливо для майбутніх кваліфікованих робітників підприємств торгівлі, оскільки продавці продовольчих та непродовольчих товарів, згідно стандарту професійної (професійно-технічної) освіти, повинні знати сутність понять, а також аналізувати, узагальнювати, прогнозувати та оцінювати дохід, прибуток, рентабельність і визначати результати торгівельної діяльності. Супровід уроку: вебсайт https://cutt.ly/ccVufKc Тема уроку. Дохід, прибуток, рентабельність - сутність, значення, обчислення. Мета уроку: з’ясувати поняття постійні та змінні витрати виробництва, неявні витрати; навчити здобувачів освіти розуміти поняття доходу, прибутку та рентабельності; види та методи обчислення, значення і основні шляхи їх підвищення. - Розвивати вміння: розв’язувати економічні задачі, розраховувати витрати та зіставляти витрати з доходами ; - Виховувати економічне мислення; патріотизм; прагнення до досягнення життєвих цілей; толерантне ставлення здобувачів освіти один до одного. - Удосконалювати навички самостійної роботи у інформаційному просторі, вміння готувати повідомлення, робити публічні онлайн - виступи, цифрові компетентності. Тип уроку: засвоєння нових знань, умінь та навичок, з елементами пошукової діяльності. Обладнання та матеріали: комп’ютер викладача з доступом до мережі Інтернет; комп’ютер або планшет, або смартфон у учня з доступом до мережі Інтернет, інфографіка викладача, інтерактивні вправи, інтерактивний робочий аркуш, комп’ютерна презентація, скринкаст , Iamboard, Google тест, Google документ, Google презентація.
  4. 4. 4 Програмне забезпечення та онлайн - ресурси: - Організація відеозвʼязку та комунікація: Zoom - Організація опитування: AnswerGarden, Office 365 Forms, Google Forms - Організація групової роботи: LinoIt, Canva, Jamboard, Google Docs, Google Slides - Організація відпрацювання практичних навичок: LearningApps, Liveworksheets - Організація оберненого зв’язку та оцінювання: Google Classroom - Підримка онлайн - уроку: Google Site Підготовчий етап: - Міні проекти "Найвідоміші успішні підприємницькі стартапи України та світу" здобувачів освіти (завдання надається на попередньому уроці). - Надіслати ідентифікатор конференції та пароль для підключення до ZOOM (напередодні). - Опитування для визначення груп, які працювали над міні проектами, проведено на попередньому уроці https://cutt.ly/3cVGukL - Здобувачі освіти мають акаунти Google, за допомогою яких зареєструвалися на сервісі Canva. - Переглянути коротенькі інструкції: інструкція LinoIt https://youtu.be/WriOpAruYJI; AnswerGarden інструкція https://youtu.be/SrcTWK57b9s ; інструкція Canva https://youtu.be/qMhQxanqMWY; інструкція, як працювати у робочому аркуші https://youtu.be/on-fTZfWXNQ ; інструкція, як сумісно працювати на онлайн – дошці Jamboard https://youtu.be/1jBmfYZGq38 ; інструкція ,як відправити правильно завдання Google Docs https://youtu.be/ECOrR5AEzVQ , інструкція, як сумісно працювати у Google презентації. https://youtu.be/eTC94Mn7jpY
  5. 5. 5 План уроку Незвичайний формат уроку визначає термін його проведення – 40 хвилин ( про всяк випадок перед вивченням нової теми можна, ще раз під’єднатися) І. Організаційний момент та перевірка домашнього завдання. 6 хвилин. ІІ. Мотивація навчальної та пізнавальної діяльності здобувачів освіти.6 хвилин ІІІ. Актуалізація опорних знань і умінь здобувачів освіти. 8 хвилин IV Вивчення нової теми. 9 хвилин V Закріплення нових знань, умінь та навичок. 4 хвилини VІ Підсумки уроку. 5 хвилин VIІ Домашнє завдання. 2 хвилини Хід уроку І. Організаційний момент та перевірка домашнього завдання. 6 хвилин. Наша відеоконференція налаштована , за зразком. Викладач. Перевіряє здобувачів освіти, що долучилися до відеозв’язку, пропонує за допомогою «+» або «-» прозвітувати про ступінь готовності до співпраці. На фоні вебсторінки , що є підтримкою онлайн - уроку https://cutt.ly/bcBR613 Викладач. Вітаю, всіх учнів, хто долучився до онлайн - уроку за темою «Дохід, прибуток та рентабельність: сутність, значення, обчислення». Впевнена, що разом ми опрацюємо багато цікавої, сучасної, актуальної, корисної інформації; створимо
  6. 6. 6 змістовні ресурси та попрацюємо разом, командами та поодинці на цифрових платформах: Епіграфом нашої зустрічі є слова успішного українського підприємця. "Бізнес - це завжди подолання труднощів. Якщо ти можеш долати такі прояви, ти ведеш бізнес, якщо ні - ти його не ведеш. " Віталій Антонов (власник концерну “Галнафтогаз”) Викладач. Зараз, спікери з обох груп поділяться з нами найцікавішими постами, відгуками, уривками відео, рідкими фото, щоб зацікавити створеними міні проектами (регламент виступу – 1,5 хвилини). Інформація, яка не була оприлюднена на уроці за браком часу, буде доступна на сайті - супроводі до уроку. За бажанням можна долучитися доопрацювати проекти. Учні. Учні мають можливість демонструвати екран. Представники кожної з двох команд, які були утворені зазделегіть, по черзі демонструють онлайн - дошки і діляться найцікавішими постами з неї (3 або 4). Представник команди 1 (демонструє свій екран – 1,5 хв) Ми працювали над випуском сумісної онлайн - газети "Найвідоміший успішний стартап України: інтернет - магазин Rozetka та його засновник Владислав Чочоткін". https://cutt.ly/EcBDQ17
  7. 7. 7 Представник команди 2 (демонструє свій екран – 1,5 хв) Наш стаття у інтернет - виданні вийшла під заголовком "Найвідоміший успішний стартап світу корпорація Microsoft та її засновник Білл Гейтс". https://cutt.ly/bcBFSfZ Викладач на фоні відповідної вебсторінки https://cutt.ly/Qc2klB4 Дві різні людини, країни на різних континентах, неоднаковий шлях досягнення мети. Але спільне - це величезне бажання досягти мети , розуміння , що для цього необхідно працювати, вміти приймати рішення, вчитися. "Щоб дійти до мети, треба йти ":, казав французький письменник Оноре де Бальзак. ІІ. Мотивація навчальної та пізнавальної діяльності здобувачів освіти. 6 хвилин Перша вправа (перебіг вправи 1,5 хвилини) . Викладач на фоні відповідної вебсторінки https://cutt.ly/9c2kCJH Щоб налаштувати себе до успішної співпраці на уроці пограємо в онлайн - гру "Побажання майбутньому фахівцеві".
  8. 8. 8 Правила гри. - За посиланням зайти на поле для гри "Побажання майбутньому фахівцеві". (Посилання є в чаті і на сайті – супроводі уроку) - На кожну літеру ключового слова теми уроку «прибуток» напишіть слово – бажання в економічному сенсі . Учні групи (всі бажаючи) переходять по посиланню https://answergarden.ch/1862100 і у відповідне поле вводять – одне побажання (одне слово) (дивись інструкцію) згортають вікно браузера Викладач демонструє свій екран, на якому всі учні бачать результат онлайн - гри в реальному часі. Він називає слова, що з’являються у вікні ресурса в правильній послідовності ПРИБУТОК Вправа друга (перебіг вправи 1.5 хвилини) . Викладач демонструє свій екран з вебсторінкою, на якій розташована інфографіка https://cutt.ly/9c2kCJH Молодці, ми разом визначили складові економічного успіху будь - якого бізнесу. Через пандемію COVID - 19 найбільші економіки світу увійшли в зону рекордного падіння. Нині в Україні спостерігається тенденція до значного зниження рівня рентабельності виробництва, що означає збитковість багатьох підприємств.
  9. 9. 9 В такий період одні, слабші підприємства, не витримують умов реформування і зникають, а інші, сильніші, шукають виходу, змінюють погляди, методи роботи, і, знайшовши свої шляхи, впевнено прямують ними. “Мати можливість інвестувати під час кризи у світовій чи національній економіці — це щастя. Криза показує справжню силу компанії.” Олексій Вадатурський (засновник компанії “Нібулон”) На спільному екрані інфографіка. Питання учням для її обговорення: 1. Назвати найприбутковіші державні підприємства України 2020 року? 2. Назвати галузі , яким належать ці підприємства. Учні – відповідають, але слід наголосити правила групової комунікації. (Перебіг обговорення – 1 хвилина )
  10. 10. 10 Вправа третя (перебіг вправи 3 хвилини). Викладач у чаті і на вебсторінці надає посилання на джерело інформації https://investinkherson.gov.ua/promislovist-khersonshiny/ і сервіс для створення інфографіки https://cutt.ly/JcN3F3h (необхідна реєстрація, можна через Google акаунт); прізвища учнів, що будуть працювати з ресурсом і номера ділянок, які вони редагуватимуть. Створити сумісну інфографіку "Провідні підприємства Херсонщини" у галузі машинобудування, так як саме для цій галузі готує фахівців наш навчальний заклад. Користуємось інформацією з вебджерела . Учні. Виконують роботу учні ( 6 осіб ), яких обрав викладач (інші слідкують за демонстрацією екрану). Обрані учні у реальному часі заходять за посиланням і кожен редагує та наповнює контентом свою ділянку інфографіки, тому часу ця робота займає небагато. Учень з 6 виконав роботу – другий з непрацюючих з ресурсом прочитав інформацію, яка з’явиться на екрані, що демонструє викладач. Результат співпраці вбудовано на вебсторінці https://cutt.ly/ucMqmKD Отже, можна зробити висновок, що вміле розпорядження ресурсами підприємства говорить про ефективність фінансової діяльності и веде до збільшення прибутку підприємства
  11. 11. 11 ІІІ. Актуалізація опорних знань і умінь здобувачів освіти. 8 хвилин Викладач демонструє відповідну вебсторінку https://cutt.ly/NcMwGYz Щоб прокласти знаневий місточок від вже вивчених тем до успішного опанування нової теми виконаємо онлайн - вправи. Вправа перша (перебіг вправи 1,5 хвилини) Викладач у чаті і на вебсторінці надає посилання на онлайн – вправу і назначає учня, який її буде виконувати https://learningapps.org/watch?v=pz1tz911c21 Учень демонструє свій екран з вправою, інші учні можуть допомагати, але слід наголосити правила групової комунікації. - Читає завдання. До якого виду підприємницької діяльності відноситься кожна ситуація? - Називає вид підприємницької діяльності, активує клітинку з назвою, потім відкриває складові пазлу з вірними відповідями. - Оприлюднює результат.
  12. 12. 12 Вправа друга (перебіг вправи 1,5 хвилини) Викладач у чаті і на вебсторінці надає посилання на онлайн - вправу і назначає учня, який її буде виконувати https://learningapps.org/watch?v=p2bb5skic21 Учень демонструє свій екран з вправою, інші учні можуть допомагати, але слід наголосити правила групової комунікації. - Читає завдання. Повторити терміни та їх позначення, які допоможуть опрацювати зміст та обчислення понять : дохід, прибуток, рентабельність - Заповнює пропуски у економічному онлайн - диктанті. - Оприлюднює результат. Вправа третя (перебіг вправи 1 хвилина) Викладач у чаті і на вебсторінці надає посилання на онлайн - вправу і назначає учня, який її буде виконувати https://learningapps.org/watch?v=p1mrqjs2518 Учень демонструє свій екран з вправою, інші учні можуть допомагати, але слід наголосити правила групової комунікації. - Читає завдання. Розподіліть подані витрати на постійні та змінні. - Перетягує прямокутники з відповідями у відповідні сторони. - Оприлюднює результат.
  13. 13. 13 Вправа четверта (перебіг вправи 4 хвилини) Викладач у чаті і на вебсторінці надає посилання на інтерактивний робочий аркуш і назначає учня, який її буде виконувати https://www.liveworksheets.com/ez1774112pz Учень демонструє свій екран з вправою, інші учні можуть допомагати, але слід наголосити правила групової комунікації. - Читає завдання. - Вводить дані. - Оприлюднює результат.
  14. 14. 14
  15. 15. 15 IV Вивчення нової теми. 9 хвилин Викладач. (термін перегляду - 9 хвилин) Викладач у чаті і на вебсторінці надає посилання на скринкаст з поясненням нової теми https://youtu.be/r-UMFy8bAfI Учень - у браузері відкриває скринкаст з поясненням нової теми, (не у відео конференції) ; - на 4,25 хвилині зупиняє відео та перемальовує 2 схеми і розв’язання задач - по завершенню регламентованого часу, учні згортають вікно браузеру і за вимогою викладача вибірково показують зроблені нотатки. Викладач. Наголошує, що за потребою можна скринкаст передивитися у будь – який позаурочний час. Зміст та коментарі до скринкасту: https://cutt.ly/fcMfA3F Ми разом, поодинці, групами вже виконали попереджальні завдання і вправи щодо повторення відомостей з теми уроку "Дохід, прибуток, рентабельність - сутність, значення, обчислення". Разом підсумували: - Щоб отримати результат у будь-якій справі – необхідно багато працювати і вчитися. - Це чинники - ефективної підприємницької діяльності, яка веде до збільшення прибутку підприємства. Зараз розглянемо значення поняття: дохід, прибуток, рентабельність та способи їх обчислення.
  16. 16. 16 Отже, слід ретельно вивчити обидва способи. Підприємець має організувати свою діяльність у такий спосіб, щоб дохід від реалізації продукції фірми був більше, ніж загальні витрати. Тільки в такому випадку фірма буде мати прибуток. Згадаємо, ми вже працювали над цими поняттями. Виробничі витрати - це фактичні витрати виробника на придбання й використання всіх необхідних умов виробництва, які забезпечують досягнення кінцевого результату господарської діяльності. Наприклад, щоб виробити джинси, необхідно купити тканину, нитки, ґудзики, швейні машинки тощо, а також найняти працівників.
  17. 17. 17 Всі витрати поділяються на кілька видів. Чистий прибуток– частина економічного прибутку, що залишилась після виплати податків і платежів. Визначається за формулою NPr = Pr – T NPr (net profit) – чистий прибуток Т (tax) – податок на прибуток Абсолютні показники прибутку не є достатньою підставою для характеристики ефективної роботи підприємства. Тому якість роботи підприємства визначають за відносним показником — рентабельністю.
  18. 18. 18
  19. 19. 19 Проте, валовий прибуток не надходить безпосередньо у власність підприємця. Оскільки, із нього потрібно відрахувати податки, після сплати яких залишається бухгалтерський (чистий) прибуток. Проте, окрім бухгалтерського прибутку, існує ще й економічний прибуток, який дозволяє зрозуміти явище підприємницького доходу. З розрахунків видно, що підприємцю необхідно продовжувати власну справу тому, що, по перше, підприємець отримує бухгалтерський прибуток, по-друге, підприємець отримує економічний прибуток, по-третє, економічний прибуток перевищує неявні витрати.
  20. 20. 20 V Закріплення нових знань, умінь та навичок. 4 хвилини (Після перегляду скринкасту, учні згорнули вікно браузеру і продовжують працювати на платформі ZOOM). На фоні вебсторінки https://cutt.ly/HcMz69X Викладач. (перебіг вправи 4 хвилин) У чаті і на вебсторінці надає посилання на онлайн - вправу https://jamboard.google.com/d/1v8T7K_- Xj1jQdE7nzEpQneT5iaFuwkh_iszfyNesq6A/edit?usp=sharing (обов'язково мати Google акаунт) Підсумуємо знання та навички, отримані на уроці. Група за алфавітом поділена на три групи, представники яких сумісно працюють на онлайн - дошці Jamboard (хто буде працювати члени команд обирають самостійно); Учень 1. Переходять по посиланню (тільки ті хто працює на онлайн - дошці). Представник кожної групи працює у окремому фреймі (перша у 1, друга у 2, третя у 3) синхронно в реальному часі ( це займає небагато часу 2 – 3 хвилини); 2. Розв'язує задачу, зміст якої пропонується на фреймі. 3. Учні, які працюють на онлайн - дошці, працюють у браузері на вебсторінці. Її не бачать інші. 4. Інші учні разом з викладачем, який увімкнув демонстрацію Jamboard зі свого акаунту, бачать все, що відбувається онлайн і синхронно коментують ( звук працюючих бажано вимкнути, щоб їм не заважати) 5. Хто швидше і вірно виконає своє завдання – визначається переможцем.
  21. 21. 21 Результати роботи на сумісній онлайн - дошці для контролю можна зберегти у .pdf форматі і надіслати для учням для завантаження.
  22. 22. 22 VІ Підсумки уроку. 5 хвилин Викладач. На фоні вебсторінки. (перебіг тестування 5 хвилин) У чаті і на вебсторінці надає посилання на онлайн - опитувальник https://forms.gle/PrQYL7iENqRmaGUC7 Підсумуємо співпрацю на онлайн - уроці. Для цього проведемо онлайн - змагання. Правила онлайн - змагання. 1. Група вже поділена на 3 групи за алфавітом. 2. Заходимо за посиланням в чаті або у месенджері, або на відповідній вебсторінці https://cutt.ly/xcMThsz 3. Відповідаємо на питання онлайн - опитувальника. 4. Час виконання 5 хвилин. Учні, які звітують про виконання пізніше, робота не зараховується. 5. Перемогла команда, яка має найбільшу суму оцінок (+ 2 бали за перемогу у попередньому онлайн - змаганні). 6. Переможці мають по + 0,5 б до загальної оцінки уроку. 7. Бажаю успішного виконання завдань ! Учні. - Всі переходять по посиланню і працюють у середовищі онлайн - опитувальника. - Виконують, звітують про виконання. - Закривають вебсторінку з онлайн - опитувальником. Знову опинилися у середовищі відео конференції. Викладач. Оцінки будуть виставлені в Google класі (код класу gazucp2 або за посиланням https://classroom.google.com/c/MzEzNzgwNjcyOTIx?cjc=gazucp2
  23. 23. 23 Ви ознайомитеся з ними у будь-який позаурочний час.
  24. 24. 24
  25. 25. 25
  26. 26. 26
  27. 27. 27 VIІ Домашнє завдання. 2 хвилини Викладач. На фоні відповідної вебсторінки https://cutt.ly/McMFQqv інструктує учнів щодо виконання домашнього завдання Завдання 1. - Заходимо у Google клас (код класу gazucp2 або за посиланням https://classroom.google.com/c/MzEzNzgwNjcyOTIx?cjc=gazucp2 - Кожен учень отримує аркуш з домашнім завданням, у якому заповнює вільні поля. - По завершенню уроку обов'язково натиснути здати. Дивись інструкцію https://youtu.be/ECOrR5AEzVQ
  28. 28. 28 Завдання 2. - Заходимо у Google клас , у завданні викладена презентація https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1nPc5o4pMF2FAxLTGoxR92Lvpqr_p JCn9yIpTB5nvgyg/edit?usp=sharing для сумісної роботи, кожен заповнює слайд, номер якого надав викладач . - По завершенню уроку обов'язково натиснути прозвітувати . Дивись інструкцію. https://youtu.be/eTC94Mn7jpY Будь - яка онлайн - подія зараз оцінюється респондентами (ставляться лайки). Ми з Вами також «лайкнемо» питання. Оцініть користь теми уроку для Вашого майбутнього життя (від 1 до 12 ) Долучайтеся по посиланню (У чаті і на вебсторінці) https://answergarden.ch/1869465 Урок завершено ! Дякую всім хто працював на онлайн - уроці ! Всі зусилля та ініціативи будуть гідно оцінені! Бажаю, щоб розгортаючи будь - яку підприємницьку діяльність, Ви згадували слова українського філософа, поета, педагога Григорія Сковороди « Якщо любиш прибуток, шукай його пристойним шляхом».
  29. 29. 29 Література . 1. Радіонова І. Ф. Економіка: підручник для 11 кл. Рівень стандарту, Академічний рівень. Кам’янець – Подільський.: «Аксіома», 2011р. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SMOytWXUyEEvq91UgCrPUbb3SyQajb- L/view 2. Крупська Л. П. Економіка: підручник для 11 кл. Рівень стандарту, Академічний рівень. Харків.: «Ранок», 2011р. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1hIhQWQzwPZpmtuWB7pNkZzNJGQFQlhE A/view 3. Довгань Г. Д. Основи економіки у визначеннях, таблицях і схемах. Г.Д. Довгань. - Х.: Ранок, 2010р. 4. Горленко Г.О. Збірник задач з економіки: Навчальний посібник для учнів 10-11класів / Г.О. Горленко. - Кам′янець-Подільський: АбеткаНОВА, 2009р. 5. Горленко Г.О. Практичні роботи з економіки. 11 кл. (рівень стандарту). Методичний посібник для вчителя. - Кам’янець – Подільський, 2010 – Аксіома. 6. Довгань Г. Д. Економіка (розробки уроків), 11 клас./ Г.Д. Довгань. - Х.: Ранок, 2011р.

