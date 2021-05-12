Договор с блогерами. Все, что надо знать

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Реклама товаров через популярных в социальных сетях Facebook и Instagram блогеров — тренд в продвижении брендов, который и...
— Имеете безумное количество подписчиков в социальных сетях? — Вы действительно работаете над своим контентом, а не занима...
Поздравляем — вы лидер мнения, или «инфлюенсер». И самое время начать на этом зарабатывать. Наверняка, предложения о сотру...
Как работать с блогерами в юридически верном контексте. Нет, конечно же можно написать в директ, обменяться несколькими со...
В договоре на рекламу с блогером надо закрыть поле для злоупотреблений или нарушений — максимально уточнив все детали и ук...
Лидер мнений/инфлюенсер стал популярным, потому что нашел «свой почерк» в сети. Необходимо сразу оговорить стиль контента,...
В договоре между брендом и блогером следует прописать положения о согласовании содержания контента и сроки его утверждения...
Давно известен факт того, что время запуска публикации влияет на ее успешное распространение среди целевой аудитории, прич...
Бренды и блогеры имеют своих хейтеров. В зависимости от стиля и содержания контента, у пользователей и подписчиков могут в...
Блогер, в случае негативных отзывов и обвинений, может самостоятельными действиями поставить компанию в неудобное положени...
Для защиты репутации бренда в договоре с блогером следует прописать порядок взаимодействия и реагирования на негативные ко...
Договор на рекламу с блогером может иметь весьма специфические условия оплаты. Обычно это фиксированная цена за пост. Но н...
Также, можно закрепить в договоре на рекламу бартерные условия – скидки или подарки. Но в этом случае, обязательно следует...
Блогер может смонтировать видеоматериалы для продвижения продукта, и на эту видеограмму ему будут принадлежать смежные пра...
Для того, чтобы компания в дальнейшем имела возможность самостоятельно использовать разработанные блогером материалы, нужн...
Обязательно необходимо предусмотреть распределение ответственности за использование интеллектуальной собственности третьих...
Compliance — это не раздел в договоре о сотрудничестве с блогером. Рекламное законодательство устанавливает требования к р...
Договор по оказанию рекламных услуг блогером — это не простая формальность. Именно бренды заинтересованы в достижении наиб...
Спасибо за внимание и давайте дружить
Договор с блогерами. Все, что надо знать
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Law
34 views
May. 12, 2021

Договор с блогерами. Все, что надо знать

Договор с блогерами. Все, что надо знать

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Договор с блогерами. Все, что надо знать

  1. 1. Реклама товаров через популярных в социальных сетях Facebook и Instagram блогеров — тренд в продвижении брендов, который имеет две стороны медали. Популярность видеоконтента блогеров на YouTube не сбавляет оборотов. Каналы в telegram имеют широкую аудиторию и хороший процент просмотра.
  2. 2. — Имеете безумное количество подписчиков в социальных сетях? — Вы действительно работаете над своим контентом, а не занимаетесь стихийным постингом? — Идеи ваших публикаций становятся вирусными и вам подражают?
  3. 3. Поздравляем — вы лидер мнения, или «инфлюенсер». И самое время начать на этом зарабатывать. Наверняка, предложения о сотрудничестве поступали Вам уже неоднократно.
  4. 4. Как работать с блогерами в юридически верном контексте. Нет, конечно же можно написать в директ, обменяться несколькими сообщениями, перечислить деньги на неизвестную карту и … потом бесконечно жаловаться на его страницу, потому что не так поняли друг друга относительно формата партнерства, получили не тот конечный результат или пост был удален после оплаты.
  5. 5. В договоре на рекламу с блогером надо закрыть поле для злоупотреблений или нарушений — максимально уточнив все детали и указав необходимые аккаунты и площадки для размещения рекламы.
  6. 6. Лидер мнений/инфлюенсер стал популярным, потому что нашел «свой почерк» в сети. Необходимо сразу оговорить стиль контента, который будет продвигать блогер.
  7. 7. В договоре между брендом и блогером следует прописать положения о согласовании содержания контента и сроки его утверждения компанией, количество упоминаний бренда, способы его упоминания, необходимость размещения ссылок на компанию и т.п.
  8. 8. Давно известен факт того, что время запуска публикации влияет на ее успешное распространение среди целевой аудитории, причем оно отличается в зависимости от этой аудитории и ее активности. Именно поэтому время играет не последнюю роль в продвижении бренда через социальные сети для достижения максимального эффекта.
  9. 9. Бренды и блогеры имеют своих хейтеров. В зависимости от стиля и содержания контента, у пользователей и подписчиков могут возникнуть определенные реакции, иногда негативные. Поскольку сотрудничество между блогером и компанией по рекламированию ее продукта затрагивает деловую репутацию, следует согласовать нюансы коммуникации с подписчиками — кто будет готовить ответы на комментарии.
  10. 10. Блогер, в случае негативных отзывов и обвинений, может самостоятельными действиями поставить компанию в неудобное положение.
  11. 11. Для защиты репутации бренда в договоре с блогером следует прописать порядок взаимодействия и реагирования на негативные комментарии.
  12. 12. Договор на рекламу с блогером может иметь весьма специфические условия оплаты. Обычно это фиксированная цена за пост. Но не запрещено привязывать цену к желаемому результату (количеству переходов на страницы компании, заказам и т.п.).
  13. 13. Также, можно закрепить в договоре на рекламу бартерные условия – скидки или подарки. Но в этом случае, обязательно следует посоветоваться с юристами, ведь это имеет различные налоговые последствия для сторон в зависимости от их юридического статуса.
  14. 14. Блогер может смонтировать видеоматериалы для продвижения продукта, и на эту видеограмму ему будут принадлежать смежные права. Также он может использовать объекты интеллектуальной собственности третьих лиц.
  15. 15. Для того, чтобы компания в дальнейшем имела возможность самостоятельно использовать разработанные блогером материалы, нужно прописать в договоре на рекламу с блогером о передаче всех имущественных прав на созданные им объекты.
  16. 16. Обязательно необходимо предусмотреть распределение ответственности за использование интеллектуальной собственности третьих лиц (музыкального сопровождения или авторских изображений).высокой.
  17. 17. Compliance — это не раздел в договоре о сотрудничестве с блогером. Рекламное законодательство устанавливает требования к рекламе определенных продуктов. Для того, чтобы ни блогера, ни компанию не привлекли к ответственности, юристы должны принимать участие в подготовке рекламных материалов.
  18. 18. Договор по оказанию рекламных услуг блогером — это не простая формальность. Именно бренды заинтересованы в достижении наибольшего результата от сотрудничества с блогерами.
  19. 19. Спасибо за внимание и давайте дружить

×