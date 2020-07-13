Successfully reported this slideshow.
Supply Chain Management From Vision to Implementation
Supply Chain Management From Vision to Implementation Stanley E. Fawcett Lisa M. Ellram Jeffrey A. Ogden Upper Saddle Rive...
Library of Congress Cataloging-in-Publication Data Fawcett, Stanley E. Supply chain management: from vision to implementat...
DEDICATION I would like to thank the pioneers in academe and practice who have contributed to our understanding of best pr...
PART I: THE BUILDING BLOCKS OF SUPPLY CHAIN STRATEGY 1 Chapter 1 Supply Chain Management and Competitive Strategy 3 Chapte...
Preface xvii Acknowledgments xxi About the Authors xxiii PART I: THE BUILDING BLOCKS OF SUPPLY CHAIN STRATEGY 1 CHAPTER 1 ...
  1. 1. Supply Chain Management From Vision to Implementation
  3. 3. Supply Chain Management From Vision to Implementation Stanley E. Fawcett Lisa M. Ellram Jeffrey A. Ogden Upper Saddle River, NJ 07458
  4. 4. Library of Congress Cataloging-in-Publication Data Fawcett, Stanley E. Supply chain management: from vision to implementation/Stanley Fawcett, Jeffrey Ogden, Lisa Ellram. p. cm. Includes index. ISBN 0-13-101504-4 1. Business logistics. I. Ogden, Jeffrey A. II. Ellram, Lisa M. III. Title. HD38.5.F385 2007 658.7—dc22 2006049836 AVP/Executive Editor: Mark Pfaltzgraff Editorial Director: Jeff Shelstad Assistant Editor: Barbara Witmer Senior Managing Editor (Production): Cynthia Zonneveld Production Editor: Melissa Feimer Permissions Supervisor: Charles Morris Manufacturing Buyer: Diane Peirano Manager, Print Production: Christy Mahon Composition/Full-Service Project Management: BookMasters, Inc. Credits and acknowledgments borrowed from other sources and reproduced, with permission, in this textbook appear on appropriate page within text. Copyright © 2007 by Pearson Education, Inc., Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, 07458. Pearson Prentice Hall. All rights reserved. Printed in the United States of America. This publication is protected by Copyright and permission should be obtained from the publisher prior to any prohibited reproduction, storage in a retrieval system, or transmission in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording, or likewise. For information regarding permission(s), write to: Rights and Permissions Department. Pearson Prentice Hall™ is a trademark of Pearson Education, Inc. Pearson® is a registered trademark of Pearson plc Prentice Hall® is a registered trademark of Pearson Education, Inc. Pearson Education LTD. Pearson Education Australia PTY, Limited Pearson Education Singapore, Pte. Ltd Pearson Education North Asia Ltd Pearson Education, Canada, Ltd Pearson Educación de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Pearson Education–Japan Pearson Education Malaysia, Pte. Ltd 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1 ISBN 0-13-101504-4
  5. 5. DEDICATION I would like to thank the pioneers in academe and practice who have contributed to our understanding of best practices in supply chain management. Without their active support, our knowledge would be meager. To my wife, Dee, I say thanks for who you are and who you have helped me to become. To my children, Carisa, Tannen, Kjanela, Dallin, Keana, and Taft, I say thank you for your smiles and laughter—they make life a truly fantastic journey. Stanley E. Fawcett I would like to thank Drs. Bernard “Bud” LaLonde and Martha C. Cooper for teaching me about supply chain management before most people had heard the term. Most importantly, I would also like to thank my husband, Jeffery S. Siferd, and daughter, Celeste, for their support, understanding, and patience, and for the joy, love, and fun that they bring into my life each and every day. Lisa M. Ellram I would like to thank Drs. W. Bruce Handley and Stephen H. Russell for encouraging me to pursue a graduate degree in supply chain management. I would also like to thank all of the professors at Arizona State University for helping me understand supply chain management’s importance in today’s global economy. I would also like to thank my wife, MaryAnne, and children, Jessica, Rebecca, Jonathan, and Ryan for their patience, love, and support over the past several years. Jeffrey A. Ogden
  7. 7. PART I: THE BUILDING BLOCKS OF SUPPLY CHAIN STRATEGY 1 Chapter 1 Supply Chain Management and Competitive Strategy 3 Chapter 2 Customer Fulfillment Strategies 28 Chapter 3 Process Thinking: SCM’s Foundation 66 Chapter 4 The New Product Development Process: Managing the Idea Infrastructure 100 Chapter 5 The Order Fulfillment Process: Managing the Physical Flow Infrastructure 131 PART II: DESIGNING THE GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN 181 Chapter 6 Scanning and Global Supply Chain Design 184 Chapter 7 Supply Chain Mapping 213 Chapter 8 Strategic Supply Chain Cost Management 245 Chapter 9 Core Competencies and Outsourcing 276 Chapter 10 Supply Chain Rationalization and Role Shifting 304 PART III: COLLABORATING ACROSS THE SUPPLY CHAIN 339 Chapter 11 Relationship Management 342 Chapter 12 Information Sharing 373 Chapter 13 Performance Measurement 405 Chapter 14 People Management: Bridge or Barrier to SCM 433 Chapter 15 Collaborative Innovation 464 Cases 500 Glossary 515 Index 520 vii BRIEF CONTENTS
  9. 9. Preface xvii Acknowledgments xxi About the Authors xxiii PART I: THE BUILDING BLOCKS OF SUPPLY CHAIN STRATEGY 1 CHAPTER 1 Supply Chain Management and Competitive Strategy 3 The Theory of Supply Chain Management 6 Supply Chain Management Defined 8 The Internal Value Chain 8 The Bullwhip Effect 10 Supply Chain Management in Practice 11 Integrating Supply Chain Thinking into Corporate Strategy 13 The Essence and Evolution of Strategic Management 13 The Four Decision Areas of Strategy 14 The Influence of SC Thinking on Strategy 16 A Look Ahead: A Process Road Map for Strategic SCM 19 Conclusion 21 Summary of Key Points 22 Review Exercises 22 Case: SCM—Latest Fad or Strategic Imperative? 23 Endnotes 24 Supplement A: The Beer Game 25 CHAPTER 2 Customer Fulfillment Strategies 28 The Information-Empowered Customer 31 Creating Value to Meet Customers’ Needs 32 Quality 32 Cost 33 Flexibility 33 Delivery 34 Innovation 35 Trade-Offs Versus Synergies 35 Understanding Satisfaction to Fulfill Customers’ Needs 36 Customer Service Strategies 39 Customer Satisfaction Strategies 39 Customer Success Strategies 40 The End Customer 41 ix TABLE OF CONTENTS

