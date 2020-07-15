Research in psychology methods and design 7th PDF Download

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
For FULL PDF, $15 AUD or NZD.
please contact me on Facebook for purchase
https://www.facebook.com/groups/297833068289525/
Alternatively, you can email me 617514765@qq.com
This is an English electronic document in PDF format, not hardcopy.
The content is exactly the same with textbook.
Document will send to you by email, google drive,etc.
Price is $15 AUD or NZD.
Payment can be made through Paypal, Wechat pay,AUD,NZD,USD,BGP and other local bank transfer.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment