Research in psychology methods and design 7th PDF Download

DEDICATION CJG: To Susan KAG: To Dave
Research in Psychology Methods and Design
Research in Psychology Methods and Design Seventh Edition C. James Goodwin Western Carolina University Kerri A. Goodwin To...
VICE PRESIDENT & EXECUTIVE PUBLISHER Jay O’Callaghan SENIOR AQUISITIONS EDITOR Robert Johnston ASSISTANT EDITOR Brittany C...
PREFACE The Philosophy of the Text Several strong beliefs have guided the writing of this book over seven editions. First,...
students learn to use psychology’s most important electronic database (PsycINFO) and provides tips for doing literature re...
Research in psychology methods and design 7th

Published

  1. 1. DEDICATION CJG: To Susan KAG: To Dave
  2. 2. Research in Psychology Methods and Design
  3. 3. Research in Psychology Methods and Design Seventh Edition C. James Goodwin Western Carolina University Kerri A. Goodwin Towson University
  4. 4. VICE PRESIDENT & EXECUTIVE PUBLISHER Jay O’Callaghan SENIOR AQUISITIONS EDITOR Robert Johnston ASSISTANT EDITOR Brittany Cheetham SENIOR MARKETING MANAGER Margaret Barrett CREATIVE DIRECTOR Harry Nolan SENIOR PRODUCTION EDITOR Sujin Hong PHOTO DEPARTMENT MANAGER Hilary Newman PHOTO EDITOR Felicia Ruocco COVER PHOTO ©Datacraft Co, Ltd./Getty Images, Inc. This book was set in ITC New Baskerville Std by Wiley Australia and printed and bound by RRD Von Hoffmann. The cover was printed by RRD Von Hoffmann. This book is printed on acid free paper. ∞ Founded in 1807, John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has been a valued source of knowledge and understanding for more than 200 years, helping people around the world meet their needs and fulfill their aspirations. Our company is built on a foundation of principles that include responsibility to the communities we serve and where we live and work. In 2008, we launched a Corporate Citizenship Initiative, a global effort to address the environmental, social, economic, and ethical challenges we face in our business. Among the issues we are addressing are carbon impact, paper specifications and procurement, ethical conduct within our business and among our vendors, and community and charitable support. For more information, please visit our website:  www.wiley.com/go/citizenship.  Copyright © 2013, 2010, 2007, 2004 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording, scanning or otherwise, except as permitted under Section 107 or 108 of the 1976 United States Copyright Act, without either the prior written permission of the Publisher or authorization through payment of the appropriate per-copy fee to the Copyright Clearance Center, Inc., 222 Rosewood Drive, Danvers, MA 01923, website www.copyright.com. Requests to the Publisher for permission should be addressed to the Permissions Department, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., 111 River Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030-5774, (201) 748-6011, fax (201) 748-6008, website www.wiley.com/go/permissions. Evaluation copies are provided to qualified academics and professionals for review purposes only, for use in their courses during the next academic year. These copies are licensed and may not be sold or transferred to a third party. Upon completion of the review period, please return the evaluation copy to Wiley. Return instructions and a free of charge return mailing label are available at www.wiley.com/go/returnlabel. If you have chosen to adopt this textbook for use in your course, please accept this book as your complimentary desk copy. Outside of the United States, please contact your local sales representative. ISBN: 978-1-118-36002-6 Printed in the United States of America 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1
  5. 5. PREFACE The Philosophy of the Text Several strong beliefs have guided the writing of this book over seven editions. First, it is important for students to develop a clear understanding of how experimental psychologists think and how they do their work. Thus, the student using this book will encounter thorough discussions of the nature of psychological science and how it differs from pseudoscience, the logic of scientific thinking, and the manner in which psychological scientists (a) develop ideas and shape hypotheses for research, (b) design their studies, (c) carry them out, (d) analyze them, and (e) draw proper conclusions from them. Second, students should understand that psychologists use a variety of methods in their attempts to understand psychological phenomena. Although the book’s main focus is on the experimental method, it thoroughly discusses numerous other research strategies as well. Third, because researchers must always be aware of the ethical dimensions of their research, students must also have a thorough understanding of research ethics. Thus, an ethics chapter appears early in the book (Chapter 2) and additional discussions of ethics (Ethics Boxes) appear in every subsequent chapter. Fourth, because nobody can under- stand psychology’s present without knowing something of its past, we have incor- porated certain aspects of the history of experimental psychology into the text. Recognizing that the text is for a methods course and not for a history course, however, we have included only historical information that illuminates important methodological concepts. Fifth, and perhaps most important, although we both believe that doing psychological science is a joyful activity, it has been our experi- ence that some students enter the course with a sense of dread. They believe it will be boring, difficult, and not especially relevant for them. To counter this, we have taken pains to write a student-friendly book that is appealing (lots of interesting descriptions of real research), understandable (clear writing in an interactive, conversational style), and valuable (sharpening important critical thinking skills). The Organization of the Text The book includes 12 chapters, a brief epilogue, and three appendices. By thor- oughly explaining the scientific way of thinking and contrasting it with non- scientific and pseudoscientific thinking, the opening chapter lays the groundwork for all that follows. Chapter 2 is devoted to research ethics and concerns how the American Psychological Association’s most recent code of ethics applies to research with both human participants and animal subjects. The problem of scientific fraud is also discussed. Chapter 3 examines how ideas for research originate and explains the continually evolving relationship between theory and research. It also helps vii
  6. 6. students learn to use psychology’s most important electronic database (PsycINFO) and provides tips for doing literature reviews. Issues related to the measurement of psychological phenomena and the statistical analysis of data are the focus of Chapter 4, which leads up to four consecutive chapters that deal primarily with the experimental method, psychology’s most important method because of the kind of conclusion (causal) that can be drawn from it. There is a basic introduction to the experimental method (Chapter 5), a discussion of control problems in experi- mental research (Chapter 6), and two chapters devoted to experimental design (Chapter 7 on single-factor designs and Chapter 8 on factorial designs). Descrip- tions of other methodological strategies follow in subsequent chapters. These include correlational research (Chapter 9); quasi-experimental designs, applied research, and program evaluation (Chapter 10); research using small N designs (Chapter 11); and two varieties of descriptive research, observational research and survey research (Chapter 12). The appendices describe how to prepare the (in)famous APA–style research report, reprint the APA ethics code for human research, and provide feedback for some of the end-of-chapter applications exercises. Note the word some. So that you as instructors can use some of these materials for homework assignments, we have given students feedback on about half of the exercises in Appendix C. Answers to the remaining exercises can be found in the electronic Instructor’s Resources (found at www.wiley.com/college/goodwin). At various points in the text are boxed sections of three general types. Origins boxes supply interesting information about the historical roots of experimental psychology and show how research concepts and methods (e.g., the Hawthorne effect) were created and have evolved over the years. Classic Studies boxes describe famous experiments (e.g., Bandura’s Bobo doll studies) that illustrate particular research designs and/or methodological issues. Finally, the previously mentioned Ethics boxes reflect our belief that a consideration of research ethics should occur in more than a single chapter. The ethics boxes address such topics as informed consent, the operation of subject pools, and the proper use of surveys. It is not uncommon for methods texts to begin with simple descriptive methods (observation, survey, etc.), move through correlational and quasi-experimental methods, and eventually reach the experimental method. There is certainly some logic to this organizational scheme, but it is not the scheme we have chosen. Rather, when teaching the course, we have been disturbed by how late in the semester students were encountering such things as factorial designs—who wants to be figuring out interactions while digesting the Thanksgiving turkey? It seemed better to get to experiments earlier in the semester in order to spend sufficient time on them if students run into trouble. Also, because many of the course’s labs use exper- imental designs, it seemed important for students to have some understanding of the studies they run during the semester. So the chapter organization reflects the way we teach the course—getting to experiments as soon as possible. Reviewers of the text have been divided on the issue, with most liking the current organization but some preferring to start with descriptive methods. It has been good to learn, however, that a number of reviewer/colleagues who like to begin the course with descriptive methods have been using this text anyway and simply changing the chapter sequence to suit themselves. Thus, it is worth noting that the text is to some degree modular and can be taught using several arrangements of chapters. viii Preface

×