Abdominal aortic aneurysm 656 Acute abdomen 608 Acute kidney injury (acute renal failure) 848 Addisonian crisis 846 Anaphy...
Common haematology values If outside this range, consult: Haemoglobin men: 130–180g/L p318 women: 115–160g/L p318 Mean cel...
Reading tests Hold this chart (well-illuminated) 30cm away, and record the smallest type read (eg N12 left eye, N6 right e...
OXFORD HANDBOOK OF CLINICAL MEDICINE
This page intentionally left blank
OXFORD HANDBOOK OF CLINICAL MEDICINE NINTH EDITION MURRAY LONGMORE IAN B. WILKINSON ANDREW BALDWIN ELIZABETH WALLIN
Great Clarendon Street, Oxford OX2 6DP Oxford University Press is a department of the University of Oxford. It furthers th...
Contents Each chapter’s contents are detailed on its ﬁrst page Index to emergency topics front endpapers Common reference ...
W e wrote this book not because we know so much, but because we know we remember so little…the problem is not simply the q...
Oxford handbook of clinical medicine 9th PDF Download
  1. 1. Abdominal aortic aneurysm 656 Acute abdomen 608 Acute kidney injury (acute renal failure) 848 Addisonian crisis 846 Anaphylaxis 806 Aneurysm, abdominal aortic 656 Antidotes, poisoning 854 Arrhythmias, broad complex 122, 816 narrow complex 120, 818 see also back inside cover Asthma 820 Asystole back inside cover Bacterial shock 804 Blast injury 862 Bleeding, aneurysm 656 extradural/intracranial 482, 486 gastrointestinal 252, 830 rectal 631 variceal 254, 830 Blood loss 804 Blue patient 178–81 Bradycardia 118 Burns 858 Cardiac arrest back inside cover Cardiogenic shock/tamponade 814 Cardioversion, DC 784 Cauda equina compression 470, 545 Central line insertion (CVP line) 788 Cerebral malaria 397 Cerebral oedema 840 Chest drain 780 Coma 800 Cord compression 470, 545 Cranial arteritis 558 Cricothyrotomy 786 Cyanosis 178–81 Cut-down 775 Deﬁbrillation 784, back inside cover Diabetes emergencies 842–4 Disseminated intravascular coagulopathy (DIC) 346 Disaster, major 862 Dissecting aneurysm 656 Embolism, leg 658 pulmonary 828 Encephalitis 834 Endotoxic shock 804 Epilepsy, status 836 Extradural haemorrhage 486 Fits, unending 836 Fluids, IV 680, 804 Haematemesis 252–5 Haemorrhage 804 see also under Bleeding above Hyperthermia 804, 850 Hypoglycaemia 206, 844 Hypothermia 860 Index to emergency topics ‘Don’t go so fast: we’re in a hurry!’—Talleyrand to his coachman. Intracranial pressure, raised 840 Ketoacidosis, diabetic 842 Lassa fever 388 Left ventricular failure 812 Major disaster 862 Malaria 394 Malignant hyperpyrexia 574 Malignant hypertension 134 Meningitis 832 Meningococcaemia 832 Myocardial infarction 808 Needle pericardiocentesis 787 Neutropenic sepsis 346 Obstructive uropathy 645 Oncological emergencies 526 Opiate poisoning 854 Overdose 850–7 Pacemaker, temporary 790 Pericardiocentesis 787 Phaeochromocytoma 846 Pneumonia 826 Pneumothorax 824 Poisoning 850–7 Potassium, hyperkalaemia 688, 849 hypokalaemia 688 Pulmonary embolism 828 Pulseless, altogether back inside cover in a leg 658 Respiratory arrest back inside cover Respiratory failure 180 Resuscitation back inside cover Rheumatological emergencies 540 Shock 804 Smoke inhalation 859 Sodium, hypernatraemia 686 hyponatraemia 686 Spinal cord compression 470, 545 Status asthmaticus 820 Status epilepticus 836 Superior vena cava obstruction 526 Supraventricular tachycardia (SVT) 818 Tachycardia, ventricular 122, 816 Thrombolysis, myocardial infarct 808 stroke 475 Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) 308 Thyroid storm 844 Torted testis 654 Transfusion reaction 343 Varices, bleeding 254, 830 Vasculitis, acute systemic 558 Ventricular arrhythmias 122, 816 Ventricular failure, left 812 Ventricular ﬁbrillation back inside cover Ventricular tachycardia 122, 816 Waterhouse–Friderichsen 728 Wheeze 796, 820–3
  2. 2. Common haematology values If outside this range, consult: Haemoglobin men: 130–180g/L p318 women: 115–160g/L p318 Mean cell volume, MCV 76–96fL p320; p326 Platelets 150–400 ≈ 109 /L p358 White cells (total) 4–11 ≈ 109 /L p324 neutrophils 40–75% p324 lymphocytes 20–45% p324 eosinophils 1–6% p324 Blood gases pH 7.35–7.45 p684 PaO2 >10.6kPa (75–100mmHg) p684 PaCO2 4.7–6kPa (35–45mmHg) p684 Base excess ±2mmol/L p684 U&ES (urea and electrolytes) If outside this range, consult: Sodium 135–145mmol/L p686 Potassium 3.5–5mmol/L p688 Creatinine 70–150µmol/L p298–301 Urea 2.5–6.7mmol/L p298–301 eGFR >90 p683 LFTS (liver function tests) Bilirubin 3–17µmol/L p250, p258 Alanine aminotransferase, ALT 5–35iU/L p250, p258 Aspartate transaminase, AST 5–35iU/L p250, p258 Alkaline phosphatase, ALP 30–150iU/L (non-pregnant adults) p250, p258 Albumin 35–50g/L p700 Protein (total) 60–80g/L p700 Cardiac enzymes Troponin T <0.1µg/L p113 Creatine kinase 25–195iU/L p113 Lactate dehydrogenase, LDH 70–250iU/L p113 Lipids and other biochemical values Cholesterol <5mmol/L desired p704 Triglycerides 0.5–1.9mmol/L p704 Amylase 0–180 Somogyi U/dL p638 C-reactive protein, CRP <10mg/L p700 Calcium (total) 2.12–2.65mmol/L p690 Glucose, fasting 3.5–5.5mmol/L p198 Prostate-speciﬁc antigen, PSA 0–4ng/mL p538 T4 (total thyroxine) 70–140mmol/L p208 Thyroid stimulating hormone, TSH 0.5–5.7mU/L p208 For all other reference intervals, see p769–71
  3. 3. Reading tests Hold this chart (well-illuminated) 30cm away, and record the smallest type read (eg N12 left eye, N6 right eye, spectacles worn) or object named accurately. all the brightest gems N. 24 He moved N. 48 faster and faster towards the N. 18 ever-growing bucket of lost hopes; had there been just one more year N. 14 of peace the battalion would have made a floating system of perpetual drainage. N. 12 A silent fall of immense snow came near oily remains of the recently eaten supper on the table. N. 10 We drove on in our old sunless walnut. Presently classical eggs ticked in the new afternoon shadows. N. 8 We were instructed by my cousin Jasper not to exercise by country house visiting unless accompanied by thirteen geese or gangsters. N. 6 The modern American did not prevail over the pair of redundant bronze puppies. The worn-out principle is a bad omen which I am never glad to ransom in August. N. 5
  6. 6. OXFORD HANDBOOK OF CLINICAL MEDICINE NINTH EDITION MURRAY LONGMORE IAN B. WILKINSON ANDREW BALDWIN ELIZABETH WALLIN
  7. 7. Great Clarendon Street, Oxford OX2 6DP Oxford University Press is a department of the University of Oxford. It furthers the University’s objective of excellence in research, scholarship, and education by publishing worldwide in: Oxford New York Auckland Cape Town Dar es Salaam Hong Kong Karachi Kuala Lumpur Madrid Melbourne Mexico City Nairobi New Delhi Shanghai Taipei Toronto. With ofﬁces in: Argentina Austria Brazil Chile Czech Republic France Greece Guatemala Hungary Italy Japan Poland Portugal Singapore South Korea Switzerland Thailand Turkey Ukraine Vietnam Oxford is a registered trade mark of Oxford University Press in the UK and in certain other countries Published in the United States by Oxford University Press Inc., New York © Oxford University Press, 2014 The moral rights of the authors have been asserted Database right Oxford University Press (maker) First published 1985 Fifth edition 2001 Translations: (RA Hope & JM Longmore) (JM Longmore & IB Wilkinson) Chinese Indonesian Second edition 1989 Sixth edition 2004 Czech Italian Third edition 1993 Seventh edition 2007 Estonian Polish Fourth edition 1998 Eighth edition 2010 French Portuguese Ninth edition 2014 German Romanian Greek Russian Hungarian Spanish All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system, or transmitted, in any form or by any means, without the prior permission in writing of Oxford University Press, or as expressly permitted by law, or under terms agreed with the appropriate reprographics rights organization. Enquiries concerning reproduction outside the scope of the above should be sent to the Rights Department, Oxford University Press, at the address above. You must not circulate this book in any other binding or cover and you must impose the same condition on any acquirer. British Library Cataloguing in Publication Data Data available Library of Congress Cataloging in Publication Data Data available Typeset by GreenGate Publishing Services, Tonbridge, UK; printed in China by C&C Offset Printing Co. Ltd. ISBN 978-0-19-960962-8 Except where otherwise stated, recommendations are for the non-pregnant adult who is not breastfeeding and who has reasonable renal and hepatic func- tion. To avoid excessive doses in obese patients it may be best to calculate doses on the basis of ideal body weight (IBW): see p621. We have made every effort to check this text, but it is still possible that drug or other errors have been missed. OUP makes no representation, express or implied, that doses are correct. Readers are urged to check with the most up to date product information, codes of conduct, and safety regulations. The authors and the publishers do not accept responsibility or legal liability for any errors in the text, or for the misuse or misapplication of material in this work. For updates/corrections, see http://www.oup.co.uk/academic/series/oxhmed/updates/ Drugs
  8. 8. Contents Each chapter’s contents are detailed on its ﬁrst page Index to emergency topics front endpapers Common reference intervals front endpapers From the preface to the ﬁrst edition vi Preface to the ninth edition vi Acknowledgements vii Symbols and abbreviations viii How to conduct ourselves when juggling with symbols x 1 Thinking about medicine 0 2 History and examination 18 3 Cardiovascular medicine 86 4 Chest medicine 154 5 Endocrinology 196 6 Gastroenterology 234 7 Renal medicine 284 8 Haematology 316 9 Infectious diseases 372 10 Neurology 448 11 Oncology and palliative care 522 12 Rheumatology 540 13 Surgery 566 14 Epidemiology 664 15 Clinical chemistry 676 16 Eponymous syndromes 708 17 Radiology 732 18 Reference intervals, etc. 764 19 Practical procedures 772 20 Emergencies 792 Index 864 Useful doses for the new doctor 902 Cardiorespiratory arrest endmatter Life support algorithms back endpapers
  9. 9. W e wrote this book not because we know so much, but because we know we remember so little…the problem is not simply the quantity of informa- tion, but the diversity of places from which it is dispensed. Trailing eagerly behind the surgeon, the student is admonished never to forget alcohol withdrawal as a cause of post-operative confusion. The scrap of paper on which this is written spends a month in the pocket before being lost for ever in the laundry. At different times, and in inconvenient places, a number of other causes may be presented to the student. Not only are these causes and aphorisms never brought together, but when, as a surgical house officer, the former student faces a confused patient, none is to hand. We aim to encourage the doctor to enjoy his patients: in doing so we believe he will prosper in the practice of medicine. For a long time now, house officers have been encouraged to adopt monstrous proportions in order to straddle the diverse pinna- cles of clinical science and clinical experience. We hope that this book will make this endeavour a little easier by moving a cumulative memory burden from the mind into the pocket, and by removing some of the fears that are naturally felt when starting a career in medicine, thereby freely allowing the doctor’s clinical acumen to grow by the slow accretion of many, many days and nights. From the 1st edition Preface RAH &JML 1985 Preface to the ninth edition As medicine becomes more and more specialized, and moves further and further from the general physician, becoming increasingly subspecialized, it can be difficult to know where we ﬁt in to the general scheme of things. What ties a public health physician to a neurosurgeon? Why does a dermatologist require the same early training as a gastroenterologist? What makes an academic nephrologist similar to a general practitioner? To answer these questions we need to go back to the deﬁnition of a physician. The word physician comes from the Greek physica, or natural science, and the Latin physicus, or one who undertakes the study of nature. A physician therefore is one who has studied nature and natural sciences, although the word has been adapted to mean one who has studied healing and medicine. We can think also about the word medicine, originally from the Latin stem med, to think or reﬂect on. A medical person, or medicus, originally meant someone who knew the best course of action for a disease, having spent time thinking or reﬂecting on the problem in front of them. As physicians, we continue to specialize in ever more diverse conditions, complex scientiﬁc mechanisms, external interests ranging from academia to education, from public health and government policy to managerial posts. At the heart of this we should remember that all physicians enter into medicine with a shared goal, to un- derstand the human body, what makes it go wrong, and how to treat that disease. We all study natural science, and must have a good evidence base for what we do, for without evidence, and knowledge, how are we to reﬂect on the patient and the problem they bring to us, and therefore understand the best course of action to take? This is not always a drug or an operation; we must work holistically and treat the whole patient, not just the problem they present with; for this reason we need psychiatrists as much as cardiothoracic surgeons, public health physicians as much as intensive care physicians. For each problem, and each patient, the best and most appropriate course of action will be different. It is no longer possible to be a true general physician, there is too much to know, too much detail, too many treatments and options. Strive instead to be the best medic that you can, knowing enough to understand the best course of action, whether that be to reassure, to treat, to refer or to palliate. In this book, we join the minds of an academic clinical pharmacologist, a general practitioner, a nephrologist, and a GP registrar. Four physicians, each very different in their interests and approaches, and yet each bringing their own knowledge and expertise, which, combined with that of our specialist readers, we hope creates a book that is greater than the sum of its parts.

