Peter Castro, Ph.D. California State Polytechnic University, Pomona Michael E. Huber, Ph.D. Global Coastal Strategies, Aus...
MARINE BIOLOGY, ELEVENTH EDITION Published by McGraw-Hill Education, 2 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10121. Copyright ©2019 by ...
Dedication To all future marine biologists —Peter Castro— To my father, Francis Joseph Huber, may he rest in peace. —Micha...
About the Authors xi Preface xii Part One Principles of Marine Science 1 The Science of Marine Biology 1 1.1 The Science o...
7.10 Chordates Without a Backbone 148 Tunicates 148 Lancelets 149 The Case of the Killer Cnidarians 125 How to Discover a ...
Substrate 279 Other Physical Factors 279 12.3 Estuaries as Ecosystems 279 Living in an Estuary 279 Types of Estuarine Comm...
Of Fish and Seabirds, Fishers and Chickens 405 Eye on Science: Aquaculture of Bluefin Tunas 409 Take Two Sponges and Call ...
You’re in the driver’s seat. Want to build your own course? No problem. Prefer to use our turnkey, prebuilt course? Easy. ...
Effective, efficient studying. Connect helps you be more productive with your study time and get better grades using tools...
Marine biology 11th edition peter castro PDF Download
Marine biology 11th edition peter castro PDF Download

For FULL PDF

Marine biology 11th edition peter castro PDF Download

  1. 1. Peter Castro, Ph.D. California State Polytechnic University, Pomona Michael E. Huber, Ph.D. Global Coastal Strategies, Australia Original Artwork by William C. Ober, M.D. Washington and Lee University and Claire E. Ober, B.A., R.N. Eleventh Edition ©Purestock/Getty Images cas80036_fm_i-xiv.indd 1 07/31/18 1:38 PM
  2. 2. MARINE BIOLOGY, ELEVENTH EDITION Published by McGraw-Hill Education, 2 Penn Plaza, New York, NY 10121. Copyright ©2019 by McGraw-Hill Education. All rights reserved. Printed in the United States of America. Previous editions © 2016, 2013, and 2010. No part of this publication may be reproduced or distributed in any form or by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written consent of McGraw-Hill Education, including, but not limited to, in any network or other electronic storage or transmission, or broadcast for distance learning. Some ancillaries, including electronic and print components, may not be available to customers outside the United States. This book is printed on acid-free paper. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 LWI 21 20 19 18 ISBN 978-1-259-88003-2 (bound edition) MHID 1-259-88003-6 (bound edition) ISBN 978-1-260-16257-8 (loose-leaf edition) MHID 1-260-16257-5 (loose-leaf edition) Senior Portfolio Manager: Michael Ivanov Senior Product Developer: Elizabeth Sievers Senior Marketing Manager: Kelly Brown Senior Content Project Managers: Sandy Wille; Brent dela Cruz Senior Buyer: Sandy Ludovissy Senior Design Manager: Debra Kubiak Senior Content Licensing Specialist: Shawntel Schmitt Cover Image: ©DJ Mattaar/Shutterstock Compositor: Lumina Datamatics, Inc. All credits appearing on page or at the end of the book are considered to be an extension of the copyright page. Library of Congress Cataloging-in-Publication Data Names: Castro, Peter, author. | Huber, Michael E., author. Title: Marine biology / Peter Castro, Ph.D., California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, Michael E.  Huber, Ph.D., Jacobs Australia ; original artwork by William C. Ober, M.D., Washington & Lee  University and Claire E. Ober, B.A., R.N. Description: Eleventh edition. | New York ,NY : McGraw-Hill Education, [2019] | Includes  bibliographical references and index. Identifiers: LCCN 2018021507 | ISBN 9781259880032 (bound edition : alk. paper) Subjects: LCSH: Marine biology—Textbooks. Classification: LCC QH91 .C37 2019 | DDC 578.77—dc23 LC record available at  https://lccn.loc.gov/2018021507 The Internet addresses listed in the text were accurate at the time of publication. The inclusion of a website does not indicate an endorsement by the authors or McGraw-Hill Education, and McGraw-Hill Education does not guarantee the accuracy of the information presented at these sites. mheducation.com/highered cas80036_fm_i-xiv.indd 2 07/31/18 1:38 PM
  3. 3. Dedication To all future marine biologists —Peter Castro— To my father, Francis Joseph Huber, may he rest in peace. —Michael Huber— ©Peter Pinnock/Getty Images cas80036_fm_i-xiv.indd 3 07/31/18 1:38 PM
  4. 4. About the Authors xi Preface xii Part One Principles of Marine Science 1 The Science of Marine Biology 1 1.1 The Science of Marine Biology 2 The History of Marine Biology 2 Marine Biology Today 7 1.2 The Scientific Method 8 Observation: The Currency of Science 9 Two Ways of Thinking 10 Testing Ideas 11 Limitations of the Scientific Method 15 Observing the Ocean 6 Eye on Science: Carbonate Experiments on the Reef 14 John Steinbeck and Ed Ricketts 16 Interactive Exploration 17 2 The Sea Floor 18 2.1 The Water Planet 18 The Geography of the Ocean Basins 19 The Structure of Planet Earth 19 2.2 The Origin and Structure of the Ocean Basins 21 Early Evidence of Continental Drift 21 Plate Tectonics 21 Earth’s Geological History 29 2.3 The Geological Provinces of the Ocean 33 Continental Margins 33 Deep-Ocean Basins 35 The Mid-Ocean Ridge and Hydrothermal Vents 35 Eye on Science: Life Below the Sea Floor 28 The Hawaiian Islands, Hot Spots, and Mantle Plumes 36 Interactive Exploration 39 3 Chemical and Physical Features of the World Ocean 40 3.1 The Waters of the Ocean 40 The Unique Nature of Pure Water 41 Seawater 43 3.2 Ocean Circulation 48 Surface Circulation 48 Thermohaline Circulation and the Great Ocean Conveyor 52 3.3 Waves and Tides 56 Waves 56 Tides 57 Tall Ships and Surface Currents 51 Eye on Science: Larval Transport Near Hydrothermal Vents 54 Waves That Kill 58 Interactive Exploration 63 4 Fundamentals of Biology 64 4.1 The Ingredients of Life 65 The Building Blocks 65 The Fuel of Life 66 4.2 Living Machinery 68 Cells and Organelles 69 Levels of Organization 70 4.3 Challenges of Life in the Sea 71 Salinity 72 Temperature 75 Surface-to-Volume Ratio 76 4.4 Perpetuating Life 76 Modes of Reproduction 77 Reproductive Strategies 78 4.5 The Diversity of Life in the Sea 78 Natural Selection and Adaptation 78 Classifying Living Things 79 Evolutionary Perspective: From Snack to Servant: How Complex Cells Arose 73 Eye on Science: When Fishes Stepped on Land 80 Interactive Exploration 84 Part Two The Organisms of the Sea 5 The Microbial World 85 5.1 Viruses 86 5.2 Prokaryotes 86 Bacteria 88 Archaea 89 Prokaryote Metabolism 90 5.3 Unicellular Algae 93 Diatoms 94 Dinoflagellates 95 Other Unicellular Algae 96 5.4 Protozoans: The Animal-Like Protists 97 Foraminiferans 97 Radiolarians 98 Ciliates 98 Contents iv ©Damsea/Shutterstock cas80036_fm_i-xiv.indd 4 07/31/18 1:38 PM
  5. 5. 7.10 Chordates Without a Backbone 148 Tunicates 148 Lancelets 149 The Case of the Killer Cnidarians 125 How to Discover a New Phylum 132 Eye on Science: The Octopus Complex Brain 136 Interactive Exploration 152 8 Marine Fishes 153 8.1 Vertebrates: An Introduction 153 8.2 Types of Fishes 154 Jawless Fishes 155 Cartilaginous Fishes 155 Bony Fishes 158 8.3 Biology of Fishes 160 Body Shape 160 Coloration 160 Locomotion 161 Feeding 162 Digestion 163 Circulatory System 164 Respiratory System 164 Regulation of the Internal Environment 166 Nervous System and Sensory Organs 166 Behavior 168 Reproduction and Life History 172 Shark! 159 Eye on Science: Great White Shark Migrations 170 Evolutionary Perspective: A Fish Called Latimeria 173 Interactive Exploration 178 9 Marine Reptiles, Birds, and Mammals 179 9.1 Marine Reptiles 181 Sea Turtles 181 Sea Snakes 181 Other Marine Reptiles 182 Biology of Marine Reptiles 183 9.2 Seabirds 184 Penguins 184 Tubenoses 185 Pelicans and Related Seabirds 185 Gulls and Related Seabirds 187 Shorebirds 187 Biology of Seabirds 187 9.3 Marine Mammals 188 Seals, Sea Lions, and the Walrus 188 Sea Otter, Marine Otter, and Polar Bear 190 Manatees and Dugong 191 Whales, Dolphins, and Porpoises 191 Biology of Marine Mammals 201 The Endangered Sea Turtles 182 Evolutionary Perspective: The Whales That Walked to Sea 196 Eye on Science: Feeding in the Blue Whale 204 How Intelligent Are Cetaceans? 206 Interactive Exploration 214 5.5 Fungi 98 Evolutionary Perspective: Symbiotic Bacteria—The Essential Guests 90 Tiny Cells, Big Surprises 92 Eye on Science: A Fourth Domain of the Tree of Life? 93 The Bay of Fire 96 Interactive Exploration 101 6 Multicellular Primary Producers: Seaweeds and Plants 102 6.1 Multicellular Algae: The Seaweeds 102 General Structure 103 Photosynthetic Pigments 103 Types of Seaweeds 104 Life History 107 Economic Importance 109 6.2 Flowering Plants 109 Seagrasses 111 Salt-Marsh Plants 113 Mangroves 114 Seaweeds for Gourmets 110 Eye on Science: Marine Algae as Biofuels 112 Interactive Exploration 116 7 Marine Animals Without a Backbone 117 7.1 Sponges 118 7.2 Cnidarians: Radial Symmetry 121 Types of Cnidarians 122 Biology of Cnidarians 124 7.3 Comb Jellies: Radial Symmetry Revisited 124 7.4 Bilaterally Symmetrical Worms 125 Flatworms 126 Ribbon Worms 126 Nematodes 126 Arrow Worms 127 Segmented Worms 128 7.5 Molluscs: The Successful Soft Body 130 Types of Molluscs 131 Biology of Molluscs 135 7.6 Arthropods: The Armored Achievers 137 Crustaceans 138 Biology of Crustaceans 141 Other Marine Arthropods 142 7.7 Lophophorates 143 Bryozoans 143 Phoronids 143 Lamp Shells 143 7.8 Echinoderms: Five-Way Symmetry 143 Types of Echinoderms 144 Biology of Echinoderms 147 7.9 Hemichordates: A “Missing Link”? 148 Contents v cas80036_fm_i-xiv.indd 5 07/31/18 1:38 PM
  6. 6. Substrate 279 Other Physical Factors 279 12.3 Estuaries as Ecosystems 279 Living in an Estuary 279 Types of Estuarine Communities 281 Feeding Interactions Among Estuarine Organisms 291 12.4 Human Impact on Estuarine Communities 291 Fiddler on the Mud 284 Eye on Science: Restoration of Salt Marshes 287 Interactive Exploration 294 13 Life on the Continental Shelf 295 13.1 Physical Characteristics of the Subtidal Environment 295 13.2 Soft-Bottom Subtidal Communities 297 Unvegetated Soft-Bottom Communities 300 Seagrass Meadows 304 Human Impact on Seagrasses 306 13.3 Hard-Bottom Subtidal Communities 307 Rocky Bottoms 307 Kelp Communities 308 Under the Polar Ice 298 Life in Mud and Sand 304 Eye on Science: Toxoplasma: From Cats to Sea Otters 314 Interactive Exploration 316 14 Coral Reefs 317 14.1 The Organisms That Build Reefs 317 Reef Corals 318 Other Reef Builders 321 Conditions for Reef Growth 322 14.2 Kinds of Coral Reefs 326 Fringing Reefs 326 Barrier Reefs 329 Atolls 330 14.3 The Ecology of Coral Reefs 333 The Trophic Structure of Coral Reefs 333 Coral Reef Communities 335 Coral Reproduction 325 Eye on Science: Racing to Protect Reef Resilience 327 Deep-Water Coral Communities 332 “Must Have Been Something I Ate” 340 Interactive Exploration 342 15 Life Near the Surface 343 15.1 The Organisms of the Epipelagic 344 The Plankton: A New Understanding 344 The Phytoplankton 345 The Zooplankton 347 The Nekton 351 15.2 Living in the Epipelagic 352 Staying Afloat 352 Predators and Their Prey 355 Part Three Structure and Function of Marine Ecosystems 10 An Introduction to Marine Ecology 215 10.1 The Organization of Communities 216 How Populations Grow 216 Ways That Species Interact 219 10.2 Major Marine Lifestyles and Environments 225 10.3 The Flow of Energy and Materials 226 Trophic Structure 226 Cycles of Essential Nutrients 232 Eye on Science: Symbiosis on the Seashore 218 Biodiversity: All Creatures Great and Small 220 Cleaning Associations 222 Eye on Science: The Census of Marine Life 224 Interactive Exploration 236 SPECIAL REPORT: Our Changing Planet 237 Rolling the Dice: Climate Change 237 The Greenhouse: Too Much of a Good Thing? 238 Betting on Black: CO2 Through the Roof 238 What’s Happening Now? 240 What Lies Ahead? 241 So What? 241 Ocean Acidification: The Other CO2 Problem 242 Overwhelming the Nitrogen Cycle 243 The No-Zone 245 Stripping the Sea Bare 246 Disappearing Habitats 247 So What Do We Do? 248 Will There Be a Last Straw? 245 For More Information 250 11 Between the Tides 252 11.1 Rocky Shore Intertidal Communities 253 Exposure at Low Tide 253 The Power of the Sea 256 The Battle for Space 258 Vertical Zonation of Rocky Shores 261 11.2 Soft-Bottom Intertidal Communities 270 The Shifting Sediments 270 Living in the Sediment 271 Transplantation, Removal, and Caging Experiments 264 Eye on Science: Sea Star Wasting Disease 269 Interactive Exploration 275 12 Estuaries: Where Rivers Meet the Sea 276 12.1 Origins and Types of Estuaries 276 12.2 Physical Characteristics of Estuaries 278 Salinity 278 vi Contents cas80036_fm_i-xiv.indd 6 07/31/18 1:38 PM
  7. 7. Of Fish and Seabirds, Fishers and Chickens 405 Eye on Science: Aquaculture of Bluefin Tunas 409 Take Two Sponges and Call Me in the Morning 413 Interactive Exploration 418 18 The Impact of Humans on the Marine Environment 419 18.1 Modification and Destruction of Habitats 419 Human Impact on Coral Reefs 420 Trawling 421 18.2 Pollution 422 Eutrophication 422 Sewage 422 Oil 424 Persistent Toxic Substances 426 Plastic Waste 429 Thermal Pollution 430 18.3 Threatened and Endangered Species 431 18.4 Conserving and Enhancing the Marine Environment 434 Conservation 434 Restoration of Habitats 435 Artificial Reefs 437 18.5 Prospects for the Future 438 Eye on Science: Microplastics in the Marine Environment 430 Biological Invasions: The Uninvited Guests 432 Sand on the Run, or What to Do with Our Shrinking Beaches 436 Ten Simple Things You Can Do to Save the Oceans 437 Interactive Exploration 439 Appendix A  Units of Measurement 440 Appendix B  Selected Field Guides and Other References for the Identification of Marine Organisms in North America 441 Appendix C  The World Ocean 442 Appendix D  Major coastal communities and marine protected areas in North America and the Caribbean  444 Glossary  446 Index  458 15.3 Epipelagic Food Webs 360 Trophic Levels and Energy Flow 360 The Microbial Loop 361 Patterns of Production 362 The El Niño–Southern Oscillation 369 Red Tides and Harmful Algal Blooms 350 Swimming Machines 358 Eye on Science: Biological Nutrient Pumps 368 Interactive Exploration 372 16 The Ocean Depths 373 16.1 The Twilight World 375 The Animals of the Mesopelagic 375 Adaptations of Midwater Animals 377 16.2 The World of Perpetual Darkness 384 The Lack of Food 385 Sex in the Deep Sea 386 Living Under Pressure 386 16.3 The Deep-Ocean Floor 387 Feeding in the Deep-Sea Benthos 387 The Nature of Life in the Deep-Sea Benthos 389 Microbes in the Deep Sea 390 16.4 Hot Springs, Cold Seeps, and Dead Bodies 391 The Chambered Nautilus 376 Biodiversity in the Deep Sea 390 Eye on Science: Alvin Reborn 391 Interactive Exploration 394 Part Four Humans and the Sea 17 Resources from the Sea 395 17.1 The Living Resources of the Sea 395 Food from the Sea 396 Marine Life as Items of Commerce and Recreation 412 17.2 Non-Living Resources from the Sea Floor 413 Oil and Gas 414 Ocean Mining 414 17.3 Non-Living Resources from Seawater 415 Energy 415 Fresh Water 416 Minerals 417 Contents vii cas80036_fm_i-xiv.indd 7 07/31/18 1:38 PM
  8. 8. You’re in the driver’s seat. Want to build your own course? No problem. Prefer to use our turnkey, prebuilt course? Easy. Want to make changes throughout the semester? Sure. And you’ll save time with Connect’s auto-grading too. They’ll thank you for it. Adaptive study resources like SmartBook® help your students be better prepared in less time. You can transform your class time from dull deﬁnitions to dynamic debates. Hear from your peers about the beneﬁts of Connect at www.mheducation.com/highered/connect. Make it simple, make it affordable. Connect makes it easy with seamless integration with any of the major Learning Management Systems – Blackboard, Canvas, and D2L, among others – to let you organize your course in one convenient location. Give your students access to digital materials at a discount with our inclusive access program. Ask your McGraw- Hill representative for more information. Solutions for your challenges. A product isn’t a solution. Real solutions are affordable, reliable, and come with training and ongoing support when you need it and how you want it. Our Customer Experience Group can also help you troubleshoot tech problems – although Connect’s 99% uptime means you might not need to call them. See for yourself at status.mheducation.com Students study more efficiently, retain more and achieve better outcomes. You can focus on what you love - teaching. SUCCESSFUL SEMESTERS INCLUDE CONNECT 65% Less Time Grading ©Hill Street Studios/Tobin Rogers/Blend Images LLC cas80036_fm_i-xiv.indd 8 07/31/18 1:38 PM
  9. 9. Effective, efficient studying. Connect helps you be more productive with your study time and get better grades using tools like SmartBook, which highlights key concepts and creates a personalized study plan. Connect sets you up for success, so you walk into class with conﬁdence and walk out with better grades. Study anytime, anywhere. Download the free ReadAnywhere app and access your online eBook when it’s convenient, even if you’re offline. And since the app automatically syncs with your eBook in Connect, all of your notes are available every time you open it. Find out more at mheducation.com/readanywhere. No surprises. The Connect Calendar and Reports tools keep you on track with the work you need to get done and your assignment scores. Life gets busy; Connect tools help you keep learning through it all. Learning for everyone. McGraw-Hill works directly with Accessibility Service Departments and faculty to meet the learning needs of all students. Please contact your Accessibility Services office and ask them to email accessibility@mheducation.com, or visit www.mheducation.com/accessibility for more information. “I really liked this app – it made it easy to study when you don't have your text- book in front of you. ”- Jordan Cunningham, Eastern Washington University Chapter 12 Quiz Chapter 11 Quiz Chapter 7 Quiz Chapter 13 Evidence of Evolution Chapter 11 DNA Technology Chapter 7 DNA Structure and Gene... and 7 more... 13 14 ©Shutterstock/wavebreakmedia cas80036_fm_i-xiv.indd 9 07/31/18 1:38 PM

