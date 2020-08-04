Successfully reported this slideshow.
CHITTY, LUCK, BARKER, SASSENBERG, SHIMP, ANDREWS INTEGRATED MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS 5th Asia-Pacific Edition RG S
INTEGRATED MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS
V BRIEF CONTENTS PART 1 INTEGRATED MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS – A CONCEPTUAL FRAMEWORK 3 Chapter 1 Integrated marketing comm...
CONTENTSVI Introduction 6 The nature of marketing communications 6 The marketing communications mix 8 The rise of digital ...
VIICONTENTS Global focus What meaning we derive from The Internship 53 Meaning transfer: from culture to object to consume...
CONTENTSVIII Part 1 Case Study 1: Primitivo – bringing back food to what it should be 142 Part 1 Case Study 2: Hardware st...
IXCONTENTS Ethics in IMC Global to local food brands 200 Emotional strategy 201 Generic strategy 201 Pre-emptive strategy ...
CONTENTSX Global focus Aussies largest illegal downloaders in the world 260 Television advertising decisions 261 Strengths...
Integrated marketing communications 5th edition
Integrated marketing communications 5th edition
Integrated marketing communications 5th edition

  CHITTY, LUCK, BARKER, SASSENBERG, SHIMP, ANDREWS INTEGRATED MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS 5th Asia-Pacific Edition
  2. 2. INTEGRATED MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS
  3. 3. V BRIEF CONTENTS PART 1 INTEGRATED MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS – A CONCEPTUAL FRAMEWORK 3 Chapter 1 Integrated marketing communications and brand equity enhancement 4 Chapter 2 The communication process 43 Chapter 3 Persuasion in marketing communications 71 Chapter 4 Market segmentation and brand positioning 111 PART 2 MANAGING AND PLANNING FOR INTEGRATED MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS 149 Chapter 5 Establishing objectives and budgeting for IMC campaigns 150 Chapter 6 Developing message strategies 190 Chapter 7 Media planning and analysis 214 PART 3 MEDIA CHANNELS AND IMC ELEMENTS 251 Chapter 8 Broadcast media 252 Chapter 9 Print and support media 280 Chapter 10 Digital and social media marketing 309 Chapter 11 Direct marketing and sales promotion 350 Chapter 12 Personal selling and relationship marketing 394 Chapter 13 Marketing public relations and sponsorship marketing 421 PART 4 EVALUATING INTEGRATED MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS 459 Chapter 14 Evaluating integrated marketing communication effectiveness 460
  4. 4. CONTENTSVI Introduction 6 The nature of marketing communications 6 The marketing communications mix 8 The rise of digital marketing 11 Marketing communications at the brand level 11 IMC proﬁle Paul Hyde, L’Oréal 12 The foundations of IMC 12 What is IMC? 13 Key features of IMC 14 Global focus The laundry hanger as an advertising touch point 16 Why integrate? 19 IMC practices and synergy 19 Changes in marketing communication practices 19 Ethics in IMC Agency code of ethics 24 The marketing communications process 24 Fundamental marketing communication decisions 25 Marketing communication implementation decisions 27 IMC in action How social media can inﬂuence a marketing campaign 29 Marketing communication outcomes 30 Program evaluation 30 The concept of brand equity 31 Brand awareness 32 Brand image 33 Leveraging brand equity 34 Characteristics of brands 36 e CONTENTS Guide to the text XV Guide to the online resources XXI Preface XXIII About the authors XXV Acknowledgements XXVII PART 1 INTEGRATED MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS – A CONCEPTUAL FRAMEWORK 3 Chapter 1 Integrated marketing communications and brand equity enhancement 4 Chapter 2 The communication process 43 Introduction 44 The communication process 44 Elements of the communication process 45 Global focus Cultural differences in communication: high- versus low-context cultures 46 IMC in action Neural cues 49 A communication process for the 21st century 49 Two-way communication 50 Collaborative co-creation communication 50 Marketing communications and meaning 51 The nature of signs 51 The meaning of meaning 52
  5. 5. VIICONTENTS Global focus What meaning we derive from The Internship 53 Meaning transfer: from culture to object to consumer 53 The use of symbols and figurative language 54 Behavioural foundations of marketing communications 55 IMC in action Doctor Who Day: a love letter to fans 56 The consumer processing model 57 Ethics in IMC Telling the truth and misleading marketing communications 61 The hedonic, experiential model 65 e Chapter 3 Persuasion in marketing communications 71 Introduction 73 The role of the receiver in persuasion 74 Factors impacting consumer understanding 74 Attitudes of consumers 77 Global focus Chinese lose their taste for KFC 78 Consumer response models 79 Channel factors 88 The nature of the channel 88 The environment of the channel 89 Message factors 91 Message structure 92 Message appeal 93 Peripheral cues 97 The role of the source in persuasion 99 Types of sources used in marketing communication 99 IMC in action Roger Federer, number one celebrity endorser 100 Source attributes 101 Ethical issues in persuasion 103 Ethics in IMC Maria Sharapova abandons her brand promise 104 e Chapter 4 Market segmentation and brand positioning 111 Introduction 113 Segmenting customers 113 Key steps in market segmentation 114 The ethics of segmenting markets 114 Ethics in IMC Dr Google: does disease-awareness advertising create medical conditions? 115 Demographic segmentation 116 The changing age structure 116 Generations 117 Population growth and geographic dispersion 118 Changing composition of households 120 Ethnic groupings 121 Geo-demographic segmentation 122 Values and lifestyle segmentation 122 Asia-Paciﬁc focus Segmenting the New Zealand domestic tourism market 123 Roy Morgan Values Segments 126 IMC in action Tribes 129 Behavioural segmentation 130 Online behavioural targeting 130 Brand positioning 132 Positioning via product attributes 134 IMC in action Snapchat segments Coachella market using fashion inﬂuencers 134 Positioning via brand benefits 135 e
  6. 6. CONTENTSVIII Part 1 Case Study 1: Primitivo – bringing back food to what it should be 142 Part 1 Case Study 2: Hardware stores: the challenges of demonstrating environmental credentials to consumers 144 Introduction 152 The magnitude of advertising and ad-investment considerations 152 IMC proﬁle Peter Little, Cbus 155 Putting marketing communication in perspective 155 An investment in brand equity 159 Marketing communication functions and process 160 Marketing communication functions 160 IMC in action Dollar Shave Club’s $12 million investment 161 Asia-Paciﬁc focus What’s next 42BELOW: sustainable cocktails and a trans-Tasman battle between Australia and New Zealand? 163 The marketing communications management process 163 Setting marketing communication objectives 164 The hierarchy-of-effects framework 164 Setting achievable marketing communication objectives 168 Developing a marketing communication objective 169 Budgeting for marketing communication 171 Budgeting in theory 172 Practical budgeting considerations 173 Practical budgeting methods 176 IMC in action What happens when your budget is limited? Gumtree Greys 177 Legal and regulatory issues for advertising management 179 The Competition and Consumer Act 2010 and the ACCC 179 Liability of advertisers and marketers: section 52 180 Advertising Standards Board 180 Ethics in IMC Don’t indulge in misleading ‘environmentally friendly’ claims 181 Liability of retailers: implied terms 181 Electronic marketing and intellectual property 182 e PART 2 MANAGING AND PLANNING FOR INTEGRATED MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS 149 Chapter 5 Establishing objectives and budgeting for IMC campaigns 150 Chapter 6 Developing message strategies 190 Introduction 192 The role of the advertising agency 192 Agency organisation 193 Agency compensation 193 Creating effective marketing communications 193 IMC in action Apple’s Macintosh computer campaign stands the test of time 194 Constructing a creative brief 195 Types of creative strategy 197 Unique selling proposition strategy 197 Brand image strategy 198 IMC in action Why dump an extraordinarily successful ad campaign? 199 Resonance strategy 200
  7. 7. IXCONTENTS Ethics in IMC Global to local food brands 200 Emotional strategy 201 Generic strategy 201 Pre-emptive strategy 201 Means–end chaining and laddering 202 The nature of values 203 Advertising applications of means–end chains: the MECCAS model 204 Determining means–end chains: the method of laddering 205 Practical issues in identifying means–end chains 205 Corporate image and issue advertising 205 Global focus Brands that you can trust 206 Corporate image advertising 206 Corporate issue (advocacy) advertising 207 IMC in action Woolworths and Jamie Oliver dance a fresh food tango 207 The role of comparative advertising 208 e Chapter 7 Media planning and analysis 214 Introduction 215 An overview of media planning 215 IMC in action What successful media planning looks like 216 Selecting the target market 218 Establishing media objectives 219 Reach 219 IMC in action Videos on Facebook still popular 220 Frequency 221 Scheduling 223 Recency planning 225 IMC in action Speed from buying to delivery will continue to increase 226 Weight 228 Global focus Consumers’ trend to simplicity and honesty 231 Selecting media categories and vehicles 232 Asia-Paciﬁc focus Predicted future media spending in Australia 232 Cost considerations 232 Ethics in IMC SCAMwatch – hang up on phone scammers 233 Online cost per thousand (CPM) 234 Print costs-per-contact 234 Calculations 235 CPM limitations 236 Trade-offs 236 An alternative approach: the efficiency index procedure 237 Effective reach in practice 239 e Part 2 case study 1: Reaching cinemagoers – Palace Cinemas: Lavazza Italian Film Festival 245 Part 2 case study 2: The changing media environment 247 PART 3 MEDIA CHANNELS AND IMC ELEMENTS 251 Chapter 8 Broadcast media 252 Introduction 253 Television industry overview 254 The modern television industry 254 Advertising spend on television 258 Television programming day-parts 258 Network, spot, syndicated, pay TV and local advertising 259
  8. 8. CONTENTSX Global focus Aussies largest illegal downloaders in the world 260 Television advertising decisions 261 Strengths 261 Limitations 263 Infomercials 264 Brand or product placement 264 Developments in TV advertising 266 Television audience measurement 268 IMC in action What works best in TV advertising? 268 Australian radio industry overview 270 Asia-Paciﬁc focus Digital radio: Spotify and Pandora grow; ABC relaunches Dig Music as Double J 272 Buying radio time 272 Radio advertising decisions 273 Strengths 273 Limitations 274 Radio audience measurement 274 Ethics in IMC Radio royal hoax broke the law according to watchdog ACMA 275 Regulating the Australian broadcasting industry 275 e Chapter 9 Print and support media 280 Introduction 281 Newspapers 282 IMC in action Targeting tourists in print and digital newspapers 283 Buying newspaper space 284 Strengths and weaknesses 284 Magazines 285 Buying magazine space 286 The strengths and limitations 286 Magazine audience measurement 289 Out-of-home support media 289 Asia-Paciﬁc focus Net-a-Porter targets Hong Kong city dwellers with public tram takeover 290 Billboards 290 Transit vehicles 291 Other types of OOH support media 292 Global focus The ﬁght for your attention in the air 293 Buying out-of-home media 293 Packaging 294 Packaging structure 294 Evaluating product packaging: the VIEW model 296 Point-of-purchase advertising 298 The spectrum of POP materials 298 What does POP accomplish? 299 Functions performed by POP materials 299 IMC in action The focus on shopper marketing 300 Interactive displays 301 A vital result of POP: increased in-store decision making 301 Ethics in IMC Point-of-purchase promotion of alcohol 303 The use and non-use of POP materials 304 e

