Aut hap 10th essentials of human anatomy physiology global edition

Essentials of Human Anatomy & Physiology ELEVENTH EDITION Elaine N. Marieb GLOBAL EDITION
Boston Columbus Indianapolis New York San Francisco Upper Saddle River Amsterdam Cape Town Dubai London Madrid Milan Munic...
Editor-in-Chief: Serina Beauparlant Senior Acquisitions Editor: Brooke Suchomel Head, Learning Asset Acquisition, Global E...
About the Author 3 For Elaine N. Marieb, R.N., Ph.D., taking the needs of nursing and other allied health students into ac...
4 New to the Eleventh Edition This edition has been thoroughly updated. Speciﬁc chapter-by-chapter changes include: Chapte...
Chapter 13: The Respiratory System 5 New! Instructors: Use MasteringA&P to Personalize Your Course New! Students: Use Mast...
Easily Assess Your Students Using Images from PALTM 3.0 MasteringA&P allows you to assign multiple choice and open-ended q...
STUDENTS: Use to Study Anytime, Anywhere New! Study on the Go with the Dynamic Study Modules App Dynamic Study Modules hel...
New! Concept Links appear throughout the book and help students recall previously learned material, apply what they’ve lea...
9 Did You Get It? 12. Gary is trying with all his might to pull a tree stump out of the ground. It does not budge. Which t...
×