Acct3 financial, 3rd asia pacific edition jonathan tyler

Copyright 2019 Cengage Learning.
TYLER GODWIN ALDERMAN 3RD ASIA–PACIFIC EDITION ACCT3 FINANCIAL
ACCT3 Financial 3rd Edition Jonathan Tyler Norman Godwin C Wayne Alderman
Financial accounting 1 Financial statements 18 Recording accounting transactions 40 Accrual accounting and adjusting entri...
CONTENTS Beginning assumptions 2 Economic entity assumption 2 Accounting period assumption 2 Monetary unit assumption 2 Go...
Comprehensive example: adjusting journal entries 69 Journalising and posting adjusting entries 70 Preparing an adjusted tr...
Bonds 155 Bonds issued at face value 157 Bonds issued at a discount 158 Bonds issued at a premium 160 Redeeming a bond bef...
Liquidity analysis 245 Current ratio 245 Quick ratio 246 Receivables turnover ratio 246 Inventory turnover ratio 246 Summa...
viii Guide to the text As you read this text you will find a number of features in every chapter to enhance your study of ...
ix Guide to the online resources Cengage is pleased to provide you with a selection of resources that will help you prepar...
  ACCT3 Financial 3rd Edition Jonathan Tyler Norman Godwin C Wayne Alderman Head of content management: Dorothy Chiu Editor: Jade Jakovcic Indexer: Julie King National Library of Australia Cataloguing-in-Publication Data Cengage Learning Australia Cengage Learning New Zealand cengage.com.au
  9. 9. viii Guide to the text As you read this text you will find a number of features in every chapter to enhance your study of financial accounting and help you understand how the theory is applied in the real world. Learning objectives at the start of each chapter identify key concepts that will be covered, and Learning objective icons appear throughout the chapter to identify where each objective is discussed. CHAPTER OPENING FEATURES Throughout this chapter apply this icons indicate an opportunity for online self-study through CourseMate Express, linking you to revision quizzes, e-lectures,animations and more. A PPLY THIS After studying the material in this chapter, you should be able to: 1 Explain the four assumptions made when communicating accounting information. 2 Describe the purpose and structure of an income statement and the terms and principles used to create it. 3 Describe the purpose and structure of a balance sheet and the terms and principles used to create it. 4 Describe the purpose of a statement of changes in equity and how it links the income statement and the balance sheet. 5 Describe the purpose and structure of a statement of cash ﬂow and the terms and principles used to create it. 6 Appreciate the objectives of ﬁnancial reporting and qualitative characteristics that make accounting information useful. 7 Review the language of accounting. Imagine for a moment that you are on summer holidays and decide to turn your hobby into a business which you name Aerial Filming.With $1000 of your own money and a $2000 microenterprise loan from the bank you purchase a $2600 drone (with gimbal, camera and rechargeable battery), $350 of spare propellers, disposable batteries, SIM cards and other supplies. During December, January and February, you had 28 aerial ﬁlming jobs at an average of $400 each job, you buy $750 additional supplies and pay the bank $50 interest. At the end of February, you still have the bank loan, you also have $1940 in cash, $100 of supplies and $1200 owing to you from three customers. Given this information, can you tell what happened to your business over summer? Did you make enough money to make it worth continuing or would it have been ﬁnancially more rewarding working at the local IGA store? How can you tell? Getting answers to such questions requires accounting, because ultimately you are ﬁlming to make money, no longer for the simple pleasure of ﬂying and ﬁlming with a drone or to provide a community service. Working for yourself has certain advantages, but also hassles, which may not come with being an employee, and these need to be balanced against the ﬁnancial success of the business. All of us need money to eat, pay for accommodation, the phone, travel, buy clothes, entertainment, and hopefully, at some stage save. Accounting is the process of identifying,measuringandcommunicating economic information to permit informed judgements and decisions. Put more simply, accounting is the language of business. When you want to know about the ﬁnancial results of a business, you must understand and speak accounting. The purpose of this book is to help you learn, write and speak this language so that you can make socially responsible and ﬁnancially sound business decisions. With this overall purpose in mind, this chapter introduces the basic terms, principles and rules that comprise the ‘spelling’ and ‘grammar’ of the accounting Accounting as the language of business, would describe this picture as a person using an asset (the drone) to generate revenue (the money she will be paid) Financial accounting LEARNING OBJECTIVES 1 1 Express accounting The process of identifying, measuring and communicating economic information to permit informed judgements and decisions. BK-CLA-ACCT3_FINANCIAL-180086-Chp01.indd 1 30/05/18 5:18 PM language. It does so by creating the summer ﬁnancial statements of the aerial ﬁlming business, Aerial Filming, described above. At the end of the chapter, you should be familiar with the four main ﬁnancial statements – income statement, balance sheet, statement of cash ﬂow, statement of change in equity. Further, you should also have a working accounting vocabulary that will be expanded and reﬁned in the following chapters. In Appendix B CSL Annual Report 2017, you can ﬁnd CSL’s income statement w the following three descriptions: 1 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Inco 2 US$m 3 For the year ended 30 June 2017. ANALYS LO1 BEGINNING ASSUMPTIONS The purpose of accounting is to identify, measure and communicate economic information about a particular entity to interested users.To do this, accountants make the following four basic assumptions: economic entity, accounting period, monetary unit and going concern. ECONOMIC ENTITY ASSUMPTION The economic entity assumption states that the ﬁnancial activities of a business can be separated from the ﬁnancialactivitiesofthebusiness’owner(s) and from other business activities. This assumption allows a user to examine a company’s (sole trader’s or partnership’s) accounting information without concern that the information includes the personal affairs of the owner(s) or other business activities. For the Aerial Filming example in the introduction, this means that the business is the reporting entity and your personal activities (such as the cost of your Saturday evening out) should not be included with business activities (such as buying batteries for the drone).The deﬁnition of the ‘reporting entity’ can be complex and is covered in detail in the (Australian) Financial Reporting Handbook (the big book of rules for accountants preparing ﬁnancial statements) Statement of Accounting Concept SAC 1. ACCOUNTING PERIOD ASSUMPTION Business owners and other interested parties usually do not want to wait too long before they receive information about how a business is doing.They want periodic measurements of the business’ ﬁnancial success or failure. For many activities, be it a diet or sports training, it is useful to measure your performance at regular intervals to determine if you should change your strategy. In business, performance is measured primarily in ﬁnancial terms.Accountants therefore assume that economic information can be meaningfully captured and communicated over short periods of time, even if those accounting periods are somewhat artiﬁcial, such as a month, a quarter, but no longer than a year. This is known as the accounting period assumption – the assumption made by accountants that economic information can be meaningfully captured and communicated over short periodsoftime.Althoughthemeasurement involves numbers, it usually requires judgements and estimates not simply mathem calculations. Publicly traded companies such as CSL Limit required to ﬁle ﬁnancial statements with the Aus Securities Exchange (ASX) at least twice a year. F Aerial Filming business example, the time period three months of summer. MONETARY UNIT ASSUMPTION The monetary unit assumption assumes that the dollar is the most effective means to communicate economic activity – it is the ‘attribute of interest’.The drone has many attributes: manufacturer, model, range, ﬂying time, colour; but the attribute of in in accounting is the cost in dollars. If an economic a cannot be expressed in dollars, then it is not recorded accounting system. For Aerial Filming, placing advertisement in the local paper would be recorded expense, while a favourable story would not be recor accounting as no money was exchanged.This is one limitations (and strengths) of accounting. It assumes that the dollar is a reasonably stable measure (the ef inﬂation and deﬂation can be ignored). GOING CONCERN ASSUMPTION The going concern assumption takes as a given that a business will continue to operate into the foreseeable future. Unless there is evidence to the contrary, most businesses are assumed to be going concerns. This is important because it affects the amount recorded with respect to the value of c assets. Because Aerial Filming will continue beyo summer, it is a going concern and we value the dr what it is worth to the business, not what it can be s at the end of summer. ACCT3 Financial2 economic entity assumption The assumption made by accountants that the ﬁnancial activities of a business can be separated from the ﬁnancial activities of the business’ owner(s). moneta assump assumpti accounta is the mo means to economic accoun assump assumpti accounta informati meaningf communi periods o going c assump assumpti accounta company operate i foreseeab Check out the video summary for Chapter 1 A PPLY THIS FEATURES WITHIN CHAPTERS CSL Analysis boxes link to the CSL annual report extract provided in Appendix B of the textbook, and provides an opportunity to apply ﬁnancial accounting concepts to a real-world business. Making it Real boxes present real-life ﬁnancial accounting scenarios to demonstrate the chapter concepts in practice. Important key terms are marked in bold in the text and deﬁned in the margin when they are used in the text for the ﬁrst time. Note that the ending cash balance on the statement agrees with the cash balance shown on the balance sheet in Exhibit 1.2. Since $2600 of the $3000 of cash generated from ﬁnancing activities was invested into the drone, the majority of the $1940 of cash on hand was generated through operations. This, of course, is a good sign and indicates you are likely to be able to repay the bank and to keep or spend some cash on yourself. You might also consider the situation if all customers waited three months to pay you. Your proﬁt in summer would have been the same, but your cash ﬂow very different.There would have been no spare cash to draw out and you would have needed to borrow more money just to buy most of the supplies and interest. Cash ﬂow statement for Aerial FilmingEXHIBIT 1.5 Aerial Filming Cash ﬂow statement for the months of December, January and February Operating activities Cash received from customers $10000 Cash paid for supplies (1100) Cash paid for interest (50) Net cash provided by operating activities $8850 Investing activities Cash paid for drone $ (2600) Net cash used by investing activities (2600) Financing activities Cash received from borrowing 2000 Cash received from owner 1000 Drawings (dividend) (7310) Net cash used by ﬁnancing activities (4310) Net increase in cash $1940 Cash balance, 1 December 0 Cash balance, 28 February $1940 Look at CSL’s cash ﬂow statement in Appendix B. How much cash did CSL generate or use for operating, investing and ﬁnancing activities during 2017? Analysis: • Operating activities: generated $1246.6 million • Investing activities: used $862.9 million • Financing activities: used $103.5 million. ANALYSIS LO6 THE OBJECTIVES OF FINANCIAL REPORTING The objective of general purpose ﬁnancial reporting is to provide ﬁnancial information about the reporting entity that is useful to existing and potential investors, lenders and other creditors in making decisions about providing resources to the entity.Those decisions involve buying, selling or holding equity and debt instruments, and providing or settling loans and other forms of credit.3 Even though accounting is a very quantitative process and the ﬁnancial statements introduced so far are full of numbers, accounting information must possess certain qualitative characteristics to be considered useful. Information in the ﬁnancial reports is often based on estimates, judgements, and at times the choice of one accounting method rather than an alternative. It is also important to note that ﬁnancial reports cannot provide all the information that different users may want. If ﬁnancial information is to be useful, it must be relevant and faithfully represent what it is reporting on. Financial information is more useful if it is comparable, veriﬁable, timely and understandable. RELEVANCE AND MATERIALITY Relevant ﬁnancial information can inﬂuence the decisions made by users because it has predictive value (allows the user to better determine what the future may be), conﬁrmatory value (provides feedback on past predictions) or both. Information that can help conﬁrm may also help predict. For example, information about the revenue Aerial Filming earned over summer can be compared with the revenue predictedatthecommencementofthebusinesstodetermine how accurate those predictions were, and in turn may be used to help predict revenue in autumn with greater accuracy. Information is considered material if it has the capacity to affect decisions when omitted or misstated. For a student the difference between an exam mark of 49 and 50 is material since a 49 means the student fails but one additional mark means he or she passes; however, a larger difference, say between 90 and 95, may not inﬂuence decisions. An example of materiality in practice is how CSL report results to the closest tenth of a million of dollars (see Appendix B). The numbers being reported are so large that giving more exact amounts is unlikely to make a difference to decision-making. Measurement uncertainty will also impact relevance. If estimates are difﬁcult to make or the range is large the CHAPTER 1 Financial accounting 9 relevance The capacity of accounting information to make a difference in decisions. materiality The threshold at which a ﬁnancial item begins to affect decision-making. Download the Enrichment Modules for further practice A PPLY THIS BK-CLA-ACCT3_FINANCIAL-180086-Chp01.indd 9 30/05/18 5:19 PM LO5 HORIZONTAL AND VERTICAL ANALYSES The previous sections demonstrate that ﬁnancial statements communicate economic information about a company to interested parties; for example, investors and creditors learnt from CSL’s income statement that the company earned just under $2 billion (Australian) of total comprehensive income for the 2017 ﬁnancial year. This is useful information because it demonstrates that the company was proﬁtable during the year. However, the information can be even more useful if it is compared to something else. For example, is $1.5104 billion (US) better or worse than last year? Is it high enough given sales for the period? How does it compare to competitors? Such comparisons provide the necessary context for a richer understanding of a company’s ﬁnancial activities. Such context can be easily generated through two techniques called horizontal and vertical analyses. HORIZONTAL ANALYSIS Horizontal analysis is a method of analysing a company’s account balances over time. It is normally conducted on both the balance sheet and the income statement. The analysis calculates both the absolute and percentage change in each account balance on a ﬁnancial statement. As a result, it is very useful in identifying promising or troubling trends in a company. The analysis is called ‘horizontal’ because PROFITS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE Gross proﬁt less Operating expenses yields the second subtotal, Operating proﬁts. Net ﬁnance costs (Finance costs minus Finance income) and Gain on acquisition are then deducted to give proﬁts before income tax expense, sometimes also called ‘earnings before income taxes’ and other similar titles. This represents the proﬁt that a company generates when considering revenues and expenses except for income tax. After reporting its proﬁt before tax, CSL reports Income tax expense of over $350 million to yield a Net proﬁt for the period (proﬁt after tax) of $1337.4 million. OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Note in the top section on the Income statement the term ‘proﬁt’ is used (gross, operating, before income tax, net for the period). Comprehensive income items include movements in equity that are not part of the realised gains or losses in proﬁts. These can include movement in translation of foreign operations (due to changes in exchange rates between the Australian dollar currencies of other countries in which CSL operates) and gains and losses in ‘cash ﬂow hedges’. AASB 101 Presentation of Financial Statements requires the disclosure of comprehensive income items either after the proﬁt and loss section, as CSL does, or in a separate statement. In summary, CSL’s income statement provides a picture of how the company generated its proﬁts for the year. This translates to earnings per share of almost $3US, unsurprising given the share price is around $100US. • Samsung collects record proﬁts • Samsung predicts record proﬁts for third quarter as memory business booms. HANDS UP, WHO LIKES PROFITS? You may be forgiven for thinking proﬁts (or total comprehensive income, to be technically correct) is the only information reported in a public company’s annual report, as from a quick scan it seems ‘proﬁts’ are often the only or at least the ﬁrst thing reported by the media, and not just in Australia, as seen by the following selection of headlines from the UK:3 • Samsung makes record proﬁt of $109m a day as chip demand soars • Samsung predicts record proﬁts for second straight quarter • Samsung record proﬁts mask crisis without and within MAKING IT REAL CHAPTER 2 Financial statements 25 income tax expense The amount of income tax expense for a given period. proﬁts before income tax expense The proﬁt that a company generates when considering both the cost of the inventory and the normal expenses incurred to operate the business. horizontal analysis A method of analysing a company’s account balances over time by calculating absolute and percentage changes in each account. Review this content with the e-lecture A PPLY THIS Check out the animated summary on Financial Statements: Part 2 A PPLY THIS language. It does so by creating the summer ﬁnancial statements of the aerial ﬁlming business, Aerial Filming, described above. At the end of the chapter, you should be familiar with the four main ﬁnancial statements – income statement, balance sheet, statement of cash ﬂow, statement of change in equity. Further, you should also have a working accounting vocabulary that will be expanded and reﬁned in the following chapters. In Appendix B CSL Annual Report 2017, you can ﬁnd CSL’s income statement with the following three descriptions: 1 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 2 US$m 3 For the year ended 30 June 2017. ANALYSIS LO1 BEGINNING ASSUMPTIONS The purpose of accounting is to identify, measure and communicate economic information about a particular entity to interested users.To do this, accountants make the following four basic assumptions: economic entity, accounting period, monetary unit and going concern. ECONOMIC ENTITY ASSUMPTION The economic entity assumption states that the ﬁnancial activities of a business can be separated from the ﬁnancialactivitiesofthebusiness’owner(s) and from other business activities. This assumption allows a user to examine a company’s (sole trader’s or partnership’s) accounting information without concern that the information includes the personal affairs of the owner(s) or other business activities. For the Aerial Filming example in the introduction, this means that the business is the reporting entity and your personal activities (such as the cost of your Saturday evening out) should not be included with business activities (such as buying batteries for the drone).The deﬁnition of the ‘reporting entity’ can be complex and is covered in detail in the (Australian) Financial Reporting Handbook (the big book of rules for accountants preparing ﬁnancial statements) Statement of Accounting Concept SAC 1. ACCOUNTING PERIOD ASSUMPTION Business owners and other interested parties usually do not want to wait too long before they receive information about how a business is doing.They want periodic measurements of the business’ ﬁnancial success or failure. For many activities, be it a diet or sports training, it is useful to measure your performance at regular intervals to determine if you should change your strategy. In business, performance is measured primarily in ﬁnancial terms.Accountants therefore assume that economic information can be meaningfully captured and communicated over short periods of time, even if those accounting periods are somewhat artiﬁcial, such as a month, a quarter, but no longer than a year. This is known as the accounting period assumption – the assumption made by accountants that economic information can be meaningfully captured and communicated over short periodsoftime.Althoughthemeasurement involves numbers, it usually requires judgements and estimates not simply mathematical calculations. Publicly traded companies such as CSL Limited are required to ﬁle ﬁnancial statements with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) at least twice a year. For the Aerial Filming business example, the time period is the three months of summer. MONETARY UNIT ASSUMPTION The monetary unit assumption assumes that the dollar is the most effective means to communicate economic activity – it is the ‘attribute of interest’.The drone has many attributes: manufacturer, model, range, ﬂying time, colour; but the attribute of interest in accounting is the cost in dollars. If an economic activity cannot be expressed in dollars, then it is not recorded in the accounting system. For Aerial Filming, placing a paid advertisement in the local paper would be recorded as an expense, while a favourable story would not be recorded in accounting as no money was exchanged.This is one of the limitations (and strengths) of accounting. It assumes further that the dollar is a reasonably stable measure (the effect of inﬂation and deﬂation can be ignored). GOING CONCERN ASSUMPTION The going concern assumption takes as a given that a business will continue to operate into the foreseeable future. Unless there is evidence to the contrary, most businesses are assumed to be going concerns. This is important because it affects the dollar amount recorded with respect to the value of certain assets. Because Aerial Filming will continue beyond the summer, it is a going concern and we value the drone at what it is worth to the business, not what it can be sold for at the end of summer. ACCT3 Financial2 economic entity assumption The assumption made by accountants that the ﬁnancial activities of a business can be separated from the ﬁnancial activities of the business’ owner(s). monetary unit assumption An assumption made by accountants that the dollar is the most effective means to communicate economic activity. accounting period assumption The assumption made by accountants that economic information can be meaningfully captured and communicated over short periods of time. going concern assumption The assumption made by accountants that a company will continue to operate into the foreseeable future. Check out the video summary for Chapter 1 A PPLY THIS Apply this icons in the text link you to ACCT3 online content, including interactive quizzes, videos and more. account; for the equation to stay in balance, the transaction must also either decrease another asset account, or increase a liability or equity account.This means that every accounting transaction must affect at least two accounts. For every transaction there is a source and a use. Money comes from somewhere and it goes somewhere.This is known as the dual nature of accounting. TRANSACTION ANALYSIS To illustrate how accounting transactions affect the accounting equation, consider the following 10 transactions in the ﬁrst month of operations of Video Memories, a business that documents graduations, weddings, birthdays and other signiﬁcant life events. Although the example is a small hypothetical business, the transactions would be treated in the same way by a large company. We start by recording the transactions in a spreadsheet and later in the chapter use the more formal accounting journal and ledger. dual nature of accounting Every accounting transaction must affect at least two accounts. LO2 ACCOUNTING TRANSACTIONS AND THE ACCOUNTING EQUATION All accounting transactions must be recorded in the accounting information system. To understand the nature of recording transactions, it is best to start with the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity The equation states that a business entity’s assets must always equal the sum of its liabilities and equity.This means that any change to one part of the equation must be accompanied by a second change to another part. For example, suppose that a transaction increases an asset Look at CSL’s balance sheet in Appendix B and determine how many accounts it uses to report its assets, liabilities and equity. Also, consider the scenario when one shareholder of CSL sells her shares to another shareholder. Is this an economic event relating to CSL? Is it an accounting transaction? Analysis: CSL’s balance sheet reports 26 different accounts, comprised of 11 asset accounts, 12 liability accounts and 3 equity accounts. When CSL’s shares are sold on the Australian Securities Exchange, the sale is an economic event of interest to CSL (it needs to note the change in shareholding so it can pay the correct dividend and record the correct shareholder information – for voting at meetings, communications, etc.). However, because CSL is not involved in the exchange of resources, no money is received or paid out by CSL; it is not an accounting transaction. ANALYSIS Alamy Videoing a customer’s wedding TRANSACTION ANALYSIS Transaction #1 After registering the business name, Video Memories, the owners deposited $15000 into the business’ bank account. Because Video Memories receives cash of $15000, assets increase. Its equity also increases because investors have contributed cash for an ownership interest in the business. More speciﬁcally, Video Memories’ contributed equity (or contributed capital) increases. Assets = Liabilities + Equity Cash = + Contributed Equity Prior bal. $ 0 $ 0 #1 + $15000 + $15000 New bal. $15500 $15000 $15000 = $ 0 + $15500 Transaction summary for Video Memories (Continued)EXHIBIT 3.2 ACCT3 Financial42 Check out the animated summary on Transaction Analysis A PPLY THIS BK-CLA-ACCT3_FINANCIAL-180086-Chp03.indd 42 30/05/18 2:22 PM At the end of each chapter you will ﬁnd several tools to help you to review, practice and extend your knowledge of the key learning objectives. Chapter tear-out cards found at the back of the book provide a portable study tool, summarising each chapter for class preparation and revision. END-OF-CHAPTER FEATURES 5 Adjusting journal entry – revenue Leopard Legal agrees to prepare and represent Ali in court for a speeding ﬁne. The ﬁrm charges a ﬂat fee of $250 per hour and always completes the service before billing the client. The ﬁrm completes the service on 16 April and bills Ali on 1 March, with the bill amounting to 20 hours. Leopard Legal prepares ﬁnancial statements at the end of each month. REQUIRED a Prepare any adjusting journal entry necessary for Leopard Legal on 30 April. b Explain if this situation is a deferred or accrued revenue. c Show the T-accounts with the adjusting journal entry posted to them. 6 Adjusting journal entry – expense On 1 March, Mustafa borrows $62000 from Northern Lights Bank on a short-term loan. Interest is paid after three months and annual interest rates are 6 per cent. REQUIRED a Record the adjusting journal entry necessary on 1 May. b Post the 1 May journal entry to the relevant ledger T-accounts. 7 Adjusting journal entry errors Natalie, a ﬁrst-year intern at an investment bank, believes that she may have made errors in her adjusting entries. She has asked you for advice and reveals the following accounting records: a Depreciation expense on a car was not recorded. b Revenue was recorded for the current year when the job will be completed next year. c Commission from customer service operators has been overlooked. REQUIRED Determine the likely accounts that are affected by each error and whether those accounts are understated or overstated as a result of the error. 8 Calculate expenses and revenues The current and prior-year balance sheet of NCA show the following account balances: Current year Prior year Supplies $4000 $6500 Unearned Revenue 8400 8000 During the current year, NCA purchased $13300 of supplies and received $8700 of cash for services to be performed later. REQUIRED Using ledger accounts, determine NCA’s supplies expense and service revenue for the current year. LO2, 3 LO2, 3 LO2, 3 LO2, 3 1 Cash and accrual basis During 2017, Supreme Media Company earned $77500 in revenue. At year-end, only $58500 of that revenue had been collected. Not only this, Supreme Media incurred $39600 of expenses of which only $35000 had been paid. REQUIRED Determine proﬁt or loss (total comprehensive income) for the year under (a) the cash basis of accounting and (b) the accrual basis of accounting. 2 Adjusting journal entries Consider the following incomplete adjusting journal entries: 1 (a) 5600 Accumulated Depreciation 5600 2 Interest Expense 8500 (b) 8500 3 Accounts Receivable 17000 (c) 17000 4 (d) 6750 Subscription Revenue 6750 REQUIRED Identify the likely account(s) that would complete each adjusting journal entry (a) to (d). 3 Adjusting journal entries Consider the four entries in the preceding exercise. REQUIRED Identify each entry as an accrued expense, an accrued revenue, a deferred expense or a deferred revenue. 4 Adjusting journal entry – expense Muscle Man Ltd pays its one-year insurance policy of $29000 on 1 October. The insurance policy covers all claims in the next 12 months. The company is preparing its ﬁnancial statements on 31 December. REQUIRED a Determine whether the expense is deferred or accrued expense and explain why. b Prepare the journal entries that Muscle Man would make during October (receipt of cash) and on 31 December. LO1 LO2, 3 LO2 LO2, 3 EXERCISES 75CHAPTER 4 Accrual accounting and adjusting entries BK-CLA-ACCT3_FINANCIAL-180086-Chp04.indd 75 30/05/18 2:42 PM KEY DEFINITIONS LEARNING OBJECTIVES LO1 Explain the four assumptions made when communicating accounting information. LO2 Describe the purpose and structure of an income statement and the terms and principles used to create it. LO3 Describe the purpose and structure of a balance sheet and the terms and principles used to create it. LO4 Describe the purpose of a statement of changes in equity and how it links the income statement and the balance sheet. LO5 Describe the purpose and structure of a cash ﬂow statement and the terms and principles used to create it. LO6 Appreciate the objectives of ﬁnancial reporting and the qualitative characteristics that make accounting information useful. LO7 Review the language of accounting. KEY FORMULAS accounting The process of identifying, measuring and communicating economic information to permit informed judgements and decisions. economic entity assumption The assumption made by accountants that the financial activities of a business can be separated from the financial activities of the business’ owner(s). accounting period assumption The assumption made by accountants that economic information can be meaningfully captured and communicated over short periods of time. monetary unit assumption An assumption made by accountants that the dollar is the most effective means to communicate economic activity. going concern assumption The assumption made by accountants that a company will continue to operate into the foreseeable future. income statement (proﬁt and loss statement) The income statement reports a company’s revenues and expenses and the resulting profit or loss. revenue An increase in resources resulting from the sale of goods or the provision of services. revenue recognition principle The principle that revenue should be recorded when a resource has been earned and not just when the cash is received. expense A decrease in resources resulting from the operation of a business. matching principle The principle that expenses should be recorded in the period resources are used to generate revenues. income statement The financial statement that reports a company’s revenues and expenses over a specific period of time. balance sheet A financial statement that reports a business’ assets, liabilities and equity at a specific point in time. asset An economic resource that is objectively measurable, results from a prior transaction and will provide future economic benefit. cost principle The principle that assets should be recorded and reported at the cost paid to acquire them. Sometimes referred to as the ‘historical cost principle’. liability An obligation of a business that results from a past transaction and will require the sacrifice of economic resources at a future date. equity The difference between a business’ assets and liabilities, representing the share of assets that is claimed by the business’ owner(s). contributed capital The resources that investors contribute to a business in exchange for ownership interest. dividends Profits that are distributed to owners (usually called drawings if the business is not a company). retained earnings Profits that are kept in the business. statement of changes in equity A financial statement that reports the change in a business’ equity (contributed equity, reserves and retained earnings) over a specific period of time. cash ﬂow statement A financial statement that reports a business’ sources and uses of cash over a specific period of time. FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING Revenues – Expenses = Net Proﬁt or Net Loss (or Income, more formally,Total Comprehensive Income) KEY FORMULA 1.1 INCOME STATEMENT Assets = Liabilities + Equity KEY FORMULA 1.2 THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Retained Earnings, Beginning Balance +/– Net Proﬁt/Loss – Dividends = Retained Earnings, Ending Balance KEY FORMULA 1.3 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (THE RETAINED EARNINGS PART) Cash Flows Provided (Used) by Operating Activities +/– Cash Flows Provided (Used) by Investing Activities +/– Cash Flows Provided (Used) by Financing Activities = Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash + Cash at the beginning = Cash at the end KEY FORMULA 1.4 THE CASH FLOW STATEMENT 1 REVIEW BK-CLA-ACCT3_FINANCIAL-180086-Review_Cards.indd 1 23/05/18 8:02 PM Copyright 2019 Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be copied, scanned, or duplicated, in whole or in part. WCN 02-200-202
  10. 10. ix Guide to the online resources Cengage is pleased to provide you with a selection of resources that will help you prepare your lectures and assessments. These teaching tools are accessible via cengage.com.au/ instructors for Australia or cengage.co.nz/instructors for New Zealand. FOR THE INSTRUCTOR INSTRUCTOR’S MANUAL The Instructor’s Manual includes: • Overview of the chapter content and learning objectives • Lecture outlines • Teaching tips for difficult content • Solutions to all end-of-chapter exercises, problems and cases • Enrichment Modules with complete worked solutions COURSEMATE EXPRESS FOR ACCT3 FINANCIAL CourseMate Express is your one-stop shop for learning tools and activities that help students succeed. As they read and study the chapters, students can access e-lectures and animated summaries, do further practice with Enrichment Modules and check their understanding with interactive quizzing. CourseMate Express also features the Engagement Tracker that monitors student engagement in the content. Ask your Learning Consultant for more details. TEST BANK This bank of questions has been developed in conjunction with the text for creating quizzes, tests and exams for your students. Deliver these through your LMS and in your classroom. POWERPOINTTM PRESENTATIONS Use the chapter-by-chapter PowerPoint slides to enhance your lecture presentations and handouts by reinforcing the key principles of your subject. ARTWORK FROM THE TEXT Add the digital ﬁles of graphs, tables, pictures and ﬂow charts into your course management system, use them in student handouts, or copy them into your lecture presentations. New copies of this text come with an access code that gives you a 12-month subscription to the CourseMate Express website. Visit http://login.cengagebrain.com and log in using the access code card. FOR THE STUDENT COURSEMATE EXPRESS FOR FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING Explore the online resources by following the CourseMate Express and Apply this margin icons throughout the text. Find interactive quizzes, Enrichment Modules, e-lectures, animated summaries and more. Copyright 2019 Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be copied, scanned, or duplicated, in whole or in part. WCN 02-200-202

