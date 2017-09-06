การให้บริการในร้านยาที่เชื่อมต่อกับสถานพยาบาลหลัก

1 แนวทางการจัดตั้งคลินิกเติมยาใน ร้านยาประเทศไทย จัดทาโดย 1. นสภ. ศุภมาส วรกิติโรจนดารา รหัสนักศึกษา 55112010107 2. นศภ. จ...
• บทนา • หลักการและเหตุผล • ขั้นตอนการดาเนินงาน • กิจกรรมที่ให้บริการในร้านยา • ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย • ผลการศึกษา...
บทบาทร้านยาในต่างประเทศ •ร้านยาบริการจ่ายยาตามใบสั่งแพทย์  มีส่วนร่วม ในการดูแลผู้ป่ วยมากขึ้น •ประเทศโปรตุเกส : ร้านยาทุ...
• ประเทศอังกฤษ : •ให้บริการจ่ายยาต่อเนื่องแก่ผู้ป่ วยโรคเรื้อรัง เช่น โรคเบาหวาน ความดันโลหิตสูง โรคหอบ  เพื่อความ สะดวกข...
• ผู้ป่ วยโรคเรื้อรัง เช่น โรคเบาหวาน ความดันโลหิตสูง ไขมันในเลือดสูง จาเป็ นต้องรักษาด้วยยาและพบ แพทย์อย่างต่อเนื่อง • ปั...
6 เติมยา • บริการเติมยาเดิมต่อเนื่องที่ร้านยา • เภสัชกรเป็ นผู้ดูแลการใช้ยาและติดตาม อาการของโรค เป้ าหมาย • เอื้อความสะดว...
ขั้นตอนการดาเนินงาน [1] 7 ผู้ป่ วยโรคเรื้อรัง + ใบสั่งแพทย์ ร้านยาติดตามการรักษาทุกเดือน ครบ 3-6 เดือน พบแพทย์ที่ รพ. ติดต...
กิจกรรมที่ให้บริการในร้านยา [1] 8 1. จัดทา patient profile 2. สารวจข้อมูลสุขภาพเบื้องต้น เช่น ชั่งน้าหนัก วัดส่วนสูง วัดคว...
ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[2] 9 1. แนวทางการให้บริการรับยาใกล้บ้าน เภสัชกรใกล้ใจ : • รพ.ศูนย์ขอนแก่น + ร้านยาในเครือข่า...
ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[2] 1 เภสัชกรตรวจสอบคุณสมบัติผู้ป่ วยและใบสั่งยาว่า สามารถเข้าร่วมโครงการได้ หากผ่านจะประทับต...
ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[2] 11 รถจัดส่งยา รับยาจากห้องยา 15.00 น.ของวันถัด มา กระจายยาไปยังร้านยาต่างๆภายใน 17.00 น. ...
ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[2] 1 เภสัชกรร้านยารับยาและตรวจสอบความ ถูกต้อง จัดเตรียมยาสาหรับผู้ป่ วยแต่ละ ราย โทรแจ้งผู้ป...
บันทึกข้อมูลผู้ป่ วยโครงการ รับยาใกล้ บ้าน เภสัชกรใกล้ใจ ชื่อผู้ป่ วย .......................................................
รายการ ครั้ง ที่………….. ครั้งที่……………. ครั้งที่ ………… วันที่มาพบ แพทย์ วันที่มารับยา BW/Ht./เส้น รอบเอว BP, HR DTX ยาที่ได้ร...
ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[3] 2. ระบบเติมยา Fast track: • รพ.หาดใหญ่ + ร้านยาคุณภาพที่เข้าโครงการ 22 ร้าน • กลุ่มผู้ป่ ...
ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[3] เข้าระบบเติมยาในร้านยา คุณภาพ ร้านยาได้รับยาครั้งละ 3 เดือน ผู้ป่ วยรับยาครั้งละ 1 เดือน ...
ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[3] ปกติ รับยาต่อ ส่งกลับในเดือนที่ 3 ไม่ปกติ 2 เดือน ประเมินผู้ป่ วย 1
ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[4] 3. โครงการเติมยา เติมสุข: • รพ.วชิระภูเก็ต + ร้านยาใกล้บ้าน ใกล้ใจ (ร้านยาคุณภาพแล เช่น ร...
ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[4] โรงพยาบาลวชิระภูเก็ต หน่วยเภสัชกรรมและแพทย์ คัดกรองผู้ป่ วย ร้านยาใกล้บ้าน ใกล้ใจ ผู้ป่ ว...
ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[4] อาการคงที่ รับยาต่อ ส่งกลับ อาการไม่คงที่/มี ภาวะแทรกซ้อน ประเมินผู้ป่ วย ครบ 6 BP > 160/...
ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[4] 3. โครงการเติมยา เติมสุข: • ผลการดาเนินงาน : • ประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายในการเดินทาง • รพ.วชิระภู...
2 แหล่งบริการ กิจกรรม ผลการศึกษา ด้านการ รักษา ด้านความ พึงพอใจ ด้านต้นทุน ร้านยา มหาวิทยาลั ย + รพ. มหาสารคา ม บริการ ref...
2 ผลการศึกษาในประเทศไทย[5] แหล่งบริการ กิจกรรม ผลการศึกษา ด้านการ รักษา ด้านความ พึงพอใจ ความ คิดเห็น ร้านเลิศโอสถ คลังยา ...
2 ผลการศึกษาในประเทศไทย[5] แหล่ง บริการ กิจกรรม ผลการศึกษา ด้านการ รักษา ด้านความ พึงพอใจ ด้าน ค่าตอบแท น (บาท) เวลาที่ใช้...
2 ผลการศึกษาในประเทศไทย[5] แหล่งบริการ กิจกรรม ผลการศึกษา ด้านการ รักษา ด้านความพึง พอใจ ด้านต้นทุน ร้านยา คุณภาพ12ร้าน + ...
กฎหมาย 2 ในต่างประเทศ : [6] • เภสัชกรร้านยาสามารถจัดทาคลินิกเติมยาแก่ผู้ป่ วย ได้แต่มีการกาหนดระยะเวลาในการเติมยาเช่น • Ca...
กฎหมาย 2 ประเทศไทย : จาก พ.ร.บ ยา พ.ศ. 2510 มาตรา 39 : กล่าวว่า “ให้ เภสัชกรชั้นหนึ่งตามมาตรา 21 ประจาอยู่ ณ สถานที่ขายยา ...
กฎหมาย 2 ประเทศไทย : จาก พ.ร.บ สถานพยาบาล พ.ศ. 2541 มาตรา 4: กล่าวว่า “สถานพยาบาล หมายความว่า สถานที่รวมตลอดถึง ยานพาหนะซึ...
กฎหมาย 2 ประเทศไทย : จาก พ.ร.บ ข้อมูลข่าวสารราชการ พ.ศ.2550 : • ตามมาตรา 4 : ข้อมูลข่าวสารส่วนบุคคล หมายความว่า ข้อมูลข่าว...
กฎหมาย 3 ประเทศไทย : จาก พ.ร.บ ข้อมูลข่าวสารราชการ พ.ศ.2550 : • มาตรา 24 (4) : หน่วยงานของรัฐจะเปิ ดเผยข้อมมูล ข่าวสารส่วน...
31 กฎหมาย • มาตรา 24 (4) : (ต่อ) (๔) เป็นการให้เพื่อประโยชน์ในการศึกษาวิจัย โดยไม่ระบุชื่อหรือส่วนที่ทาให้รู้ว่าเป็นข้อมูล...
ปัญหาและอุปสรรค 3 • อาจเกิดปัญหาการปลอมแปลงใบสั่งยา • จานวนร้านยาที่เข้าร่วมให้บริการไม่เพียงพอหากไม่ได้รับ ค่าตอบแทน • รา...
3 การประยุกต์ใช้ • โรงพยาบาล : โรงพยาบาลศูนย์หรือ ทั่วไป ที่มี ผู้ป่ วยจานวนมาก • ร้านยา : ร้านยาคุณภาพที่มีเภสัชกรปฏิบัติ...
ประโยชน์ที่ได้รับ 3 ผู้ป่ วย : • เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการดูแลการใช้ยาของผู้ป่ วย เช่น สามารถช่วยค้นหาปัญหาการใช้ยาได้, มีเวลา...
Reference 3 [1] รายงานฉบับสมบูรณ์ โครงการการจัดท าข้อเสนอร้านยาคุณภาพกับระบบบริการ สุขภาพถ้วนหน้า. [อินทราเนต]. เข้าถึงเมื...
  • สาเหตุที่โรงพยาบาลไม่จ่ายยาให้กับผู้ป่วยทีเดียว 3 เดือน แต่ให้ทยอยรับยาทีละเดือนนั้น เพราะมีรายงานติดตามพบว่า ผู้ป่วยเวลารับยาไปมากๆ ปัญหาคือ นอกจากการจัดเก็บยาที่ไม่เหมาะสม ส่งผลต่อคุณภาพยาแล้ว ผู้ป่วยบางคนยังมีพฤติกรรมละเลยต่อการกินหรือใช้ยา แถมยังมีกรณีนำไปแบ่งปันให้กับเพื่อนบ้านที่มีอาการป่วยใกล้เคียงกัน ซึ่งเภสัชกรร้านยาในโครงการจะติดตามดูกรณีสุ่มเสี่ยงเหล่านี้   

    • การให้บริการในร้านยาที่เชื่อมต่อกับสถานพยาบาลหลัก

    1. 1. 1 แนวทางการจัดตั้งคลินิกเติมยาใน ร้านยาประเทศไทย จัดทาโดย 1. นสภ. ศุภมาส วรกิติโรจนดารา รหัสนักศึกษา 55112010107 2. นศภ. จิตตภูมิ เปรมจิตต์ รหัสนักศึกษา 5305899 3. นศภ. ชญานิศ สุนพงษ์ศรี รหัสนักศึกษา 5505193 แหล่งฝึ กปฏิบัติงาน : ร้านยาศิวพรเภสัช ผลัดที่ 3 ระหว่างวันที่ 31 กรกฎาคม – 8 กันยายน 2560
    2. 2. • บทนา • หลักการและเหตุผล • ขั้นตอนการดาเนินงาน • กิจกรรมที่ให้บริการในร้านยา • ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย • ผลการศึกษาในประเทศไทย • กฎหมาย • ปัญหาและอุปสรรค • การประยุกต์ใช้ • ประโยชน์ที่ได้รับ OUTLINE 2
    3. 3. บทบาทร้านยาในต่างประเทศ •ร้านยาบริการจ่ายยาตามใบสั่งแพทย์  มีส่วนร่วม ในการดูแลผู้ป่ วยมากขึ้น •ประเทศโปรตุเกส : ร้านยาทุกร้านจัดให้บริการ พื้นฐาน ได้แก่ ชั่งน้าหนัก วัดความดันโลหิต ระดับน้าตาลในเลือดและระดับ ไขมัน •ประเทศออสเตรเลีย : บริการจ่ายยาและทบทวน บทนา [1] 3
    4. 4. • ประเทศอังกฤษ : •ให้บริการจ่ายยาต่อเนื่องแก่ผู้ป่ วยโรคเรื้อรัง เช่น โรคเบาหวาน ความดันโลหิตสูง โรคหอบ  เพื่อความ สะดวกของผู้ป่ วย + ลดภาระงานของแพทย์ •ร้านยาจะต้องเป็ นคู่สัญญาของหน่วยบริการสุขภาพ แห่งชาติ (Nation Health Service; NHS) •ต้องผ่านการฝึ กอบรมเพื่อติดตามและจ่ายยาแก่ผู้ป่ วย • ประเทศสหรัฐอเมริกา : •ร้านยาเป็ นผู้จัดการด้านโรคแบบองค์รวม ทั้งการป้ องกัน และรักษา โดยเฉพาะโรคเรื้อรัง และการเลิกบุหรี่  เภสัช บทนา [1] 4
    5. 5. • ผู้ป่ วยโรคเรื้อรัง เช่น โรคเบาหวาน ความดันโลหิตสูง ไขมันในเลือดสูง จาเป็ นต้องรักษาด้วยยาและพบ แพทย์อย่างต่อเนื่อง • ปัญหา ในการรับบริการที่โรงพยาบาล •ผู้ป่ วยเสียเวลารอค่อนข้างมากในการรอรับบริการ •รู ้สึกเบื่อหน่าย เพราะ ได้รับยาชนิดเดิมมา รับประทานต่อเนื่อง •สูญเสียค่าใช้จ่ายในการเดินทางมายังโรงพยาบาล หลักการและเหตุผล[1] 5
    6. 6. 6 เติมยา • บริการเติมยาเดิมต่อเนื่องที่ร้านยา • เภสัชกรเป็ นผู้ดูแลการใช้ยาและติดตาม อาการของโรค เป้ าหมาย • เอื้อความสะดวกแก่ผู้ป่ วย • ดูแลการใช้ยาได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง • ผู้ป่ วยมีความร่วมมือในการใช้ยา • ลดความแออัดใน รพ. • ลดค่าใช้จ่ายในการเดินทาง
    7. 7. ขั้นตอนการดาเนินงาน [1] 7 ผู้ป่ วยโรคเรื้อรัง + ใบสั่งแพทย์ ร้านยาติดตามการรักษาทุกเดือน ครบ 3-6 เดือน พบแพทย์ที่ รพ. ติดตาม : DTX, BP Refer : หากมี ความผิดปกติ
    8. 8. กิจกรรมที่ให้บริการในร้านยา [1] 8 1. จัดทา patient profile 2. สารวจข้อมูลสุขภาพเบื้องต้น เช่น ชั่งน้าหนัก วัดส่วนสูง วัดความดันโลหิต วัดระดับน้าตาลในเลือด 3. จ่ายยาตามใบสั่งแพทย์+ ให้คาแนะนาในการใช้ยา + ให้ คาปรึกษาในการปรับเปลี่ยนพฤติกรรม 4. Refer เมื่อ ระดับความดันโลหิตหรือระดับน้าตาลในเลือด ผิดปกติ พบภาวะแทรกซ้อนที่จาเป็ นต้องส่งต่อแพทย์ 5. ค้นหาปัญหาการใช้ยาในผู้ป่ วยแต่ละราย เช่น ความ ร่วมมือในการใช้ยา อาการไม่พึงประสงค์จากการใช้ยา
    9. 9. ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[2] 9 1. แนวทางการให้บริการรับยาใกล้บ้าน เภสัชกรใกล้ใจ : • รพ.ศูนย์ขอนแก่น + ร้านยาในเครือข่าย 20 ร้าน • กลุ่มผู้ป่ วย : • ผู้ป่ วยโรคเรื้อรังรพ.ขอนแก่นและศูนย์แพทย์ที่มีภาวะ คงที่ • มียาเหลือเพียงพอถึงวันนัด • สามารถมาไปรับยาที่ร้านยาในระยะเวลาที่กาหนดได้ • ค่าตอบแทน : 30 บาท/ครั้ง (รับยาจากโรงพยาบาลตาม item ที่ต้องการ)
    10. 10. ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[2] 1 เภสัชกรตรวจสอบคุณสมบัติผู้ป่ วยและใบสั่งยาว่า สามารถเข้าร่วมโครงการได้ หากผ่านจะประทับตรา ว่า “ขอรับยา ร้านยาใกล้บ้าน” ในช่วงเย็นหรือวันถัดมาจะจัดยาตามจานวนและ สาเนาใบสั่งยาสาหรับผู้ป่ วยแต่ละราย แยกตาม ร้านยา เภสัชกรตรวจสอบความถูกต้อง ขั้นตอนใน รพ
    11. 11. ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[2] 11 รถจัดส่งยา รับยาจากห้องยา 15.00 น.ของวันถัด มา กระจายยาไปยังร้านยาต่างๆภายใน 17.00 น. ขั้นตอนใน รพ
    12. 12. ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[2] 1 เภสัชกรร้านยารับยาและตรวจสอบความ ถูกต้อง จัดเตรียมยาสาหรับผู้ป่ วยแต่ละ ราย โทรแจ้งผู้ป่ วย นัดวันรับยา ผู้ป่ วยแสดงบัตรประชาชน เพื่อรับยาตาม นัด เภสัชกรจะจ่ายยา แนะนาวิธีการใช้ ยา และวิธีปฏิบัติตัวที่เหมาะสม ขั้นตอนใน ร้านยา -ตรวจสอบ adherence -บันทึกข้อมูลผู้ป่ วย ทา MTM (medication therapy management) -หากพบปัญหา จะทาการ แก้ไขปัญหาหรือส่งพบ แพทย์ -ผู้ป่ วยลงลายมือชื่อและ วันที่มารับยาที่ใบสั่งยา หากผู้ป่ วยไม่มารับยา ภายใน 3 วัน โทรแจ้งให้ผู้ป่ วยมารับยา
    13. 13. บันทึกข้อมูลผู้ป่ วยโครงการ รับยาใกล้ บ้าน เภสัชกรใกล้ใจ ชื่อผู้ป่ วย ........................................................................................อา ....................ปี HN……………………………… ID no......................................................... โรคประจาตัว ........................................................................................... .. ที่อยู่ ........................................................................................... .................... โทร ........................................................................................... ร้านยา ................................................................... .............. NO........................... แบบบันทึกข้อมูลผู้ป่ วยโครงการรับยาใกล้บ้าน เภสัชกรใกล้ใจ 13
    14. 14. รายการ ครั้ง ที่………….. ครั้งที่……………. ครั้งที่ ………… วันที่มาพบ แพทย์ วันที่มารับยา BW/Ht./เส้น รอบเอว BP, HR DTX ยาที่ได้รับ/ จานวน %Compliance ปัญหา/สิ่งที่พบ แบบบันทึกข้อมูลผู้ป่ วยโครงการรับยาใกล้บ้าน เภสัชกรใกล้ใจ 14
    15. 15. ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[3] 2. ระบบเติมยา Fast track: • รพ.หาดใหญ่ + ร้านยาคุณภาพที่เข้าโครงการ 22 ร้าน • กลุ่มผู้ป่ วย : • HTN (BP < 140/90 mmHg), DM (DTX < 130 mg/dL) • รับยาที่ รพ.หาดใหญ่ • ประสงค์จะ refill ยาต่อที่ร้านยาคุณภาพ 1
    16. 16. ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[3] เข้าระบบเติมยาในร้านยา คุณภาพ ร้านยาได้รับยาครั้งละ 3 เดือน ผู้ป่ วยรับยาครั้งละ 1 เดือน ประเมินผู้ป่ วย ตรวจ BP ตรวจ DTX ดู adherance ค่าตอบแ ทน 150 บาท/ ครั้ง 1
    17. 17. ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[3] ปกติ รับยาต่อ ส่งกลับในเดือนที่ 3 ไม่ปกติ 2 เดือน ประเมินผู้ป่ วย 1
    18. 18. ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[4] 3. โครงการเติมยา เติมสุข: • รพ.วชิระภูเก็ต + ร้านยาใกล้บ้าน ใกล้ใจ (ร้านยาคุณภาพแล เช่น ร้าน pure big C, ร้าน boots big C • กลุ่มผู้ป่ วย : • ผู้ป่ วยโรคความดันโลหิตสูง ไขมันในเลือดสูง และโรคเบาห 1
    19. 19. ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[4] โรงพยาบาลวชิระภูเก็ต หน่วยเภสัชกรรมและแพทย์ คัดกรองผู้ป่ วย ร้านยาใกล้บ้าน ใกล้ใจ ผู้ป่ วยรับยาครั้งละ 1 เดือน HbA1c ≤ 7, FBS 90-130, LDL 100- 130, Cho < 200, TG < 150 ค่าตอบแทน 70 1
    20. 20. ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[4] อาการคงที่ รับยาต่อ ส่งกลับ อาการไม่คงที่/มี ภาวะแทรกซ้อน ประเมินผู้ป่ วย ครบ 6 BP > 160/100 or DTX > 200 mg/dL or DTX < 80 mg/dL สมัครใจเติม 2
    21. 21. ตัวอย่างระบบเติมยาในประเทศไทย[4] 3. โครงการเติมยา เติมสุข: • ผลการดาเนินงาน : • ประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายในการเดินทาง • รพ.วชิระภูเก็ต 77.14 ± 37.29 บาท • ร้านยา 17.14 ± 7.59 บาท • ลดระยะเวลารอคอยในการมารับบริการที่ รพ. • รพ.วชิระภูเก็ต 266.71 ± 87.44 นาที • ร้านยา 17.86 ± 9.43 นาที 2
    22. 22. 2 แหล่งบริการ กิจกรรม ผลการศึกษา ด้านการ รักษา ด้านความ พึงพอใจ ด้านต้นทุน ร้านยา มหาวิทยาลั ย + รพ. มหาสารคา ม บริการ refill DM -ผู้ป่ วยทุก รายได้รับคา แนะนาจาก เภสัชกร -80% ปฏิบัติ ตามได้ -90%กินยา พึงพอใจ สูงสุดด้าน เวลา ความ สะดวก และ การบริการ ของเภสัช กร (คะแนน ต้นทุนอยู่ที่ 38.68 บาท/ ครั้ง (ไม่รวม ยา) ผลการศึกษาในประเทศไทย[5]
    23. 23. 2 ผลการศึกษาในประเทศไทย[5] แหล่งบริการ กิจกรรม ผลการศึกษา ด้านการ รักษา ด้านความ พึงพอใจ ความ คิดเห็น ร้านเลิศโอสถ คลังยา + รพ.พระสมุทร เจดีย์ บริการ Refill DM,HT,DL P -ผลทาง คลินิกไม่ต่าง กับการดูแล ที่รพ. (BP,FBS) -พบ+ แก้ปัญหา DRPs ได้ 29 พึงพอใจ โดยรวม 74 % เภสัชกร รพ.เห็นว่า ร้านยาสา มารถลด ภาระของ แพทย์ได้ ร้านยามี เวลาพูดคุย
    24. 24. 2 ผลการศึกษาในประเทศไทย[5] แหล่ง บริการ กิจกรรม ผลการศึกษา ด้านการ รักษา ด้านความ พึงพอใจ ด้าน ค่าตอบแท น (บาท) เวลาที่ใช้ ต่า-สูงสุด ร้านสมบุญ เภสัชกร + คลินิก ชุมชน อบอุ่น มหาชัย บริการ Refill prescript ion -เพิ่ม คุณค่าและ ความ ปลอดภัย ให้ผู้ป่ วย (ป้ องกัน DRP 3% พึงพอใจ สูงสุด 75% (ได้ ซักถาม/ ประหยัดเว ลา) -ต้นทุน ค่าแรง เภสัชกร (ต่อนาที) : 2.78 -จ่ายยา ตามใบสั่ง : -จ่ายยา ตามใบสั่ง : 5-10นาที/ รายการ -Refer : 5-12นาที/ รายการ
    25. 25. 2 ผลการศึกษาในประเทศไทย[5] แหล่งบริการ กิจกรรม ผลการศึกษา ด้านการ รักษา ด้านความพึง พอใจ ด้านต้นทุน ร้านยา คุณภาพ12ร้าน + ศูนย์แพทย์8 แห่ง (นครราชสีมา, ขอนแก่น, มหาสารคาม) บริการ Refill prescriptio n DM, HT -ผู้ป่ วยเติมยา 12 คน ควบคุมโรคได้ 10 คน (83.3%) -พบ non- compliance 58.3% ผู้ป่ วยพึง พอใจต่อ บริการ (คะแนน4.4 จากเต็ม 5) (รวดเร็ว/การ เดินทาง/มี เวลาได้ ต้นทุนเติมยา 226 บาท/6 เดือน/ราย
    26. 26. กฎหมาย 2 ในต่างประเทศ : [6] • เภสัชกรร้านยาสามารถจัดทาคลินิกเติมยาแก่ผู้ป่ วย ได้แต่มีการกาหนดระยะเวลาในการเติมยาเช่น • California : กาหนดให้ refill ได้ไม่เกิน 120 วัน • ARKANSAS : กาหนดให้ refill ได้ไม่เกิน 6 เดือน และ refill ไม่เกิน 5 ครั้ง
    27. 27. กฎหมาย 2 ประเทศไทย : จาก พ.ร.บ ยา พ.ศ. 2510 มาตรา 39 : กล่าวว่า “ให้ เภสัชกรชั้นหนึ่งตามมาตรา 21 ประจาอยู่ ณ สถานที่ขายยา แผนปัจจุบันตลอดเวลาที่เปิ ดทาการและให้มีหน้าที่ปฏิบัติ ดังต่อไปนี้” (6) ควบคุมการส่งมอบยาอันตราย ยาควบคุมพิเศษ หรือ ยาตามใบสั่งยาของผู้ประกอบวิชาชีพเวชกรรม ผู้ประกอบโรค ศิลปะแผนปัจจุบัน หรือผู้ประกอบการบาบัดโรคสัตว์
    28. 28. กฎหมาย 2 ประเทศไทย : จาก พ.ร.บ สถานพยาบาล พ.ศ. 2541 มาตรา 4: กล่าวว่า “สถานพยาบาล หมายความว่า สถานที่รวมตลอดถึง ยานพาหนะซึ่งจัดไว เพื่อการประกอบโรคศิลปะตาม กฎหมายว าด วยการประกอบโรคศิลปะ การประกอบ วิชาชีพเวชกรรมตามกฎหมายว าด วยวิชาชีพเวชกรรม การประกอบวิชาชีพการพยาบาลและการผดุงครรภ ตาม กฎหมายว าด วยวิชาชีพการพยาบาลและการผดุงครรภ หรือการประกอบวิชาชีพทันตกรรมตามกฎหมายว าด้วย
    29. 29. กฎหมาย 2 ประเทศไทย : จาก พ.ร.บ ข้อมูลข่าวสารราชการ พ.ศ.2550 : • ตามมาตรา 4 : ข้อมูลข่าวสารส่วนบุคคล หมายความว่า ข้อมูลข่าวสารเกี่ยวกับสิ่งเฉพาะส่วนบุคคล เช่น การศึกษา ฐานะการเงิน ประวัติสุขภาพ ประวัติอาชญากรรม หรือ ประวัติการทางาน บรรดาที่มีชื่อของผู้นั้นหรือเลขหมาย รหัส หรือสิ่งบอกลักษณะอื่นที่ทาให้รู ้ตัวผู้นั้นได้ เช่น ลาย พิมพ์นิ้วมือ แผ่นบันทึก ลักษณะเสียงของคนหรือรูปถ่าย และให้หมายความรวมถึงข้อมูลข่าวสารเกี่ยวกับสิ่ง
    30. 30. กฎหมาย 3 ประเทศไทย : จาก พ.ร.บ ข้อมูลข่าวสารราชการ พ.ศ.2550 : • มาตรา 24 (4) : หน่วยงานของรัฐจะเปิ ดเผยข้อมมูล ข่าวสารส่วนบุคคลที่อยู่ในความควบคุมดูแลของตนต่อ หน่วยงานรัฐแห่งอื่นและผู้อื่น โดยปราศจากการยินยอมเป็ น หนังสือของเจ้าของข้อมูลที่ให้ไว้ล่วงหน้าหรือในขณะนั้น มิได้ เว้นแต่เป็ นการเปิ ดเผยดังต่อไปนี้ (๑) ต่อเจ้าหน้าที่ของรัฐในหน่วยงานของตน เพื่อการนาไปใช้ตามอานาจหน้าที่ของหน่วยงานของ รัฐแห่งนั้น (๒) เป็นการใช้ข้อมูลตามปกติภายในวัตถุประสงค์ของการจัดใหม่ระบบข้อมูลข่าวสารส่วนบุคคล
    31. 31. 31 กฎหมาย • มาตรา 24 (4) : (ต่อ) (๔) เป็นการให้เพื่อประโยชน์ในการศึกษาวิจัย โดยไม่ระบุชื่อหรือส่วนที่ทาให้รู้ว่าเป็นข้อมูลข่าวสาร ส่วนบุคคลที่เกี่ยวกับบุคคลใด (๕) ต่อหอจดหมายเหตุแห่งชาติ กรมศิลปากร หรือหน่วยงานอื่นของรัฐตามมาตรา ๒๖ วรรคหนึ่ง เพื่อการตรวจดูคุณค่าในการเก็บรักษา (๖) ต่อเจ้าหน้าที่ของรัฐ เพื่อการป้องกันการฝ่าฝืนหรือไม่ปฏิบัติตามกฎหมาย การสืบสวน การ สอบสวน หรือการฟ้องคดี ไม่ว่าเป็นคดีประเภทใดก็ตาม (๗) เป็นการให้ซึ่งจาเป็น เพื่อการป้องกันหรือระงับอันตรายต่อชีวิตหรือสุขภาพของบุคคล (๘) ต่อศาล และเจ้าหน้าที่ของรัฐหรือหน่วยงานของรัฐหรือบุคคลที่มีอานาจตามกฎหมายที่จะขอ ข้อเท็จจริงดังกล่าว (๙) กรณีอื่นตามที่กาหนดในพระราชกฤษฎีกา
    32. 32. ปัญหาและอุปสรรค 3 • อาจเกิดปัญหาการปลอมแปลงใบสั่งยา • จานวนร้านยาที่เข้าร่วมให้บริการไม่เพียงพอหากไม่ได้รับ ค่าตอบแทน • รายการยาบางรายการอาจไม่มีในร้านยา • ไม่ครอบคลุมรายการยาที่ต้องควบคุมอุณหภูมิ เช่น ยา ฉีดอินซูลิน • ไม่ได้รับอนุญาตในการเข้าถึงข้อมูลของผู้ป่ วยใน โรงพยาบาล • ร้านยาไม่ได้เป็ นหน่วยร่วมบริการตามระเบียบ สปสช. 
    33. 33. 3 การประยุกต์ใช้ • โรงพยาบาล : โรงพยาบาลศูนย์หรือ ทั่วไป ที่มี ผู้ป่ วยจานวนมาก • ร้านยา : ร้านยาคุณภาพที่มีเภสัชกรปฏิบัติการ ตลอดเวลาทาการ • ผู้ป่ วย : ผู้ป่ วยโรคเรื้อรังที่สามารถควบคุมโรคได้ประโยชน์ที่ได้รับ โรงพยาบาล : • ลดความแออัดในโรงพยาบาล • ช่วยแบ่งเบาภาระงานเภสัชกรรมของ โรงพยาบาล ในการให้คาแนะนาและจัดการ
    34. 34. ประโยชน์ที่ได้รับ 3 ผู้ป่ วย : • เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการดูแลการใช้ยาของผู้ป่ วย เช่น สามารถช่วยค้นหาปัญหาการใช้ยาได้, มีเวลา เพียงพอในการให้คาปรึกษาแก่ผู้ป่ วย • ลดระยะเวลาการรอรับบริการของผู้ป่ วยใน โรงพยาบาล • ลดค่าใช้จ่ายในการเดินทางเพื่อรับบริการที่ โรงพยาบาล
    35. 35. Reference 3 [1] รายงานฉบับสมบูรณ์ โครงการการจัดท าข้อเสนอร้านยาคุณภาพกับระบบบริการ สุขภาพถ้วนหน้า. [อินทราเนต]. เข้าถึงเมื่อ [11 สิงหาคม 2560]. เข้าถึงได้จาก : http:// www.hisro.or.th/main/modules/research/attachgovernance/155/Full-text.pdf [2] เจาะลึกระบบสุขภาพ. เสนอร้านยาเป็ นหน่วยร่วมบริการเภสัชกรรมใต้ พ.ร.บ.ยา มีเภสัช กรประจาครอบครัว. [อินทราเนต]. เข้าถึงเมื่อ [11 สิงหาคม 2560]. เข้าถึงได้จาก : https://www.hfocus.org/content/2015/12/11376 [3] วิไลวรรณ สาครินทร ์. ร้านยาคุณภาพ ด่านหน้าสุขภาพคนเมือง. [อินทราเนต]. เข้าถึง เมื่อ [11 สิงหาคม 2560]. เข้าถึงได้จาก : http://www.anamai.moph.go.th/ppf2017/Download/30/%E0%B9%80%E0%B8%8A %E0%B9%89%E0%B8%B2/16.pdf [4] โรงพยาบาลวชิระภูเก็ต. โครงการเติมยา เติมสุข. [อินทราเนต]. เข้าถึงเมื่อ [11 สิงหาคม 2560]. เข้าถึงได้จาก : http:// http://www.vachiraphuket.go.th/index.php?name=knowledge&file=readknowledge

    ×