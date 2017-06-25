건설 스마트 감리앱 아키엠 개발개요

내손 안의 스마트감리앱 국내최초∙국내유일 공사감리 어플리케이션 
Page 2 공사감리 스마트워크 성과물 Ⅱ Ⅲ Ⅰ 아키엠 개발개요 차별화된 지원 서비스Ⅳ
Ⅱ. 아키엠 개발개요
Page  4 1. 건축물 안전강화 종합대책 2014.2 경주 마우나리조트 경주 마우나 오션 리조트 체육관 지붕 붕괴사건, 학생과 이벤트업체 직원 등 10명이 숨졌고, 204명이 부상당했다. 업무상 과실치사 등의 혐의...
Page  5 현장시공관리 감리업무 구분 내용 1. 시공확인 1) 지적 측량 결과 확인. 2) 공사감리자는 주요공종별, 단계별로 시공 규격 및 수량이 설계도서의 내용과 일치하는지 검사 확인된 부분에 대하여 다음 공정 ...
Page  6 제출서류 개정 전(2.7.2 공사감리완료보고서 ) 개정 후(3.3 공사감리완료보고서) 2.제출서류 1) 공사감리완료보고서 2) 감리보고서(별지 제1호 서식) 3) 공사감리 일지(별지 제2호 서식) 4) ...
Page  7 3. 올 하반기 건축현장 100여 곳 ‘감리 모니터링’ 실시
Page  8 4. 감리 현장방문 회수 ?  2016년 12월 1일 건축문화신문 보도자료
Page 9 5. 감리방법?
Page 10 1900년 부활절 아침 뉴욕5번가 1913년 부활절 아침 뉴욕5번가 6. 1900년대 기술빅뱅 !!
Ⅱ. 공사감리 스마트워크
Page 12 1. 복수 현장관리, 일자별 관리
Page 13 2. Mark up 사진대지
Page 14 3. Pin 시공위치도
Page  15 ① 상단 감리착안사항 클릭 ② 하단 검측 클릭 ③ 저장 버튼 클릭 ④ 입력한 내용이 표시 1 4 3 2 4. 감리일지 마법사
Page  16 5. Smart 체크리스트
Page 17  실시간 체크리스트 작성, 서명 입력
6. 단계별 체크리스트 ① 단계별체크리스트 작성 버튼 ② 단계별체크리스트 미리보기 버튼  단계별체크리스트 작성은 pc화면이 더 효율적임
Page 19 7. 일자별 보고서 미리보기 ① 일자별 보고서 미리보기 : 날짜인덱스 우측 아이콘 클릭 ② 리포트가 썸네일 형태로 미리보기 됨 (감리일지/체크리스트/사진대지) ③ 상단 메뉴바로 확대/축소/다음페이지 보기...
Page  20 스마트폰 / 태블릿 • 사진대지, • 시공위치 • 체크리스트 • 실시간 검측 정보 클라우드 서버 • 내 감리 정보 • 감리 수행 정보 • 실시간 저장, 조회 8. 100% 클라우드 시스템 100% 클라...
Ⅲ. 성과물
Page  22  현장조사 결과와 함께 조사일 입력한 감리 기록을 바탕으로 표준 감리일지 생성  감리자와 시공자의 서명 표시 리포트1. 감리일지 2 1
Page  23  조사일별로 입력한 현장조사 결과를 한눈에 파악할 수 있는 현장조사서 생성  시공위치가 표시된 조사현황도와 사진이 사진대지 형식으로 생성  이때 시공위치가 여러 군데일 경우에는 조사현황표에 동시 ...
Page  24  국토부 건축공사 감리 세부기준의 표준 공종별 체크리스트 생성  현장에서 앱을 통해 입력한 항목별 체크 결과를 체크리스트로 작성  시공자와 감리자의 서명 정보 표시 리포트3. 공종별 체크리스트 1...
Page  25 리포트4. 날짜별 현장 사진 ① 일자별 폴더 내 [현장사진]에 항목별 사진 저장 ② 촬영일자별 사진 파일명과 시진이미지내 촬영부위, 공종명을 표시하여 직관적 조회가 가능 1 2
5. 모든 보고서 HWP파일 다운로드 1 2 ① 단계별체크리스트 버튼 우측 미리보기 클릭 ② 업무 구분 팝업에서 해당 보고서 선택 ③ 미리보기 화면 상단의 인쇄 메뉴에서 해당 기능 (PDF, EXCEL, 한글) 선택 3
Ⅳ. 차별화된 지원 서비스
Page  28 1. 아키엠 전용 콜센터 ① 아키엠의 활용을 위한 콜센터 운영 ② 실무교육 담당자 직접 상담 ③ 운영 시간 : 매주 월-금 09:00-18:00 ④ 직통 02-3462-1336 교환 1번 막히면 바로 ...
Page  29 2. 실무 지원 인터넷 Q&A 센터 운영 ① 아키엠 사용자 지원 전용 인터넷 카페 운영(네이버) 단축 도메인 주소 www.archim.kr ② PC아키엠 바로가기, PDF매뉴얼 다운로드, Q&A게시판,...
Page  30 ① 아키엠 사용자를 위한 전용 매뉴얼 배포, 지역건축사회 요청시 단체 배송 ② 사용순서에 따른 챕터별 상세 해설, 160페이지 전면 칼라인쇄본, PDF매뉴얼 별도 제작 배포 ③ 유투브 동영상 매뉴얼 h...
Page  31 4. 상설 실무교육 프로그램 운영 ① 아키엠의 효과적 활용을 위해 매월 실무교육 실시 (본협 국제회의실 실시) ② 지방 건축사를 위한 출장 실무교육 실시(전국 대상 2주전 예약)
Page  32 5. 아키엠 라이센스 현황 아키엠 라이센스 현황  2016년 11월 29일 금천구청 시범사업 MOU  2월 10일 화성오산건축사회 단체 계약  3월 7일 포천지역 건축사회 단체계약  3월 13일...
Page  33 감사합니다!! 경 력 2017년 UIA조직위원회 재정위원 2017년 서울시 건축사회 이사(전) 2015년 대한건축사협회 정보위원회 위원(전) CEO 이기상 건축사 1992 경희대학교 건축공학과 2004...
Page  34 아키엠은 감리의 네비게이션입니다.
건설 스마트 감리앱 아키엠 개발개요

×