Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Συναρτήσεις Μέρος Ι
Στον πίνακα που ακολουθεί δίνονται οι διαφορετικές τιμές της πλευράς ενός τετραγώνου (Τ). Συμπληρώστε τη στήλη με την αντί...
Με σπίρτα φτιάχνουμε τα παρακάτω σχήματα: 1ο σχήμα 4 σπίρτα 2ο σχήμα 7 σπίρτα 3ο σχήμα 10 σπίρτα Αριθμός τετραγώνων 1 2 3 ...
Σε ένα supermarket ένας χυμός πορτοκάλι κοστίζει 1,39 € το μπουκάλι των 75ml, ενώ ένας χυμός ροδάκινο κοστίζει 1,29 € το μ...
Ποιες από τις παρακάτω γραφικές παραστάσεις αποτελούν γραφική παράσταση συνάρτησης; Γραμμή Α Γραμμή Β Γραμμή Γ Γραμμή Δ
Στο παρακάτω σχήμα φαίνεται η γραφική παράσταση μιας συνάρτησης g. 1. Να βρείτε το πεδίο ορισμού και το σύνολο τιμών της σ...
Ποια συνάρτηση περιγράφεται από τις τιμές του παρακάτω πίνακα; x -1 0 1 2 3 y -1 2 5 8 11
Το παρακάτω διάγραμμα δείχνει το ημερήσιο κέρδος y ως συνάρτηση του αριθμού x των πελατών ενός μικρού ξενοδοχείου δυναμικό...
Συναρτήσεις - Μέρος Ι
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Συναρτήσεις - Μέρος Ι

30 views

Published on

Εισαγωγή στις συναρτήσεις για την Α΄ Λυκείου

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Συναρτήσεις - Μέρος Ι

  1. 1. Συναρτήσεις Μέρος Ι
  2. 2. Στον πίνακα που ακολουθεί δίνονται οι διαφορετικές τιμές της πλευράς ενός τετραγώνου (Τ). Συμπληρώστε τη στήλη με την αντίστοιχη περίμετρό του (Π). Πλευρά τετραγώνου σε cm (Τ) Περίμετρος τετραγώνου σε cm (Π) 5 8 12 20 25
  3. 3. Με σπίρτα φτιάχνουμε τα παρακάτω σχήματα: 1ο σχήμα 4 σπίρτα 2ο σχήμα 7 σπίρτα 3ο σχήμα 10 σπίρτα Αριθμός τετραγώνων 1 2 3 4 5 Αριθμός σπίρτων Συμπληρώστε τον παρακάτω πίνακα: Από πόσα τετράγωνα αποτελείται το σχήμα για την κατασκευή του οποίου χρησιμοποιήθηκαν 52 σπίρτα; Εξηγήστε με όποιο τρόπο θέλετε.
  4. 4. Σε ένα supermarket ένας χυμός πορτοκάλι κοστίζει 1,39 € το μπουκάλι των 75ml, ενώ ένας χυμός ροδάκινο κοστίζει 1,29 € το μπουκάλι των 75ml. Η Μαρίνα αγόρασε 5 χυμούς ροδάκινο και ο Χρήστος αγόρασε συνολικά 7 χυμούς και από τα δύο είδη. Απαντήστε στις παρακάτω ερωτήσεις: α) Πόσα χρήματα πλήρωσε η Μαρίνα; β) Αν ο Χρήστος αγόρασε x χυμούς πορτοκάλι, να εκφράσετε το ποσό που πλήρωσε για τους 7 χυμούς με τη βοήθεια του x. γ) Αν από τα 7 μπουκάλια που αγόρασε ο Χρήστος τα 3 είναι χυμός ροδάκινο, πόσα χρήματα πλήρωσε συνολικά;
  5. 5. Ποιες από τις παρακάτω γραφικές παραστάσεις αποτελούν γραφική παράσταση συνάρτησης; Γραμμή Α Γραμμή Β Γραμμή Γ Γραμμή Δ
  6. 6. Στο παρακάτω σχήμα φαίνεται η γραφική παράσταση μιας συνάρτησης g. 1. Να βρείτε το πεδίο ορισμού και το σύνολο τιμών της συνάρτησης. 2. Να συμπληρώσετε τον παρακάτω πίνακα τιμών της: x -3,5 -1 0 1 3 g(x) -3 -1 1 3. Για ποιες τιμές του x η συνάρτηση είναι κάτω, αντίστοιχα πάνω από τον άξονα x’x;
  7. 7. Ποια συνάρτηση περιγράφεται από τις τιμές του παρακάτω πίνακα; x -1 0 1 2 3 y -1 2 5 8 11
  8. 8. Το παρακάτω διάγραμμα δείχνει το ημερήσιο κέρδος y ως συνάρτηση του αριθμού x των πελατών ενός μικρού ξενοδοχείου δυναμικότητας 30 κλινών (κρεβατιών). Να απαντήσετε στις παρακάτω ερωτήσεις: • Για πόσους πελάτες το ξενοδοχείο δεν έχει ούτε κέρδος ούτε ζημιά; • Με πόσους πελάτες το ξενοδοχείο έχει ζημιά; • Με πόσους πελάτες το ξενοδοχείο έχει κέρδος; • Πόσους πελάτες πρέπει να έχει το ξενοδοχείο για να έχει κέρδος 150 €; • Πόσο είναι το μέγιστο κέρδος του ξενοδοχείου • Με βάση το πλαίσιο του προβλήματος να εξηγήσετε τι σημαίνουν τα σημεία της ευθείας (0, -50) και (5, 0);

×