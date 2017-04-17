лучшая презентация для конку.есім хан

Саба ты та ырыбы:қ ң қ Есім хан (1598-1682 жж.)
Сабақтың мақсаты Білімділік: Есім ханның тарихи тұлға, Қазақ хандығында тәжірбиелі қолбасшы, білікті хан болғанын ашып көр...
«Ойлан тап!» О ушылар а м алім б гінгі та ырыпты айтпай,қ ғ ұғ ү қ с ра -жауап ар ылы жасырады.ұ қ қ 1. Қасым ханның заңда...
Сабақтың типі: жаңа сабақты меңгеру. Сабақтың түрі: аралас сабақ. Сабақтың әдісі: дамыта оқыту, тірек – сызба арқылы оқыту...
І. Ұйымдастыру: (Сыныпты түгендеу, сабаққа дайындау) ІІ. Үй тапсырмасын сұрау   ІІІ. Жаңа сабақ ІV. Сабақты бекіту V. Қоры...
І. Ұйымдастыру. * Оқушыларды түгендеп, зейінін сабаққа аудару. ІІ. Үй тапсырмасы: Кестені толтыр Тәуекел ханның сыртқы сая...
ІІІ. Жаңа сабақтың жоспары: 1. Есім ханға сипаттама 2. Тұрсын ханның бүлігі 3. «Есім ханның ескі жолы»
1. Есім ханға сипаттама
2. Деңгейлік тапсырмалармен жұмыс 1-деңгей: Есім хан мен Тұрсын хан арасындағы қайшылық неден басталды? 2-деңгей: Тұрсын х...
3. «Есім ханның ескі жолы» Есім ханның билігі тұсында қолданылған әдет – ғұрып нормаларын қалыптастырған конституциялық құ...
Қазақстан тарихы мұражайына саяхат. Өз жолдастарыңа бір сурет жайлы әңгіме құрастыр. Неге сен осы суретті таңдағаныңды айт...
Есім хан қай ханның інісі? Марғасқа деген кім? Қатаған руы қай ханға қатысты айтылған? Есім ханның билік құрған жылдары 16...
V. Қорытындылау Рефлексия - Сабақ ұнады ма? - Несімен ұнады? - Біз нені үйрендік?
VІ. Үй тапсырмасы: 1. §41 оқу. 2. 10 тест сұрақтарын құрастыру. VІІ. Білімгерлерді бағалау.
  1. 1. Саба ты та ырыбы:қ ң қ Есім хан (1598-1682 жж.)
  2. 2. Сабақтың мақсаты Білімділік: Есім ханның тарихи тұлға, Қазақ хандығында тәжірбиелі қолбасшы, білікті хан болғанын ашып көрсету. Дамытушылық: Оқушыларды өздігінен жұмыс істеуге дағдыландыру. Тәрбиелік: Есім ханның ерліктерін әңгімелей отыра, батыр, батыл болуға тәрбиелеу.
  3. 3. «Ойлан тап!» О ушылар а м алім б гінгі та ырыпты айтпай,қ ғ ұғ ү қ с ра -жауап ар ылы жасырады.ұ қ қ 1. Қасым ханның заңдарын жетілдіріп жалғастырушы? 2. Тәуекел ханның інісі.
  4. 4. Сабақтың типі: жаңа сабақты меңгеру. Сабақтың түрі: аралас сабақ. Сабақтың әдісі: дамыта оқыту, тірек – сызба арқылы оқыту, жеке жұмыс, мәтінмен жұмыс. Пәнаралық байланыс: дүние жүзі тарихы Көрнекіліктер: тірек – сызба, Есім хандардың суреттері, саяси карта.
  5. 5. І. Ұйымдастыру: (Сыныпты түгендеу, сабаққа дайындау) ІІ. Үй тапсырмасын сұрау   ІІІ. Жаңа сабақ ІV. Сабақты бекіту V. Қорытындылау VІ. Бағалау VІІ Үй тапсырмасы:.
  6. 6. І. Ұйымдастыру. * Оқушыларды түгендеп, зейінін сабаққа аудару. ІІ. Үй тапсырмасы: Кестені толтыр Тәуекел ханның сыртқы саясаты Негізгі  тарихи оқиғалар Орыс-қазақ қарым-қатынасы Қазақ-өзбек қарым-қатынасы Қазақ-жоңғар қарым-қатынасы Тәуекел ханның Баба сұлтанмен қарым-қатынасы
  7. 7. ІІІ. Жаңа сабақтың жоспары: 1. Есім ханға сипаттама 2. Тұрсын ханның бүлігі 3. «Есім ханның ескі жолы»
  8. 8. 1. Есім ханға сипаттама
  9. 9. 2. Деңгейлік тапсырмалармен жұмыс 1-деңгей: Есім хан мен Тұрсын хан арасындағы қайшылық неден басталды? 2-деңгей: Тұрсын ханның бүлігі немен аяқталды? 3-деңгей: «Ой-талқы».Тақырыптың тарихи- тәрбиелік маңызын неден байқауға болады?    
  10. 10. 3. «Есім ханның ескі жолы» Есім ханның билігі тұсында қолданылған әдет – ғұрып нормаларын қалыптастырған конституциялық құжат мынандай бөлімдерден тұрады: Әскери заң Мүлік заңы Елшілік заңы Қылмыс заңы Жұртшылық заңы
  11. 11. Қазақстан тарихы мұражайына саяхат. Өз жолдастарыңа бір сурет жайлы әңгіме құрастыр. Неге сен осы суретті таңдағаныңды айтып бер. (жазбаша)
  12. 12. Есім хан қай ханның інісі? Марғасқа деген кім? Қатаған руы қай ханға қатысты айтылған? Есім ханның билік құрған жылдары 1603 жылы болған ірі шайқас Бұхараның ханы кім? (Оқушылар шеңбер құрады. Мұғалім допты шеңбер ортасында тұрып, оқушыларға тез лақтыра отырып сұрақ қойып жауап алады) Есім хан тұсындағы Қазақ хандығының астанасы
  13. 13. V. Қорытындылау Рефлексия - Сабақ ұнады ма? - Несімен ұнады? - Біз нені үйрендік?
  14. 14. VІ. Үй тапсырмасы: 1. §41 оқу. 2. 10 тест сұрақтарын құрастыру. VІІ. Білімгерлерді бағалау.

