готовое консультант

Внеклассное мероприятие «Консультанты MS. Excel» Цель мероприятия: Развитие интереса к специальным предметам и профессиив ...
Задание №1. Созданиетаблицы 1. Откройте папку «КОНСУЛЬТАНТ» нарабочем столе 2. Откройте документ MS.Excel с названием Зада...
Задание №2. Работа с диаграммами 1. Переименуйте Лист2 на Успеваемость 2. Создайтеданную таблицу 3. Выделите готовую табли...
Задание№3. Работас формулами 1. Переименуйте Лист3 на Формулы 2. Создайтеданную таблицу 3. Выполните вычисления используя ...
IV. Подведениеитогов Каждая группа, выполнявшая задания должна оценить своего консультанта. Консультанты назовут трудности...
Инструкция для работы в программе MS.Excel Перед началомработы в программе MS.Excelнужно выполнить следующие действия:  В...
Для создания таблицы нужно:  Выделить нужный диапазонячеек  На панели инструментов выбрать значок «Границы»  Выбрать из...
  1. 1. Внеклассное мероприятие «Консультанты MS. Excel» Цель мероприятия: Развитие интереса к специальным предметам и профессиив целом Задачи : 1. Обобщениеи повторениеизученного материала. 2. Научиться применять имеющиеся знания и умения о табличном процессоре, развивать навыкисамостоятельноговыполнения задания в нетрадиционныхситуациях. 3. развивать у студентов память, мышление, воображение, внимание через ответы на вопросы учителя. 4. развивать познавательный интерес и творческую активность студентов при индивидуальнойи групповойработе 5. воспитание культуры взаимоотношенийпри работев группе, развитие способностипонимать друг друга, стойкость, находчивость, волю к победе. Оборудование:класс ПК, проектор, задания для групп Программноеобеспечение:табличный процессор MS.Excel Ход мероприятия. I. Организационный момент. Подготовка рабочего материала. Представлениеконсультантов II. Повторение пройденногоматериала 1. Какое назначение программы MS.Excel? 2. Расскажите о применении программы MS.Excel в ведении делопроизводства 3. Назовите основныеэлементы программы MS.Excel? Расскажитео заливке 4. Как добавить или удалить листы в программеMS.Excel? 5. Как создать таблицу в программеMS.Excel? Расскажите о настройке страницы 6. Как создать заголовокдля таблицы в программеMS.Excel? Расскажите об изменении направления текста в таблице 7. Что такое диаграмма в программеMS.Excel? Назовите шаги построения диаграммы 8. Что такое фильтр в программеMS.Excel? Назовите шаги создания фильтра 9. Как использовать формулы в программеMS.Excel? III. Практическая часть Практическаяработа состоитиз 4 заданий.  Показать на экране выполнение всех заданий  Ответить на вопросы по заданиям  Раздать консультантам задания
  2. 2. Задание №1. Созданиетаблицы 1. Откройте папку «КОНСУЛЬТАНТ» нарабочем столе 2. Откройте документ MS.Excel с названием Задания 3. Создайтеданную таблицу « Группы колледжа» 4. Залейте фон таблицы и цвет надписи 5. Переименуйте Лист1 на Группы 6. Вы молодец!Ваша таблица готова! Специальности в КГУ «Колледж сферы обслуживания г. Петропавловска» № п/п Код специальности Наименование специальности Код профессии Наименование профессии 1 1219000 Нан, макарон және кондитер өндірісі Хлебопекарное, макаронное и кондитерское производство 1219142 Наубайшы Пекарь 2 0510000 Іс қағаздарын жүргізу және мұрағаттану Делопроизводство и архивоведение 0510012 Хатшы референт Секретарь референт 3 0508000 Тамақтандыруды ұйымдастыру Организация питания 0508012 Аспаз Повар 4 1211000 Тігін өндірісі және киімдерді үлгілеу Швейное производство и моделирование одежды 1211072 Модельер- пішуші Модельер- закройщик 5 0506000 Шаштараз өнері және сәндік косметика Парикмахерское искусство и декоративная косметика 0506012 Шаштараз- модельер Парикмахер- модельер
  3. 3. Задание №2. Работа с диаграммами 1. Переименуйте Лист2 на Успеваемость 2. Создайтеданную таблицу 3. Выделите готовую таблицу 4. ВСТАВКА Диаграмма Гистограммы 5. Вы молодец!Ваша диаграмма готова! Успеваемость по производственному обучению Кол- во «5» «4» «3» «2» Качество знаний Средний балл 18 5 8 5 0 100% 4 15 4 11 0 0 100% 4,2 20 9 11 0 0 100% 4,5 18 5 8 5 0 100% 4 15 4 11 0 0 100% 4.2 20 9 11 0 0 100% 4.5 0 5 10 15 20 25 Кол-во «5» «4» «3» «2» Качество знаний Средний балл 2014-2015 2015-2016 2016-2017
  4. 4. Задание№3. Работас формулами 1. Переименуйте Лист3 на Формулы 2. Создайтеданную таблицу 3. Выполните вычисления используя формулы 4. Вы молодец!Ваша задачарешена! Состав групп по месту прописки № п/п № группы Город Село Всего 1 10 15 10 = 2 11 20 5 = 3 12 17 8 = 4 13 = Задание №4. Работа с фильтром 1. Переименуйте Лист4 на Фильтр 2. Создайтеданную таблицу 3. Поставьте фильтр на столбцы С,D,E,F 4. Используйте фильтр 5. Выполните вычисления используя формулы 6. Вы молодец!Ваша база данныхготова! База данных о сотрудниках № п/п Ф.И.О. Должность Адрес прописки национальность 1 Байсмаков Жадыгер Еркебуланович Мастер Город казах 2 Бессонова Виктория Алексеевна учитель Село русская 3 Букунева Алена Думановна Учитель Город казашка 4 Гаврилова Ирина Сергеевна Учитель Село Русская 5 Достовалова Дарья Владимировна Мастер Город Русская 6 Зубенко Александра Валерьевна мастер Село русская
  5. 5. IV. Подведениеитогов Каждая группа, выполнявшая задания должна оценить своего консультанта. Консультанты назовут трудности, с которымиони столкнулись в ходе выполнения данных заданий. Всем участникам будут выданы инструкции работы в программе MS.Excel
  6. 6. Инструкция для работы в программе MS.Excel Перед началомработы в программе MS.Excelнужно выполнить следующие действия:  Выделить видимую область на экране  Нажать на правую клавишу мыши  Откроется контекстноеменю  Выбрать команду «Форматячеек»  В открывшимся окне выбрать вкладку «Выравнивание»  Поставить галочку в пункте «переносить по словам»  Нажать ОК Для того чтобы создать заголовок для таблицы нужно:  Выделить нужное количество ячеек  На панели инструментов выбрать значокобъединить и поместить в центре  Набрать заголовок
  7. 7. Для создания таблицы нужно:  Выделить нужный диапазонячеек  На панели инструментов выбрать значок «Границы»  Выбрать из списка «Все границы» Для создания диаграмм нужно:  Создать таблицу с данными  Выделить таблицу  Войти во вкладку «Вставить»  Выбрать «Диаграммы»  Выбрать подходящий вид диаграммы  На столбцах диаграммы нажать правую клавишу мыши и выбрать «Добавить подписки данных» 18 5 8 5 0 100% 4 15 4 11 0 0 100% 4.2 20 9 11 0 0 100% 4.5 0 5 10 15 20 25 Кол-во «5» «4» «3» «2» Качество знаний Средний балл 2014-2015 2015-2016 2016-2017

