Архітектура Далекого Сходу Японія
Зміст • Давня японська архітектура • Японська середньовічна архітектура • Архітектура періоду Мейдзі • Сучасна японська ар...
• В архітектурі Японії помітні запозичення з китайської архітектури. На відміну від китайських та створених в Японії під в...
• Для традиційної японської архітектури аж до періоду Мейдзі основним будівельним матеріалом було дерево. • Причинами вико...
• Традиційні дерев'яні житлові будинки простих японців, названі мінка (яп. 民家?), максимально пристосовані до клімату країн...
Давня Японська Архітектура
Збережені зразки архітектури стародавньої Японії до IV століття практично відсутні.Розкопки і дослідження показують, що сп...
Реконструкція жител, місто Сетоуті, префектура Окаяма
Ханива-дім
• У третьому столітті н. е.. з настанням періоду Кофун в районах Осаки і Нари у великій кількості споруджувалися величезні...
Курган императора Нинтоку, V ст
• Починаючи з середини VI століття в Японії поширюється буддизм, завезений з корейської держави Пекче. Буддизм зробив знач...
• Однією з найдавніших зі збережених дерев'яних будівель в світі вважається буддійський храм Хорюдзі (яп. 法 隆 寺?) в місті ...
• Прикладом храмової архітектури XIII століття служить буддистський храм Тодай-дзі в місті Нара побудований в 745 році. Хр...
Японська середньовічна архітектура
Кинкаку-дзі (Золотий павільйон), Кіото
Гінкаку-дзі (Срібний павільйон)
замок Хімедзі
замок Нидзе
замок Осака
замок Хіросакі
Замок Шюрі
Замок Акасака
Замок Наґоя
Павільйон Секінтей в палаці Кацура
Архітектура періоду Мейдзі
Будівля Парламенту Японії
Сучасна японська архітектура
• Будівля штаб-квартири Fuji TV на острові Одайба (арх. Кендзо Танге)
• Мерія Токіо
Дякую за увагу! Виконала: Матвєєва Вероніка, 403 гр, 2013 рік
