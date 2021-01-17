Successfully reported this slideshow.
21μ Κεπηαγςγείμ Ηαιιηζέαξ «ΤΟ ΑΛΦΑΒΗΤΑΡΙ ΤΩΝ ΓΥΦΩΝ» Δεθέμβνημξ 2020
Πμ «Αιθαβεηάνη ηςκ Γοπώκ» είκαη έκα ρεθηαθό βηβιίμ πμο δεμημονγήζεθε με αθμνμή ηηξ εοπέξ πμο ακηαιιάλαμε ζε ζοκενγαζία μηθ...
Α όπςξ ΑΓΑΝΕ
Β όπςξ ΒΜΕΘΓΖΑ
Γ όπςξ ΓΑΘΕΚΕ
Δ όπςξ ΔΩΞΑ
Γ όπςξ ΓΡΠΡ΢ΖΑ
Δ όπςξ ΔΩΕ
Ε όπςξ ΕΞΓΙΖΑ
Θ όπςξ ΘΓΘΕΟΕ
Ζ όπςξ ΖΟΜΠΕΠΑ
Η όπςξ ΗΑΘΜΟΡΚΕ
Θ όπςξ ΘΜΓΖΗΕ
Ι όπςξ ΙΑΔΖ
Κ όπςξ ΚΖΗΕ
Λ όπςξ ΛΓΓΚΜΖΑΟΖΑ
Μ όπςξ ΜΙΜΞΦΖΑ
Ν όπςξ ΝΘΜΡΠΜΟ
Ξ όπςξ ΞΜΙΑΚΠΖΟΙΜΟ
Ο όπςξ ΟΜΦΖΑ
Π όπςξ ΠΜΘΙΕ
Ρ όπςξ ΡΓΓΖΑ
Φ όπςξ ΦΩΟ
΢ όπςξ ΢ΑΞΑ
Σ όπςξ ΣΡ΢Ε
Ω όπςξ ΩΞΑΖΑ
....θαη όηακ ηα ζπμιεία άκμηλακ θηηάλαμε όιμη μαδί μηα ηενάζηηα εοπή πνεζημμπμηώκηαξ όιεξ ηηξ ιέλεηξ !!!!! Ε ΔΩΕ μαξ κα έπ...
To alfabhtari twn eyxwn

  27. 27. ....θαη όηακ ηα ζπμιεία άκμηλακ θηηάλαμε όιμη μαδί μηα ηενάζηηα εοπή πνεζημμπμηώκηαξ όιεξ ηηξ ιέλεηξ !!!!! Ε ΔΩΕ μαξ κα έπεη ΡΓΓΖΑ, ΔΩΞΑ από ημκ Αη-Βαζίιε, ΑΓΑΝΕ με ημοξ θίιμοξ, ΜΙΜΞΦΖΑ από δώα θαη ιμοιμύδηα, ΗΑΘΜΟΡΚΕ γηα ημοξ ζογγεκείξ μαξ θαη μέζα μαξ ΩΞΑΖΑ ΣΡ΢Ε. Μ ΝΘΜΡΠΜΟ κα ένζεη ΙΑΔΖ με ηε ΟΜΦΖΑ θαη ηεκ ΓΡΠΡ΢ΖΑ θαη κα δώζμομε ΒΜΕΘΓΖΑ ζημοξ άννςζημοξ, ζημοξ θηςπμύξ θαη ζηα ηναομαηηζμέκα δςάθηα. Κα έπμομε ΘΓΘΕΟΕ κα θύγεη μ θμνμκμσόξ, με ΕΞΓΙΖΑ θαη ΓΑΘΕΚΕ κα ένζεη ε ΚΖΗΕ θαη κα πάνμομε πμιιά θύπειια ζημοξ αγώκεξ ηεξ μμάδαξ. Οημ ζπμιείμ κα έπμομε ΖΟΜΠΕΠΑ με όιμοξ ημοξ θίιμοξ θαη ημοξ ακζνώπμοξ όπςξ θαη κα είκαη αοημί, κα έπμομε ΠΜΘΙΕ κα θάκμομε δύζθμιεξ δμοιεηέξ, ημ μοαιό μαξ κα έπεη μεγάιε ΘΜΓΖΗΕ γηα κα ηα θαηαθένμομε με ΢ΑΞΑ θαη όπη με ιύπε. Όιμη κα έπμομε ΛΓΓΚΜΖΑΟΖΑ θαη κα μεκ είμαζηε θιεηζμέκμη ζημ ζπίηη θαη έπμομε ρεθηαθή ηάλε θαη κα είμαζηε θςηεηκμί με ΦΩΟ αζηενημύ θαη ήιημο θαη κα έπμομε έκα ΞΜΙΑΚΠΖΟΙΜ ζακ μηα ηενάζηηα θανδηά πμο ζθάεη ζακ μπαιόκη θαη βγάδεη δαπανςηά, θηιηά, αγάπε, ιμοιμύδηα ηνηακηάθοιια θαη άνςμα θνάμοια. ΢ΞΜΚΖΑ ΙΑΟ ΝΜΘΘΑ ΓΡΠΡ΢ΖΟΙΓΚΜ ΠΜ 2021

