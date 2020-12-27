Proslhpseis psyxologwn

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ΑΠΟΦΑΣΕΙΣ Αριθμ. 150710/ΓΔ4 Καθορισμός ομάδων σχολικών μονάδων Πρωτο- βάθμιας και Δευτεροβάθμιας Γενικής Εκπαίδευ- σης στι...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54726 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 / / 1 2 3 4 5 23 30 1 1 . . ._ 1 16 _9521084 9 _9090078 2 _9090007...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54727Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 46 46 . . ._ 46 2 _9521116 1 _9210197 2 _9210251 3 _9521226 _92102...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54728 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 93 93 . . ._ 93 1 _9420002 13 _9420286 _9420290 _9521727 _9420084 ...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54729Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 153 55 . ._ _ 153 11 _9051500 10 _9051203 2 _9050537 13 _9051575 1...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54730 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 215 117 . ._ _ 215 1 _9051461 2 _9520823 1 _9051036 2 _9521511 2 _...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54731Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 274 176 . ._ _ 274 2 9050468 2 9051450 1 9050475 4 9521183 9 95210...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54732 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 338 240 . ._ _ 338 4 9051240 9 9051903 8 9051879 11 9521204 3 9051...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54733Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 403 305 . ._ 403 1 _9520051 2 _9520053 4 _9520518 3 _9520054 3 _95...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54734 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 458 6 . ._ 458 1 _9330139 2 _9330149 _9330205 _9330181 1 ( . .) 45...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54735Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 510 58 . ._ 510 9510038 9510109 1 ( . .) 511 1 . ._ 511 8 9010100 ...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54736 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 572 62 . ._ 572 10 - _9060142 46 _9060480 19 _9060145 3 _9060139 4...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54737Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 635 6 . ._ 635 1 9230007 2 9230008 3 9230009 4 9230151 5 9230010 1...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54738 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 695 16 . ._ 695 _9180016 _9180046 - . . 9180029 2 _9180045 1 _9180...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54739Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 755 20 . ._ 755 23 9310396 23 9310380 52 9310482 12 9310160 8 9310...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54740 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 814 79 . ._ 814 9350020 9350021 9350022 1 - 9350266 2 - 9350215 1 ...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54741Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 873 22 . ._ 873 1 - 9240015 1 _9240180 2 - 9240057 2 9240185 5 - _...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54742 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 930 39 . ._ ._ 930 1 9190408 1 9190409 2 9190692 9190750 9190784 1...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54743Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 990 99 . ._ ._ 990 1 9190063 2 _9190065 10 _9190066 11 _9190947 10...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54744 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 1052 161 . ._ 1052 _9380091 10 _9521021 11 9521557 2 9380076 _9380...
ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54745Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 1111 220 . ._ 1111 1 9390068 9390090 9390091 9390152 9390171 1 ( ....
  1. 1. ΑΠΟΦΑΣΕΙΣ Αριθμ. 150710/ΓΔ4 Καθορισμός ομάδων σχολικών μονάδων Πρωτο- βάθμιας και Δευτεροβάθμιας Γενικής Εκπαίδευ- σης στις οποίες ασκούν καθήκοντα μέλη Ειδικού Εκπαιδευτικού Προσωπικού (Ε.Ε.Π.) του κλάδου ΠΕ23 Ψυχολόγων και του κλάδου ΠΕ30 Κοινωνι- κών Λειτουργών για το σχολικό έτος 2020 - 2021. Η ΥΦΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΠΑΙΔΕΙΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΘΡΗΣΚΕΥΜΑΤΩΝ Έχοντας υπόψη: 1. Τις διατάξεις: 1.1. της παρ. 1β του άρθρου 17 του ν. 3699/2008 «Ει- δική Αγωγή και Εκπαίδευση ατόμων με αναπηρία ή με ειδικές εκπαιδευτικές ανάγκες» (Α’ 199), 1.2. του άρθρου 90 του «Κώδικα της νομοθεσίας για την Κυβέρνηση και τα κυβερνητικά όργανα», που κυ- ρώθηκε με το άρθρο πρώτο του π.δ. 63/2005 (Α’ 98), σε συνδυασμό με την παρ. 22 του άρθρου 119 του ν. 4622/ 2019 (Α’ 133)», 1.3. του π.δ. 18/2018 «Οργανισμός Υπουργείου Παιδεί- ας, Έρευνας και Θρησκευμάτων» (Α’ 31), 1.4. του π.δ. 79/2017 «Οργάνωση και λειτουργία νηπι- αγωγείων και δημοτικών σχολείων» (Α’ 109), 1.5. του π.δ. 81/2019 «Σύσταση, συγχώνευση, μετονο- μασία και κατάργηση Υπουργείων και καθορισμός των αρμοδιοτήτων τους - Μεταφορά υπηρεσιών και αρμο- διοτήτων μεταξύ Υπουργείων» (Α’ 119), 1.6. του π.δ. 83/2019 «Διορισμός Αντιπροέδρου της Κυβέρνησης, Υπουργών, Αναπληρωτών Υπουργών και Υφυπουργών» (Α’ 121), 2. την υπό στοιχεία 7922/Υ1/5.8.2020 κοινή απόφαση του Πρωθυπουργού και της Υπουργού Παιδείας και Θρησκευμάτων «Ανάθεση αρμοδιοτήτων στην Υφυ- πουργό Παιδείας και Θρησκευμάτων, Σοφία Ζαχαρά- κη» (Β’ 3298), 3. την υπό στοιχεία 142628/ΓΔ4/30.08.2017 απόφαση του Υπουργού Παιδείας, Έρευνας και Θρησκευμάτων «Καθήκοντα και αρμοδιότητες των κλάδων ΠΕ23 Ψυ- χολόγων και ΠΕ30 Κοινωνικών Λειτουργών στα σχολεία Πρωτοβάθμιας και Δευτεροβάθμιας Γενικής και Επαγ- γελματικής Εκπαίδευσης» (Β’ 3032), 4. την υπό στοιχεία 142524/ΓΔ4/19.10.2020 απόφαση της Υφυπουργού Παιδείας και Θρησκευμάτων «Ειδικότε- ρα καθήκοντα και αρμοδιότητες των κλάδων ΠΕ23 Ψυχο- λόγων και ΠΕ30 Κοινωνικών Λειτουργών για το σχολικό έτος 2020-2021 στο πλαίσιο της Πράξης: «Υποστήριξη σχολικών Μονάδων Πρωτοβάθμιας και Δευτεροβάθμιας Γενικής Εκπαίδευσης από Ψυχολόγους και Κοινωνικούς Λειτουργούς» για την αντιμετώπιση των συνεπειών του COVID-19» (Β’4716), 5. την υπ’ αρ. 4061/14.09.2020 απόφαση ένταξης της πράξης, με τίτλο: «Υποστήριξη σχολικών Μονάδων Π/ θμιας και Δ/θμιας Εκπαίδευσης από Ψυχολόγους και Κοι- νωνικούς Λειτουργούς» και κωδικό ΟΠΣ 5070727 στο Επι- χειρησιακό Πρόγραμμα «Ανάπτυξη ανθρώπινου Δυναμι- κού, Εκπαίδευση και Διά Βίου Μάθηση», ΕΣΠΑ 2014-2020, 6. τις εισηγήσεις των Περιφερειακών Διευθυντών Εκ- παίδευσης, 7. την υπό στοιχεία Υ.Σ. 47/ΓΔ4/03.11.2020 εισήγηση του Προϊσταμένου της Γενικής Διεύθυνσης Σπουδών Πρωτοβάθμιας και Δευτεροβάθμιας Εκπαίδευσης του Υπουργείου Παιδείας και Θρησκευμάτων, 8. το γεγονός ότι η παρούσα απόφαση δεν προκαλεί δαπάνη σε βάρος του τακτικού προϋπολογισμού του Υ.ΠΑΙ.Θ.σύμφωναμετηνυπόστοιχεία Φ.1/Γ/560/150220/ Β1/04.11.2020 εισήγηση της Γενικής Διεύθυνσης Οικο- νομικών Υπηρεσιών του Υπουργείου Παιδείας και Θρη- σκευμάτων, αποφασίζουμε: Άρθρο 1 Καθορίζουμε τις ομάδες σχολικών μονάδων Διευθύν- σεων Πρωτοβάθμιας και Δευτεροβάθμιας Εκπαίδευσης στις οποίες ασκούν καθήκοντα μέλη Ε.Ε.Π. του κλάδου ΠΕ23 Ψυχολόγων και του κλάδου ΠΕ30 Κοινωνικών Λει- τουργών, για το σχολικό έτος 2020-2021, σύμφωνα με τον πίνακα του Παραρτήματος. Η κάλυψη των ανωτέρω θέσεων θα πραγματοποιη- θεί με πρόσληψη μελών Ε.Ε.Π. που ανήκουν στον κλά- δο ΠΕ23 Ψυχολόγων και στον κλάδο ΠΕ30 Κοινωνικών Λειτουργών από τους πίνακες αναπληρωτών Ε.Ε.Π. του κλάδου ΠΕ23 ψυχολόγων και του κλάδου ΠΕ30 Κοινω- νικών Λειτουργών. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α ΤΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ ΤΗΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΗΣ ∆ΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ E 9 Νοεμβρίου 2020 ΤΕΥΧΟΣ ΔΕΥΤΕΡΟ Αρ. Φύλλου 4917 54725 Digitally signed by KONSTANTINOS MOSCHONAS Date: 2020.11.09 14:27:04 EET Reason: Signed PDF (embedded) Location: Athens, Ethniko Typografio Signature Not Verified
  2. 2. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54726 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 / / 1 2 3 4 5 23 30 1 1 . . ._ 1 16 _9521084 9 _9090078 2 _9090007 _9090025 _9090073 1 1 ( . .) 2 2 . . ._ 2 1 _9090016 2 _9090223 _9090034 - _9090020 _9090048 1 1 ( . .) 3 3 . . ._ 3 1 _9090096 2 _9090097 _9090002 - _9090106 _9090101 1 1 ( . .) 4 4 . . ._ 4 9090087 _9090075 - 9090132 _9090120 _9090135 1 1 ( . .) 5 5 . . ._ 5 1 _9090137 2 _9090138 3 _9521339 _9090126 2 2 _9090139 1 1 ( . .) 6 6 . . ._ 6 1 _9090164 _9090185 _9090146 1 _9090163 _9090147 1 1 ( . .) 7 7 . . ._ 7 5 _9090084 8 _9090014 13 _9090218 14 _9090214 19 2 _9090224 1 ( . .) 8 8 . . ._ 8 3 -'' _9110010 10 _9110335 17 _9110361 2 _9110004 3 _9110005 1 ( . .) 9 9 . . ._ 9 5 _9110012 11 _9110341 12 _9110352 5 _9110007 8 _9110285 1 ( . .) 10 10 . . ._ 10 6 _9110016 14 _9110355 21 _9110376 22 _9520821 6 _9110015 1 ( . .) 11 11 . . ._ 11 8 _9110284 18 _9110369 1 _9110003 4 _9110006 7 _9110312 1 ( . .) 12 12 . . ._ 12 _9110259 16 _9110360 19 _9110373 23 _9521362 9 _9110329 1 ( . .) 13 13 . . ._ 13 15 _9110359 _9110018 _9110321 _9110378 _9521269 1 1 ( . .) 14 14 . . ._ 14 24 _9521363 _9110017 _9110286 _9110021 _9110020 1 1 ( . .) 15 15 . . ._ 15 _9110025 _9110014 _9110024 _9110304 1 ( . .) 16 16 . . ._ 16 _9110037 _9110270 _9110287 _9110261 _9521514 1 ( . .) 17 17 . . ._ 17 1 _9110047 2 _9110048 1 _9110046 2 _9110251 3 _9110323 1 1 ( . .) 18 18 . . ._ 18 _9110236 _9110235 _9110240 9110109 _9520710 1 ( . .) 19 19 . . ._ 19 _9110114 _9520711 _9110117 _9110121 _9520709 1 1 ( . .) 20 20 . . ._ 20 _9110116 _9520712 2 _9110135 2 _9110302 4 _9521259 1 ( . .) 21 21 . . ._ 21 1 _9110223 _9110253 5 _9521082 2 _9110067 7 _9521366 1 1 ( . .) 22 22 . . ._ 22 1 _9110064 6 _9521365 _9110089 1 ( . .) 23 23 . . ._ 23 _9110194 _9110255 4 _9110309 5 _9110346 1 ( . .) 24 24 . . ._ 24 2 _9110066 _9110079 _9110107 _9110299 1 1 ( . .) 25 25 . . ._ 25 2 _9110154 10 _9110358 11 _9521125 2 _9110153 6 - _9110162 1 1 ( . .) 26 26 . . ._ 26 4 _9110158 1 _9110152 3 _9110155 4 _9110157 8 _9110340 1 1 ( . .) 27 27 . . ._ 27 7 _9110298 7 _9110164 9 _9110344 _9110165 _9110149 1 ( . .) 28 28 . . ._ 28 - 9110197 1 _9110198 _9110213 _9110294 _9110257 1 1 ( . .) 29 29 . . ._ 29 _9110055 _9110057 _9110324 _9110060 1 1 ( . .) 30 30 . . ._ 30 9110063 3 _9110069 1 _9110065 1 ( . .) 31 31 . . ._ 31 1 _9210123 1 _9210122 _9210136 _9210135 _9210134 1 ( . .) 32 32 . . ._ 32 2 _9520624 2 _9210252 _9210137 _9210204 _9210217 1 1 ( . .) 33 33 . . ._ 33 _9210127 _9210128 _9210242 _9210244 1 _9210131 1 ( . .) 34 34 . . ._ 34 - _9210124 _9210130 2 _9210132 _9210125 _9210224 1 1 ( . .) 35 35 . . ._ 35 _9210040 _9210051 _9210050 _9210205 _9210062 1 1 ( . .) 36 36 . . ._ 36 2 _9210023 2 _9210022 3 _9210025 4 _9210026 1 ( . .) 37 37 . . ._ 37 4 _9210019 5 _9210212 5 _9210222 - _9210028 _9210207 1 1 ( . .) 38 38 . . ._ 38 - - - _9210031 - - _9210036 _9210202 _9210057 _9210058 1 1 ( . .) 39 39 . . ._ 39 _9210043 _9210046 _9210047 _9210038 1 _9210017 1 1 ( . .) 40 40 . . ._ 40 _9210110 _9210116 _9210109 _9210218 _9521455 1 1 ( . .) 41 41 . . ._ 41 1 _9210075 _9210249 _9210225 _9210195 _9210117 1 ( . .) 42 42 . . ._ 42 2 _9210077 _9210082 _9210243 _9210100 _9210089 1 1 ( . .) 43 43 . . ._ 43 3 _9210079 1 _9210078 3 _9210220 4 _9521535 _9210152 1 ( . .) 44 44 . . ._ 44 _9210105 _9210256 _9210088 _9210104 _9210113 1 1 ( . .) 45 45 . . ._ 45 _9210084 9210112 _9210083 _9210158 _9210159 1 ( . .) ΠΑΡΑΡΤΗΜΑ
  3. 3. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54727Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 46 46 . . ._ 46 2 _9521116 1 _9210197 2 _9210251 3 _9521226 _9210236 1 ( . .) 47 47 . . ._ 47 _9210150 _9210237 _9210180 _9210179 _9210181 1 1 ( . .) 48 48 . . ._ 48 _9210151 _9210176 _9210173 _9210175 _9210178 1 1 ( . .) 49 49 . . ._ 49 _9210154 _9210157 1 _9210234 _9210156 2 _9521131 1 ( . .) 50 50 . . ._ 50 1 _9210162 2 _9210163 1 _9210161 2 _9210164 _9210247 1 1 ( . .) 51 51 . . ._ 51 5 _9210009 8 _9210073 2 _9210006 5 _9210010 8 _9210074 1 ( . .) 52 52 . . ._ 52 15 _9210071 4 _9521717 9 _9210192 1 ( . .) 53 53 . . ._ 53 10 _9210065 12 _9210143 10 _9210186 12 _9210187 1 ( . .) 54 54 . . ._ 54 24 _9210255 21 _9210191 17 _9210144 1 ( . .) 55 55 . . ._ 55 7 _9210013 7 _9210004 14 _9210069 14 _9210066 1 ( . .) 56 56 . . ._ 56 19 _9210254 19 _9210257 22 _9210209 1 ( . .) 57 57 . . ._ 57 13 _9210146 25 _9210223 20 _9210206 2 _9520981 1 ( . .) 58 58 . . ._ 58 17 _9210148 24 _9210258 13 _9210145 1 ( . .) 59 59 . . ._ 59 22 _9210199 18 _9210188 16 _9210142 1 ( . .) 60 60 . . ._ 60 4 _9210072 15 _9210067 11 _9210070 1 ( . .) 61 61 . . ._ 61 15 _9370267 16 _9520609 1 _9370002 12 _9370240 1 ( . .) 62 62 . . ._ 62 _9370026 1 _9370027 2 _9521539 1 _9370125 2 _9370210 1 1 ( . .) 63 63 . . ._ 63 2 _9370047 3 _9370049 4 _9370051 5 _9370003 7 _9370008 1 ( . .) 64 64 . . ._ 64 8 _9370053 9 _9370054 _9370202 4 2 _9370106 1 1 ( . .) 65 65 . . ._ 65 17 _9370272 _9370247 _9370064 _9370059 _9370020 1 1 ( . .) 66 66 . . ._ 66 _9370040 _9521673 _9370154 _9370226 _9370155 1 1 ( . .) 67 67 . . ._ 67 4 _9370153 _9370269 _9521265 _9370152 9370150 1 1 ( . .) 68 68 . . ._ 68 - 9370147 _9370189 1 ( . .) 69 69 . . ._ 69 _9370010 _9370168 9370167 9370166 _9370233 1 ( . .) 70 70 . . ._ 70 2 _9370230 _9370244 _9370015 _9370087 2 _9370102 1 ( . .) 71 71 . . ._ 71 _9370061 _9370062 _9370159 _9370072 _9370236 1 1 ( . .) 72 72 . . ._ 72 _9370174 _9370065 _9370260 2 _9370170 _9370250 1 ( . .) 73 73 . . ._ 73 _9370073 _9521263 _9370178 2 _9370177 _9370093 1 1 ( . .) 74 74 . . ._ 74 _9370176 _9521264 _9521542 _9370179 . 9370172 1 ( . .) 75 75 . . ._ 75 . 9370180 _9520803 _9370130 _9521726 _9370137 1 1 ( . .) 76 76 . . ._ 76 _9370131 _9521604 _9370190 _9520862 _9370268 1 ( . .) 77 77 . . ._ 77 9370114 _9520995 _9370191 _9370274 _9521541 1 1 ( . .) 78 78 . . ._ 78 _9370109 2 _9521261 1 _9520610 _9370188 _9370275 1 ( . .) 79 79 . . ._ 79 _9370187 _9520864 _9370273 1 ( . .) 80 80 . . ._ 80 _9370135 _9370165 _9520994 1 ( . .) 81 81 . . ._ 81 _9370200 _9521266 _9520993 _9370186 _9370193 1 1 ( . .) 82 82 . . ._ 82 _9370215 _9520861 1 ( . .) 83 83 . . ._ 83 _9370111 _9521605 1 ( . .) 84 84 . . ._ 84 _9370107 _9370227 _9370018 1 ( . .) 85 85 . . ._ 85 1 _9420001 13 _9420287 4 _9420073 _9420031 _9420030 1 1 ( . .) 86 86 . . ._ 86 _9420253 _9420068 _9420015 _9420274 . _9520941 1 1 ( . .) 87 87 . . ._ 87 _9420098 _9420103 _9420097 _9420102 5 _9420006 1 ( . .) 88 88 . . ._ 88 14 _9521301 _9420093 _9420090 _9420119 _9420118 1 1 ( . .) 89 89 . . ._ 89 _9420115 1 _9420114 2 _9420289 _9521716 _9521715 1 1 ( . .) 90 90 . . ._ 90 _9420041 _9420039 _9420066 _9420065 _9521549 1 1 ( . .) 91 91 . . ._ 91 7 _9420007 7° _9420076 8 _9420272 6 _9420075 11 _9420281 1 ( . .) 92 92 . . ._ 92 9 _9420276 10 _9420280 3 _9420071 2 _9420003 15 _9521302 1 ( . .)
  4. 4. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54728 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 93 93 . . ._ 93 1 _9420002 13 _9420286 _9420290 _9521727 _9420084 1 ( . .) 94 94 . . ._ 94 _9420016 _9520771 _9520939 _9420292 ._9521547 1 ( . .) 95 95 . . ._ 95 1 9420205 2 9420203 _9420223 _9420018 9420053 1 1 ( . .) 96 96 . . ._ 96 3 9420138 9420140 _9420163 _9420201 _9420166 1 1 ( . .) 97 97 . . ._ 97 4 9420206 _9420172 _9420157 _9420196 _9420168 1 1 ( . .) 98 98 . . ._ 98 _9420105 _9420236 9420218 _9420216 _9420086 1 1 ( . .) 99 1 . ._ _ 99 5 _9050483 7 . _9051107 6 _9050482 4 . _9050464 1 . - 9050461 1 1 ' ( . .) 100 2 . ._ _ 100 3 . _9050463 8 _9051360 2 _9050462 1 _9050421 2 . _9050951 1 1 ' ( . .) 101 3 . ._ _ 101 129 - _9051090 139 _9051261 173 _9520958 39 _9050459 24 _9050458 1 1 ' ( . .) 102 4 . ._ _ 102 152 9051475 44 9050444 130 9051091 75 9050817 69 9050949 1 1 ' ( . .) 103 5 . ._ _ 103 11 _9050914 63 - 9050825 31 _9050443 62 _9050451 128 _9051089 1 1 ' ( . .) 104 6 . ._ _ 104 59 9050450 58 9050302 162 9051718 56 9050322 67 9050308 1 1 ' ( . .) 105 7 . ._ _ 105 52 9050446 20 9050515 50 9050445 99 9050950 53 9050447 1 1 ' ( . .) 106 8 . ._ _ 106 48 _9050948 22 _9050456 23 _9050457 21 9050455 165 _9051721 1 1 ' ( . .) 107 9 . ._ _ 107 54 9050448 55 9050449 32 9050523 170 9051810 108 9050453 1 1 ' ( . .) 108 10 . ._ _ 108 66 _9050307 64 _9050305 49 _9050321 87 9050319 51 _9050300 1 1 ' ( . .) 109 11 . ._ _ 109 81 9050316 137 9051102 76 9050313 85 9050325 149 9051543 1 1 ' ( . .) 110 12 . ._ _ 110 70 _9050093 74 _9050311 72 - 9050309 77 - 9050314 73 _9050310 1 1 ' ( . .) 111 13 . ._ _ 111 100 9050097 103 9050209 117 9051098 71 9050094 96 9050107 1 1 ' ( . .) 112 14 . ._ _ 112 89 9050134 91 9050136 94 9051087 13 9050098 3 9050100 1 1 ' ( . .) 113 15 . ._ _ 113 5 - 9050153 9 _9050157 2 _9050150 4 _9050152 8 _9050156 1 1 ' ( . .) 114 16 . ._ _ 114 7 9050155 6 9050154 1 9050149 90 9050135 123 9050898 1 1 ' ( . .) 115 17 . ._ _ 115 10 9050159 6 9050164 4 9051099 1 9050171 2 9050172 1 1 ' ( . .) 116 18 . ._ _ 116 9 9050167 3 9050671 3 9050161 7 9050165 21 9051600 1 1 ' ( . .) 117 19 . ._ _ 117 5 9050163 20 9051546 11 9050834 1 9050158 2 9050160 1 1 ' ( . .) 118 20 . ._ _ 118 4 9050162 13 9050966 8 9050166 17 9051362 15 9051111 1 1 ' ( . .) 119 21 . ._ _ 119 34 9050525 88 9051641 113 9050513 25 9050516 174 9051361 1 1 ' ( . .) 120 22 . ._ _ 120 16 9051726 5 9050541 1 9050535 12 9051547 11 9051477 1 1 ' ( . .) 121 23 . ._ _ 121 7 9051109 2 9050538 9 9051263 3 9050539 4 9050540 1 1 ' ( . .) 122 24 . ._ _ 122 142 _9051108 101 _9050509 65 - 9050915 112 _9050512 132 _9051259 1 1 ' ( . .) 123 25 . ._ _ 123 33 9050524 38 9050529 120 9050682 45 9050532 26 9050517 1 1 ' ( . .) 124 26 . ._ _ 124 27 _9050518 30 _9050522 86 _9051596 172 _9520905 29 - 9050520 1 1 ' ( . .) 125 27 . ._ _ 125 133 9051093 150 9051355 36 9050527 35 9050526 28 9050519 1 1 ' ( . .) 126 28 . ._ _ 126 134 9051094 102 9050510 105 9050003 107 9050005 104 9050002 1 1 ' ( . .) 127 29 . ._ _ 127 12 9050026 16 9050009 135 9051095 41 9050014 19 9051813 1 1 ' ( . .) 128 30 . ._ _ 128 1 (12 ) ( )_9050020 6 - . . . ._9050659 3 ( )_9050923 ( ) - 9050021 9 _9050018 1 1 ' ( . .) 129 31 . ._ _ 129 8 _9050115 1 _9050121 3 _9050127 10 9050946 12 _9051358 1 1 ' ( . .) 130 32 . ._ _ 130 5 _9051260 11 _9051326 4 - . - 9050129 9 _9050119 12 _9050835 1 1 ' ( . .) 131 33 . ._ _ 131 4 9050130 6 9050131 7 9051814 5 9050090 8 9050668 1 1 ' ( . .) 132 34 . ._ _ 132 5 . 9050479 7 9051569 8 9051824 6 . 9051200 3 9050844 1 ' ( . .) 133 35 . ._ _ 133 9 9051884 4 . 9050854 1 . 9050460 2 9050774 1 9050982 1 ' ( . .) 134 36 . ._ _ 134 2 9051197 3 9051013 97 9051395 110 9051494 142 9520906 1 ' ( . .) 135 37 . ._ _ 135 1 9050452 100 9051398 36 9050856 74 9051198 75 9051199 1 ' ( . .) 136 38 . ._ _ 136 131 9051765 118 9051568 117 9051567 64 9051010 105 9051438 1 ' ( . .) 137 39 . ._ _ 137 22 9050772 32 9050773 89 9051380 104 9051437 79 9051286 1 ' ( . .) 138 40 . ._ _ 138 129 9051728 149 9521191 90 9051381 65 9051187 92 9051383 1 ' ( . .) 139 41 . ._ _ 139 62 9051011 76 9051189 37 9050771 91 9051382 23 9050778 1 ' ( . .) 140 42 . ._ _ 140 130 9051764 115 9051557 140 9051906 61 9051009 141 9051921 1 ' ( . .) 141 43 . ._ _ 141 39 9050758 125 9051619 55 9050853 116 9051566 60 9051008 1 ' ( . .) 142 44 . ._ _ 142 50 9050752 87 9051349 96 9051394 51 9050753 52 9050754 1 ' ( . .) 143 45 . ._ _ 143 49 9050751 48 9050750 83 9051290 54 9050852 53 9050756 1 ' ( . .) 144 46 . ._ _ 144 47 9050327 46 9050755 27 9050091 9 9050092 71 9051184 1 ' ( . .) 145 47 . ._ _ 145 59 9051007 112 9051552 43 9050111 135 9051817 128 9051626 1 ' ( . .) 146 48 . ._ _ 146 2 9050514 133 9051767 98 9051396 121 9051572 99 9051397 1 ' ( . .) 147 49 . ._ _ 147 30 9050783 145 9051627 143 9051022 144 9051024 3 9050521 1 ' ( . .) 148 50 . ._ _ 148 1 9050895 7 9521401 56 9051019 72 9051185 78 9051350 1 ' ( . .) 149 51 . ._ _ 149 45 9050730 73 9051186 70 9051183 86 9051348 68 9051181 1 ' ( . .) 150 52 . ._ _ 150 88 9051378 44 9050729 114 9051556 8 9050725 67 9051180 1 ' ( . .) 151 53 . ._ _ 151 7 9050724 10 9050726 11 9050727 6 9050723 69 9051182 1 ' ( . .) 152 54 . ._ _ 152 103 9051436 14 9050689 15 9050690 13 9050688 33 9050016 1 ' ( . .)
  5. 5. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54729Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 153 55 . ._ _ 153 11 _9051500 10 _9051203 2 _9050537 13 _9051575 12 _9051555 1 ' ( . .) 154 56 . ._ _ 154 3 9050786 9 9051202 4 9050787 15 9051896 8 9051201 1 ' ( . .) 155 57 . ._ _ 155 1 9050536 6 9051023 38 9050785 81 9051288 113 9051554 1 ' ( . .) 156 58 . ._ _ 156 4 9050530 107 9051440 122 9051573 123 9051574 148 9521190 1 ' ( . .) 157 59 . ._ _ 157 26 9050780 93 9051387 119 9051570 24 9050779 139 9051895 1 ' ( . .) 158 60 . ._ _ 158 28 9050781 109 9051492 126 9051620 29 9050782 82 9051289 1 ' ( . .) 159 61 . ._ _ 159 5 9050534 108 9051441 25 9050697 138 9051854 20 9050695 1 ' ( . .) 160 62 . ._ _ 160 21 9050696 127 9051621 111 9051551 19 9050694 120 9051571 1 ' ( . .) 161 63 . ._ _ 161 17 9050692 124 9051617 16 9050691 77 9051284 57 9050976 1 ' ( . .) 162 64 . ._ _ 162 18 9050693 40 9050017 42 9050702 41 9050700 102 9051435 1 ' ( . .) 163 65 . ._ _ 163 12 9050687 132 9051766 4 9050942 17 9051624 1 ' ( . .) 164 66 . ._ _ 164 2 9050849 10 9051016 1 9050719 18 9051819 19 9521496 1 ' ( . .) 165 67 . ._ _ 165 9 9051015 7 9050980 13 9051392 16 9051623 3 9050850 1 ' ( . .) 166 68 . ._ _ 166 8 9051014 14 9051519 6 9050979 12 9051391 5 9050978 1 ' ( . .) 167 69 . ._ _ 167 11 9051390 7 9521497 6 9050117 2 9050981 3 9051018 1 ' ( . .) 168 70 . ._ _ 168 1 9050116 4 9051193 5 9051194 1 9050110 8 9051493 1 ' ( . .) 169 71 . ._ _ 169 5 9051190 9 9051549 4 9051017 12 9051727 2 9050728 1 ' ( . .) 170 72 . ._ _ 170 6 9051191 7 9051192 13 9051768 10 9051550 11 9051618 1 ' ( . .) 171 73 . ._ _ 171 3 9050118 18 9051444 9 9051001 22 9051498 7 9051025 1 ' ( . .) 172 74 . ._ _ 172 24 9051769 6 9051000 1 9050896 20 9051496 3 9050735 1 ' ( . .) 173 75 . ._ _ 173 17 9051443 11 9051204 12 9051205 23 9051499 10 9051027 1 ' ( . .) 174 76 . ._ _ 174 5 9050890 16 9051401 2 9050889 8 9051026 21 9051497 1 ' ( . .) 175 77 . ._ _ 175 19 9051495 14 9051399 4 9050736 13 9051206 15 9051400 1 ' ( . .) 176 78 . ._ _ 176 6 9051196 4 9051020 5 9051195 2 9050733 3 9050734 1 ' ( . .) 177 79 . ._ _ 177 5 9051553 3 9051021 4 9051442 1 9050168 2 9050170 1 ' ( . .) 178 80 . ._ _ 178 63 9051012 66 9051188 80 9051287 31 9050784 1 ' ( . .) 179 81 . ._ _ 179 35 9050855 106 9051439 95 9051389 101 9051393 1 ' ( . .) 180 82 . ._ _ 180 84 9051291 85 9051292 134 9051816 34 9050759 1 ' ( . .) 181 83 . ._ _ 181 1 9050261 1 9050292 2 9520831 3 9521661 4 9521729 1 ' ( . .) 182 84 . ._ _ 182 _9050293 _9050294 1 _9050275 1 _9051377 2 _9520832 1 1 ' ( . .) 183 85 . ._ _ 183 _9051482 1 _9050549 2 _9050551 3 _9050553 _9051471 1 1 ' ( . .) 184 86 . ._ _ 184 5 _9521334 3 _9051612 2 9050585 1 9050584 4 _9050935 1 1 ' ( . .) 185 87 . ._ _ 185 1 _9050543 3 _9050937 4 _9521407 1 _9050554 _9050577 1 1 ' ( . .) 186 88 . ._ _ 186 - _9050579 2 _9051859 _9050274 _9050572 3 _9051907 1 1 ' ( . .) 187 89 . ._ _ 187 2 _9520908 3 _9521408 3 9050936 4 _9521336 1 _9050586 1 1 ' ( . .) 188 90 . ._ _ 188 1 9050595 2 9050596 3 9051374 4 9051774 1 9050610 1 1 ' ( . .) 189 91 . ._ _ 189 1 9050592 2 9050600 4 9051872 5 9521010 7 9521196 1 1 ' ( . .) 190 92 . ._ _ 190 6 9521195 3 9051847 8 9521711 2 9051118 1 1 ' ( . .) 191 93 . ._ _ 191 9050602 4 9521338 1 9050606 2 9521337 1 1 ' ( . .) 192 94 . ._ _ 192 1 9050604 2 9051483 3 9050603 7 9520814 1 1 ' ( . .) 193 95 . ._ _ 193 1 9050568 2 9521409 1 9050601 3 9051891 4 9521192 1 1 ' ( . .) 194 96 . ._ _ 194 1 _9050561 2 _9051733 5 _9520907 4 _9520639 6 _9521194 1 1 ' ( . .) 195 97 . ._ _ 195 3 9051897 7 9521197 1 9050562 2 9050564 3 9051846 1 1 ' ( . .) 196 98 . ._ _ 196 1 9050571 2 9520737 9050928 9050569 9050938 1 1 ' ( . .) 197 99 . ._ _ 197 1 _9050269 2 _9521011 _9050272 _9050276 _9050278 1 ' ( . .) 198 100 . ._ _ 198 _9050280 9050285 1 & 9050290 2 9521178 _9050282 1 1 ' ( . .) 199 101 . ._ _ 199 6 _9050288 _9050295 _9050291 _9050298 _9050255 1 1 ' ( . .) 200 102 . ._ _ 200 4 9050250 9 9050243 14 9051122 3 9050249 1 1 ' ( . .) 201 103 . ._ _ 201 6 _9050252 5 _9050251 12 _9051120 1 _9050245 1 ' ( . .) 202 104 . ._ _ 202 17 9051559 22 9051857 8 9050254 15 9051484 25 9520569 1 1 ' ( . .) 203 105 . ._ _ 203 27 _9521048 30 _9521332 26 _9521047 29 _9521331 19 _9051732 1 1 ' ( . .) 204 106 . ._ _ 204 28 _9520738 18 _9051611 24 _9051867 21 _9051856 11 _9050934 1 1 ' ( . .) 205 107 . ._ _ 205 1 _9050244 3 _9050248 5 _9050790 12 _9051044 20 _9051775 1 ' ( . .) 206 108 . ._ _ 206 2 9050246 6 9050791 7 9050792 9 9050788 14 9051219 1 ' ( . .) 207 109 . ._ _ 207 11 _9051043 18 _9051505 22 _9051796 23 _9051911 25 _9051926 1 ' ( . .) 208 110 . ._ _ 208 4 _9050789 10 _9050998 13 _9051045 26 _9520818 33 _9521425 1 ' ( . .) 209 111 . ._ _ 209 8 _9050885 19 _9051562 21 _9051795 27 _9520819 28 _9521176 1 ' ( . .) 210 112 . ._ _ 210 15 9051301 24 9051925 29 9521051 30 9521052 31 9521308 1 ' ( . .) 211 113 . ._ _ 211 17 _9051431 34 _9521426 35 _9521503 36 _9521504 1 ' ( . .) 212 114 . ._ _ 212 1 _9051415 2 _9520559 3 _9521502 _9051898 1 _9050271 1 ' ( . .) 213 115 . ._ _ 213 1 _9050262 2 _9520645 3 . _9521057 4 _9521581 2 _9051508 1 ' ( . .) 214 116 . ._ _ 214 1 _9051034 2 _9520646 3 _9521582 1 _9051035 2 _9520959 1 ' ( . .)
  6. 6. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54730 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 215 117 . ._ _ 215 1 _9051461 2 _9520823 1 _9051036 2 _9521511 2 _9051407 1 ' ( . .) 216 118 . ._ _ 216 2 _9051863 _9050277 1 9050286 _9050289 _9051462 1 ' ( . .) 217 119 . ._ _ 217 9051218 9051416 1 9050919 2 9051776 9051510 1 ' ( . .) 218 120 . ._ _ 218 9051217 2 9051429 1 9050279 2 9521509 1 9050270 1 ' ( . .) 219 121 . ._ _ 219 1 9050796 2 9050555 3 9050557 4 2 9051042 1 ' ( . .) 220 122 . ._ _ 220 1 _9050546 2 _9050544 3 _9051745 4 _9521427 _9050576 1 ' ( . .) 221 123 . ._ _ 221 2 _9051041 1 _9051913 1 _9050567 2 _9051912 3 _9521573 1 ' ( . .) 222 124 . ._ _ 222 9051864 1 _9050575 2 _9051875 3 _9051899 4 _9520957 1 ' ( . .) 223 125 . ._ _ 223 1 _9050190 2 _9051323 3 _9520495 4 _9520547 5 _9520648 1 ' ( . .) 224 126 . ._ _ 224 1 9050570 2 9520450 3 9520956 1 9051848 2 9521479 1 ' ( . .) 225 127 . ._ _ 225 _9051252 1 _9520424 _9051253 6 _9521198 1 ' ( . .) 226 128 . ._ _ 226 1 _9050550 2 _9050552 3 _9050795 4 _9051216 5o _9521199 1 ' ( . .) 227 129 . ._ _ 227 1 2 9050563 2 _9050565 3 _9051924 4 _9521352 5 _9521507 1 ' ( . .) 228 130 . ._ _ 228 6 9521577 7 9521255 1 9050583 2 9050797 4 9521055 1 ' ( . .) 229 131 . ._ _ 229 1 9050594 2 9050597 3 9051849 4 9051850 5 9521053 1 ' ( . .) 230 132 . ._ _ 230 2 9051300 3 9520644 4 9521433 5 9051922 1 9051428 1 ' ( . .) 231 133 . ._ _ 231 1 _9050593 2 _9050799 4 _9051893 6 _9520822 7 _9521202 1 ' ( . .) 232 134 . ._ _ 232 8 9521203 9 9521505 10 9521580 11 9521725 3 9051865 1 ' ( . .) 233 135 . ._ _ 233 1 _9050605 2 _9051631 3 _9050886 5 _9051910 8 _9520913 1 ' ( . .) 234 136 . ._ _ 234 6 9521201 7 9521430 8 9521019 3 9051909 1 ' ( . .) 235 137 . ._ _ 235 1 9051502 2 9051741 3 9051908 2 - 9520649 5 9521054 1 ' ( . .) 236 138 . ._ _ 236 1 9050589 2 9051876 3 9521200 2 9050798 4 9520817 1 ' ( . .) 237 139 . ._ _ 237 4 _9521432 9051503 9051820 _9051563 2 _9520816 1 ' ( . .) 238 140 . ._ _ 238 _9050273 _9050573 _9051742 1 _9050581 1 ' ( . .) 239 141 . ._ _ 239 3 9520647 5 9521578 1 9051427 3 9521056 4 9521428 1 ' ( . .) 240 142 . ._ _ 240 6 9051923 7 9520813 9 9521177 9051586 4 9051834 1 ' ( . .) 241 143 . ._ _ 241 1 _9051826 2 _9521351 1 _9050607 4 _9520815 1 ' ( . .) 242 144 . ._ _ 242 9051370 8 9051369 3 9051644 2 9050047 1 9050046 1 ' ( . .) 243 145 . ._ _ 243 7 - 9051371 6 9051330 4 _9050044 3 _9050043 1 9050041 1 1 ' ( . .) 244 146 . ._ _ 244 5 9050930 2 9050055 3 9051114 1 ' ( . .) 245 147 . ._ _ 245 5 9051855 3 9051266 2 9050060 1 9050039 2 9051860 1 ' ( . .) 246 148 . ._ _ 246 6 9520567 4 9051478 16 9521179 13 9051479 12 9050068 1 1 ' ( . .) 247 149 . ._ _ 247 7 9050075 6 9050074 4 9050072 1 9050069 10 9051113 1 ' ( . .) 248 150 . ._ _ 248 6 9050035 9 9050077 3 9050071 2 9050070 11 9050066 1 1 ' ( . .) 249 151 . ._ _ 249 3 - . . 9050954 5 _9051535 11 _9051735 5 _9050073 14 _9051480 1 1 ' ( . .) 250 152 . ._ _ 250 9 _9050599 8 _9051363 4 _9050088 2 _9050082 1 _9050078 1 ' ( . .) 251 153 . ._ _ 251 3 9051485 2 9050902 1 9050084 2 9050085 1 9050080 1 1 ' ( . .) 252 154 . ._ _ 252 18 9051606 9 9050038 8 9050037 1 9050030 11 9050956 1 ' ( . .) 253 155 . ._ _ 253 7 _9050036 4 - 9050033 13 _9051861 1 _9050053 5 _9050474 1 ' ( . .) 254 156 . ._ _ 254 4 9050953 3 9050025 2 9050027 1 9050022 1 9050023 1 1 ' ( . .) 255 157 . ._ _ 255 14 _9051116 _9051651 14 _9050491 10 _9050487 _9050058 1 ' ( . .) 256 158 . ._ _ 256 13 _9051115 8 _9050506 4 _9050499 3 _9050496 19 _9051481 1 1 ' ( . .) 257 159 . ._ _ 257 7 9050681 5 9051844 9 9050508 16 . 9050493 11 9050488 1 1 ' ( . .) 258 160 . ._ _ 258 7 _9050680 6 _9050465 4 _9050473 1 _9050466 12 _9050959 1 1 ' ( . .) 259 161 . ._ _ 259 10 9051446 9 9051210 7 9050991 4 9050717 6 9050876 1 ' ( . .) 260 162 . ._ _ 260 1 9050714 2 9050715 3 9050716 12 9051540 14 9051791 1 ' ( . .) 261 163 . ._ _ 261 5 9050718 11 9051501 13 9051578 15 9050067 16 9521182 1 ' ( . .) 262 164 . ._ _ 262 _9051739 6 9051451 1 9050048 2 9050711 3 9521398 1 ' ( . .) 263 165 . ._ _ 263 4 _9051033 5 _9051296 1 _9050708 2 _9050709 8 _9051874 1 ' ( . .) 264 166 . ._ _ 264 3 9050878 9 9051792 7 9051452 10 9521500 3 9051582 1 ' ( . .) 265 167 . ._ _ 265 3 9051583 5 9051902 4 9051584 1 9050710 6 9521293 1 ' ( . .) 266 168 . ._ _ 266 2 9051031 4 9051873 9050879 1 9050880 2 9521181 1 ' ( . .) 267 169 . ._ _ 267 1 9050877 5 9051901 3 9051445 6 9520556 7 9521397 1 ' ( . .) 268 170 . ._ _ 268 19 _9051738 6 _9050707 4 - _9050705 13 _9051447 16 _9051580 1 ' ( . .) 269 171 . ._ _ 269 7 9051211 8 0 9050993 2 9050703 18 9051629 2 9050713 1 ' ( . .) 270 172 . ._ _ 270 3 9050704 5 9050706 10 9051422 12 9051421 1 ' ( . .) 271 173 . ._ _ 271 9 9051212 2 9050712 1 9051862 3 9051295 4 9051449 1 ' ( . .) 272 174 . ._ _ 272 7 _9050994 14 _9051453 6 _9050881 4 _9051039 5 _9051581 1 ' ( . .) 273 175 . ._ _ 273 3 _9050471 5 _9050845 1 _9050467 9 _9051037 12 _9051299 1 ' ( . .)
  7. 7. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54731Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 274 176 . ._ _ 274 2 9050468 2 9051450 1 9050475 4 9521183 9 9521046 1 ' ( . .) 275 177 . ._ _ 275 1 9050478 3 9050775 6 9050846 7 9050884 8 9051915 1 ' ( . .) 276 178 . ._ _ 276 2 9051215 5 9051868 8 9050507 12 9050883 1 ' ( . .) 277 179 . ._ _ 277 4 9050472 8 9051297 10 9050995 4 9050498 16 9051213 1 ' ( . .) 278 180 . ._ _ 278 3 9050497 19 9051426 22 9051456 14 9050996 1 ' ( . .) 279 181 . ._ _ 279 2 9050494 5 9050501 7 9050505 13 9051038 15 9050997 1 ' ( . .) 280 182 . ._ _ 280 11 9050882 1 9050486 6 9050503 9 9050776 23 9051457 1 ' ( . .) 281 183 . ._ _ 281 1 9050720 2 9050874 3 9051506 1 9050722 6 9521685 1 ' ( . .) 282 184 . ._ _ 282 1 9050029 1 9050701 9050049 8 9051032 1 9050699 1 ' ( . .) 283 185 . ._ _ 283 4 9051208 2 9050992 3 9051029 5 9051403 4 9051209 1 ' ( . .) 284 186 . ._ _ 284 5 9051293 11 9051577 6 9051402 2 9050875 3 9051028 1 ' ( . .) 285 187 . ._ _ 285 9 _9051539 1 _9050721 2 _9050873 10 _9051576 3 - 9050990 1 ' ( . .) 286 188 . ._ _ 286 7 9050598 12 9051740 8 9051538 4 9051207 13 9051790 1 ' ( . .) 287 189 . ._ _ 287 20 - . _9050960 7 - 9050365 13 - 9050349 14 _9050350 1 1 ' ( . .) 288 190 . ._ _ 288 9 - 9050367 19 9050899 4 _9050339 6 _9050341 7 _9050342 1 1 ' ( . .) 289 191 . ._ _ 289 1 _9050369 8 _9050376 11 _9051154 6 _9050374 5 - . 9050373 1 1 ' ( . .) 290 192 . ._ _ 290 2 _9050370 3 _9050371 4 _9050372 7 - 9050375 14 _9051613 1 1 ' ( . .) 291 193 . ._ _ 291 10 9051153 18 9050387 30 9050402 13 9050382 33 9050916 1 1 ' ( . .) 292 194 . ._ _ 292 6 _9050900 14 _9050383 22 _9050392 16 _9050385 27 _9050397 1 1 ' ( . .) 293 195 . ._ _ 293 4 9050405 7 9050410 1 9050377 2 9050389 12 9050381 1 1 ' ( . .) 294 196 . ._ _ 294 5 _9050407 47 _9051747 19 _9050388 36 _9051131 11 - 9050380 1 ' ( . .) 295 197 . ._ _ 295 28 9050398 20 9050391 8 9050411 15 9050384 29 9050399 1 1 ' ( . .) 296 198 . ._ _ 296 25 9050395 39 9051134 24 9050394 17 9050386 41 9051136 1 1 ' ( . .) 297 199 . ._ _ 297 21 9050678 40 9051135 32 9050404 45 9051467 1 1 ' ( . .) 298 200 . ._ _ 298 38 9051133 10 9050379 5 9050426 11 9050432 13 9050828 1 1 ' ( . .) 299 201 . ._ _ 299 4 9050425 10 9050431 26 9051751 1 9050422 16 9050917 1 1 ' ( . .) 300 202 . ._ _ 300 9 9050430 14 9050829 6 9050427 25 9051750 12 9050433 1 1 ' ( . .) 301 203 . ._ _ 301 15 _9050901 24 _9051532 20 _9051143 4 - _9050416 2 _9050414 1 1 ' ( . .) 302 204 . ._ _ 302 6 _9050418 11 _9051272 1 _9050413 7 _9050419 3 _9050415 1 1 ' ( . .) 303 205 . ._ _ 303 5 _9050417 10 - 9051139 8 _9050679 6 _9050241 7 _9051149 1 1 ' ( . .) 304 206 . ._ _ 304 5 _9051274 2 _9050260 1 _9050259 8 _9051779 4 9051151 1 1 ' ( . .) 305 207 . ._ _ 305 3 _9050964 5 _9050441 2 _9050438 4 - 9050440 1 _9050437 1 1 ' ( . .) 306 208 . ._ _ 306 9 - 9051147 7 _9050830 8 _9050962 3 _9050439 6 _9050065 1 1 ' ( . .) 307 209 . ._ _ 307 12 - 9051650 10 _9051273 5 _9050986 11 _9051458 8 _9051308 1 ' ( . .) 308 210 . ._ _ 308 24 9051420 14 9051046 4 9050359 20 9051222 2 9050356 1 ' ( . .) 309 211 . ._ _ 309 1 9050345 7 9050761 5 9050362 13 9051224 3 9050358 1 ' ( . .) 310 212 . ._ _ 310 15 9051048 28 9051781 8 9050839 29 9051828 22 9051303 1 ' ( . .) 311 213 . ._ _ 311 6 9050364 17 9051049 30 9051839 9 9050857 11 9050983 1 ' ( . .) 312 214 . ._ _ 312 12 9050984 27 9051587 16 9051047 5 9050838 12 9051529 1 ' ( . .) 313 215 . ._ _ 313 4 9050760 1 9050335 3 9050338 11 9051459 10 9051313 1 ' ( . .) 314 216 . ._ _ 314 6 9051004 13 9051632 9 9051433 1 9050368 17 9521257 1 ' ( . .) 315 217 . ._ _ 315 11 9051460 5 9051069 8 9051432 6 9051241 18 9059235 1 ' ( . .) 316 218 . ._ _ 316 15 9051837 2 9050762 4 9050989 7 9051314 9521651 1 ' ( . .) 317 219 . ._ _ 317 10 9051434 3 9050858 14 9051829 12 9051516 13 9051595 1 ' ( . .) 318 220 . ._ _ 318 16 9520642 25 9051055 46 9051512 12 9050766 4 9050406 1 ' ( . .) 319 221 . ._ _ 319 42 9051304 10 9050840 21 9051051 31 9051227 30 9051226 1 ' ( . .) 320 222 . ._ _ 320 26 9051056 29 9051225 16 9050862 41 9051237 44 9051406 1 ' ( . .) 321 223 . ._ _ 321 8 9050764 43 9051305 28 9051058 51 9520955 35 9051231 1 ' ( . .) 322 224 . ._ _ 322 47 9051513 49 9051590 24 9051054 52 9521423 45 9051511 1 ' ( . .) 323 225 . ._ _ 323 13 9050859 27 9051057 9 9050765 50 9520557 39 9051235 1 ' ( . .) 324 226 . ._ _ 324 11 9050841 38 9051234 14 9050860 36 9051232 37 9051233 1 ' ( . .) 325 227 . ._ _ 325 2 9050390 33 9051229 1 9050378 6 9050409 17 9050863 1 ' ( . .) 326 228 . ._ _ 326 23 9051053 32 9051228 40 9051236 34 9051230 48 9051589 1 ' ( . .) 327 229 . ._ _ 327 5 9050408 15 9050861 7 9050763 18 9050921 20 9051050 1 ' ( . .) 328 230 . ._ _ 328 19 9050985 12 9051062 27 9051916 16 9051238 2 9050435 1 ' ( . .) 329 231 . ._ _ 329 20 9051591 4 9050767 7 9050867 13 9051063 26 9051807 1 ' ( . .) 330 232 . ._ _ 330 3 9050436 23 9051638 6 9050866 17 9051409 1 ' ( . .) 331 233 . ._ _ 331 15 9051065 30 9520730 5 9050768 18 9051410 14 9051064 1 ' ( . .) 332 234 . ._ _ 332 22 9051593 21 9051592 9 9050922 28 9051917 8 9050868 1 ' ( . .) 333 235 . ._ _ 333 29 9521653 24 9051782 25 9051803 10 9050987 11 9051061 1 ' ( . .) 334 236 . ._ _ 334 6 9050988 3 9050842 4 9050864 9 9051306 1 ' ( . .) 335 237 . ._ _ 335 1 9050420 7 9051059 10 9051514 5 9050865 11 9051927 1 ' ( . .) 336 238 . ._ _ 336 2 9050769 8 9051060 12 9520558 6 9050256 7 9051239 1 ' ( . .) 337 239 . ._ _ 337 12 9521570 5 9051309 10 9051928 1 9050258 2 9050794 1 ' ( . .)
  8. 8. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54732 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 338 240 . ._ _ 338 4 9051240 9 9051903 8 9051879 11 9521204 3 9051068 1 ' ( . .) 339 241 . ._ _ 339 2 9050770 12 9051636 17 9521206 1 9050442 16 9521205 1 ' ( . .) 340 242 . ._ _ 340 13 9051637 4 9050869 9 9051424 14 9520643 10 9051425 1 ' ( . .) 341 243 . ._ _ 341 15 - 9051918 7 _9051307 6 _9051066 18 _9521652 3 _9050843 1 ' ( . .) 342 244 . ._ _ 342 1 _9050139 4 _9050143 7 _9050146 8 _9050147 9 _9050148 1 1 ' ( . .) 343 245 . ._ _ 343 2 _9050141 3 _9050142 10 _9050140 15 _9051334 18 _9520482 1 1 ' ( . .) 344 246 . ._ _ 344 21 _9520499 2 - 9050174 7 - 9051167 5 _9050177 6 _9050178 1 ' ( . .) 345 247 . ._ _ 345 3 - 9050175 4 _9050176 2 - _9050179 3 _9051006 4 _9051168 1 1 ' ( . .) 346 248 . ._ _ 346 3 9050815 5 9050206 8 9050836 10 9051172 4 9050204 1 1 ' ( . .) 347 249 . ._ _ 347 14 9051280 9 9050970 1 9050197 13 9051175 2 9050198 1 1 ' ( . .) 348 250 . ._ _ 348 6 9050207 11 9051173 7 9050208 16 9520489 12 9051174 1 1 ' ( . .) 349 251 . ._ _ 349 12 9050225 26 9520407 14 9050972 13 9050675 9 9050222 1 ' ( . .) 350 252 . ._ _ 350 10 9050223 23 9520384 1 9050227 2 9050228 6 9051166 1 1 ' ( . .) 351 253 . ._ _ 351 4 9050229 5 9051104 2 9050330 3 9050331 4 9050332 1 1 ' ( . .) 352 254 . ._ _ 352 3 _9050215 21 _9051336 4 _9050236 - 9050231 6 _9050238 1 1 ' ( . .) 353 255 . ._ _ 353 3 9050235 13 9520390 7 9050239 1 9050233 2 9050234 1 1 ' ( . .) 354 256 . ._ _ 354 5 _9050237 12 _9520385 4 _9050182 11 _9051343 9520535 1 1 ' ( . .) 355 257 . ._ _ 355 8 _9051160 13 _9520455 6 _9050138 7 _9050137 2 _9050202 1 1 ' ( . .) 356 258 . ._ _ 356 1 _9050201 3 _9050203 10 _9051162 12 _9520406 5 _9050181 1 1 ' ( . .) 357 259 . ._ _ 357 2 9050731 11 9051243 8 9051072 6 9051071 4 9050887 1 ' ( . .) 358 260 . ._ _ 358 3 9050732 17 9521424 14 9051315 15 9520356 5 9050888 1 ' ( . .) 359 261 . ._ _ 359 7 9050941 9 9050999 13 9051245 16 9520506 18 9521655 1 ' ( . .) 360 262 . ._ _ 360 12 9051244 9 9520420 2 9051002 4 9051249 3 9051079 1 ' ( . .) 361 263 . ._ _ 361 1 9051078 7 9520375 5 9051250 10 9520421 11 9520431 1 ' ( . .) 362 264 . ._ _ 362 8 9520376 5 9051077 10 9520364 9 9051321 2 9050738 1 ' ( . .) 363 265 . ._ _ 363 1 9050183 4 9051076 6 9051248 7 9051319 11 9520365 1 ' ( . .) 364 266 . ._ _ 364 13 9520378 15 9520447 3 9051322 4 9520379 5 9520422 1 ' ( . .) 365 267 . ._ _ 365 2 9051251 6 9520423 12 9520433 13 9520449 18 9051888 1 ' ( . .) 366 268 . ._ _ 366 1 9050205 7 9051254 15 9520494 16 9520508 1 ' ( . .) 367 269 . ._ _ 367 2 9050892 6 9051083 4 9051081 10 9520367 1 ' ( . .) 368 270 . ._ _ 368 17 9051887 19 9520511 8 9051342 3 9051080 1 ' ( . .) 369 271 . ._ _ 369 11 9520432 5 9051082 9 9520366 9520396 1 ' ( . .) 370 272 . ._ _ 370 1 9050226 2 9050746 3 9050747 4 9050894 5 9051886 1 ' ( . .) 371 273 . ._ _ 371 1 9050329 2 9050757 3 9050837 4 9050851 5 9051894 1 ' ( . .) 372 274 . ._ _ 372 1 9050748 8 9520398 3 9050893 7 9520397 10 9520410 1 ' ( . .) 373 275 . ._ _ 373 11 9520430 2 9050749 9 9520409 5 9051283 4 9051177 1 ' ( . .) 374 276 . ._ _ 374 2 9050169 7 9520394 1 9050200 12 9520526 5 9520392 1 ' ( . .) 375 277 . ._ _ 375 4 _9051003 10 _9520505 11 _9051919 9 _9520429 3 _9050891 1 ' ( . .) 376 278 . ._ _ 376 3 9050214 5 9050739 21 9520418 22 9520412 26 9520442 1 ' ( . .) 377 279 . ._ _ 377 19 9520371 9 9050743 25 9520415 27 9520536 28 9520537 1 ' ( . .) 378 280 . ._ _ 378 4 9050217 12 9051074 29 9520538 10 9050744 23 9520413 1 ' ( . .) 379 281 . ._ _ 379 8 9050742 14 9051247 15 9051316 16 9520357 17 9520358 1 ' ( . .) 380 282 . ._ _ 380 1 9050640 2 9050642 1 9050641 3 9050645 6 9050803 1 ( . .) 381 283 . ._ _ 381 3 9050644 6 9050649 9 9051785 2 9050643 5 9050802 1 1 ( . .) 382 284 . ._ _ 382 4 9050647 5 9050648 4 9050646 7 9050897 8 9051635 1 ( . .) 383 285 . ._ _ 383 7 9050650 8 9050925 2 9051804 2 9051838 3 9520735 1 1 ( . .) 384 286 . ._ _ 384 1 9050654 3 9051842 1 9050655 1 9051883 10 9051070 1 ( . .) 385 287 . ._ _ 385 1 9050621 2 9050623 4 9050628 7 9050847 2 9050624 1 1 ( . .) 386 288 . ._ _ 386 5 _9051780 7 9050631 6 _9050801 8 _9051808 4 _9050627 1 1 ( . .) 387 289 . ._ _ 387 8 9050632 9 9050633 11 9051840 5 9050800 9 9050872 1 1 ( . .) 388 290 . ._ _ 388 1 9050653 2 9051648 3 9050625 11 9051565 1 9050652 1 1 ( . .) 389 291 . ._ _ 389 1 9050636 2 9050638 5 9051805 1 9050635 2 9520650 1 1 ( . .) 390 292 . ._ _ 390 9050619 3 9050870 4 9051067 6 9051472 7 9051594 1 ( . .) 391 293 . ._ _ 391 9051900 1 9050612 2 9050614 3 9051760 12 9520736 1 ( . .) 392 294 . ._ _ 392 10 . _9051870 9 9050832 4 9051871 5 9050617 9050657 1 1 ( . .) 393 295 . ._ _ 393 5 9050618 11 9051877 7 9051882 11 9521354 1 ( . .) 394 296 . ._ _ 394 1 9050264 8 9051880 9 9051564 10 9051881 1 ( . .) 395 297 . ._ _ 395 6 9051634 2 9050266 8 9051517 10 9051806 1 ( . .) 396 298 . ._ _ 396 1 9050242 2 9050793 3 9051783 4 9521501 1 ( . .) 397 299 . ._ _ 397 9050296 _9050297 5 9051528 1 9050265 9 9051759 1 ( . .) 398 300 . ._ _ 398 3 9050630 4 9051158 5 9051784 6 9051830 1 1 ( . .) 399 301 . ._ _ 399 2 9050637 3 9050622 4 9051242 _9050620 1 ( . .) 400 302 . ._ 400 4 _9520074 11 _9520059 21 _9520334 21 _9520521 5 _9520230 1 ' ( . .) 401 303 . ._ 401 1 9520058 7 9520183 10 9520176 15 9520179 20 9520343 1 1 ' ( . .) 402 304 . ._ 402 3 _9520181 6 _9520457 18 9520302 24 _9520498 9 9520184 1 1 ' ( . .)
  9. 9. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54733Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 403 305 . ._ 403 1 _9520051 2 _9520053 4 _9520518 3 _9520054 3 _9520229 1 ' ( . .) 404 306 . ._ 404 4 9520256 7 9520242 11 9520329 16 9520419 24 9520734 1 ' ( . .) 405 307 . ._ 405 25 _9521659 10 _9520324 3 _9520166 8 _9520243 2 _9520055 1 ' ( . .) 406 308 . ._ 406 9 _9520289 15 _9520400 18 _9520503 17 _9520492 14 _9520399 1 ' ( . .) 407 309 . ._ 407 5 9520182 12 9520177 12 9520369 20 9520520 6 9520241 1 ' ( . .) 408 310 . ._ 408 6 _9520175 8 9520497 _9520167 _9520323 6 _9520331 1 1 ' ( . .) 409 311 . ._ 409 1 9520168 3 9520244 8 9520549 4 9520292 1 ' ( . .) 410 312 . ._ 410 10 9521396 2 9520170 5 9520295 9 9521395 1 ' ( . .) 411 313 . ._ 411 9520192 _9520361 _9520362 8 _9520548 1 ' ( . .) 412 314 . ._ 412 9520404 _9520441 6 _9520428 4 _9520294 1 _9520186 1 ' ( . .) 413 315 . ._ 413 _9520191 _9520296 _9520189 12 9520204 1 1 ' ( . .) 414 316 . ._ 414 14 9520127 1 9520122 2 9520250 4 9520131 5 9520134 1 ' ( . .) 415 317 . ._ 415 19 9520097 26 9520248 7 9520231 16 9520316 20 9520320 1 1 ' ( . .) 416 318 . ._ 416 8 9520136 10 9520124 10 9520257 23 9520330 24 9520218 1 ' ( . .) 417 319 . ._ 417 15 9520301 23 9520130 9 9520103 15 9520315 11 9520258 1 ' ( . .) 418 320 . ._ 418 11 9520125 17 9520096 19 9520319 6 9520239 18 9520318 1 ' ( . .) 419 321 . ._ 419 13 _9520126 18 _9520453 25 _9520099 21 9520321_9520321 12 - 9520287 9520287 1 ' ( . .) 420 322 . ._ 420 3 9520101 6 9520102 7 9520135 3 9520100 22 9520322 1 ' ( . .) 421 323 . ._ 421 4 9520132 2 9520129 25 9520554 14 9520291 1 9520123 1 ' ( . .) 422 324 . ._ 422 9 9520232 5 9520133 17 9520311 13 9520288 20 9520454 1 ' ( . .) 423 325 . ._ 423 10 9520080 9 9520093 7 9520274 21 9051531 1 ' ( . .) 424 326 . ._ 424 18 _9520299 13 _9520083 3 _9520086 11 _9520081 4 _9520088 1 1 ' ( . .) 425 327 . ._ 425 12 _9520082 5 9520089 8 _9520283 3 _9520087 19 _9051520 1 ' ( . .) 426 328 . ._ 426 13 9520307 4 9520233 25 9520731 1 9520079 1 ' ( . .) 427 329 . ._ 427 2 _9520085 23 _9051758 22 _9051588 11 _9520282 10 _9520281 1 ' ( . .) 428 330 . ._ 428 4 9520303 1 _9520001 6 . . _9520825 4 . _9520373 1 9520219 1 ' ( . .) 429 331 . ._ 429 5 _9520486 7 _9520733 3 _9520254 5 _9520395 2 . . _9520220 1 ' ( . .) 430 332 . ._ 430 27 _9520151 43 - 9520143 11 _9520139 30 _9520152 1 1 ' ( . .) 431 333 . ._ 431 1 9520009 1 9520008 10 9520138 52 9520360 46 9520325 1 ' ( . .) 432 334 . ._ 432 6 _9520148 51 _9520355 27 _9520228 11 _9520237 28 _9520264 1 ' ( . .) 433 335 . ._ 433 2 _9520017 21 _9520019 29 _9520020 38 _9520073 42 _9520278 1 1 ' ( . .) 434 336 . ._ 434 6 9520147 46 9520144 16 9520216 9 9520031 13 9520213 1 ' ( . .) 435 337 . ._ 435 23 _9520065 34 _9520071 56 _9520341 22 _9520223 25 _9520226 1 ' ( . .) 436 338 . ._ 436 23 _9520224 24 _9520225 48 _9520352 50 _9520354 1 ' ( . .) 437 339 . ._ 437 18 _9520217 29 _9520425 43 _9520312 22 _9520064 28 _9520057 1 ' ( . .) 438 340 . ._ 438 15 _9520215 26 _9520227 35 _9520284 45 _9520314 36 _9520277 1 ' ( . .) 439 341 . ._ 439 53 9520374 33 9520327 20 9520221 1 ' ( . .) 440 342 . ._ 440 1 _9520037 ( ) - 9520271 2 _9520006 2 _9520275 1 _9520004 1 1 ' ( . .) 441 343 . ._ 441 ( ) - 9520272 13 _9520370 22 _9521394 1 ' ( . .) 442 344 . ._ 442 1 _9520205 _9520293 2 _9520260 _9520207 1 _9520156 1 ' ( . .) 443 345 . ._ 443 _9520363 9520155 - 9520163 _9520297 _9520452 1 ' ( . .) 444 346 . ._ 444 9520164 9520381 9520380 9520161 1 ' ( . .) 445 347 . ._ 445 9520285 1 9520107 1 9520104 2 _9520236 9520110 1 ' ( . .) 446 348 . ._ 446 9520286 9520115 9520255 9520116 9520550 1 ' ( . .) 447 349 . ._ 447 1 9520197 2 9520259 1 9520154 1 ' ( . .) 448 350 . ._ 448 9520196 2 9520651 1 9520153 1 ' ( . .) 449 351 . ._ 449 _9520524 _9520530 - 9520042 _9520047 1 ' ( . .) 450 352 . ._ 450 19 9520519 1 9520165 1 ' ( . .) 451 353 . ._ 451 9520160 9520451 1 ' ( . .) 452 354 . ._ 452 _9520382 _9520332 _9520188 1 ' ( . .) 453 1 . ._ 453 1 9330004 2 9330005 4 9330073 7 9330007 15 9520879 1 1 ( . .) 454 2 . ._ 454 1 9330136 2 9330137 3 9330141 4 9330147 5 9330148 1 ( . .) 455 3 . ._ 455 6 9330151 7 9330162 8 9330200 9 9330215 10 9330224 1 ( . .) 456 4 . ._ 456 11 9330237 12 9330238 13 9520763 14 9330071 9330211 1 ( . .) 457 5 . ._ 457 1 _9330032 3 _9330033 9330037 _9330040 1 1 ( . .)
  10. 10. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54734 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 458 6 . ._ 458 1 _9330139 2 _9330149 _9330205 _9330181 1 ( . .) 459 7 . ._ 459 9330029 9330150 9330026 9330157 1 ( . .) 460 8 . ._ 460 9330001 9330193 9330179 9330016 9330017 1 1 ( . .) 461 9 . ._ 461 _9330160 _9330018 _9330204 _9330089 _9330203 1 1 ( . .) 462 10 . ._ 462 _9330003 _9330217 _9330226 _9330031 1 ( . .) 463 11 . ._ 463 _9330085 _9330167 9330088 _9330202 _9330232 1 ( . .) 464 12 . ._ 464 _9330027 _9330192 9330025 _9330182 1 ( . .) 465 13 . ._ 465 _9330009 _9330183 _9330180 - . _9330021 1 ( . .) 466 14 . ._ 466 9330082 _9330186 _9330084 _9330190 9330087 1 1 ( . .) 467 15 . ._ 467 _9330212 _9330086 - 9330083 _9330154 _9330239 1 ( . .) 468 16 . ._ 468 _9330077 _9330189 _9330233 - _9330068 1 ( . .) 469 17 . ._ 469 - _9330045 _9330061 _9330185 _9330235 1 ( . .) 470 18 . ._ 470 _9330065 _9330066 _9330145 _9330153 1 ( . .) 471 19 . ._ 471 - _9330079 1 _9330166 2 _9520860 _9330208 _9330143 1 1 ( . .) 472 20 . ._ 472 _9330069 _9330064 _9330188 _9330168 _9330194 1 ( . .) 473 21 . ._ 473 9330052 9330218 9330070 9330209 1 ( . .) 474 22 . ._ 474 - 9330049 _9330063 _9330225 _9330142 1 ( . .) 475 23 . ._ 475 - 9330043 _9330057 _9330227 _9330187 1 ( . .) 476 24 . ._ 476 _9330144 _9330165 _9330047 _9330059 1 1 ( . .) 477 25 . ._ 477 _9330010 _9330140 _9330015 _9330178 1 ( . .) 478 26 . ._ 478 1 - _9330092 2 _9330094 2 _9330091 3 - 9330210 4 _9330236 1 1 ( . .) 479 27 . ._ 479 9330171 9330108 9330103 9330176 9330111 1 ( . .) 480 28 . ._ 480 _9330099 _9330156 _9330219 _9330096 1 ( . .) 481 29 . ._ 481 _9330161 _9330114 . _9330174 . _9330170 1 ( . .) 482 30 . ._ 482 _9330172 _9330097 - - 3313016 1 ( . .) 483 31 . ._ 483 3 _9430045 _9430079 _9430070 _9430072 _9430054 1 ( . .) 484 32 . ._ 484 1 _9430039 _9430038 _9430056 _9430097 1 ( . .) 485 33 . ._ 485 9430063 _9430085 _9430078 _9430112 1 ( . .) 486 34 . ._ 486 9430110 9430101 1 9430082 9430046 9430050 1 ( . .) 487 35 . ._ 487 9430075 _9430105 9430058 9521239 9430052 1 ( . .) 488 36 . ._ 488 1 9430081 2 9430099 9430083 9430091 9430086 1 ( . .) 489 37 . ._ 489 3 9521520 _9430098 _9430117 9430104 9430108 1 ( . .) 490 38 . ._ 490 9430113 9430071 2 9430093 9430041 1 ( . .) 491 39 . ._ 491 3 9430109 _9430102 9430060 1 ( . .) 492 40 . ._ 492 9430021 1o 9430115 2 9430114 1 ( . .) 493 41 . ._ 493 2 9521631 9430019 9430100 1 ( . .) 494 42 . ._ 494 1 9430002 2 9430008 1 9430084 2 9521471 9430006 1 ( . .) 495 43 . ._ 495 9430080 9430033 9430031 9521085 1 ( . .) 496 44 . ._ 496 _9430032 4304040 1 ( . .) 497 45 . ._ 497 3 _9510019 8 - _9510027 6 _9510025 3 _9510020 8 _9510089 1 ( . .) 498 46 . ._ 498 _9510048 4 _9510104 _9510095 1 _9510015 12 _9510108 1 1 ( . .) 499 47 . ._ 499 9 - 9510028 - 9510014 5 9510024 9510079 9 9510090 1 1 ( . .) 500 48 . ._ 500 1 - 9510001 2 - 9510004 3 - 9510005 1 _9510002 2 - 9510003 1 1 ( . .) 501 49 . ._ 501 - _9510070 _9510009 _9510008 _9510082 3 _9510006 1 ( . .) 502 50 . ._ 502 _9510013 _9510096 - - _9510043 1 - - _9510081 2 - _9521472 1 ( . .) 503 51 . ._ 503 9510045 9510046 9510042 9510084 9510049 1 ( . .) 504 52 . ._ 504 9510099 9510059 - 9510085 9510030 9510088 1 ( . .) 505 53 . ._ 505 _9510068 - 9510067 _9510044 _9510054 _9510092 1 ( . .) 506 54 . ._ 506 4 - 9510022 6 _9510077 7 _9510078 10 _9510097 11 _9510107 1 ( . .) 507 55 . ._ 507 - - _9510087 1 _9510093 2 - _9510111 - _9510073 1 ( . .) 508 56 . ._ 508 _9510074 - _9510106 - _5102090 1 ( . .) 509 57 . ._ 509 - 9510061 _9510086 . . _5105010 1 ( . .)
  11. 11. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54735Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 510 58 . ._ 510 9510038 9510109 1 ( . .) 511 1 . ._ 511 8 9010100 13 9010096 9010028 9010056 9010057 1 1 ( . .) 512 2 . ._ 512 10 9010001 7 9010554 2 9010005 9 9010013 9010070 1 1 ( . .) 513 3 . ._ 513 _9010107 _9010120 _9010126 _9010133 _9521718 1 1 ( . .) 514 4 . ._ 514 9010399 9010557 1 9010331 1 9010325 9010372 1 1 ( . .) 515 5 . ._ 515 6 _9010383 _9010394 _9010390 _9010403 9010379 1 1 ( . .) 516 6 . ._ 516 1 9010280 3 9010380 9010432 1 9010279 3 9010579 1 ( . .) 517 7 . ._ 517 9010217 9010234 9010238 9010226 9010229 1 1 ( . .) 518 8 . ._ 518 9010241 1 9010252 9010268 9010255 9010250 1 1 ( . .) 519 9 . ._ 519 _9010248 - 9010261 _9010069 _9010267 _9010243 1 1 ( . .) 520 10 . ._ 520 _9010284 _9010205 _9010088 2 _9010113 _9010080 1 1 ( . .) 521 11 . ._ 521 _9010181 _9010200 _9010169 _9010149 _9010160 1 1 ( . .) 522 12 . ._ 522 9010208 9010194 9010193 9010189 9010165 1 1 ( . .) 523 13 . ._ 523 9010154 9010175 9010545 9010534 9010562 1 ( . .) 524 14 . ._ 524 9010115 _9010480 9010597 9010585 9010587 1 ( . .) 525 15 . ._ 525 9010386 9010072 9010078 9010089 9010270 1 1 ( . .) 526 16 . ._ 526 2 9010265 9010245 9010292 1 9010263 9010505 1 ( . .) 527 17 . ._ 527 9010426 9010401 9010388 9010422 9010410 1 1 ( . .) 528 18 . ._ 528 1 9010054 9010408 1 9010642 9010421 9010530 1 1 ( . .) 529 19 . ._ 529 1 9010093 4 9010009 6 9010457 13 9010513 18 9010615 1 ( . .) 530 20 . ._ 530 2 9010006 5 9010452 9 9010012 15 9010598 17 9010599 1 ( . .) 531 21 . ._ 531 20 9010612 21 9010613 22 9010623 9010512 9010600 1 ( . .) 532 22 . ._ 532 3 9010007 10 9010494 11 9010003 14 9010582 19 9010616 1 ( . .) 533 23 . ._ 533 1 _9010483 2 _9010544 3 _9010533 4 _9010543 _9010081 1 ( . .) 534 24 . ._ 534 12 9010586 1 9010109 2 9010456 9010537 9010496 1 ( . .) 535 25 . ._ 535 9010027 9010532 9010455 1 9010650 2 9010653 1 ( . .) 536 26 . ._ 536 1 9010454 2 9010511 9010420 9010479 9010507 1 ( . .) 537 27 . ._ 537 9010541 _9010651 _9010079 9010269 1 ( . .) 538 28 . ._ 538 9010086 9010500 9010451 9010450 9010508 1 ( . .) 539 29 . ._ 539 1 _9010221 2 _9010517 3 _9010565 _9010285 _9010563 1 ( . .) 540 30 . ._ 540 9010649 9010233 9521687 9010521 9010228 1 ( . .) 541 31 . ._ 541 _9010251 _9010249 _9010259 _9010482 1 ( . .) 542 32 . ._ 542 1 9010147 3 9010519 . 9010567 _9010564 9010571 1 ( . .) 543 33 . ._ 543 2 9010148 1 9010230 9010566 _9521719 9010199 1 ( . .) 544 34 . ._ 544 _9010504 9010469 9010570 9010498 9010468 1 ( . .) 545 35 . ._ 545 1 9010287 2 9010449 3 9010465 4 9010382 5 9010531 1 ( . .) 546 36 . ._ 546 6 _9010551 _9010660 2 _9010510 _9010529 1 _9010295 1 ( . .) 547 37 . ._ 547 1 9010299 3 9010303 _9010573 9010583 9010548 1 ( . .) 548 38 . ._ 548 2 9010301 7 9010627 8 9010628 12 9520782 5 9010549 1 ( . .) 549 39 . ._ 549 9520916 9010522 9010591 4 9010499 4 9520770 1 ( . .) 550 40 . ._ 550 3 _9010008 19 _9010606 21 _9010604 7 _9010581 5 - 9010291 9010291 1 1 ( . .) 551 41 . ._ 551 9010655 9010528 9010091 1 ( . .) 552 42 . ._ 552 2 9060005 1 9060004 9060451 4 9060007 10 9060540 1 1 ( . .) 553 43 . ._ 553 9 9060012 1 9060002 8 9060011 3 9060006 1 ( . .) 554 44 . ._ 554 9060056 9060058 9060453 9060290 9060513 1 1 ( . .) 555 45 . ._ 555 9520875 12 9060597 9060568 9060057 8 9060470 1 ( . .) 556 46 . ._ 556 2 9060001 9060472 1 9060015 2 9060593 9060579 1 ( . .) 557 47 . ._ 557 9060034 _9060471 _9060418 11 _9060562 _9060571 1 ( . .) 558 48 . ._ 558 9060438 5 9060417 2 9060003 5 9060008 9060028 1 ( . .) 559 49 . ._ 559 9060291 _9521589 9060255 9060534 9060259 1 1 ( . .) 560 50 . ._ 560 9060295 9060547 9060265 9060536 9060544 1 ( . .) 561 51 . ._ 561 9060256 9060263 9060605 1 _9060461 9060594 1 1 ( . .) 562 52 . ._ 562 (8 ) ( . . . ) 9060439 _9060479 ( )_9060552 _9520829 _9060258 1 1 ( . .) 563 53 . ._ 563 40 9060244 62 9060473 38 9060463 49 9060486 9060505 1 1 ( . .) 564 54 . ._ 564 50 9060249 41 9060466 75 9520962 48 9060487 34 9060458 1 1 ( . .) 565 55 . ._ 565 34 9060240 43 9060246 43 9060482 59 9060252 65 9060491 1 1 ( . .) 566 56 . ._ 566 23 9060238 76 9521435 39 9060464 19 9060369 35 9060459 1 1 ( . .) 567 57 . ._ 567 35 9060241 68 9060616 53 9060526 8 - 9060387 16 9060394 1 1 ( . .) 568 58 . ._ 568 26 9060239 56 9060535 18 9060233 7 9060251 17 9060395 1 1 ( . .) 569 59 . ._ 569 2 - 9060237 15 _9060393 6 _9060232 3 _9060150 5 _9060141 1 1 ( . .) 570 60 . ._ 570 1 9060234 29 9060454 4 9060243 20 9060307 20 9060301 1 1 ( . .) 571 61 . ._ 571 8 _9060320 9 - ( 1931)_9060321 10 _9060298 12 _9060299 30 _9060303 1 1 ( . .)
  12. 12. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54736 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 572 62 . ._ 572 10 - _9060142 46 _9060480 19 _9060145 3 _9060139 44 _9060510 1 1 ( . .) 573 63 . ._ 573 46 9060316 40 9060465 72 9060490 70 9060489 25 9060309 1 1 ( . .) 574 64 . ._ 574 53 - 9060318 13 - _9060300 73 _9520792 5 _9060155 54 _9060525 1 1 ( . .) 575 65 . ._ 575 12 9060143 4 9060140 55 9060250 32 9060446 22 9060410 1 1 ( . .) 576 66 . ._ 576 60 9060449 42 9060468 2 9060297 54 9060576 61 9060577 1 1 ( . .) 577 67 . ._ 577 32 9060523 21 9060391 33 9060311 55 9060537 9 9060588 1 1 ( . .) 578 68 . ._ 578 42 9060245 27 9060414 31 9060302 13 9060304 1 9060296 1 1 ( . .) 579 69 . ._ 579 44 9060314 28 9060429 9060349 9060556 3 9060606 1 1 ( . .) 580 70 . ._ 580 65 9060549 45 9060315 59 9060555 23 9060407 14 9060390 1 1 ( . .) 581 71 . ._ 581 22 _9060146 11 _9060389 33 _9060456 7 - _9060386 18 _9060518 1 1 ( . .) 582 72 . ._ 582 _9060275 _9060601 _9060365 _9060488 _9060559 1 ( . .) 583 73 . ._ 583 9060441 1 9060506 2 9060614 24 9060411 50 9060492 1 ( . .) 584 74 . ._ 584 3 9520618 3 9520565 1 9060408 2 9060575 2 9060567 1 1 ( . .) 585 75 . ._ 585 9060282 51 9060493 9060198 9060457 1 9060467 1 ( . .) 586 76 . ._ 586 9060217 9060481 9060168 1 9060169 2 9520946 1 1 ( . .) 587 77 . ._ 587 3 9060617 2 9060409 1 9060181 9060211 9060563 1 ( . .) 588 78 . ._ 588 9060174 9060541 9060504 9060159 9060602 1 ( . .) 589 79 . ._ 589 3 9060619 4 9061001 9060330 9060539 1 1 ( . .) 590 80 . ._ 590 9060185 9060186 9060189 9060188 9060111 1 1 ( . .) 591 81 . ._ 591 9060216 _9060495 2 9060227 _9060591 9060613 1 ( . .) 592 82 . ._ 592 _9060196 _9060553 _9060173 _9060496 _9060430 1 1 ( . .) 593 83 . ._ 593 9060162 9060220 9060195 _9060194 1 ( . .) 594 84 . ._ 594 9060191 9060190 9060376 9520794 9060620 1 ( . .) 595 85 . ._ 595 9060353 9060392 9060164 _9520828 9060223 1 1 ( . .) 596 86 . ._ 596 9060166 9060609 9060200 9060338 9060507 1 1 ( . .) 597 87 . ._ 597 9060368 _9060508 9060583 9060128 9060514 1 ( . .) 598 88 . ._ 598 9060375 9060538 9060336 9520707 9060115 1 ( . .) 599 89 . ._ 599 _9060068 _9060067 _9060092 _9060415 1 ( . .) 600 90 . ._ 600 _9150219 9150400 1 9150220 9150380 9150248 1 ( . .) 601 91 . ._ 601 _9150234 _9150399 1 - 9150205 2 9150206 2 _9150334 1 1 ( . .) 602 92 . ._ 602 1 _9150204 _9150245 _9150335 - _9150231 _9150396 1 ( . .) 603 93 . ._ 603 _9150230 _9150379 _9150250 _9150382 - _9150346 1 1 ( . .) 604 94 . ._ 604 _9150200 1 _9150199 2 _9520947 _9150243 _9150225 1 ( . .) 605 95 . ._ 605 2 9150014 3 9150393 1 9150324 2 9150012 3 9150352 1 ( . .) 606 96 . ._ 606 4 9150362 1 9150215 2 9150408 9150381 1 9150214 1 ( . .) 607 97 . ._ 607 9150049 9150429 9150259 9150258 9150023 1 1 ( . .) 608 98 . ._ 608 _9150364 9150456 9150032 9150454 1 ( . .) 609 99 . ._ 609 3 _9150005 1 _9150001 _9150047 _9150028 1 ( . .) 610 100 . ._ 610 9150053 9150332 9150036 9150325 1 ( . .) 611 101 . ._ 611 9150021 9150357 8 9150466 9150031 2 9150002 1 1 ( . .) 612 102 . ._ 612 9150395 4 9150331 5 9150343 7 9150462 9150344 1 ( . .) 613 103 . ._ 613 3 9150323 9150353 _9150388 9150426 9150274 1 ( . .) 614 104 . ._ 614 9150348 9150282 9150453 9150270 9150350 1 ( . .) 615 105 . ._ 615 9150311 9150385 9150291 9150390 10 9150056 1 1 ( . .) 616 106 . ._ 616 5 9150329 7 9150330 8 9150440 13 9520844 9 9150441 1 ( . .) 617 107 . ._ 617 9150276 9150384 9150286 9150407 9150317 1 1 ( . .) 618 108 . ._ 618 _9150303 _9150296 _9150284 _9150318 _9150076 1 1 ( . .) 619 109 . ._ 619 - 9150288 _9150347 _9150321 _9150067 6 _9150326 1 ( . .) 620 110 . ._ 620 9150333 9150127 9150143 9150144 10 9150458 1 ( . .) 621 111 . ._ 621 1 9150260 2 9150058 3 9150263 9521442 4 9150322 1 ( . .) 622 112 . ._ 622 9150084 9150113 9150112 9150167 9150168 1 1 ( . .) 623 113 . ._ 623 9150099 _9150371 _9150090 _9150109 _9150327 1 1 ( . .) 624 114 . ._ 624 9150071 9150072 9150279 9150463 9150075 1 ( . .) 625 115 . ._ 625 9150339 9150378 9150181 9150198 _9150412 1 1 ( . .) 626 116 . ._ 626 _9150119 _9150118 _9150148 _9150402 _9150130 1 ( . .) 627 117 . ._ 627 9150137 9150377 9150153 9150154 9150146 1 ( . .) 628 118 . ._ 628 9150158 1 9150120 1 9150122 2 9150445 1 ( . .) 629 119 . ._ 629 2 9150057 6 9150060 11 9150469 14 9520971 1 ( . .) 630 1 . ._ 630 1 9080018 2 9080008 5 9080011 7 9521083 9080077 1 1 ( . .) 631 2 . ._ 631 2 9080019 6 9080156 4 9080120 9521642 1 ( . .) 632 3 . ._ 632 _9080048 1 _9080013 _9080065 _9080055 9 _9521359 1 1 ( . .) 633 4 . ._ 633 9080049 2 9080014 9080066 _9080056 7 9080149 1 1 ( . .) 634 5 . ._ 634 9080118 9080105 1 ( . .)
  13. 13. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54737Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 635 6 . ._ 635 1 9230007 2 9230008 3 9230009 4 9230151 5 9230010 1 1 ( . .) 636 7 . ._ 636 6 9230011 7 9230152 9 9230173 10 9230180 11 9230182 1 ( . .) 637 8 . ._ 637 1 9230001 2 9230002 3 9230163 4 9230170 1 ( . .) 638 9 . ._ 638 _9230024 _9230045 _9230040 _9230051 1 ( . .) 639 10 . ._ 639 9230066 9230071 1 9230160 2 9230168 3 9230135 1 ( . .) 640 11 . ._ 640 _9230082 1 9230114 2 9230184 1 ( . .) 641 12 . ._ 641 _9230116 _9230174 _9230125 _9230139 1 ( . .) 642 13 . ._ 642 4 9230015 9 9230183 10 9521704 1 1 ( . .) 643 14 . ._ 643 1 _9230003 _9230027 _9230044 - 9230052 1 1 ( . .) 644 15 . ._ 644 2 _9230161 _9230118 _9230120 _9230121 1 1 ( . .) 645 16 . ._ 645 9230088 . 9230175 1 ( . .) 646 17 . ._ 646 9230067 9230072 1 ( . .) 647 18 . ._ 647 9230111 9230113 1 ( . .) 648 19 . ._ 648 9230037 9230036 1 ( . .) 649 20 . ._ 649 _9270163 19 _9521612 _9270197 _9270187 1 1 ( . .) 650 21 . ._ 650 1 9270215 _9270385 _9270254 _9270168 1 1 ( . .) 651 22 . ._ 651 18 _9521418 11 _9270296 _9270195 9270080 1 1 ( . .) 652 23 . ._ 652 2 _9270216 3 _9270217 16 _9270361 12 - _9270333 22 _9521569 1 ( . .) 653 24 . ._ 653 19 9270378 17 9270365 21 - 9270388 10 9270318 4 9270164 1 ( . .) 654 25 . ._ 654 5 9270096 6 9270097 1 9270103 9270174 1 1 ( . .) 655 26 . ._ 655 2 9270093 4 9270095 9 9270271 9270141 9270105 1 1 ( . .) 656 27 . ._ 656 5 9270088 3 9270086 13 9270352 10 9270326 18 9270380 1 ( . .) 657 28 . ._ 657 1 _9270263 4 _9270397 - 9270267 _9270255 _9270178 1 1 ( . .) 658 29 . ._ 658 1 9270262 4 9270398 9270245 9270387 9270321 1 ( . .) 659 30 . ._ 659 1 _9270003 2 _9270004 _9270047 _9270071 _9270031 1 1 ( . .) 660 31 . ._ 660 1 - 9270002 2 - 9270005 9270046 9270021 9270053 1 ( . .) 661 32 . ._ 661 1 - _9270228 2 _9270348 _9270253 _9270286 _9270247 1 ( . .) 662 33 . ._ 662 _9270107 _9270136 9270131 1 _9521649 1 1 ( . .) 663 34 . ._ 663 8 9270221 12 9270312 1 9270196 1 1 ( . .) 664 35 . ._ 664 9470039 9470023 9470038 1 ( . .) 665 36 . ._ 665 9470011 9470066 _9470010 9470065 1 1 ( . .) 666 37 . ._ 666 9470045 9470025 9470193 9470014 9470044 1 ( . .) 667 38 . ._ 667 1 9470002 9470037 1 9470001 _9470036 1 1 ( . .) 668 39 . ._ 668 3 9470218 9470054 4 9470219 9470053 2 9470003 1 1 ( . .) 669 40 . ._ 669 9470007 9470031 9470008 _9470032 1 ( . .) 670 41 . ._ 670 9470026 9470019 _9470027 _9470042 1 ( . .) 671 42 . ._ 671 _9470063 _9470055 _9470064 1 _9470047 2 _9470048 1 ( . .) 672 43 . ._ 672 _9470120 _9470097 _9470121 _9470098 1 ( . .) 673 44 . ._ 673 _9470175 9470163 _9470177 _9470172 1 1 ( . .) 674 45 . ._ 674 5 . 9470077 _9470167 _9470104 1 ( . .) 675 46 . ._ 675 6 9470078 7 9470184 4 9470075 9470086 1 ( . .) 676 47 . ._ 676 6 9470180 1 9470079 9 9470207 2 9470080 1 1 ( . .) 677 48 . ._ 677 8 9470199 3 9470074 1 9470093 1 ( . .) 678 49 . ._ 678 _9470029 9470050 _9470049 _9470154 1 1 ( . .) 679 50 . ._ 679 _9470186 _9470157 _9470158 1 1 ( . .) 680 1 . ._ 680 9040060 9040061 9040124 _9040123 9040131 1 1 ( . .) 681 2 . ._ 681 2 9040004 9040224 9040268 9040146 9040195 1 1 ( . .) 682 3 . ._ 682 3 _9040252 _9040013 _9040012 _9040076 _9040063 1 1 ( . .) 683 4 . ._ 683 9040203 9040175 9040118 9040044 1 1 ( . .) 684 5 . ._ 684 6 9040008 9040085 9040024 8 9040010 11 9040242 1 ( . .) 685 6 . ._ 685 9040111 9040112 1 9040102 12 9040261 4 9040006 1 ( . .) 686 7 . ._ 686 _9040150 _9040120 9040122 _9040167 _9040210 1 1 ( . .) 687 8 . ._ 687 9040059 9040058 9040070 2 9040225 - 9040265 1 ( . .) 688 9 . ._ 688 9040149 9040148 9040129 9040187 9040184 1 ( . .) 689 10 . ._ 689 9040074 9040208 9040095 9040089 9040186 1 1 ( . .) 690 11 . ._ 690 8 9040264 9040083 9040163 10 9040003 1 1 ( . .) 691 12 . ._ 691 9040214 - 9040081 _9040084 1 ( . .) 692 13 . ._ 692 1 2 9180002 2 9180004 4 9180215 6 9180247 7 9180248 1 ( . .) 693 14 . ._ 693 5 _9521679 3 _9180204 _9180019 - 9180018 _9180245 1 1 ( . .) 694 15 . ._ 694 2 1 9180263 9180023 5 9180236 8 9180251 9180070 1 ( . .)
  14. 14. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54738 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 695 16 . ._ 695 _9180016 _9180046 - . . 9180029 2 _9180045 1 _9180017 1 1 ( . .) 696 17 . ._ 696 6 9180049 9180050 9180030 9180203 2 9180028 1 ( . .) 697 18 . ._ 697 1 - 9180136 2 _9180138 1 2 _9180137 2 _9180139 _9180167 1 1 ( . .) 698 19 . ._ 698 _9180025 1 _9180026 6 - 9180189 1 _9180146 _9180188 1 1 ( . .) 699 20 . ._ 699 << >> 9180093 3 _9180132 _9180201 _9180123 _9180124 1 1 ( . .) 700 21 . ._ 700 1 _9180059 2 _9180249 3 _9180232 _9180078 - 9180075 1 ( . .) 701 22 . ._ 701 9180035 _9180036 2 9180068 9180067 9520972 1 ( . .) 702 23 . ._ 702 5 - 9200503 _9200279 2 - 9521632 _9200042 1 1 ( . .) 703 24 . ._ 703 4 9200004 4 9521730 12 9200465 1 ( . .) 704 25 . ._ 704 19 9200194 26 9200530 16 9200578 1 ( . .) 705 26 . ._ 705 _9200199 _9200073 9200029 _9200075 _9200386 1 1 ( . .) 706 27 . ._ 706 2 _9200546 3o _9200551 - _9200152 _9200119 - . . 9200118 1 1 ( . .) 707 28 . ._ 707 1 9200295 2 9200296 3 9200298 2 9200297 3 9200299 1 1 ( . .) 708 29 . ._ 708 3 _9200426 5 _9200422 10 - _9200482 7 _9200592 11 _9200558 1 ( . .) 709 30 . ._ 709 4 _9200099 1 - _9200103 14 _9200540 18 _9200569 3 _9200459 1 ( . .) 710 31 . ._ 710 - _9200081 _9200092 _9200088 1 _9200096 _9200091 1 1 ( . .) 711 32 . ._ 711 _9200062 _9200028 _9200526 _9200086 _9200134 1 ( . .) 712 33 . ._ 712 _9200136 _9200123 _9200147 _9200106 9200132 1 1 ( . .) 713 34 . ._ 713 9200207 1 _9200250 _9200167 _9200121 _9200453 1 1 ( . .) 714 35 . ._ 714 _9200360 _9200367 - _9200257 _9200231 _9200215 1 1 ( . .) 715 36 . ._ 715 9200039 . . 9200271 9200395 9200293 _9200562 1 1 ( . .) 716 37 . ._ 716 2 9200192 6 9200424 15 9200541 19 9200571 23 9200493 1 ( . .) 717 38 . ._ 717 25 9200433 28 9200575 29 9200535 30 9521220 31 9521534 1 ( . .) 718 39 . ._ 718 33 9200599 9200598 9200262 1 9200111 2 9200515 1 ( . .) 719 40 . ._ 719 9200516 9200156 9200151 9200481 9200514 1 ( . .) 720 41 . ._ 720 1 . . . ( ) 9200405 2 . . . ( ) 9200406 1 1 ( . .) 721 42 . ._ 721 9200378 9200290 9200066 1 ( . .) 722 43 . ._ 722 5 9521219 6 9521533 1 9200129 3 9200490 1 ( . .) 723 44 . ._ 723 8 9400099 10 9400233 12 9400098 13 9400223 9400086 1 ( . .) 724 45 . ._ 724 9521346 2 _9400103 6 _9400211 7 _9400212 11 _9400195 1 ( . .) 725 46 . ._ 725 4 2 9400194 1 9400008 5 9400207 8 9400213 9 9400228 1 ( . .) 726 47 . ._ 726 9400139 1 9400140 9400100 9400209 1 9400057 1 1 ( . .) 727 48 . ._ 727 . 9400203 . 9400205 6 9400061 - 9400060 9400201 1 ( . .) 728 49 . ._ 728 9400048 _9400047 3 9400015 9400055 9400054 1 1 ( . .) 729 50 . ._ 729 1 9400002 1 9400001 2 9400004 9400076 9400206 1 ( . .) 730 51 . ._ 730 2 9400014 1 9400011 2 9400013 3 9400010 4 9400237 1 ( . .) 731 52 . ._ 731 1 _9400012 _9400016 _9400017 _9400030 _9400027 1 1 ( . .) 732 53 . ._ 732 1 9520632 9400107 9400108 9400114 9400113 1 1 ( . .) 733 54 . ._ 733 2 9520633 1 9400095 2 9520612 2 9400214 1 9400142 1 1 ( . .) 734 55 . ._ 734 1 7 9400143 2 9400208 9400128 9400127 9400163 1 ( . .) 735 56 . ._ 735 _9400164 9400188 _9400189 _9400222 _9400058 1 ( . .) 736 1 . ._ 736 1o 9220001 5 9220002 6 9220204 7 9220205 10 9220307 1 1 ( . .) 737 2 . ._ 737 4 _9220064 9 _9220003 19 _9520687 _9220081 _9220215 1 1 ( . .) 738 3 . ._ 738 5 9220271 2 9220065 9 9220288 12 9220334 13 9220336 1 1 ( . .) 739 4 . ._ 739 1 _9220114 2 _9220115 9220169 _9220118 _9220196 1 1 ( . .) 740 5 . ._ 740 _9220102 _9220234 1 _9220100 2 _9220101 4 _9520855 1 1 ( . .) 741 6 . ._ 741 1 9310158 3 9310162 38 9310444 55 9310485 18 9310344 1 1 ( . .) 742 7 . ._ 742 29 9310409 9 9310106 40 9310454 3 9310099 58 9310517 1 1 ( . .) 743 8 . ._ 743 29 9310426 36 9310451 7 9310104 32 9310419 15 9310327 1 1 ( . .) 744 9 . ._ 744 2 9310212 19 9310346 31 9310416 43 9310318 1 ( . .) 745 10 . ._ 745 14 9310216 31 9310431 27 9310401 22 9310373 1 9310219 1 1 ( . .) 746 11 . ._ 746 30 9310429 25 9310385 26 9310386 11 9310110 2 9310352 1 1 ( . .) 747 12 . ._ 747 13 9310111 44 9521669 57 9310516 21 9310372 61 9521709 1 1 ( . .) 748 13 . ._ 748 27 9310404 16 9310107 32 9310436 43 9310463 20 9310371 1 ( . .) 749 14 . ._ 749 21 9310109 13 9310325 39 9310445 9310186 9310355 1 ( . .) 750 15 . ._ 750 38 9310465 37 9310439 12 9310220 16 9310349 28 9310408 1 ( . .) 751 16 . ._ 751 37 9310466 36 9310438 41 9310461 33 9310420 6 9310213 1 ( . .) 752 17 . ._ 752 24 _9310397 22 _9310113 19 _9310161 50 - 9310480 17 _9310343 1 1 ( . .) 753 18 . ._ 753 10 9310157 48 9310478 39 9310471 42 9310462 10 9310159 1 ( . .) 754 19 . ._ 754 56 9310512 47 9310477 4 9310101 42 9310508 18 9310108 1 1 ( . .)
  15. 15. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54739Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 755 20 . ._ 755 23 9310396 23 9310380 52 9310482 12 9310160 8 9310155 1 ( . .) 756 21 . ._ 756 2 9310430 1 9310200 2 9310494 3 9310515 9521462 1 ( . .) 757 22 . ._ 757 9310257 1 9310256 2 9310468 9310389 9310501 1 ( . .) 758 23 . ._ 758 _9310143 _9310181 9310139 _9310417 _9310180 1 1 ( . .) 759 24 . ._ 759 2 9310190 3 9310196 2 - 9310195 1 9310194 1 ( . .) 760 25 . ._ 760 3 9310191 7 9520604 4 9310328 5 9310434 1 ( . .) 761 26 . ._ 761 5 9310193 2 9310018 1 9310069 2 9310019 9310390 1 ( . .) 762 27 . ._ 762 1 9310207 2 9310312 2 9310311 1 9310310 4 9310488 1 ( . .) 763 28 . ._ 763 5 9310489 9310165 9310261 _9310393 1 ( . .) 764 29 . ._ 764 _9310233 9310226 _9310227 _9310249 _9310250 1 ( . .) 765 30 . ._ 765 1 9310076 2 9310077 1 9310075 2 _9310370 9310407 1 ( . .) 766 31 . ._ 766 1 _9310141 2 9310115 1 _9310140 2 _9310415 _9310324 1 ( . .) 767 32 . ._ 767 2 9310238 2 9310387 3 9310239 3 9310441 9310254 1 ( . .) 768 33 . ._ 768 1 9310237 1 9310236 9310166 _9310253 4 9310469 1 ( . .) 769 34 . ._ 769 _9310171 _9310170 _9310183 _9310475 - _9310204 1 ( . .) 770 35 . ._ 770 9310118 1o 9310132 9310403 9310418 9310384 1 ( . .) 771 36 . ._ 771 9310120 9520990 9310234 9310083 0 9310121 1 ( . .) 772 37 . ._ 772 1 _9310035 _9310036 1 _9310017 3 _9310021 4 _9310464 1 ( . .) 773 38 . ._ 773 _9310040 _9310041 _9310024 - 9310023 _9310333 1 1 ( . .) 774 39 . ._ 774 _9310145 _9310005 _9310146 _9310147 - 9310061 1 ( . .) 775 40 . ._ 775 _9310123 _9310116 2 _9310126 _9310117 1 _9310125 1 1 ( . .) 776 41 . ._ 776 _9310241 9310221 _9310245 _9310242 _9310500 1 ( . .) 777 42 . ._ 777 9310198 9310197 9310149 _9310148 6 9310511 1 ( . .) 778 43 . ._ 778 _9310088 _9310089 _9310080 _9310414 2 _9310085 1 ( . .) 779 44 . ._ 779 _9310291 . _9310455 _9310347 _9310305 _9310271 1 ( . .) 780 45 . ._ 780 9310209 _9310490 9310235 _9310422 9310405 1 ( . .) 781 46 . ._ 781 9310027 9310028 9310054 9310045 9310046 1 ( . .) 782 47 . ._ 782 9310278 9310440 9310276 _9310294 9310379 1 ( . .) 783 48 . ._ 783 9310050 9310059 _9310375 9310013 1 ( . .) 784 49 . ._ 784 4 9350007 5 9350008 2 9350061 17 9350269 33 9350228 1 1 ( . .) 785 50 . ._ 785 6 9350009 8 9350194 20 9350212 19 9350170 29 9350206 1 1 ( . .) 786 51 . ._ 786 30 9350291 7 9350251 36 9350299 9 9350065 9 9350066 1 1 ( . .) 787 52 . ._ 787 32 9350167 4 9350156 21 9350003 5 9350247 25 9350274 1 1 ( . .) 788 53 . ._ 788 22 9350004 1 9350010 20 9350171 21 9350172 22 9350173 1 1 ( . .) 789 54 . ._ 789 10 9350001 13 9350056 6 9350064 26 9350282 13 9350069 1 1 ( . .) 790 55 . ._ 790 11 9350054 11 9350254 25 9350238 27 9350197 12 9350055 1 1 ( . .) 791 56 . ._ 791 31 9350292 16 9350070 30 9350298 18 9350169 33 9521611 1 1 ( . .) 792 57 . ._ 792 29 9350257 10 9350057 32 9350222 23 9350185 23 9350063 1 1 ( . .) 793 58 . ._ 793 27 9350151 28 9350152 31 9350221 35 9350232 37 9521381 1 1 ( . .) 794 59 . ._ 794 15 9350223 15 9350074 26 9350072 14 9350058 14 9350067 1 1 ( . .) 795 60 . ._ 795 1 . _9350161 2 _9350146 7 _9350188 9 _9350216 1 _9350144 1 ( . .) 796 61 . ._ 796 7 _9350097 8 _9350209 10 _9350243 12 _9350275 14 . _9350283 1 ( . .) 797 62 . ._ 797 3 _9350147 4 . _9350139 13 _9350276 16 _9350300 8 _9350168 1 1 ( . .) 798 63 . ._ 798 11 . _9350213 5 . _9350177 6 _9350187 11 . _9350262 15 _9350288 1 ( . .) 799 64 . ._ 799 9350281 1 9350208 2 9350224 3 9350263 34 9350233 1 ( . .) 800 65 . ._ 800 _9350018 _9350198 1 - . 9350107 1 _9350106 28 _9350284 1 1 ( . .) 801 66 . ._ 801 1 9350259 3 - 9350024 1 9350016 2 - 9350200 3 - 9350199 1 1 ( . .) 802 67 . ._ 802 1 - _9350150 1 _9350293 2 - 9350248 2 _9350294 _9350210 1 1 ( . .) 803 68 . ._ 803 1 - _9350148 1 - _9350180 2 _9350204 2 - _9350277 3 - _9350153 1 ( . .) 804 69 . ._ 804 1 - _9350019 1 - _9350174 2 - _9350028 2 - - _9350157 3 - . _9350240 1 ( . .) 805 70 . ._ 805 1 9350113 1 9350112 2 9350162 3 9350191 4 9350250 1 ( . .) 806 71 . ._ 806 5 9350289 5 9521377 9350130 1 9350129 2 9350114 1 1 ( . .) 807 72 . ._ 807 9350155 2 9521378 9350126 9350231 9350218 1 ( . .) 808 73 . ._ 808 _9350230 . _9350120 9350229 _9350220 1 ( . .) 809 74 . ._ 809 9350125 9350135 9350178 9350136 9350179 1 ( . .) 810 75 . ._ 810 1 - _9350109 1 - _9350176 2 - _9350110 2 - _9350163 3 - _9350154 1 1 ( . .) 811 76 . ._ 811 1 - _9350260 1 - _9350083 2 - - _9350261 2 - _9350189 _9350091 1 1 ( . .) 812 77 . ._ 812 3 _9350075 3 . _9350184 3 - _9350089 3 - _9350088 1 ( . .) 813 78 . ._ 813 1 _9350031 1 _9350207 2 - 9350027 2 - _9350249 3 - . 9350012 1 ( . .)
  16. 16. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54740 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 814 79 . ._ 814 9350020 9350021 9350022 1 - 9350266 2 - 9350215 1 ( . .) 815 80 . ._ 815 1 - _9350029 1 - _9350246 2 - 9350037 2 - _9350225 3 - _9350032 1 ( . .) 816 81 . ._ 816 3 - 9350205 9350040 9350159 1 ( . .) 817 82 . ._ 817 - - 9350041 2 - - _9350301 2 - 9350093 . - - _9350297 5 - _9350190 1 ( . .) 818 83 . ._ 818 2 - 9350096 3 - _9350108 1 _9350160 2 _9350175 4 - _9350196 1 ( . .) 819 84 . ._ 819 17 9350071 4 - 9350245 6 - 9350296 9350273 1 ( . .) 820 85 . ._ 820 1 9350267 2 9350268 1 9350050 3 9521379 1 ( . .) 821 86 . ._ 821 1 - 9350042 2 - _9350047 1 _9350043 2 _9350279 3 9350049 1 ( . .) 822 87 . ._ 822 9350045 9350158 1 ( . .) 823 88 . ._ 823 4 _9450013 5 _9450016 7 _9450219 2 _9450218 _9450277 1 1 ( . .) 824 89 . ._ 824 13 9450011 9450321 14 9450213 9450394 9450329 1 1 ( . .) 825 90 . ._ 825 16 9450007 9450004 17 9450008 17 9450331 19 9450333 1 1 ( . .) 826 91 . ._ 826 32 9521227 22 9450090 27 9450387 9450361 1 ( . .) 827 92 . ._ 827 9450055 9450056 9450124 9450054 _9450310 1 1 ( . .) 828 93 . ._ 828 24 9450272 10 9450306 25 9450273 14 9450335 9450084 1 1 ( . .) 829 94 . ._ 829 27 - 9450325 12 _9450316 6 _9450017 30 _9450397 23 _9450353 1 ( . .) 830 95 . ._ 830 28 9450322 11 9450302 30 9450336 18 9450009 33 9450330 1 1 ( . .) 831 96 . ._ 831 3 9450012 29 9450395 4 9450014 8 9450278 25 9450362 1 ( . .) 832 97 . ._ 832 9 9450279 20 9450351 22 9450356 24 9450354 31 9450398 1 ( . .) 833 98 . ._ 833 9450276 - 9450034 _9450282 . _9450039 . _9450309 1 1 ( . .) 834 99 . ._ 834 9450118 _9450287 _9450346 _9450234 _9450233 1 1 ( . .) 835 100 . ._ 835 9450101 9450100 9450370 _9450285 9450260 1 1 ( . .) 836 101 . ._ 836 9450104 _9450105 1 9450091 2 9450368 1 1 ( . .) 837 102 . ._ 837 1 _9450116 2 _9450117 _9450270 _9450122 1 1 ( . .) 838 103 . ._ 838 _9450066 _9450065 _9450236 _9450225 _9450338 1 1 ( . .) 839 104 . ._ 839 9450031 _9450328 9450264 9450265 9450235 1 ( . .) 840 105 . ._ 840 9450209 9450210 9450049 9450050 9450037 1 1 ( . .) 841 106 . ._ 841 _9450255 _9450254 _9450280 _9450226 _9450288 1 ( . .) 842 107 . ._ 842 9450048 _9450275 9450021 9450284 9450062 1 1 ( . .) 843 108 . ._ 843 _9450001 9450024 _9450326 _9450301 1 ( . .) 844 109 . ._ 844 _9450051 _9450307 _9450023 _9450300 9450052 1 1 ( . .) 845 110 . ._ 845 9450042 9450283 9450027 9450028 9450160 1 ( . .) 846 111 . ._ 846 _9450144 _9450143 1 _9450128 1 _9450127 3 _9450315 1 ( . .) 847 112 . ._ 847 2 9450130 2 9450129 4 9450363 4 9450342 5 9450371 1 1 ( . .) 848 113 . ._ 848 5 9521491 9450172 9450171 9450159 9450150 1 1 ( . .) 849 114 . ._ 849 9450204 _9450203 9450175 _9450400 _9450186 1 ( . .) 850 115 . ._ 850 9450191 9520868 9450187 9450132 9450131 1 1 ( . .) 851 116 . ._ 851 9450151 9450043 9450038 9450308 1 ( . .) 852 1 . ._ 852 1 - 9140003 4 _9140006 5 _9140082 1 _9140090 2 _9140091 1 1 ( . .) 853 2 . ._ 853 6 _9140052 _9140045 9140014 _9140055 4 _9140011 1 1 ( . .) 854 3 . ._ 854 _9140040 _9140063 _9521724 _9140079 _9140088 1 ( . .) 855 4 . ._ 855 1 _9240001 1 _9240183 4 - _9240079 4 _9240005 _9240162 1 1 ' ( . .) 856 5 . ._ 856 7 9240083 7 9240207 9 9240006 9 9240003 5 9240077 1 ' ( . .) 857 6 . ._ 857 10 . _9240002 10 - 9240199 12 _9240195 12 _9240206 6 _9240165 1 1 ' ( . .) 858 7 . ._ 858 13 9240229 13 9240226 14 9240243 14 9240251 8 9240080 1 1 ' ( . .) 859 8 . ._ 859 _9240013 _9240197 _9240035 _9240163 11 _9240250 1 ' ( . .) 860 9 . ._ 860 _9240023 _9240264 _9240042 _9240204 _9240261 1 1 ' ( . .) 861 10 . ._ 861 9240008 9240246 9240018 _9240189 9240231 1 ' ( . .) 862 11 . ._ 862 9240059 9240164 9240031 _9240255 9241003 1 ' ( . .) 863 12 . ._ 863 9240111 9240254 9240129 9240130 9240191 1 ' ( . .) 864 13 . ._ 864 9240085 _9240166 _9240076 _9240127 _9240190 1 1 ' ( . .) 865 14 . ._ 865 9240248 9240124 9240167 9240089 9240238 1 ' ( . .) 866 15 . ._ 866 9240157 9240234 _9240242 9240265 9240193 1 ' ( . .) 867 16 . ._ 867 1 9240091 9240247 2 9240140 9240168 1 ' ( . .) 868 17 . ._ 868 9240102 9240101 9240105 9240240 9240222 1 ' ( . .) 869 18 . ._ 869 _9240192 9240121 9240120 9240119 9240259 1 1 ' ( . .) 870 19 . ._ 870 9240088 _9240087 _9240028 _9240223 9240048 1 1 ' ( . .) 871 20 . ._ 871 1 _9240043 1 - _9240202 2 - _9240161 4 - 9240051 4 - _9240262 1 ' ( . .) 872 21 . ._ 872 9240009 9240245 9240037 9240187 9240252 1 ' ( . .)
  17. 17. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54741Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 873 22 . ._ 873 1 - 9240015 1 _9240180 2 - 9240057 2 9240185 5 - _9240232 1 1 ' ( . .) 874 23 . ._ 874 3 6 - _9240177 3 _9240201 _9240220 _9240200 _9240237 1 ' ( . .) 875 24 . ._ 875 _9240075 9240221 1 ' ( . .) 876 25 . ._ 876 4 9250097 5 9521603 1 9250011 1 9250010 2 9250091 1 1 ' ( . .) 877 26 . ._ 877 2 9250012 3 9250013 5 9250109 4 9250125 3 9250092 1 1 ' ( . .) 878 27 . ._ 878 6 9521017 9250019 9250099 9250120 9250108 1 1 ' ( . .) 879 28 . ._ 879 9250026 9250124 9250117 9250119 9250123 1 ' ( . .) 880 29 . ._ 880 9250020 9250104 9250049 9250122 9520698 1 ' ( . .) 881 30 . ._ 881 9250045 _9250115 9250041 9250106 1 ' ( . .) 882 31 . ._ 882 9250002 _9250094 9250009 9250114 1 1 ' ( . .) 883 32 . ._ 883 _9250023 _9250121 _9250113 _9250081 _9250118 1 1 ' ( . .) 884 33 . ._ 884 1 9250093 2 9250103 9250052 9520595 1 ' ( . .) 885 34 . ._ 885 _9250100 9250085 1 ' ( . .) 886 35 . ._ 886 1 9340002 2 9340063 3 9340064 4 9340068 5 9340069 1 ( . .) 887 36 . ._ 887 6 _9340071 7 _9340080 8 _9340031 _9340073 _9340079 1 ( . .) 888 37 . ._ 888 _9340030 _9340075 9340029 _9340072 _9340026 1 1 ( . .) 889 38 . ._ 889 1 _9340066 2 _9340077 _9340065 _9520715 9340035 1 ( . .) 890 39 . ._ 890 _9340016 _9340076 _9340007 1 ( . .) 891 40 . ._ 891 _9340067 9340056 9340032 1 ( . .) 892 1 . ._ ._ 892 109 - - 9190761 21 _9190044 27 _9190551 3 _9521095 77 _9190833 1 1 A' ( . .) 893 2 . ._ ._ 893 13 _9190038 1 ( ) 9190016 41 _9190050 45 _9190178 67 _9190148 1 1 A' ( . .) 894 3 . ._ ._ 894 15 9190623 17 9190548 4 9190009 4 9190026 8 9190014 1 1 A' ( . .) 895 4 . ._ ._ 895 10 _9190020 11 - 9190021 13 _9190550 17 _9190787 3 _9190025 1 1 A' ( . .) 896 5 . ._ ._ 896 2 9190350 2 9521622 2 9521094 4 9520745 5 9521318 1 1 A' ( . .) 897 6 . ._ ._ 897 33 - 9190173 2 _9521277 5 _9190900 6 _9190415 5 - _9520674 1 1 A' ( . .) 898 7 . ._ ._ 898 5 9190499 6 9190496 8 9190491 1 9190613 3 9190927 1 A' ( . .) 899 8 . ._ ._ 899 1 9190560 9190754 1 9190361 3 9190902 4 9520586 1 A' ( . .) 900 9 . ._ ._ 900 ( ) 9190333 _9190752 . _9190694 1 _9190347 2 _9190349 1 1 A' ( . .) 901 10 . ._ ._ 901 9 9190566 9 9190034 7 9190431 20 9190872 27 9520588 1 1 A' ( . .) 902 11 . ._ ._ 902 13 9190568 26 9190941 3 9190024 4 9190027 6 9190030 1 1 A' ( . .) 903 12 . ._ ._ 903 8 9190871 10 9190671 14 9190743 16 9190818 19 9190844 1 1 A' ( . .) 904 13 . ._ ._ 904 ( ) 9190403 _9190480 2 _9190611 _9190938 1 _9190702 1 1 A' ( . .) 905 14 . ._ ._ 905 ( ) 9190338 _9190337 9190334 _9190751 1 _9190705 1 1 A' ( . .) 906 15 . ._ ._ 906 9190356 1 9190755 2 9521523 9190700 2 9520658 1 1 A' ( . .) 907 16 . ._ ._ 907 2 9521319 3 9521320 2 9190937 1 9190731 2 9521447 1 1 A' ( . .) 908 17 . ._ ._ 908 1 9190353 2 9190830 4 9190935 6 9521525 7 9521676 1 1 A' ( . .) 909 18 . ._ ._ 909 1 9190374 2 9520653 3 9521321 1 9190782 3 9520974 1 1 A' ( . .) 910 19 . ._ ._ 910 2 9521341 1 9190341 1 9190367 2 9521113 ( ) 9190860 1 1 A' ( . .) 911 20 . ._ ._ 911 ( )_9190346 1 _9190706 2 _9190933 1 _9190481 3 _9520657 1 1 A' ( . .) 912 21 . ._ ._ 912 5 _9190497 2 ( . . .) 9190494 3 ( ) 9190498 4 _9190747 7 _9521322 1 1 A' ( . .) 913 22 . ._ ._ 913 3 9190917 2 9190450 6 9521130 8 9521448 112 9190808 1 1 A' ( . .) 914 23 . ._ ._ 914 40 - _9190049 26 _9190446 28 _9190448 29 _9190449 31 _9190084 1 1 A' ( . .) 915 24 . ._ ._ 915 63 9190144 64 9190145 38 9190136 95 9190688 90 9190605 1 1 A' ( . .) 916 25 . ._ ._ 916 60 _9190467 9190831 61 _9190186 47 _9190490 49 _9190168 1 1 A' ( . .) 917 26 . ._ ._ 917 53 9190088 54 9190089 32 9190451 30 9190083 35 9190133 1 1 A' ( . .) 918 27 . ._ ._ 918 100 9190637 43 9190340 48 9190161 92 9190676 113 9190809 1 1 A' ( . .) 919 28 . ._ ._ 919 1 _9190192 2 _9190474 4 _9190585 5 _9190797 3 9190639 1 1 A' ( . .) 920 29 . ._ ._ 920 80 9190635 83 9190636 19 9190439 20 9190440 84 9190582 1 1 A' ( . .) 921 30 . ._ ._ 921 85 _9190583 103 _9190745 2 9190194 22 _9190442 33 _9520973 1 1 A' ( . .) 922 31 . ._ ._ 922 23 9190443 106 9190732 12 9190057 77 9190673 97 9190735 1 1 A' ( . .) 923 32 . ._ ._ 923 2 9190005 102 9190742 5 9190028 25 9190913 22 9190880 1 A' ( . .) 924 33 . ._ ._ 924 82 9190580 78 9190576 14 9190434 73 9190573 81 9190015 1 A' ( . .) 925 34 . ._ ._ 925 16 9190436 17 9190437 10 9190053 99 9190744 44 9190158 1 A' ( . .) 926 35 . ._ ._ 926 5 9190427 69 9190569 9 9190052 106 9190766 89 9190420 1 1 A' ( . .) 927 36 . ._ ._ 927 36 . 9190175 50 _9190162 64 _9190472 1 A' ( . .) 928 37 . ._ ._ 928 - _9190412 ( ) 9190664 54 _9190462 1 1 A' ( . .) 929 38 . ._ ._ 929 9190215 9190227 9190214 9190522 9190399 1 ' ( . .)
  18. 18. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54742 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 930 39 . ._ ._ 930 1 9190408 1 9190409 2 9190692 9190750 9190784 1 1 ' ( . .) 931 40 . ._ ._ 931 9190383 9190662 9190398 9190537 9190397 1 1 ' ( . .) 932 41 . ._ ._ 932 - _9190253 _9190615 - _9190252 _9190393 _9190614 1 1 ' ( . .) 933 42 . ._ ._ 933 9190234 9190246 9190247 _9190484 9190524 1 1 ' ( . .) 934 43 . ._ ._ 934 _9190232 _9190263 _9190233 _9190619 _9190380 1 1 ' ( . .) 935 44 . ._ ._ 935 9190359 1 9190358 2 9521102 1 9190390 2 9521720 1 1 ' ( . .) 936 45 . ._ ._ 936 3 9190207 1 9190204 2 9190205 3 9190617 4 9190857 1 1 ' ( . .) 937 46 . ._ ._ 937 9190209 9190218 1 9190208 2 9190210 _9190217 1 1 ' ( . .) 938 47 . ._ ._ 938 _9190248 9190237 _9190405 _9190488 _9190238 1 1 ' ( . .) 939 48 . ._ ._ 939 _9190388 _9190379 _9190387 _9190616 _9190386 1 1 ' ( . .) 940 49 . ._ ._ 940 9190230 9190250 9190521 9190520 5 9521109 1 1 ' ( . .) 941 50 . ._ ._ 941 9190485 1 9190200 2 9521330 1 9190801 2 9521329 1 ' ( . .) 942 51 . ._ ._ 942 2 9190155 3 9190929 2 9190912 3 9190949 5 9521454 1 1 ' ( . .) 943 52 . ._ ._ 943 1 9190868 4 9521108 1 9190519 4 9521111 6 9521531 1 1 ' ( . .) 944 53 . ._ ._ 944 2 9521106 9190315 1 9190559 2 9521107 9190060 1 1 ' ( . .) 945 54 . ._ ._ 945 9190330 9190329 9190316 1 9190323 2 9521328 1 1 ' ( . .) 946 55 . ._ ._ 946 9190328 9190298 9190114 9190325 9190113 1 1 ' ( . .) 947 56 . ._ ._ 947 9190301 9190302 1 9190476 2 9190812 9190861 1 1 ' ( . .) 948 57 . ._ ._ 948 1 _9190295 2 _9190296 2 _9190690 3 _9190934 _9190780 1 ' ( . .) 949 58 . ._ ._ 949 1 9190320 2 9190318 2 9190112 3 9190322 5 9190948 1 1 ' ( . .) 950 59 . ._ ._ 950 9190300 1 9190299 2 9521327 1 9190313 2 9190928 1 1 ' ( . .) 951 60 . ._ ._ 951 3 9190319 4 9190661 1 9190321 1 9190479 4 9190813 1 1 ' ( . .) 952 61 . ._ ._ 952 _9190281 _9190280 2 _9190829 _9190279 _9190282 1 1 ' ( . .) 953 62 . ._ ._ 953 9190269 9190273 9190270 _9190274 1 9190272 1 1 ' ( . .) 954 63 . ._ ._ 954 1 9190288 3 9190660 1 9190287 2 9190477 3 9190608 1 1 ' ( . .) 955 64 . ._ ._ 955 1 9190291 2 9190478 3 9190749 4 9521218 5 9521326 1 ' ( . .) 956 65 . ._ ._ 956 1 9190904 2 9190905 1 9190275 2 9190610 9520666 1 ' ( . .) 957 66 . ._ ._ 957 1 9190312 2 9521100 1 9190311 2 9190698 5 9521217 1 ' ( . .) 958 67 . ._ ._ 958 9190283 1 9190284 2 9190748 1 9190278 2 9190609 1 ' ( . .) 959 68 . ._ ._ 959 1 9190277 2 9190930 2 9190293 3 9190919 2 9190697 1 1 ' ( . .) 960 69 . ._ ._ 960 1 9190303 2 9190781 3 9190827 4 9521101 6 9521324 1 ' ( . .) 961 70 . ._ ._ 961 2 9190805 3 9521099 25 9521405 33 9521600 34 9192001 1 1 ' ( . .) 962 71 . ._ ._ 962 2 - 9190125 3 - 9190126 5 - 9190658 2 - _9190456 11 - _9520669 1 1 ' ( . .) 963 72 . ._ ._ 963 6 - _9190796 6 - _9190826 3 - _9190514 10 - _9520668 12 - _9520923 1 1 ' ( . .) 964 73 . ._ ._ 964 4 - 9190509 7 - 9190804 4 - _9190607 5 - _9190689 13 - _9521323 1 1 ' ( . .) 965 74 . ._ ._ 965 8 - 9190894 1 - _9190123 7 - _9190847 8 - _9190881 9 - _9520667 1 1 ' ( . .) 966 75 . ._ ._ 966 4 _9190459 15 _9520662 18 _9521098 20 _9520751 27 _9521213 1 ' ( . .) 967 76 . ._ ._ 967 4 9190131 15 9520599 22 9521097 19 9520750 22 9520926 1 1 ' ( . .) 968 77 . ._ ._ 968 2 9190129 18 9520747 2 9190457 24 9521210 28 9521214 1 1 ' ( . .) 969 78 . ._ ._ 969 1 _9190128 14 _9520598 3 ( ) _9190130 10 _9190853 26 _9521212 1 1 ' ( . .) 970 79 . ._ ._ 970 6 _9190529 29 _9521215 30 _9521216 12 _9190943 16 _9520663 1 1 ' ( . .) 971 80 . ._ ._ 971 16 9520600 19 9520876 13 9190944 21 9520925 23 9520979 1 1 ' ( . .) 972 81 . ._ ._ 972 10 9190424 17 9520670 8 9190512 25 9521211 32 9521404 1 1 ' ( . .) 973 82 . ._ ._ 973 5 9190132 20 9520877 1 9190127 5 9190515 31 9521403 1 1 ' ( . .) 974 83 . ._ ._ 974 13 9190918 23 9521208 24 9521209 11 9190076 21 9521096 1 1 ' ( . .) 975 84 . ._ ._ 975 9 9190080 12 9190906 14 9520661 7 9190107 11 9190854 1 1 ' ( . .) 976 85 . ._ ._ 976 7 _9190557 3 _9190458 6 _9190606 17 _9520665 9 - _9190111 1 ' ( . .) 977 86 . ._ ._ 977 6 9520671 2 9190122 6 9521530 1 ' ( . .) 978 87 . ._ ._ 978 1 9190152 2 9190153 1 9190151 3 9190683 4 9190736 1 1 ' ( . .) 979 88 . ._ ._ 979 1 _9190115 12 - 9190823 9190823 1 _9190116 6 _9190518 7 _9190681 1 1 ' ( . .) 980 89 . ._ ._ 980 4 9190120 13 9190850 3 9190157 4 9190455 12 9190738 1 1 ' ( . .) 981 90 . ._ ._ 981 7 9190556 8 9190649 14 9190855 2 9190117 8 9190603 1 1 ' ( . .) 982 91 . ._ ._ 982 3 9190119 5 9190121 5 9190513 9 9190604 10 9190682 1 1 ' ( . .) 983 92 . ._ ._ 983 11 9190737 13 9190770 15 9520977 3 9190093 9 9190591 1 ' ( . .) 984 93 . ._ ._ 984 1 _9190156 2 _9190172 1 . _9190475 2 _9190460 3 _9520589 1 1 ' ( . .) 985 94 . ._ ._ 985 1 9190332 2 9520746 3 9520849 4 9520976 6 9521312 1 ' ( . .) 986 95 . ._ ._ 986 3 9520911 1 9190707 2 9520660 5 9521112 16 9521450 1 ' ( . .) 987 96 . ._ ._ 987 8 9190508 12 9190711 8 9190679 10 9190592 11 9190593 1 ' ( . .) 988 97 . ._ ._ 988 10 9190554 1 9190091 2 9190092 12 9190594 14 9190810 1 ' ( . .) 989 98 . ._ ._ 989 3 9190067 5 _9190062 5 _9190095 13 _9190680 7 _9190511 1 ' ( . .)
  19. 19. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54743Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 990 99 . ._ ._ 990 1 9190063 2 _9190065 10 _9190066 11 _9190947 10 _9190811 1 1 ' ( . .) 991 100 . ._ ._ 991 3 9190165 1 9190189 5 9190589 13 9520659 14 9520749 1 ' ( . .) 992 101 . ._ ._ 992 4 9190558 11 9190862 15 9521449 2 9190190 9 9190096 1 ' ( . .) 993 102 . ._ ._ 993 8 9190763 2 9190166 4 9190588 7 9190677 8 9190678 1 ' ( . .) 994 103 . ._ ._ 994 1 9190164 5 9190641 3 9190191 6 9190590 12 9520590 1 ' ( . .) 995 104 . ._ ._ 995 1 9190351 4 9521104 2 9190911 1 9190416 2 9190783 1 1 ' ( . .) 996 105 . ._ ._ 996 3 9190932 4 9520922 6 9521311 4 9190100 13 9190914 1 ' ( . .) 997 106 . ._ ._ 997 6 9190073 6 9190102 9 9190596 15 9521244 12 9190898 1 ' ( . .) 998 107 . ._ ._ 998 4 9190068 5 9190072 12 9190834 10 9190646 5 9190101 1 1 ' ( . .) 999 108 . ._ ._ 999 1 _9190071 14 _9521243 11 _9190598 8 _9190595 1 _9190097 1 ' ( . .) 1000 109 . ._ ._ 1000 2 9190070 3 9190069 7 9190516 2 9190098 3 9190099 1 ' ( . .) 1001 110 . ._ ._ 1001 14 9520912 1 9190081 2 9190082 1 9190103 19 9190739 1 ' ( . .) 1002 111 . ._ ._ 1002 13 9190527 16 9190653 13 9190600 3 9190105 17 9190601 1 ' ( . .) 1003 112 . ._ ._ 1003 8 9190077 4 9190079 6 9190074 9 9190864 8 9190110 1 1 ' ( . .) 1004 113 . ._ ._ 1004 2 9190104 22 9520852 12 9190599 16 9190686 11 9190517 1 ' ( . .) 1005 114 . ._ ._ 1005 20 9520850 4 9190106 5 9190865 6 9190108 7 9190109 1 ' ( . .) 1006 115 . ._ ._ 1006 5 9521340 18 9190655 18 9190602 21 9520851 24 9521453 1 ' ( . .) 1007 116 . ._ ._ 1007 14 9190555 7 9190075 15 9190685 14 9190684 23 9520927 1 ' ( . .) 1008 117 . ._ 1008 9160132 9 9160013 10 9160014 12 9160015 3 9160011 1 ( . .) 1009 118 . ._ 1009 2 - 9160119 5 9160065 6 9160120 8 9160066 17 9160224 1 ( . .) 1010 119 . ._ 1010 1 9160118 7 9160121 4 9160187 9160071 1 9160161 1 ( . .) 1011 120 . ._ 1011 2 9160162 3 9160211 9160154 _9160202 9160144 1 ( . .) 1012 121 . ._ 1012 9160203 9160025 9160044 9160180 9160059 1 ( . .) 1013 122 . ._ 1013 - 9160139 9160073 9160137 . 9160158 9160165 1 ( . .) 1014 123 . ._ 1014 2 _9160099 2 _9160078 3 _9160077 4 - _9160076 5 _9160188 1 ( . .) 1015 124 . ._ 1015 6 9160189 7 9160194 8 9160222 9 9520841 10 9520919 1 ( . .) 1016 125 . ._ 1016 9160096 9160115 9160106 9160108 1 ( . .) 1017 126 . ._ 1017 _9160086 _9160097 _9160112 _9160102 1 ( . .) 1018 127 . ._ 1018 1 9160002 2 9160003 3 9160186 4 9160204 7 9520837 1 ( . .) 1019 128 . ._ 1019 5 _9520773 _9160009 _9160031 _9520582 _9160036 1 ( . .) 1020 129 . ._ 1020 9160178 9160148 9160170 9160152 9160157 1 ( . .) 1021 130 . ._ 1021 9160029 9160047 2 9520840 9160216 9160064 1 ( . .) 1022 131 . ._ 1022 1 9160039 2 9520838 9160042 - 9160057 9160022 1 ( . .) 1023 132 . ._ 1023 9160104 9160090 9160091 1 ( . .) 1024 133 . ._ 1024 _9160167 _9160191 _9160008 _9160168 _9160037 1 ( . .) 1025 134 . ._ 1025 2 - _9160125 5 _9160067 8 _9160068 12 _9160017 16 _9160220 1 1 ( . .) 1026 135 . ._ 1026 - _9160045 - - 9160060 - _9160177 _9160133 _9160070 1 1 ( . .) 1027 136 . ._ 1027 - _9160136 _9160138 . - . & . - - _9160159 _9160149 _9160179 1 ( . .) 1028 137 . ._ 1028 - 9160145 9160155 1 9160163 2 9160164 3 9160223 1 ( . .) 1029 138 . ._ 1029 4 _9160082 - . - 9160103 8 _9160213 5 _9160083 3 - _9160081 1 ( . .) 1030 139 . ._ 1030 _9160110 _9160092 9160109 _9160113 _9160101 1 ( . .) 1031 140 . ._ 1031 1 _9160079 9 - 9160225 10 _9520833 9160094 1 ( . .) 1032 141 . ._ 1032 1 _9160040 2 _9160192 - _9160023 - . 9160058 _9160043 1 ( . .) 1033 142 . ._ 1033 - 9160151 - _9160169 4 - _9160182 1 ( . .) 1034 143 . ._ 1034 4 _9160195 5 _9520834 7 _9520836 - 9160153 1 1 ( . .) 1035 144 . ._ 1035 - 9160007 _9160156 - 9160048 _9160063 1 ( . .) 1036 145 . ._ 1036 1 9260177 2 9520881 1 9260176 2 9260255 9260183 1 ( . .) 1037 146 . ._ 1037 1 9260186 2 9260187 1 9260188 2 9260189 9260182 1 ( . .) 1038 147 . ._ 1038 1 9260169 2 9260235 2 9260228 _9260226 4 9521537 1 ( . .) 1039 148 . ._ 1039 3 9260250 9260173 9260172 9260150 1 9260168 1 ( . .) 1040 149 . ._ 1040 3 9260254 9260180 9260193 9260192 9260181 1 ( . .) 1041 150 . ._ 1041 2 9260009 9260072 9260073 9260156 9260157 1 ( . .) 1042 151 . ._ 1042 1 9260007 5 9260241 6 9260245 9260052 9260051 1 ( . .) 1043 152 . ._ 1043 7 9260247 9 9520699 9260170 9260171 1 ( . .) 1044 153 . ._ 1044 14 9521536 10 9520757 11 9521222 _9260223 9260102 1 ( . .) 1045 154 . ._ 1045 9260059 9260058 9260098 9260224 9260040 1 ( . .) 1046 155 . ._ 1046 9260163 9260081 9260142 _9260225 9260164 1 ( . .) 1047 156 . ._ 1047 . . 9260094 . . 9260020 9521224 9260111 8 9260253 1 ( . .) 1048 157 . ._ 1048 9260083 9260084 9260129 _9260128 12 9521223 1 ( . .) 1049 158 . ._ 1049 _9260136 _9260137 _9260134 _9260135 13 _9521371 1 ( . .) 1050 159 . ._ 1050 9260050 4 9260012 / _9260097 9260161 9260160 1 ( . .) 1051 160 . ._ 1051 9380121 9380118 9380115 9380104 9380096 1 ( . .)
  20. 20. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ54744 Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 1052 161 . ._ 1052 _9380091 10 _9521021 11 9521557 2 9380076 _9380088 1 ( . .) 1053 162 . ._ 1053 3 - 9380077 4 _9380080 9 _9380307 _9380110 _9380106 1 1 ( . .) 1054 163 . ._ 1054 9380112 9380114 9380100 9380093 9380098 1 ( . .) 1055 164 . ._ 1055 9380103 _9380102 _9380119 _9380224 _9380209 1 ( . .) 1056 165 . ._ 1056 9380123 9380131 9380129 9380213 9380126 1 ( . .) 1057 166 . ._ 1057 1 9380144 2 9380143 3 9380142 4 9380319 9380125 1 1 ( . .) 1058 167 . ._ 1058 9380222 9380219 9380248 2 9380278 9380164 1 ( . .) 1059 168 . ._ 1059 9380139 9380135 9380158 9380216 9380177 1 ( . .) 1060 169 . ._ 1060 9380172 9380156 9380170 9380179 9380181 1 ( . .) 1061 170 . ._ 1061 _9380168 _9380233 _9380256 _9380254 _9380163 1 ( . .) 1062 171 . ._ 1062 9380244 9380246 9380251 9380242 9380155 1 1 ( . .) 1063 172 . ._ 1063 9 _9380315 _9380235 9380166 _9380190 . _9380189 1 ( . .) 1064 173 . ._ 1064 1 9380146 5 9380148 7 9380279 9380191 . 9380317 1 1 ( . .) 1065 174 . ._ 1065 _9380016 - _9380046 _9380198 _9380200 _9380193 1 1 ( . .) 1066 175 . ._ 1066 - _9380040 _9380031 _9380024 - _9380012 1 ( . .) 1067 176 . ._ 1067 _9380061 _9380045 _9380049 _9380011 _9380028 1 ( . .) 1068 177 . ._ 1068 1 9380079 3 9380078 5 9380082 21 9521468 9380097 1 ( . .) 1069 178 . ._ 1069 2 9380075 4 9380074 8 9380271 19 9380314 20 9520996 1 ( . .) 1070 179 . ._ 1070 9380306 6 9380084 7 9380086 10 9380280 1 ( . .) 1071 180 . ._ 1071 11 9380283 15 9380296 16 9380297 9380109 9380105 1 ( . .) 1072 181 . ._ 1072 9380268 1 9380117 2 9380305 _9380298 9380095 1 ( . .) 1073 182 . ._ 1073 12 9380293 18 9380310 9380087 9380116 9380072 1 ( . .) 1074 183 . ._ 1074 _9380223 9380101 . 9380113 1 . 9380111 _9380099 1 ( . .) 1075 184 . ._ 1075 9380124 9380122 9380130 9380127 9380136 1 ( . .) 1076 185 . ._ 1076 1 _9380141 2 - 9380745 3 _9380140 4 _9380318 _9380221 1 ( . .) 1077 186 . ._ 1077 9380212 9380128 9380258 _9380214 9380218 1 ( . .) 1078 187 . ._ 1078 _9380249 _9380277 - .- . 9380138 1 _9380184 2 _9380185 1 ( . .) 1079 188 . ._ 1079 4 _9520935 _9380165 _9380180 _9380178 2 _9380226 1 ( . .) 1080 189 . ._ 1080 9380173 9380134 9380157 9380171 9380159 1 ( . .) 1081 190 . ._ 1081 1 9380147 3 9380228 5 9380149 7 9380276 9380167 1 ( . .) 1082 191 . ._ 1082 8 9380281 10 9380290 12 9380303 9380308 1 ( . .) 1083 192 . ._ 1083 4 9380229 9 9380282 9380245 9380321 _9380236 1 ( . .) 1084 193 . ._ 1084 9380169 9380234 9380255 _9380243 9380237 1 ( . .) 1085 194 . ._ 1085 _9380192 - 9380201 - 9380289 _9380199 9380033 1 ( . .) 1086 195 . ._ 1086 - 9380058 - 9380047 - 9380013 - 9380052 9380194 1 ( . .) 1087 196 . ._ 1087 - 9380029 9380023 9380026 9380050 9380010 1 ( . .) 1088 197 . ._ 1088 1 9380001 2 9380003 - 9380017 - 9380056 - 9380054 1 ( . .) 1089 198 . ._ 1089 4 _9390102 4 _9390099 3 _9390057 19 _9390182 22 _9390192 1 ( . .) 1090 199 . ._ 1090 5 9390014 5 9390007 15 9390168 17 9521706 17 9390179 1 1 ( . .) 1091 200 . ._ 1091 7 _9390103 7 _9390104 2 _9390056 16 - 9521615 25 _9521635 1 1 ( . .) 1092 201 . ._ 1092 8 _9390141 8 _9390098 24 _9521543 6 _9390010 16 _9390178 1 1 ( . .) 1093 202 . ._ 1093 14 9390160 14 9390166 1 9390008 11 9390142 23 9521147 1 1 ( . .) 1094 203 . ._ 1094 18 _9521707 18 _9390181 12 _9390052 _9390079 _9390078 1 1 ( . .) 1095 204 . ._ 1095 10 _9390009 _9390135 _9390193 _9390039 2 _9390038 1 ( . .) 1096 205 . ._ 1096 13 9390100 9390085 1 9390162 9390087 9390086 1 ( . .) 1097 206 . ._ 1097 _9390131 « »_9390116 . _9390115 - _9390139 _9390159 1 ( . .) 1098 207 . ._ 1098 9390107 _9390108 9390050 1 9390119 2 1 9521235 1 ( . .) 1099 208 . ._ 1099 _9390130 _9390151 9390117 _9390095 _9390096 1 ( . .) 1100 209 . ._ 1100 - _9390045 1 _9390046 _9390172 9390027_9390027 _9390028 1 ( . .) 1101 210 . ._ 1101 1 _9390003 1 - _9390001 2 _9390004 2 - _9390002 3 - _9390161 1 ( . .) 1102 211 . ._ 1102 3 9390005 1 9390018 1 9390016 2 9390019 2 9390017 1 ( . .) 1103 212 . ._ 1103 9390124 _9390123 _9390140 _9390110 9390109 1 ( . .) 1104 213 . ._ 1104 9390092 1 9390157 9390072 _9390073 1 9390074 1 ( . .) 1105 214 . ._ 1105 9390134 9390133 9390150 9390137 9390105 1 ( . .) 1106 215 . ._ 1106 9390065 9390066 9390059 9390060 2 9390061 1 ( . .) 1107 216 . ._ 1107 _9390062 _9390064 _9390063 _9390075 _9390076 1 ( . .) 1108 217 . ._ 1108 1 _9390070 1 2 - _9390148 3 _9390187 3 _9390188 4 _9521305 1 ( . .) 1109 218 . ._ 1109 2 _9390071 2 _9390153 1 _9390067 2 _9390180 3 _9521544 1 ( . .) 1110 219 . ._ 1110 2 9390069 9390088 9390089 . 9390083 9390156 1 ( . .)
  21. 21. ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙ∆Α TΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΕΩΣ 54745Τεύχος B’4917/09.11.2020 1111 220 . ._ 1111 1 9390068 9390090 9390091 9390152 9390171 1 ( . .) 1112 221 . ._ 1112 14 9440084 6 9440082 11 9440083 16 9440382 - . 9440128 1 ( . .) 1113 222 . ._ 1113 6 9440081 17 9440085 1 9440073 4 9440078 19 9440392 1 1 ( . .) 1114 223 . ._ 1114 4 9440079 19 9440417 15 9440372 24 9440410 26 9440414 1 ( . .) 1115 224 . ._ 1115 8 9440152 25 9521119 2 9440074 3 9440076 29 9520613 1 1 ( . .) 1116 225 . ._ 1116 1 9440072 7 9440394 18 9440384 20 9440396 22 9440404 1 ( . .) 1117 226 . ._ 1117 12 9440148 13 9440149 5 9440154 8 9440144 30 9520785 1 1 ( . .) 1118 227 . ._ 1118 11 9440147 9 9440142 12 9440357 21 9440403 34 9521149 1 ( . .) 1119 228 . ._ 1119 10 9440146 24 9520755 7 9440143 28 9440419 32 9520788 1 ( . .) 1120 229 . ._ 1120 9 9440153 21 9440418 10 9440145 13 9440358 27 9440416 1 ( . .) 1121 230 . ._ 1121 23 _9440430 - 9521475 14 _9440371 31 _9520786 33 _9520787 1 ( . .) 1122 231 . ._ 1122 9440118 9440174 9520997 9440173 9440108 1 ( . .) 1123 232 . ._ 1123 9440102 9440126 9440103 1 9440127 2 9440431 1 ( . .) 1124 233 . ._ 1124 6 9440354 9440159 9440185 9440178 9440186 1 ( . .) 1125 234 . ._ 1125 _9440039 _9440048 9440038 _9440047 _9440056 1 ( . .) 1126 235 . ._ 1126 1 9440001 2 9440004 3 9440005 1 9440002 2 9440003 1 1 ( . .) 1127 236 . ._ 1127 9440023 9440022 9440049 9440053 9440065 1 ( . .) 1128 237 . ._ 1128 _9440164 _9440068 _9440163 _9440069 _9440191 1 ( . .) 1129 238 . ._ 1129 2 9440401 9440199 1 1 9440137 9440200 9440204 1 ( . .) 1130 239 . ._ 1130 9440167 9440114 9440096 9440166 9440115 1 ( . .) 1131 240 . ._ 1131 9440255 9440187 9440253 9440270 9440188 1 ( . .) 1132 241 . ._ 1132 9440218 . 9440266 9440217 9440265 9440279 1 ( . .) 1133 242 . ._ 1133 9440245 9440276 9440246 9440267 9440275 1 ( . .) 1134 243 . ._ 1134 9440228 9440250 9440227 9440247 9440249 1 ( . .) 1135 244 . ._ 1135 _9440234 _9440269 _9440233 _9440263 1 _9440285 1 1 ( . .) 1136 245 . ._ 1136 _9440230 _9440280 1 _9440208 3 _9440210 _9520678 1 ( . .) 1137 246 . ._ 1137 2 9440212 3 9440213 9440201 2 9440209 9440202 1 1 ( . .) 1138 247 . ._ 1138 9440307 9440041 9440306 . 9440423 9440335 1 ( . .) 1139 248 . ._ 1139 _9440336 . 9440340 9440343 _9440339 _9440342 1 ( . .) 1140 249 . ._ 1140 _9440294 . _9440331 _9440293 . _9440327 . _9440330 1 ( . .) 1141 250 . ._ 1141 9440300 9440328 9440123 _9440299 9440122 1 ( . .) 1142 251 . ._ 1142 9440132 1 . 9440111 9440090 9440352 9440131 1 ( . .) 1143 252 . ._ 1143 9440095 _9440110 _9440134 _9440109 _9440135 1 ( . .) 1144 253 . ._ 1144 9440229 9440119 1 ( . .) 1145 254 . ._ 1145 9490024 - _9490146 _9490037 _9490125 . _9490341 1 ( . .) 1146 255 . ._ 1146 1 _9490052 2 _9490348 9490049 _9490124 1 . _9490349 1 ( . .) 1147 256 . ._ 1147 1 . - _9490032 2 . _9490333 _9490354 _9490022 _9490047 1 ( . .) 1148 257 . ._ 1148 3 . 9490340 5 . 9521232 6 9521422 . 9490029 9490111 1 ( . .) 1149 258 . ._ 1149 1 . 9490027 2 . 9490331 3 . 9520795 9490339 . 9490362 ( . .) 1150 259 . ._ 1150 4 9521421 9490057 9490056 9521712 9490141 1 ( . .) 1151 260 . ._ 1151 9490144 9490013 1 9490115 2 . 9521296 9490034 1 ( . .) 1152 261 . ._ 1152 _9490059 _9490160 1 _9490147 2 _9520951 - 9490044 1 1 ( . .) 1153 262 . ._ 1153 _9490018 . _9490030 . _9490148 _9490017 _9490126 1 1 ( . .) 1154 263 . ._ 1154 1 _9490355 2 _9490365 1 _9490019 _9490129 - _9490058 1 1 ( . .) 1155 264 . ._ 1155 9490048 9490155 9490360 - . 9490122 9490351 1 1 ( . .) 1156 265 . ._ 1156 1 9490043 3 9490338 2 9490121 2 9490140 4 9521233 1 ( . .) 1157 266 . ._ 1157 3 _9490350 _9490040 _9490041 _9490142 - _9490004 1 1 ( . .) 1158 267 . ._ 1158 1 . 9490006 9490090 9490117 9490108 9490107 1 ( . .) 1159 268 . ._ 1159 1 _9490095 2 _9490359 1 _9490061 2 _9521295 _9490102 1 ( . .) 1160 269 . ._ 1160 9490071 _9490114 _9490077 _9490076 . _9490069 1 ( . .) 1161 270 . ._ 1161 1 9490066 2 9490356 1 9490065 2 9490153 9490134 1 1 ( . .) 1162 271 . ._ 1162 _9490025 _9490353 _9490039 1 _9490112 2 _9521294 1 ( . .) 1163 272 . ._ 1163 _9490158 _9490335 2 _9490127 4 _9520872 1 ( . .) 1164 273 . ._ 1164 9490062 9490135 9490075 9490137 1 ( . .) 1165 274 . ._ 1165 9490080 _9490113 9490063 9490116 1 ( . .) 1166 275 . ._ 1166 9490085 9490084 9490074 9490136 1 ( . .) 1167 276 . ._ 1167 . _9490073 _9490072 - 9490082 - _9490083 1 ( . .) 1168 277 . ._ 1168 9490050 _9490132 9490053 1 9490054 1 ( . .) 1169 278 . ._ 1169 3 9490358 1 . 9490002 9490009 . 9490130 1 ( . .) 1170 279 . ._ 1170 9490086 9490087 9490099 9490100 1 ( . .) 1171 280 . ._ 1171 . _9490035 1 - 9490110 2 . - 9490337 1 ( . .)

×