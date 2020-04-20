Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Λίγα λόγια για τους γονείς Αγαπητοί γονείς, στη δραστηριότητα που ακολουθεί, στόχος μας είναι να κινητοποιήσουμε το ενδιαφέρον των παιδιών χρησιμοποιώντας ακόμα ένα εκπαιδευτικό εργαλείο, την τέχνη της μουσικής. Μέσα από το στίχο, τη μελωδία και την εικόνα του video, τα παιδιά θα έχουν την ευκαιρία να ευαισθητοποιηθούν, με ευχάριστο και απλό τρόπο, πάνω στην έννοια του χρόνου, τη διαδοχή των εποχών και τις αλλαγές που επιφέρουν στον κόσμο μας. Ειδικά σε μια χρονική περίοδο που όλοι μας, μικροί και μεγάλοι, νιώθουμε ότι ο χρόνος σαν να σταμάτησε απότομα και απροσδόκητα. Το κείμενο απευθύνεται απευθείας στα παιδιά κι εσείς αναλαμβάνετε το ρόλο του εμψυχωτή! Οι μουσικές και τα τραγούδια επιλέχθηκαν με κριτήριο το στίχο ,τη μελωδία και την εικόνα, το περιεχόμενο τους γενικά. Όλα αυτά θα διεγείρουν τη φαντασία τους και θα επαναφέρουν στη μνήμη των παιδιών παραμύθια, παροιμίες ,γλωσσικές ασκήσεις ,κινητικά παιχνίδια, ζωγραφικές, σκέψεις, συναισθήματα και πολλά άλλα που κάναμε στο σχολείο. Το μόνο που έχετε να κάνετε είναι να μοιραστείτε αυτήν την εμπειρία με τα παιδιά σας! Μην διστάσετε να τα ρωτήσετε για άγνωστες λέξεις και να τα επιβραβεύετε για την συμμετοχή τους! Καλή απόλαυση! Οι δασκάλες του 19ου Νηπιαγωγείου Γλυφάδας
  2. 2. ''Τέσσερα τραγούδια φέρνουν την άνοιξη'' Αγαπημένο μας παιδί, καλώς ήρθες σε αυτό το μουσικό ταξίδι! Οι 4 εποχές του χρόνου έδωσαν έμπνευση σε πολλούς καλλιτέχνες να γράψουν τραγούδια. Ένας από αυτούς είναι ο Διονύσης Σαββόπουλος. Πάμε να ακούσουμε το τραγούδι του; (Μαρκάρετε την ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση και κάνετε αντιγραφή/επικόλληση σε νέο παράθυρο) ''Στου καινούριου χρόνου την αυλή '' – Σαββόπουλος https://youtu.be/SEJkVbMT-4U?t=9 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEJkVbMT-4U Εσένα ποια είναι η αγαπημένη σου εποχή; Πάμε τώρα να ακούσουμε κι ένα τραγούδι που το τραγουδούν παιδιά! Ναι, σαν εσένα! ''Τα κάλαντα της Άνοιξης'' – Δημοτικό https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQ9vFO9X5ro Ποια εικόνα του τραγουδιού σου άρεσε περισσότερο;
  3. 3. Nα κι ένα τραγούδι για τον πρώτο μήνα της Άνοιξης, τον Μάρτη! ''Ο Μάρτης Μάρτης μίλησε'' - Παντελής Θαλασσινός https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2O2auR0RUm4 Στο τραγούδι, ο Μάρτης αργεί πολύ να έρθει στη γη. Εσύ τι θα έλεγες στον Μάρτη; Και το ταξίδι μας κάπου εδώ τελειώνει! Ο συνθέτης αυτός έγραψε μία όμορφη μελωδία χωρίς λόγια... Aς την απολαύσουμε μαζί! ''Το βαλς της Άνοιξης '' – Φρεντερίκ Σοπέν https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AVQW2SfYTzQ Πως ένιωσες ακούγοντας ''το βαλς της Άνοιξης''; Τώρα θα το ακούσουμε πάλι έχοντας τα μάτια κλειστά! Kι ας φανταστούμε ότι είμαστε ζωγράφοι. Με τα πινέλα μας ζωγραφίζουμε τον πιο όμορφο ανοιξιάτικο πίνακα! Mπράβο!!! Ζωγράφισε τώρα, σ΄ ένα φύλλο χαρτί ,με τους μαρκαδόρους σου, τον πίνακα σου! Μόλις ολοκληρώσεις την ζωγραφιά σου θα δώσουμε ένα όνομα στον πίνακα αυτό! Θα γράψω αυτό που σκέφτηκες πάνω στο χαρτί! Α! Κι εσύ βάλε την υπογραφή σου(τ΄ όνομα σου)!
  4. 4. Τι ωραία που θα ήταν να χορεύαμε την μελωδία αυτή! Τέσσερα τραγούδια σήμερα μας έφεραν την άνοιξη! Εσένα ποια μελωδία σου άρεσε περισσότερο; Ανυπομονούμε να δούμε την ζωγραφιά σου!
  5. 5. Σου στέλνουμε κι έναν πίνακα του Νικόλαου Γύζη, να παρατηρήσεις τα χρώματα που έβαλε στη ζωγραφιά του… Μάντεψε πώς τον ονόμασε…. Παπαρούνες και τουλίπες, Νικόλαος Γύζης.

