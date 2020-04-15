5o nhpiagwgeio mosxatoy 6o dimotiko mosxatoy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Από το 5ο Νηπιαγωγείο στο 6ο Δημοτικό Μια ομαλή μετάβαση…
Οι συντελεστές • Σοφία Παπαθεοδώρου • Κάλλια Γλυνού • Γιάννης Τράμπας • Βασιλική Νίκα • Αριστείδης Κυμαλής • Χαριτωμένη Πα...
Η μετάβαση ξεκινά Αγαπητοί γονείς, από τον Σεπτέμβριο το παιδί σας θα κάνει ένα ακόμη βήμα, μια αλλαγή ζωής. Θα αφήσει το ...
Οι γονείς έρχονται στο Νηπιαγωγείο για να ενημερωθούν και να πάρουν απαντήσεις στα ερωτήματά τους
Η Νηπιαγωγός απαντά στα ερωτήματα που σχετίζονται με θέματα σχολικής ετοιμότητας από το νηπιαγωγείο στο δημοτικό
Η διευθύντρια του δημοτικού απαντά στα ερωτήματα που έχουν θέσει οι γονείς και παρουσιάζει τις σκέψεις των νηπίων για το δ...
Οι γονείς θέτουν ερωτήματα και στο δάσκαλο της Α΄δημοτικού
Οι ζωγραφιές των παιδιών αφορμή για συζήτηση
Ενθύμιο της συνάντησης που πραγματοποιήθηκε
Μια κοινή δράση Τα νήπια παρακολουθούν τις οδηγίες της γυμνάστριας για τα παιχνίδια που θα παίξουν μαζί με τα παιδιά της Α...
Τα παιχνίδια ξεκινούν
Βάψιμο αυγών
Στη δράση συμμετέχουν και άλλες δασκάλες από το δημοτικό
Μάθημα μαζί με τα παιδιά της Α΄δημοτικού
Παρακολουθούμε τους παλιούς μας φίλους που του χρόνου το Σεπτέμβρη θα παίζουμε και πάλι μαζί!
Καλό καλοκαίρι!
×