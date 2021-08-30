Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ο Χάρτης Κάθε χάρτης απεικονίζει τη μορφή που έχει ένα μέρος της επιφάνειας της Γης, όσο μικρό ή μεγάλο και αν είναι. Η απ...
Τα είδη χαρτών Υπάρχουν χάρτες που είναι βασικοί για κάθε τύπο. Οι χάρτες αυτοί ονομάζονται γενικοί. Υπάρχουν χάρτες που α...
Τα είδη χαρτών Είδη χαρτών Γενικοί Θεματικοί Πολιτικοί Γεωμορφολογικοί Αστικοί Ιστορικοί Οδικοί ……
Τα είδη χαρτών Γεωμορφολογικός Πολιτικός
Τα είδη χαρτών Αστικός Οδικός
Στοιχεία χάρτη Υπόμνημα Τίτλος Η ονομασία του χάρτη που δηλώνει το περιεχόμενό του. Σημείωμα όπου ερμηνεύονται διάφορα στοιχεία ενός χάρτη.
Κλίμακα • 1: 200.000 • 1 200.000 Όλοι οι χάρτες παρουσιάζουν μια περιοχή μικρότερη απ’ ότι είναι στην πραγματικότητα, την ...
Κλίμακα Υπολογισμός κλίμακας: Α) Μετράμε με το χάρακα την απόσταση ανάμεσα σε 2 σημεία πάνω στο χάρτη. Β) Πολλαπλασιάζουμε...
Aug. 30, 2021
Ο ΧΑΡΤΗΣ. ΤΑ ΕΙΔΗ ΤΩΝ ΧΑΡΤΩΝ

Aug. 30, 2021
Ο ΧΑΡΤΗΣ. ΤΑ ΕΙΔΗ ΤΩΝ ΧΑΡΤΩΝ

Ο ΧΑΡΤΗΣ. ΤΑ ΕΙΔΗ ΤΩΝ ΧΑΡΤΩΝ

  1. 1. Ο Χάρτης Κάθε χάρτης απεικονίζει τη μορφή που έχει ένα μέρος της επιφάνειας της Γης, όσο μικρό ή μεγάλο και αν είναι. Η απεικόνιση γίνεται με διάφορα σύμβολα που όλοι μπορούμε να καταλάβουμε.
  2. 2. Τα είδη χαρτών Υπάρχουν χάρτες που είναι βασικοί για κάθε τύπο. Οι χάρτες αυτοί ονομάζονται γενικοί. Υπάρχουν χάρτες που αναφέρονται σ’ ένα συγκεκριμένο θέμα που μπορεί να ενδιαφέρει μόνο συγκεκριμένους ανθρώπους. Οι χάρτες αυτοί λέγονται θεματικοί.
  3. 3. Τα είδη χαρτών Είδη χαρτών Γενικοί Θεματικοί Πολιτικοί Γεωμορφολογικοί Αστικοί Ιστορικοί Οδικοί ……
  4. 4. Τα είδη χαρτών Γεωμορφολογικός Πολιτικός
  5. 5. Τα είδη χαρτών Αστικός Οδικός
  6. 6. Στοιχεία χάρτη Υπόμνημα Τίτλος Η ονομασία του χάρτη που δηλώνει το περιεχόμενό του. Σημείωμα όπου ερμηνεύονται διάφορα στοιχεία ενός χάρτη.
  7. 7. Κλίμακα • 1: 200.000 • 1 200.000 Όλοι οι χάρτες παρουσιάζουν μια περιοχή μικρότερη απ’ ότι είναι στην πραγματικότητα, την παρουσιάζουν δηλαδή σε σμίκρυνση. Σε κάθε χάρτη σημειώνεται η κλίμακα του χάρτη που στη πραγματικότητα μας πληροφορεί πόσο μικρότερη είναι μια περιοχή σε σχέση με τη πραγματικότητα. Η κλίμακα παρουσιάζεται με διάφορους τρόπους πάνω στους χάρτες.
  8. 8. Κλίμακα Υπολογισμός κλίμακας: Α) Μετράμε με το χάρακα την απόσταση ανάμεσα σε 2 σημεία πάνω στο χάρτη. Β) Πολλαπλασιάζουμε αυτό που μετρήσαμε με τη κλίμακα με την οποία είναι σχεδιασμένος ο χάρτης. Γ) Το αποτέλεσμα του πολλαπλασιασμού είναι και ο πραγματική απόσταση μεταξύ των 2 σημείων που επιλέξαμε.

