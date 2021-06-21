ΑΦΙΣΕΣ : ΤΟ ΡΗΜΑ ΣΤΗ ΓΡΑΜΜΑΤΙΚΗ & ΤΟ ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΙΚΌ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.thrania.com Στην ενεργητική φωνή ανήκουν τα ρήματα που τελειώνουν σε: –ω, όπως πλένω –ώ, όπως αγαπώ Ενεργητική φωνή Πα...
στον Ενεστώτα Ενεργητικής και Παθητικής φωνής γράφω γράφεις γράφει γράφουμε γράφετε γράφουν καταλήξεις ρημάτων γράφομαι γρ...
στον Ενεστώτα Ενεργητικής και Παθητικής φωνής πλένω πλένεις πλένει πλένουμε πλένετε πλένουν καταλήξεις ρημάτων πλένομαι πλ...
ΚΑΤΑΛΗΞΕΙΣ ΡΗΜΑΤΩΝ
ΚΑΤΑΛΗΞΕΙΣ ΡΗΜΑΤΩΝ
Παρατατικός (πριν συνέχεια) εγώ έπλενα εγώ πλενόμουν
Αόριστος (πριν, για μια φορά) εγώ έπλυνα εγώ πλύθηκα
Υπερσυντέλικος (μέχρι πριν από κάτι άλλο) εγώ είχα πλύνει εγώ είχα πλυθεί
Ενεστώτας (τώρα) εγώ πλένω εγώ πλένομαι
Παρακείμενος (μέχρι τώρα) εγώ έχω πλύνει εγώ έχω πλυθεί
Εξακολουθητικός Μέλλοντας (μετά συνέχεια) εγώ θα πλένω εγώ θα πλένομαι
Στιγμιαίος Μέλλοντας (μετά για μια φορά) εγώ θα πλύνω εγώ θα πλυθώ
Συντελεσμένος Μέλλοντας (μέχρι πιο μετά) εγώ θα έχω πλύνει εγώ θα έχω πλυθεί
Μέλλον Παρελθόν
Παρόν
Οι χρόνοι των ρημάτων Ενεστώτας Φανερώνει κάτι που γίνεται τώρα. Παράδειγμα: Εγώ παίζω. Παρατατικός Φανερώνει κάτι που γιν...
Εξακολουθητικός Μέλλοντας Φανερώνει κάτι που θα γίνει στο μέλλον για αρκετή ώρα. Παράδειγμα: Εγώ θα παίζω. Στιγμιαίος Μέλλ...
Υπερσυντέλικος Φανερώνει κάτι που είχε γίνει στο παρελθόν. Παράδειγμα: Εγώ είχα παίξει. Συντελεσμένος Μέλλοντας Φανερώνει ...
Α’ ΣΥΖΥΓΙΑ www.thrania.com τα ρήματα και η κατάληξη -ισ στον Αόριστο Τα ρήματα της Α’ συζυγίας (που τελειώνουν σε –ω χωρίς...
w w w . t h r a n i a . c o m ΠΑΡΑΤΑΤΙΚΟΣ έχανα έχανες έχανε χάναμε χάνατε έχαναν ΠΑΡΑΚΕΙΜΕΝΟΣ έχω χάσει έχεις χάσει έχει ...
w w w . t h r a n i a . c o m ΠΑΡΑΤΑΤΙΚΟΣ - - - - - - ΠΑΡΑΚΕΙΜΕΝΟΣ να έχω χάσει να έχεις χάσει να έχει χάσει να έχουμε χάσ...
w w w . t h r a n i a . c o m ΠΑΡΑΤΑΤΙΚΟΣ - - - - - - ΠΑΡΑΚΕΙΜΕΝΟΣ - - - - - - ΥΠΕΡΣΥΝΤΕΛΙΚΟΣ - - - - - - κλίση ρημάτων α’...
w w w . t h r a n i a . c o m ΠΑΡΑΤΑΤΙΚΟΣ χανόμουν(α) χανόσουν(α) χανόταν(ε) χανόμασταν χανόσασταν χάνονταν ΠΑΡΑΚΕΙΜΕΝΟΣ έ...
w w w . t h r a n i a . c o m ΠΑΡΑΤΑΤΙΚΟΣ - - - - - - ΠΑΡΑΚΕΙΜΕΝΟΣ να έχω χαθεί να έχεις χαθεί να έχει χαθεί να έχουμε χαθ...
w w w . t h r a n i a . c o m ΠΑΡΑΤΑΤΙΚΟΣ - - - - - - ΠΑΡΑΚΕΙΜΕΝΟΣ - - - - - - ΥΠΕΡΣΥΝΤΕΛΙΚΟΣ - - - - - - κλίση ρημάτων α’...
Τα ρήματα δεν κλίνονται με τον ίδιο τρόπο στον Ενεστώτα και τον Παρατατικό. Αυτά που κλίνονται κατά τον ίδιο τρόπο ανήκουν...
w w w . t h r a n i a . c o m ΠΑΡΑΤΑΤΙΚΟΣ αγαπούσα αγαπούσες αγαπούσε αγαπούσαμε αγαπούσατε αγαπούσαν(ε) ΠΑΡΑΚΕΙΜΕΝΟΣ έχω ...
w w w . t h r a n i a . c o m ΠΑΡΑΤΑΤΙΚΟΣ - - - - - - ΠΑΡΑΚΕΙΜΕΝΟΣ να έχω αγαπήσει να έχεις αγαπήσει να έχει αγαπήσει να έ...
w w w . t h r a n i a . c o m ΠΑΡΑΤΑΤΙΚΟΣ - - - - - - ΠΑΡΑΚΕΙΜΕΝΟΣ - - - - - - ΥΠΕΡΣΥΝΤΕΛΙΚΟΣ - - - - - - κλίση ρημάτων β’...
w w w . t h r a n i a . c o m ΠΑΡΑΤΑΤΙΚΟΣ αγαπιόμουν(α) αγαπιόσουν(α) αγαπιόταν(ε) αγαπιόμασταν αγαπιόσασταν αγαπιόνταν(ε)...
w w w . t h r a n i a . c o m ΠΑΡΑΤΑΤΙΚΟΣ - - - - - - ΠΑΡΑΚΕΙΜΕΝΟΣ να έχω αγαπηθεί να έχεις αγαπηθεί να έχει αγαπηθεί να έ...
w w w . t h r a n i a . c o m ΠΑΡΑΤΑΤΙΚΟΣ - - - - - - ΠΑΡΑΚΕΙΜΕΝΟΣ - - - - - - ΥΠΕΡΣΥΝΤΕΛΙΚΟΣ - - - - - - κλίση ρημάτων β’...
ρήματα σε -ώνω
ρήματα σε -ιάζω w w w . t h r a n i a . c o m Όλα τα ρήματα που τελειώνουν σε -ιάζω γράφονται με γιώτα -ι. Από αυτόν τον κ...
Θυμήσου τα ρήματα αυτά: μένω, δένω, πλένω Όλα τα ρήματα που τελειώνουν σε –αινω γράφονται με αι. w w w . t h r a n i a . c...
ρήματα σε -εύω w w w . t h r a n i a . c o m Όλα τα ρήματα που τελειώνουν σε –εύω γράφονται με –ευ. Από αυτόν τον κανόνα ε...
ορθογραφία γλώσσα ρημάτων
ρήματα σε -ίζω γράφονται με γιώτα εξαιρούνται: αθροίζω, δανείζω, δακρύζω, πήζω, πρήζω, κατακλύζω… καθαρίζω ποτίζω γεμίζω
ρήματα σε -αίνω γράφονται με άλφα γιώτα εξαιρούνται: μένω, δένω, πλένω …και τα σύνθετά τους μαθαίνω κατεβαίνω πηγαίνω
ρήματα σε -ώνω γράφονται με ωμέγα εξαιρέσεις; …δεν υπάρχουν! γλιτώνω φορτώνω θυμώνω
ρήματα σε -εύω γράφονται με έψιλον ύψιλον εξαιρούνται: κλέβω και σέβομαι δουλεύω κουρεύω μαγειρεύω
ρήματα σε -άβω γράφονται με βήτα εξαιρούνται: παύω, αναπαύω… θάβω ράβω σκάβω
ρήματα σε -ιάζω γράφονται με γιώτα εξαιρούνται: αδειάζω, χρειάζομαι, μοιάζω, μονοιάζω, νοιάζομαι αγκαλιάζω ταιριάζω νευριά...
ρήματα σε -έρνω γράφονται με έψιλον εξαιρείται: παίρνω φέρνω γδέρνω γέρνω
ρήματα σε -αίρω γράφονται με άλφα γιώτα εξαιρούνται: φέρω και ξέρω χαίρω συγχαίρω εξαίρω
ρήματα σε -αίω γράφονται με άλφα γιώτα εξαιρούνται: αναπνέω, λέω, πλέω, ρέω κλαίω καίω φταίω
δαν ζω αθρ0 ζω δακρ ζω αναβλ ζω κατακλ ζω
συγχ__ζω γογγ___ζω κελαρ__ζω πρ ζω π ζω κλέ ω
«- » μπ νω στα ρήματα σε «- νω» όχι όμως στό μ νω, δ νω πλ νω
Στο λέω να το μάθεις με ωμέγα να το γράφεις! Και όταν εσύ μπορείς, με τι γράφεται το εις; Όποιον θες πήγαινε ρώτα, γράφετα...
w w w . t h r a n i a . c o m
εγώ έχω εσύ έχεις αυτός έχει εμείς έχουμε εσείς έχετε αυτοί έχουν ΤΑ ΒΟΗΘΗΤΙΚΑ ΡΗΜΑΤΑ το ρήμα έχω ΕΝΕΣΤΩΤΑΣ είμαι + έχω εγ...
Από το προσωπικό αρχείο της δασκάλας Μπατσή Δώρας τώρα εγώ έχω εσύ έχεις αυτός έχει εμείς έχουμε εσείς έχετε αυτοί έχουν Ε...
Από το προσωπικό αρχείο της δασκάλας Μπατσή Δώρας τώρα εγώ είμαι εσύ είσαι αυτός είναι εμείς είμαστε εσείς είστε αυτοί είν...
απαντώ - απάντησα χτενίζομαι-χτενίστηκα σκουπίζω-σκούπισα
δακρύζω-δάκρυςα ντύνω-έντυςα πλένω-έπλυνα ςτέλνω-έςτειλα πίνω-ήπια φεύγω-έφυγα
βλέπω-είδα λέω-είπα δανείζω-δάνειςα αθροίζω-άθροιςα μένω-έμεινα μεθώ-μέθυςα
Ρήματα σε – ίζω ΕΞΑΙΡΕΣΕΙΣ δακρύζω κελαρύζω πήζω πρήζω δανείζω αθροίζω Βρήκα έναν τρόπο να τα θυμάμαι όλα!
κελαρύζω δακρύζω δαν ίζω αθρ ζω +
γραμματική αναγνώριση Δες την παρακάτω εικόνα. Τι βλέπεις; Σωστά, βλέπεις ένα γλυκό. Πώς θα το περιέγραφες σε έναν φίλο σο...
Όλα τα ρήματα που τελειώνουν σε –ίζω γράφονται με –ι (γιώτα). w w w . t h r a n i a . c o m για να δούμε μερικά ρήματα: Θυ...
Στο λέω να το μάθεις με ωμέγα να το γράφεις! Και όταν εσύ μπορείς, με τι γράφεται το εις; Όποιον θες πήγαινε ρώτα, γράφετα...
χρόνοι α’ ενικό -> β’ ενικό -> γ’ ενικό -> εγώ εσύ αυτός - ή - ό α’ πλ/κό -> β’ πλ/κό -> γ’ πλ/κό -> εμείς εσείς αυτοί - έ...
1 2
1 2
ρήματα σε -ιάζω w w w . t h r a n i a . c o m Όλα τα ρήματα που τελειώνουν σε -ιάζω γράφονται με γιώτα -ι. Από αυτόν τον κ...
εγώ είμαι εσύ είσαι αυτός είναι εμείς είμαστε εσείς είστε αυτοί είναι Ενεστώτας εγώ ήμουν εσύ ήσουν αυτός ήταν εμείς ήμαστ...
παίζω παίζω παίζω
παίζεις παίζεις παίζεις
παίζει
παίζει παίζει παίζει
παίζει παίζει παίζει
παίζουμε παίζουμε παίζουμε
παίζετε παίζετε παίζετε
παίζουν παίζουν παίζουν
διαβάζω τρέχω γράφω βλέπω
διαβάζεις τρέχεις γράφεις βλέπεις
διαβάζει τρέχει γράφει βλέπει
διαβάζουμε τρέχουμε γράφουμε βλέπουμε
διαβάζετε τρέχετε γράφετε βλέπετε
διαβάζουν τρέχουν γράφουν βλέπουν
ρήματα σε -ώνω
Όλα τα ρήματα που τελειώνουν σε –ίζω γράφονται με –ι (γιώτα). w w w . t h r a n i a . c o m για να δούμε μερικά ρήματα: Θυ...
ΟΙ ΕΓΚΛΙΣΕΙΣ ΤΩΝ ΡΗΜΑΤΩΝ Εγκλίσεις λέγονται οι μορφές που παίρνει το ρήμα, προκειμένου αυτός που το χρησιμοποιεί να εκφράσ...
Το απαρέμφατο, είναι άκλιτο και χρησιμεύει για τον σχηματισμό ορισμένων χρόνων του ρήματος (Παρακείμενος, Υπερσυντέλικος, ...
Τι φανερώνουν οι εγκλίσεις των ρημάτων; Φανερώνει κυρίως το πραγματικό και το βέβαιο. παράδειγμα: Η γη γυρίζει. Οι εγκλίσε...
Οι εγκλίσεις δείχνουν τον τρόπο που παρουσιάζεται μια πράξη του ρήματος. Οι εγκλίσεις Οι εγκλίσεις είναι πέντε: Οι προσωπι...
Η οριστική παρουσιάζει μια πράξη ως βέβαιη και πραγματική. Παραδείγματα: Ο Μηνάς τρέχει. Ο Μενέλαος δεν τρέχει. (ενεστώτας...
Η υποτακτική παρουσιάζει κάτι που επιθυμούμε ή περιμένουμε να γίνει. Παραδείγματα: Θανάση να μιλάς δυνατά. Θάλεια να μη μι...
Η προστακτική παρουσιάζει μια απαίτηση, μια προσταγή, μια συμβουλή. Παραδείγματα: Καλλιόπη γράφε γρήγορα. Παιδιά γράφετε γ...
Η προστακτική δεν έχει άρνηση. Αν θέλουμε να απαιτήσουμε από κάποιον να μην κάνει κάτι, τότε χρησιμοποιούμε την υποτακτική...
ΕΓΚΛΙΣΕΙΣ www.thrania.com Οι διάφορες μορφές που παίρνει το ρήμα για να εκφράσει τη διάθεση ή τη γνώμη αυτού που μιλάει ον...
Η προςτακτικι Γ.Φ.
Τι εκφράηει θ προςτακτικι; Η προςτακτικι μπορεί να εκφράηει: • προςταγι • παράκλθςθ • προτροπι • παραχώρθςθ / άδεια π.χ. Π...
Μικρά μυςτικά τθσ προςτακτικισ Είναι μία από τισ εγκλίςεισ των ρθμάτων Σχθματίηεται ςε δφο χρόνουσ: • ενεςτώτα • αόριςτο...
ΠΡΟ΢ΟΧΗ!!! • Κατά το ςχθματιςμό τθσ προςτακτικισ ςφνκετων ρθμάτων πρζπει να κυμόμαςτε ότι θ προςτακτικι δεν παίρνει αφξθςθ...
Προςτακτικι - Ενεργθτικι φωνι Α΄ Συηυγία Β΄ Συηυγία Καταλιξεισ Παραδείγματα Καταλιξεισ Παραδείγματα Α΄ τάξθ Β΄ τάξθ Α΄ τάξ...
Προςτακτικι - Πακθτικι φωνι Α΄ Συηυγία Β΄ Συηυγία Καταλιξεισ Παραδείγματα Καταλιξεισ Παραδείγματα Α΄ τάξθ Β΄ τάξθ Α΄ τάξθ ...
www.thrania.com Βάζουμε –ίστε όταν έχουμε ρήμα που βρίσκεται στα εξής: β' πληθυντικό Αόριστος Προστακτική Ενεργητική φωνή ...
Μετοχές με -ώντας με –οντας Δείχνουν τον τρόπο και γράφονται: Όταν το ρήμα τονίζεται στο –ώ παράδειγμα: τραγουδώ -> τραγου...
Μετοχές Οι λέξεις που τελειώνουν σε: χτυπημένος χτυπημένη χτυπημένο ΠΑΘΗΤΙΚΕΣ ΜΕΤΟΧΕΣ -μένος -μένη -μένο
απαρέμφατο Το απαρέμφατο δεν χρησιμοποιείται μόνο του αλλά με τη βοήθεια του ρήματος έχω. Το χρησιμοποιούμε για να σχηματί...
ΠΑΡΕΛΘΟΝ
χθες μια φορά Αόριστος έλουσα / λούστηκα
χθες συνέχεια Παρατατικός έλουζα / λουζόμουν
μέχρι χθες Υπερσυντέλικος είχα λούσει / είχα λουστεί
ΠΑΡΟΝ
Ενεστώτας τώρα λούζω / λούζομαι
μέχρι τώρα Παρακείμενος έχω λούσει / έχω λουστεί
ΜΕΛΛΟΝ
Στιγμιαίος Μέλλοντας αύριο μια φορά θα λούσω / θα λουστώ
Εξακολουθητικός Μέλλοντας αύριο συνέχεια θα λούζω / θα λούζομαι
μέχρι αύριο θα έχω λούσει / θα έχω λουστεί Συντελεσμένος Μέλλοντας
Υποκείμενο Για να βρούμε το υποκείμενο του ρήματος ρωτούμε ποιος/ποιοι, ποια/ποιες, ποιο/ποια + ρήμα. Πχ. Ο Κώστας παίζει ...
Αντικείμενο Για να βρούμε το αντικείμενο του ρήματος ρωτούμε τι + ρήμα. Πχ. Ο Γιάννης διαβάζει το γράμμα. Τι διαβάζει; Το ...
Μεταβατικά ρήματα Αμετάβατα ρήματα Έχουν αντικείμενο Δεν έχουν αντικείμενο
Κατηγορούμενο Για να βρούμε το κατηγορούμενο του ρήματος ρωτούμε τι είναι το υποκείμενο. Πχ. Ο Μάριος είναι δάσκαλος. Τι ε...
Ο δάσκαλος γράφει ένα κείμενο. Ρήμα Υποκείμενο Αντικείμενο
Η Άννα μαζεύει λουλούδια. Ρήμα Υποκείμενο Αντικείμενο
Οι μαθητές φωνάζουν συνθήματα. Ρήμα Υποκείμενο Αντικείμενο
Παίζουν κρυφτό. Ρήμα Υποκείμενο: Αυτοί Αντικείμενο
Σκουπιζεις τον κήπο. . Ρήμα Αντικείμενο Υποκείμενο: Εσύ
με πράσινο τα αντικείμενα! Ρωτάω, ποιος; Να, το υποκείμενο! Ρωτάω, τι; Να, το αντικείμενο ή το κατηγορούμενο! Εκφέρω τον λ...
Κόψε τις συννεφολέξεις, βάλτες στη σωστή θέση και φτιάξε προτάσεις με νόημα! το γουρουνάκι τα ρούχα εγώ εμείς πλένουμε ταΐ...
Κόψε τις συννεφολέξεις, βάλτες στη σωστή θέση και φτιάξε προτάσεις με νόημα! ο μαθητής η γη είναι αυτό το βιβλίο γιατρός δ...
Κόψε τις συννεφολέξεις, βάλτες στη σωστή θέση και φτιάξε προτάσεις με νόημα! το ποντίκι Μαρία είμαστε εκείνη μαθητές πρόεδ...
Τι ψάχνω; Ποιο είναι το «κατηγορούμενο»; Κατηγορούμενο ονομάζεται η λέξη που φανερώνει ότι το υποκείμενο έχει μια ιδιότητα...
απρόσωπa www.thrania.com ρήματa Υποκείμενο έχουν; Έχουν φυσικά! Το υποκείμενό τους όμως, δεν είναι κάποιο πρόσωπο, ζώο, πρ...
  88. 88. ΟΙ ΕΓΚΛΙΣΕΙΣ ΤΩΝ ΡΗΜΑΤΩΝ Εγκλίσεις λέγονται οι μορφές που παίρνει το ρήμα, προκειμένου αυτός που το χρησιμοποιεί να εκφράσει ακριβώς το νόημα του ρήματος και αυτό που εννοεί. Οι εγκλίσεις είναι τρεις. Oριστική - Υποτακτική - Προστακτική Η οριστική φανερώνει το πραγματικό, το βέβαιο. π.χ. Ο Κώστας παίζει. Ο δάσκαλος γράφει. Το παιδί κοιμάται. Η υποτακτική φανερώνει αυτό που θέλουμε ή αυτό που περιμένουμε να γίνει και έχει ο Ενεστώτας, ο Αόριστος και ο Παρακείμενος. (να, ας, αν, εάν, όταν, άμα, για να, ) π.χ. Ας τρέξουμε να προλάβουμε. Ας έβρεχε λίγο να δροσίσει. Όταν ξημερώσει θα ξεκινήσουμε. Πρέπει να τρέξω στο σπίτι γρήγορα. Θέλω να παίξω ποδόσφαιρο. Η προστακτική που φανερώνει προσταγή ή παράκληση ή ευχή και έχει μόνο ο Ενεστώτας και ο Αόριστος. π.χ. Τρέξτε γρήγορα. Σταματήστε τις φωνές. Προχωρήστε πιο μπροστά. Σταμάτησε παιδί μου τα κλάματα.
  89. 89. Το απαρέμφατο, είναι άκλιτο και χρησιμεύει για τον σχηματισμό ορισμένων χρόνων του ρήματος (Παρακείμενος, Υπερσυντέλικος, Συντελεσμένος Μέλλοντας). Απαρέμφατο έχει μόνο ο Αόριστος στην ενεργητική και την παθητική φωνή. του δένω :δέσει, του λύνω:λύσει, του γράφω: γράψει, του παίζω:παίξει, του διαβάζω:διαβάσει, του ακούω:ακούσει Η μετοχή είναι τύπος του ρήματος που μοιάζει με επίθετο, έχει ενεργητική φωνή, στην οποία είναι άκλιτη και παθητική φωνή, στην οποία κλίνεται όπως τα επίθετα. Π.χ. οι μετοχές των ρημάτων δένω, αγαπώ, είναι: ΡΗΜΑ ΕΝΕΡΓΗΤΙΚΗ ΦΩΝΗ ΠΑΘΗΤΙΚΗ ΦΩΝΗ δένω δένοντας δεμένος αγαπώ αγαπώντας αγαπημένος Για την ορθογραφία της προστακτικής πρέπει να σκέφτεσαι πώς σχηματίζεται η υποτακτική. Π.χ.: να αγαπήσω - αγαπήστε,(αγαπώ το ρήμα) να δανείσετε - δανείστε (δανείζω το ρήμα), να γνωρίσετε - γνωρίστε (γνωρίζω το ρήμα) Να θυμάσαι ότι η κατάληξη -είτε στο β΄πληθυντικό πρόσωπο γράφεται πάντα με ει και ε: κατεβείτε, περιποιηθείτε, στρωθείτε. Το [ι] πριν από την κατάληξη της προστακτικής γράφεται με γιώτα(ι) όταν το ρήμα τελειώνει σε -ίζω και με ήτα(η) όταν τελειώνει σε -ώ Π. χ. διαφήμισε (διαφημίζω) χρησιμοποίησε (χρησιμοποιώ)
  90. 90. Τι φανερώνουν οι εγκλίσεις των ρημάτων; Φανερώνει κυρίως το πραγματικό και το βέβαιο. παράδειγμα: Η γη γυρίζει. Οι εγκλίσεις είναι τρεις και η καθεμία έχει διαφορετική σημασία. w w w . T h r a n i a . c o m Φανερώνει κυρίως το επιθυμητό και το αβέβαιο. παράδειγμα: Θα ήθελα να γίνω γιατρός. Φανερώνει κυρίως συμβουλή και απαίτηση. παράδειγμα: Τρέξε γρήγορα!
  91. 91. Οι εγκλίσεις δείχνουν τον τρόπο που παρουσιάζεται μια πράξη του ρήματος. Οι εγκλίσεις Οι εγκλίσεις είναι πέντε: Οι προσωπικές: • Οριστική (βέβαιο/ πραγματικό) Ο Πέτρος σπουδάζει φυσικός. •Υποτακτική(επιθυμητό/αβέβαιο) Ο Ανδρέας θέλει να σπουδάσει φυσικός. •Προστακτική(συμβουλή/απαίτηση) Χρήστο σπούδασε φυσικός. Οι απρόσωπες: •Μετοχή •Απαρέμφατο Υποσημείωση: Στο Δημοτικό θα μας απασχολήσουν οι προσωπικές.
  92. 92. Η οριστική παρουσιάζει μια πράξη ως βέβαιη και πραγματική. Παραδείγματα: Ο Μηνάς τρέχει. Ο Μενέλαος δεν τρέχει. (ενεστώτας) Η Σοφία θα φύγει νωρίς. Η Ευγενία δε θα φύγει νωρίς. (συνοπτικός μέλλοντας) Οι μαθητές βγήκαν διάλειμμα. Οι μαθητές δε βγήκαν διάλειμμα. (αόριστος)  Έχει όλους τους χρόνους. Οριστική  Η άρνηση σχηματίζεται με το μόριο δε(ν).
  93. 93. Η υποτακτική παρουσιάζει κάτι που επιθυμούμε ή περιμένουμε να γίνει. Παραδείγματα: Θανάση να μιλάς δυνατά. Θάλεια να μη μιλάς δυνατά. (εξακολουθητική) Η Άρτεμις να έρθει στον πίνακα. Ο Νικόλας να μη φύγει πρώτος. (συνοπτική) Να έχει έρθει πριν χτυπήσει το κουδούνι. Να μην έχετε φύγει πριν έρθω. (συντελεσμένη)  Έχει τρεις μορφές: εξακολουθητική(συνέχεια) συνοπτική (στιγμιαία) συντελεσμένη Υποτακτική  Η άρνηση σχηματίζεται με το μόριο μη(ν).  Σχηματίζεται βάζοντας μπροστά από το ρήμα τα μόρια να, ας ή τους συνδέσμους αν, εάν, άμα, πριν, όταν.
  94. 94. Η προστακτική παρουσιάζει μια απαίτηση, μια προσταγή, μια συμβουλή. Παραδείγματα: Καλλιόπη γράφε γρήγορα. Παιδιά γράφετε γρήγορα. (εξακολουθητική) Ηλία γράψε γρήγορα. Παιδιά γράψετε γρήγορα. (συνοπτική)  Έχει δύο μορφές: εξακολουθητική(συνέχεια) συνοπτική (στιγμιαία) και σπάνια συντελεσμένη Προστακτική  Σχηματίζεται μόνο στο β΄ πρόσωπο του ενικού και του πληθυντικού. (εσύ/εσείς)
  95. 95. Η προστακτική δεν έχει άρνηση. Αν θέλουμε να απαιτήσουμε από κάποιον να μην κάνει κάτι, τότε χρησιμοποιούμε την υποτακτική. Παράδειγμα Αναστασία πότισε τα λουλούδια. (προστακτική) Ευαγγελία να μην ποτίσεις τα λουλούδια. (υποτακτική)
  96. 96. ΕΓΚΛΙΣΕΙΣ www.thrania.com Οι διάφορες μορφές που παίρνει το ρήμα για να εκφράσει τη διάθεση ή τη γνώμη αυτού που μιλάει ονομάζονται εγκλίσεις. Οι μορφές αυτές εκφράζουν διαφορετικές σημασίες. ΟΡΙΣΤΙΚΗ ΥΠΟΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ ΠΡΟΣΤΑΚΤΙΚΗ σημασία Η οριστική εκφράζει ένα γεγονός βέβαιο και πραγματικό. σημασία Η υποτακτική εκφράζει κάτι που επιθυμούμε ή περιμένουμε να γίνει. σημασία Η προστακτική εκφράζει προσταγή, επιθυμία, ευχή. Οριστική έγκλιση έχουν όλοι οι χρόνοι των ρημάτων και έχουν άρνηση δε(ν). Η Υποτακτική συνοδεύεται από το να και το ας. Σχηματίζεται ως εξακολουθητική, συνοπτική και συντελεσμένη. Έχει άρνηση μη(ν). Η Προστακτική σχηματίζεται ως εξακολουθητική και συνοπτική. Έχει μόνο δύο πρόσωπα, το β’ ενικό και β’ πληθυντικό και άρνηση μη(ν). παραδείγματα: Βρέχει όλη μέρα. Η γη γυρίζει. Δε θα κοιμηθώ. παραδείγματα: Θέλω να φάω. Ας φάω. Να μην παίξουμε. παραδείγματα: Έλα εδώ! Κοίταξέ με! Μη τρέχετε!
  97. 97. Η προςτακτικι Γ.Φ.
  98. 98. Τι εκφράηει θ προςτακτικι; Η προςτακτικι μπορεί να εκφράηει: • προςταγι • παράκλθςθ • προτροπι • παραχώρθςθ / άδεια π.χ. Παφςατε πυρ! π.χ. Περάςτε, παρακαλώ π.χ. Πιεσ το, κα ςου κάνει καλό π.χ. Αν τον πιςτεφεισ, ακολοφκα τον
  99. 99. Μικρά μυςτικά τθσ προςτακτικισ Είναι μία από τισ εγκλίςεισ των ρθμάτων Σχθματίηεται ςε δφο χρόνουσ: • ενεςτώτα • αόριςτο Έχει τφπουσ μόνο για το β΄ πρόςωπο (ενικοφ και πλθκυντικοφ)
  100. 100. ΠΡΟ΢ΟΧΗ!!! • Κατά το ςχθματιςμό τθσ προςτακτικισ ςφνκετων ρθμάτων πρζπει να κυμόμαςτε ότι θ προςτακτικι δεν παίρνει αφξθςθ. Π.χ. λζμε: Επίλεξε το τραγοφδι, που κζλεισ Και όχι: Επζλεξε το τραγοφδι, που κζλεισ Σωςτό Λάκοσ Γιάννθσ Φερεντίνοσ
  101. 101. Προςτακτικι - Ενεργθτικι φωνι Α΄ Συηυγία Β΄ Συηυγία Καταλιξεισ Παραδείγματα Καταλιξεισ Παραδείγματα Α΄ τάξθ Β΄ τάξθ Α΄ τάξθ Β΄ τάξθ Ενε ςτώ τασ -ε λφν-ε -α -ει χτφπ-α κίν-ει -ετε λφν-ετε -άτε -είτε χτυπ-άτε κιν-είτε Αόρι ςτοσ -ε λφς-ε -ε -ε χτφπθς-ε κίνθς-ε -τε λφς-ετε -τε τε χτυπις-τε κινις-τε
  102. 102. Προςτακτικι - Πακθτικι φωνι Α΄ Συηυγία Β΄ Συηυγία Καταλιξεισ Παραδείγματα Καταλιξεισ Παραδείγματα Α΄ τάξθ Β΄ τάξθ Α΄ τάξθ Β΄ τάξθ Ενε ςτώ τασ (-ου) λφν-ου (-εςτε) λφν-εςτε Αόρι ςτοσ -ου λφς-ου -ου χτυπις-ου κινις-ου -είτε λυκ-είτε -είτε χτυπθκ-είτε κινθκ-είτε
  103. 103. www.thrania.com Βάζουμε –ίστε όταν έχουμε ρήμα που βρίσκεται στα εξής: β' πληθυντικό Αόριστος Προστακτική Ενεργητική φωνή Α' συζυγία (-ω) ΠΡΟΣΤΑΚΤΙΚΗΣ ΑΟΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΟΔΗΓΙΕΣ ΧΡΗΣΗΣ -ίστε -ήστε -είτε καθαρίστε Βάζουμε –ήστε όταν έχουμε ρήμα που βρίσκεται στα εξής: β' πληθυντικό Αόριστος Προστακτική Ενεργητική φωνή Β' συζυγία (-ώ) Βάζουμε –είτε όταν έχουμε ρήμα που βρίσκεται στα εξής: β' πληθυντικό Αόριστος Προστακτική Παθητική φωνή Α’ & Β' συζυγία (-ω & -ώ) ντυθείτε ζητήστε -ήστε -είτε -ίστε στε
  104. 104. Μετοχές με -ώντας με –οντας Δείχνουν τον τρόπο και γράφονται: Όταν το ρήμα τονίζεται στο –ώ παράδειγμα: τραγουδώ -> τραγουδώντας Όταν το ρήμα δεν τονίζεται στο –ω παράδειγμα: τρέχω -> τρέχοντας ΕΝΕΡΓΗΤΙΚΕΣ ΜΕΤΟΧΕΣ
  105. 105. Μετοχές Οι λέξεις που τελειώνουν σε: χτυπημένος χτυπημένη χτυπημένο ΠΑΘΗΤΙΚΕΣ ΜΕΤΟΧΕΣ -μένος -μένη -μένο
  106. 106. απαρέμφατο Το απαρέμφατο δεν χρησιμοποιείται μόνο του αλλά με τη βοήθεια του ρήματος έχω. Το χρησιμοποιούμε για να σχηματίσουμε τους συντελεσμένους χρόνους (παρακείμενος, υπερσυντέλικος, συντελεσμένος μέλλοντας) στην Ενεργητική και Παθητική Φωνή. του Αορίστου Ενεργητικής φωνής: Το απαρέμφατο είναι η λέξη που υπάρχει δεξιά στο έχω, στο είχα και στο θα έχω κατά την κλίση του ρήματος στην Ενεργητική Φωνή. Κάθε ρήμα έχει δύο απαρέμφατα: του Αορίστου Παθητικής φωνής: Το απαρέμφατο είναι η λέξη που υπάρχει δεξιά στο έχω, στο είχα και στο θα έχω κατά την κλίση του ρήματος στην Παθητική Φωνή.
  107. 107. ΠΑΡΕΛΘΟΝ
  108. 108. χθες μια φορά Αόριστος έλουσα / λούστηκα
  109. 109. χθες συνέχεια Παρατατικός έλουζα / λουζόμουν
  110. 110. μέχρι χθες Υπερσυντέλικος είχα λούσει / είχα λουστεί
  111. 111. ΠΑΡΟΝ
  112. 112. Ενεστώτας τώρα λούζω / λούζομαι
  113. 113. μέχρι τώρα Παρακείμενος έχω λούσει / έχω λουστεί
  114. 114. ΜΕΛΛΟΝ
  115. 115. Στιγμιαίος Μέλλοντας αύριο μια φορά θα λούσω / θα λουστώ
  116. 116. Εξακολουθητικός Μέλλοντας αύριο συνέχεια θα λούζω / θα λούζομαι
  117. 117. μέχρι αύριο θα έχω λούσει / θα έχω λουστεί Συντελεσμένος Μέλλοντας
  118. 118. Υποκείμενο Για να βρούμε το υποκείμενο του ρήματος ρωτούμε ποιος/ποιοι, ποια/ποιες, ποιο/ποια + ρήμα. Πχ. Ο Κώστας παίζει ήσυχα και ωραία. Ποιος παίζει; Ο Κώστας (επομένως «ο Κώστας» είναι το υποκείμενο)
  119. 119. Αντικείμενο Για να βρούμε το αντικείμενο του ρήματος ρωτούμε τι + ρήμα. Πχ. Ο Γιάννης διαβάζει το γράμμα. Τι διαβάζει; Το γράμμα (επομένως «το γράμμα» είναι το αντικείμενο)
  120. 120. Μεταβατικά ρήματα Αμετάβατα ρήματα Έχουν αντικείμενο Δεν έχουν αντικείμενο
  121. 121. Κατηγορούμενο Για να βρούμε το κατηγορούμενο του ρήματος ρωτούμε τι είναι το υποκείμενο. Πχ. Ο Μάριος είναι δάσκαλος. Τι είναι ο Μάριος; δάσκαλος (επομένως «δάσκαλος» είναι το κατηγορούμενο)
  122. 122. Ο δάσκαλος γράφει ένα κείμενο. Ρήμα Υποκείμενο Αντικείμενο
  123. 123. Η Άννα μαζεύει λουλούδια. Ρήμα Υποκείμενο Αντικείμενο
  124. 124. Οι μαθητές φωνάζουν συνθήματα. Ρήμα Υποκείμενο Αντικείμενο
  125. 125. Παίζουν κρυφτό. Ρήμα Υποκείμενο: Αυτοί Αντικείμενο
  126. 126. Σκουπιζεις τον κήπο. . Ρήμα Αντικείμενο Υποκείμενο: Εσύ
  127. 127. με πράσινο τα αντικείμενα! Ρωτάω, ποιος; Να, το υποκείμενο! Ρωτάω, τι; Να, το αντικείμενο ή το κατηγορούμενο! Εκφέρω τον λόγο χρησιμοποιώντας συγκεκριμένους κανόνες για τη θέση των λέξεων. Χρωματίζω με κόκκινο τα υποκείμενα!
  128. 128. Κόψε τις συννεφολέξεις, βάλτες στη σωστή θέση και φτιάξε προτάσεις με νόημα! το γουρουνάκι τα ρούχα εγώ εμείς πλένουμε ταΐζω η γιαγιά πλέκει τον κήπο ο κηπουρός σκαλίζει είναι ο καιρός καλός φαίνεται το σπίτι μεγάλο
  129. 129. Κόψε τις συννεφολέξεις, βάλτες στη σωστή θέση και φτιάξε προτάσεις με νόημα! ο μαθητής η γη είναι αυτό το βιβλίο γιατρός διαβάζει το παιδί Ο σκύλος ο μπαμπάς κόκαλα δέντρο παίζει έγινε τρώει γυρίζει
  130. 130. Κόψε τις συννεφολέξεις, βάλτες στη σωστή θέση και φτιάξε προτάσεις με νόημα! το ποντίκι Μαρία είμαστε εκείνη μαθητές πρόεδρος κόψε το λουλούδι ονομάζεται έπιασε η γάτα εμείς εκλέχτηκε ο Γιάννης εσύ
  131. 131. Τι ψάχνω; Ποιο είναι το «κατηγορούμενο»; Κατηγορούμενο ονομάζεται η λέξη που φανερώνει ότι το υποκείμενο έχει μια ιδιότητα ή ένα χαρακτηριστικό ή βρίσκεται σε μια κατάσταση. Αυτή η λέξη μπορεί να είναι ένα επίθετο, ένα ουσιαστικό, μία παθητική μετοχή, μία αντωνυμία κλπ. ΥΠΟΘΕΣΗ ΠΡΟΣ ΕΞΕΤΑΣΗ www.thrania.com Πού συχνάζει; Πού θα το βρω; Σε μία πρόταση το υποκείμενο και το κατηγορούμενο συμφωνούν πάντα στο γένος, τον αριθμό και την πτώση. Με ποιους κάνει παρέα; Το ρήμα που συνδέει το υποκείμενο με το κατηγορούμενο ονομάζεται συνδετικό ρήμα. Τα κυριότερα συνδετικά ρήματα είναι το είμαι και το γίνομαι. Ως συνδετικά χρησιμοποιούνται επίσης τα ρήματα: φαίνομαι, λέγομαι, βρίσκομαι, εκλέγομαι, καλούμαι, ονομάζομαι, θεωρούμαι κλπ.
  132. 132. απρόσωπa www.thrania.com ρήματa Υποκείμενο έχουν; Έχουν φυσικά! Το υποκείμενό τους όμως, δεν είναι κάποιο πρόσωπο, ζώο, πράγμα κτλ. αλλά μια ολόκληρη πρόταση. Μμ, είναι ρήματα που.. Α, ναι! Έχουν μόνο γ' πρόσωπο ενικού αριθμού. Παράδειγμα παρακαλώ; Αμέσως! Δες: Πρέπει να μελετάς προσεκτικά. ΑΡ = απρόσωπο ρήμα Υ = υποκείμενο ΑΡ Υ Απρόσωπα είναι και τα ρήματα που δηλώνουν καιρικά ή φυσικά φαινόμενα. Στην περίπτωση αυτή δεν έχουν υποκείμενο: βρέχει, νυχτώνει, χιονίζει, φέγγει, χαράζει, χειμωνιάζει, βροντάει, φυσάει

×