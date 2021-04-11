ΑΝΤΩΝΥΜΙΕΣ ΘΕΩΡΙΑ & ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ΑΝΤΩΝΥΜΙΕΣ Οι αντωνυμίες είναι τα μέρη του λόγου (οι λέξεις) που χρησιμοποιούνται αντί των ονομάτων. Χωρίζονται στις παρακ...
4 Τέτοιος, τέτοια, τέτοιο. Τις χρησιμοποιούμε για να δείξουμε ποιότητα. 5 Τόσος, τόση, τόσο. Τις χρησιμοποιούμε για να δεί...
7.Κτητικές αντωνυμίες. Κτητικές λέγονται οι αντωνυμίες που φανερώνουν σε ποιόν ανήκει κάτι. Αυτές είναι: οι λέξεις: μου, σ...
…………… θα κάνουμε τώρα; …………… δε θέλει να παίξει με …………… το παιχνίδι. …………… μέρα θα πάμε εκδρομή. 3. Αντιστοιχίζω τις αντω...
Πότισες τον κήπο σου; Κάνει υγιεινή διατροφή γιατί προσέχει που τον αυτό του. Η μαμά είπε στο γιο της να πιει το γάλα του....
Ε Γ Ω Σ Τ Α Τ Ρ Ξ Ο Χ Α Ε Σ Υ Ε Θ Κ Α Π Ο Ι Ο Ι Χ Σ Β Η Ε Σ Α Σ Κ Π Ε Σ Ε Ε Τ Ο Π Δ Σ Ν Ο Μ Ε Ρ Ι Κ Α Ι Δ Ι Ο Σ Γ Ο Γ Ε Ρ ...
α/αΕίδος Αντωνυμίες 1. Προσωπικές εγώ, εσύ, αυτός, -ή, -ό (μου, σου, του/της, τος, τη, το) 2. Κτητικές 1. μου, σου, του/τη...
Αιτ. εμένα με εσένα σε Κλ. — — εσύ — Πληθυντικός αριθμός Ον. εμείς — εσείς — Γεν. εμάς μας εσάς σας Αιτ. εμάς μας εσάς σας...
Α΄ πρόσωπο: για έναν κτήτορα: δικός μου, δική μου, δικό μου, για πολλούς κτήτορες: δικός μας, δική μας, δικό μας. Β΄ πρόσω...
Το ίδιος κλίνεται σύμφωνα με το επίθετο τίμιος, -α, -ο, ενώ το μόνος σύμφωνα με το επίθετο ελεύθερος, -η, -ο. Δεικτικές αν...
ότι έδωσε τις φωτογραφίες), αντί Χάθηκε το κουτί με τις φωτογραφίες που μου έδωσες χθες (είναι ασαφές αν έδωσε το κουτί μό...
ποιων / ποιανών, ποιους / ποιανούς. Aυτοί οι δεύτεροι τύποι είναι πολύ συχνοί στον προφορικό λόγο, σε οικείο ύφος, καθώς κ...
οποιοδήποτε γένος, αριθμό και πτώση. Είναι άκλιτο και έχει δύο σημασίες: i) έχει τη σημασία του κάτι, όταν βρίσκεται σε ερ...
ΑΝΤΩΝΥΜΙΕΣ ΑΝΤΩΝΥΜΙΕΣ ΑΝΤΩΝΥΜΙΕΣ ΑΝΤΩΝΥΜΙΕΣ Οι λέξεισ που χρησιµοποιούνται αντί για τα ονόµατα (ουσιαστικά ή επίθετα). Οι ...
1 ΑΝΤΩΝΥΜΙΕΣ  Κτητικές αντωνυμίες φανερώνουν σε ποιόν ανήκει κάτι . μοσ , ζοσ , ηοσ , ηης , ηοσ , μας , ζας , ηοσς Για έν...
2  Αναφορικές Αντωνυμίες με αυτές μια ολόκληρη πρόταση αναφέρεται σε μια λέξη Το άκλιηο ποσ ο οποίος , η οποία , ηο οποίο...
Αντωνυμίες Προσωπικές (συνοδεύουν ρήμα) Κτητικές (ακολουθούν μετά από ουσιαστικό) Αυτοπαθείς Ερωτηματικές Αόριστες Ορ...
ΑΝΤΩΝΥΜΙΕΣ Αντωνυμίες είναι οι λέξεις που μεταχειριζόμαστε αντί για τα ονόματα, τα ουσιαστικά ή τα επίθετα (αντί-όνομα). Π...
Προσωπικές αντωνυμίες Οι προσωπικές αντωνυμίες φανερώνουν τα τρία πρόσωπα του λόγου (εγώ, εσύ, αυτός-η-ο). Ενικός αριθμός ...
γ) εκείνος, εκείνη, εκείνο δ) τέτοιος, τέτοια, τέτοιο ε) τόσος, τόση, τόσο Αναφορικές αντωνυμίες Είναι εκείνες με τις οποί...
Οριστικές λέγονται οι αντωνυμίες που ξεχωρίζουν κάτι από άλλα του ίδιου είδους. Οι αντωνυμίες αυτές είναι: 1. Το επίθετο ί...
Δέκα κορίτσια χορεύουν. Πολλά παιδιά παίζουν . Αυτός είναι ο φταίχτης. Εγώ θα λύσω την άσκηση. Εμείς το είδαμε το ελάφι. Ο...
είναι ο αδερφός μου(δείχνεις τον αδερφό σου). το παιχνίδι που μου αρέσει παντελόνι θα φορέσω σήμερα(κρατάς το παντελόνι σο...
Δε μου είπες πώς τα περάσατε χθες; Πότισες τον κήπο σου; Κάνει υγιεινή διατροφή γιατί προσέχει που τον αυτό του. Η μαμ...
3. Ήρθε και μου είπε . 4. Δε θα απαντήσω σε ερώτηση. 5. Δεν βρήκε . 6. Μαζεύει το που θα βρει. 7. Πήρε χρήματα. 8. Δεν ήτα...
1ο Πρόσωπο: εμείς (ίδιο και στα τρία γένη). 2ο Πρόσωπο: εσείς (ίδιο και στα τρία γένη). 3ο Πρόσωπο: αυτοί, αυτές, αυτά. ΑΣ...
15. είναι το σπίτι μας, είναι η γιαγιά μου κι είναι ο παππούς μου.
  1. 1. ΑΝΤΩΝΥΜΙΕΣ Οι αντωνυμίες είναι τα μέρη του λόγου (οι λέξεις) που χρησιμοποιούνται αντί των ονομάτων. Χωρίζονται στις παρακάτω κατηγορίες: 1.Προσωπικές είναι οι αντωνυμίες που αντικαθιστούν τα τρία πρόσωπα του λόγου. Δηλαδή: εγώ – εσύ - αυτός, αυτή , αυτό. Κλίνονται ως εξής: ΠΡΩΤΟ ΚΑΙ ΔΕΥΤΕΡΟ ΠΡΟΣΩΠΟ ΕΝΙΚΟΣ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΣ ΠΛΗΘΥΝΤΙΚΟΣ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΣ ονομ. εγώ εσύ εμείς εσείς γεν. εμένα (μου) εσένα (σου) εμάς (μας) εσάς (σας) αιτιατ. εμένα (με) εσένα (σε) εμάς (μας) εσάς (σας) κλητ. - εσύ - εσείς Προσοχή: Δεν πρέπει να μπερδεύουμε τα άρθρα, με τους αδύνατους τύπους των προσωπικών αντωνυμιών. Τα άρθρα συνοδεύουν ονόματα, ενώ οι αντωνυμίες, συνοδεύουν ρήματα. Του Νίκου, της τάξης, του αλόγου. (εδώ έχουμε άρθρα). Του μίλησα, της έδειξα, του φώναξα. (εδώ έχουμε προσωπικές αντωνυμίες) Του(προσωπική αντωνυμία) μίλησα του(άρθρο) ανθρώπου Τον (προσωπική αντωνυμία) έπιασαν τον(άρθρο) κλέφτη 2.Δεικτικές αντωνυμίες. Δεικτικές λέγονται οι αντωνυμίες, που τις χρησιμοποιούμε για να δείχνουμε κάτι χωρίς να το ονομάζουμε. Αυτές είναι: 1 Αυτός, αυτή, αυτό. Τις χρησιμοποιούμε για να δείξουμε όσα βρίσκονται κοντά μας. 2 (Ε)τούτος, (ε)τούτη, (ε)τούτο. Τις χρησιμοποιούμε για να δείξουμε όσα βρίσκονται πολύ κοντά μας. 3 Εκείνος, εκείνη, εκείνο. Τις χρησιμοποιούμε για να δείξουμε όσα βρίσκονται μακριά μας. ΤΡΙΤΟ ΠΡΟΣΩΠΟ ΕΝΙΚΟΣ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΣ ΠΛΗΘΥΝΤΙΚΟΣ ΑΡΙΘΜΟΣ ονομ. αυτός (τος) αυτή (τη) αυτό (το) αυτοί (τοι) αυτές (τες) αυτά (τα) γεν. αυτού (του) αυτής (της) αυτού (του) αυτών (τους) αυτών (τους) αυτών (τους) αιτιατ. αυτόν (τον) αυτήν (την) αυτό (το) αυτούς (τους) αυτές (τις,τες) αυτά (τα) κλητ. -
  2. 2. 4 Τέτοιος, τέτοια, τέτοιο. Τις χρησιμοποιούμε για να δείξουμε ποιότητα. 5 Τόσος, τόση, τόσο. Τις χρησιμοποιούμε για να δείξουμε ποσότητα. 3.Οριστικές αντωνυμίες. Οριστικές λέγονται οι αντωνυμίες που ξεχωρίζουν κάτι από άλλα του ίδιου είδους. Οι αντωνυμίες αυτές είναι: 1. Το επίθετο ίδιος, ίδια, ίδιο, και 2. Το επίθετο μόνος, μόνη, μόνο 4. Αόριστες αντωνυμίες . Αόριστες λέγονται οι αντωνυμίες που φανερώνουν ένα πρόσωπο ή ένα πράγμα αόριστα, χωρίς να το ονομάζουν. Αυτές είναι: 1 Ένας, μια, ένα. 2 Καθένας καθεμιά, καθένα. 3 Kάποιος, κάποια, κάποιο. 4 Κανένας, καμιά, κανένα 5 Kάμποσος, κάμποση, κάμποσο 6 Άλλος, άλλη, άλλ 7 (ο, η, το) δείνα, τάδε 8 κάτι, κατιτί, καθετί. 5.Αναφορικές αντωνυμίες. Αναφορικές λέγονται οι αντωνυμίες με τις οποίες ολόκληρη η πρόταση αναφέρεται σε μια λέξη. Αυτές είναι: τα άκλιτα που, ό,τι (π.χ. πού είναι τα παιδιά; (κοίταζε σαν παιδί που τα καταλαβαίνει όλα, μάζευε ό,τι έβρισκε, κ.λ.π.) 1. ο οποίος, η οποία, το οποίο.(π.χ. το σχολείο στο οποίο έμαθε τα πρώτα του γράμματα, ο γιατρός του χωριού). 2. όποιος, όποια, όποιο.(π.χ. όποιος έρθει πρώτος, θα πάρει το κύπελλο, όποια γράψει καλύτερα, θα κερδίσει ένα ταξίδι, κ.λ.π. 3. το όσος, όση, όσο(π.χ. φάε όσο θέλεις, τράβα με όση δύναμη μπορείς, ας είναι όσοι θέλουν, κ.λ.π.). 6.Ερωτηματικές αντωνυμίες. Έτσι λέγονται οι αντωνυμίες που τις χρησιμοποιούμε για να κάνουμε ερωτήσεις. Αυτές είναι: το απόλυτο τι (δεν κλίνεται) οι αντωνυμίες ποιος – ποια –ποιο οι αντωνυμίες πόσος –πόση – πόσο
  3. 3. 7.Κτητικές αντωνυμίες. Κτητικές λέγονται οι αντωνυμίες που φανερώνουν σε ποιόν ανήκει κάτι. Αυτές είναι: οι λέξεις: μου, σου, του, της, μας, σας, τους, όταν ακολουθούν ένα ουσιαστικό(βιβλίο μου, θρανίο σου, σπίτι μας, κ.λ.π.) το επίθετο δικός, δική, δικό.(δικό μου βιβλίο, δικό σου θρανίο, δική σου σάκα, δικό του παιχνίδι, κ.λ.π.). Προσοχή: Δεν πρέπει να μπερδεύουμε τις κτητικές αντωνυμίες με τις προσωπικές. Οι κτητικές αντωνυμίες μπαίνουν ύστερα από ουσιαστικό, ενώ οι προσωπικές, συνοδεύουν ρήμα. Το σπίτι μου, ο σκύλος μας, η μητέρα της (κτητικές αντωνυμίες) Μίλησέ μου, μας έδειξε, της είπε (προσωπικές αντωνυμίες) Το είπαμε του σκύλου μας(προσωπική αντωνυμία) κι ο σκύλος της ουράς του(κτητική αντωνυμία) Δεν μου(προσωπική αντωνυμία) μιλάει για τον καημό του(κτητική αντωνυμία) 8.Αυτοπαθείς αντωνυμίες. Αυτοπαθείς λέγονται οι αντωνυμίες που φανερώνουν, πως το ίδιο πρόσωπο που ενεργεί, το ίδιο δέχεται και την ενέργεια αυτή. Αυτές είναι: Τον εαυτό μου, τον εαυτό σου, τον εαυτό του. ΑΣΚΗΣΕΙΣ 1. Να συμπληρώσετε με την κατάλληλη οριστική αντωνυμία τα κενά των παρακάτω προτάσεων: Αρχηγός των Ελλήνων στη μάχη, ήταν ο ………… ο Κολοκοτρώνης. Η Μαρία κατόρθωσε και έλυσε ………… της το πρόβλημα. Στα εγκαίνια ήταν παρών ο ……….. ο πρόεδρος της εταιρίας. Αν θέλεις να κάνεις κάτι ξεκίνα το …………σου. Αυτή τη χάρη μου τη ζήτησε ο ……….. ο αρχηγός. Όλο αυτό το φαγητό το έφαγε ………... του. Καθάρισε όλο το σπίτι ………. της. Αυτό το παιδί κάθεται ………..του. Εκείνος ο άνθρωπος ζει ……… του. Τη συνέντευξη την έδωσε ο …………… ο πρωθυπουργός της χώρας. 2.Να συμπληρώσεις τα κενά των παρακάτω προτάσεων με τις αντωνυμίες που βρίσκονται στην παρένθεση: ( τι, εκείνο, κανένας, αυτό, ποιο, κάμποσες, κάποια) ……………. είναι …………… το παιδί; Έχει φύγει …………… μέρες.
  4. 4. …………… θα κάνουμε τώρα; …………… δε θέλει να παίξει με …………… το παιχνίδι. …………… μέρα θα πάμε εκδρομή. 3. Αντιστοιχίζω τις αντωνυμίες με την κατηγορία στην οποία ανήκουν: τούτος ποιος εμένα δεικτικές κάποιος κανείς τι προσωπικές τέτοιος άλλος αόριστες αυτός εκείνος ερωτηματικές καθένας μερικοί πόσος εσάς μας τόσος 4. Υπογραμμίζω με κόκκινο τις κτητικές αντωνυμίες και με πράσινο τις προσωπικές αντωνυμίες στις παρακάτω προτάσεις : Σας άρεσε η προσπάθειά μας ; Έχουν όλοι οι επιβάτες τη θέση τους ; Τους κάλεσαν στη γιορτή τους. Μας τελείωσαν τα καύσιμα. Είχε τα δικά του έξοδα, του φορτώθηκες κι εσύ ... 5. Υπογραμμίζω τις αντωνυμίες και γράφω το είδος τους. Ποιος θέλει να παίξει ποδόσφαιρο; Θα παίξουμε με το δικό μου παιχνίδι. Μόνο ο εαυτούλης σου σε νοιάζει και τίποτε άλλο. Τι έγινε μ΄ εσάς τους δυο και δε μιλιέστε; Πόσο χρονών είσαι; Ποιος θα με βοηθήσει να λύσω το πρόβλημα; Μερικά πράγματα δε λέγονται. Δε μου είπες πώς τα περάσατε χθες;
  5. 5. Πότισες τον κήπο σου; Κάνει υγιεινή διατροφή γιατί προσέχει που τον αυτό του. Η μαμά είπε στο γιο της να πιει το γάλα του. 6.Στις παρακάτω προτάσεις να συμπληρώσεις τα κενά με τις κατάλληλες αυτοπαθείς αντωνυμίες: Ο παππούς ξαναβρήκε …………………………………… μόλις γύρισε στο χωριό. Αγάπα τον πλησίον σου όπως ………………………… . Ο γιατρός τής είπε να προσέχει καλύτερα ……………………………………… . Εμάς δεν μας νοιάζει τίποτα παρά μόνο ο …………………………………… . Παιδιά, να προσέχετε …………………………………… . 7. Να συμπληρώσεις τα κενά και στη συνέχεια να αναγνωρίσεις το είδος της αντωνυμίας: α) Φεύγεις κι ………..; β) Ναι, φεύγω κι………………. γ) Δεν αναγνώριζα τον…………………μου. δ) Ήταν εγωιστές. Κοίταζαν μόνο τους………………….τους. ε) Το πρόβλημα το έλυσε……………..του, χωρίς να τη βοηθήσει κανένας. στ) Τελευταία ήρθε και…………………ο Ξέρξης για να τους δώσει θάρρος. ζ) Πρέπει να έχουμε στο νου μας ότι το μέρος…………………είναι επικίνδυνο. η) Ο πατέρας μου……………….Χριστούγεννα μου παίρνει δώρο. θ) Ήταν…………………..το πλήθος, ώστε δεν μπορούσαμε να περάσουμε. ι)……………………….σου τα είπε αυτά; Τον ξέρω; ια) ………………….επιπολαιότητες είναι αυτές; ιβ) ………………….παιδί είναι; Ποιοι είναι οι γονείς του; ιγ) Είναι…………………..μέσα; ιδ) Μην ακούς τι σου λέει ο……………..και ο……………………. α…………………… β…………………….. γ…………………… δ…………………… ε…………………… στ…………………….. ζ…………………… η…………………… θ…………………… ι……………………… ια………………….. ιβ…………………... ιγ……………………ιδ…………………….. 8. Παρατηρώ, ψάχνω και βρίσκω διάφορες αντωνυμίες .Οι λέξεις είναι γραμμένες οριζόντια και κάθετα. Τις χρωματίζω μία μία απαλά με ένα ανοιχτό χρώμα, π. χ κίτρινο
  6. 6. Ε Γ Ω Σ Τ Α Τ Ρ Ξ Ο Χ Α Ε Σ Υ Ε Θ Κ Α Π Ο Ι Ο Ι Χ Σ Β Η Ε Σ Α Σ Κ Π Ε Σ Ε Ε Τ Ο Π Δ Σ Ν Ο Μ Ε Ρ Ι Κ Α Ι Δ Ι Ο Σ Γ Ο Γ Ε Ρ Λ Β Ν Ν Ν Μ Κ Ν Σ Μ Β Ξ Ε Τ Ι Ο Θ Θ Κ Α Τ Ι Υ Π Ο Ζ Δ Ε Ρ Ξ Α Λ Λ Ο Ι Α Ω Μ Χ Λ Π Σ Α Σ Ε Φ Σ Ν Κ Ο Ψ Ε Μ Ε Ν Α Μ Ι Σ Ξ Φ Ν Π Ο Σ Η Υ Ο Θ Π Π Ξ Ν Σ Λ Ψ Ε Τ Τ Ο Σ Ο Ε Ω Φ Μ Ο Ν Ο Σ Ξ Κ Α Λ Λ Ο Σ Κ Α Ν Ε Ι Σ Σ Ν Ρ Τ Ψ Ζ Θ Π Θ Σ Ο Α Ρ Ε Ε Κ Π Ο Ι Ο Σ Β Ω Τ Ο Σ Ο Σ Υ Λ Ε Μ Ε Ι Σ Ξ Δ Φ Τ Γ Ε Σ Ε Ι Σ Σ Δ Κ Α Ν Ε Ν Α Σ Φ Γ Λ Γ Ο Ε Τ Ο Υ Τ Ο Σ Φ Γ Ρ Σ Σ Ι Υ Η
  7. 7. α/αΕίδος Αντωνυμίες 1. Προσωπικές εγώ, εσύ, αυτός, -ή, -ό (μου, σου, του/της, τος, τη, το) 2. Κτητικές 1. μου, σου, του/της 2. δικός, -ή, -ό μου,σου, του 3. δικός, -ή, -ό μας, σας, τους 3. Αυτοπαθείς ο εαυτός μου, σου, του 4. Οριστικές 1. ο ίδιος, η ίδια, το ίδιο 2. μόνος, -η, -ο μου, σου, του 5. Δεικτικές 1. αυτός, -ή, -ό 2. (ε)τούτος, -η, - ο 3. εκείνος, -η, -ο 4. τέτοιος, -α, -ο 5. τόσος, -η, -ο 6. Αναφορικές 1. που 2. ο οποίος, η -α, το -ο 3. όποιος, -α, -ο 4. όσος, -η, -ο 5. ό,τι 6.οποιοσδήποτε, οσοσδήποτε, οτιδήποτε 7. Ερωτηματικές1. τι 2. ποιος, -α, -ο 3. πόσος, -η, -ο 8. Αόριστες 1.ένας, μια/μία, ένα 2.κανένας/κανείς, καμιά/καμία, κανένα 3. κάποιος, -α, -ο 4. μερικοί, -ές, -ά 5.κάτι, κατιτί 6.τίποτε/τίποτα 7.κάμποσος, -η, - ο 8.κάθε 9.καθένας, καθεμιά/καθεμία, καθένα 10.καθετί 11.ο, η, το δείνα, ο, η, το τάδε 12. άλλος, -η, -ο Προσωπικές αντωνυμίες Ορισμός – Λειτουργία – Χρήση: Προσωπικές ονομάζονται οι αντωνυμίες οι οποίες αντικαθιστούν λέξεις που δηλώνουν πρόσωπα. Παρουσιάζουν δύο ειδών τύπους: τους δυνατούς και τους αδύνατους. Οι πρώτοι χρησιμοποιούνται για να δοθεί έμφαση ή για να τονιστεί μια αντίθεση, ενώ οι δεύτεροι, που είναι πιο συχνοί στον λόγο, χρησιμοποιούνται στις υπόλοιπες περιπτώσεις. Δηλώνουν τα τρία πρόσωπα του λόγου, π.χ. Δε θέλω αυτούς, εσένα θέλω (δυνατοί τύποι). Δε θέλει να σε δει στα μάτια του (αδύνατοι τύποι). Όταν η προσωπική αντωνυμία χρησιμοποιείται για να αναφερθεί σε ένα όνομα ή μια αντωνυμία που προηγείται στον λόγο, λέγεται επαναληπτική, π.χ. Το βιβλίο σου το έχω διαβάσει δυο φορές. Eσένα θα σε καλέσουν αργότερα. Όταν η προσωπική αντωνυμία χρησιμοποιείται για να προαναγγείλει ένα όνομα που θα αναφερθεί παρακάτω, ονομάζεται προληπτική, π.χ. Να τη η δικηγόρος. Α' ΠΡΟΣΩΠΟ B' ΠΡΟΣΩΠΟ δυνατοί αδύνατοι δυνατοί αδύνατοι Ενικός αριθμός Ον. εγώ — εσύ — Γεν. εμένα μου εσένα σου
  8. 8. Αιτ. εμένα με εσένα σε Κλ. — — εσύ — Πληθυντικός αριθμός Ον. εμείς — εσείς — Γεν. εμάς μας εσάς σας Αιτ. εμάς μας εσάς σας Κλ. — — εσείς — Γ' ΠΡΟΣΩΠΟ δυνατοί αδύνατοι Ενικός αριθμός Ον. αυτός αυτή αυτό τος τη το Γεν. αυτού αυτής αυτού του της του Αιτ. αυτόν αυτή(ν) αυτό τον την το Πληθυντικός αριθμός Ον. αυτοί αυτές αυτά τοι τες τα Γεν. αυτών αυτών αυτών τους τους τους Αιτ. αυτούς αυτές αυτά τους τις/τες τα Μορφολογική ποικιλία Οι τύποι της αιτιατικής του ενικού του πρώτου και δεύτερου προσώπου εμένα και εσένα μετά τις προθέσεις από και για χάνουν συνήθως το αρχικό φωνήεν ε-, π.χ. Από μένα για σένα, αντί Από εμένα για εσένα. Στη γενική του ενικού και του πληθυντικού, καθώς και στην αιτιατική του πληθυντικού του τρίτου προσώπου, παρουσιάζονται στον καθημερινό προφορικό λόγο, σε ύφος υποτιμητικό αλλά και οικείο, και οι τύποι αυτουνού, αυτηνής, αυτωνών καιαυτουνούς, π.χ. Τα γράμματα αυτουνού του παιδιού είναι χάλια. Κτητικές αντωνυμίες Ορισμός – Λειτουργία – Χρήση: Κτητικές είναι οι αντωνυμίες που δηλώνουν σε ποιο πρόσωπο ανήκει κάτι.Χρησιμοποιούνται πολύ συχνά τόσο στον προφορικό όσο και στον γραπτό λόγο. Mορφολογία Κτητικές αντωνυμίες είναι οι εξής: α) Οι γενικές των αδύνατων τύπων της προσωπικής αντωνυμίας μετά από ουσιαστικά. Χρησιμοποιούνται, όταν λέγεται απλά πως κάτι ανήκει σε κάποιο πρόσωπο, π.χ. Αυτό είναι το βιβλίο μου. Αυτή είναι η γυναίκα του. β) Τα δικός, δική, δικό με τις γενικές των αδύνατων τύπων της προσωπικής αντωνυμίας. Χρησιμοποιείται στις περιπτώσεις που θέλει ο ομιλητής να δώσει έμφαση ή να αντιπαραθέσει αυτό για το οποίο γίνεται λόγος με κάτι άλλο, π.χ. Θέλει το δικό σου βιβλίο, όχι το δικό του. Η αντωνυμία αυτή έχει τρία πρόσωπα και δύο αριθμούς. Κλίνεται όπως τα επίθετα σε -ος, -η, -ο. Ανάλογα με το πρόσωπο και τον αριθμό των κτητόρων, παρουσιάζει τους παρακάτω τύπους:
  9. 9. Α΄ πρόσωπο: για έναν κτήτορα: δικός μου, δική μου, δικό μου, για πολλούς κτήτορες: δικός μας, δική μας, δικό μας. Β΄ πρόσωπο: για έναν κτήτορα: δικός σου, δική σου, δικό σου, για πολλούς κτήτορες: δικός σας, δική σας, δικό σας. Γ΄ πρόσωπο: για έναν κτήτορα: δικός του/της, δική του/της, δικό του/της, για πολλούς κτήτορες: δικός τους, δική τους, δικό τους. Αυτοπαθείς αντωνυμίες Ορισμός – Λειτουργία – Χρήση: Αυτοπαθείς αντωνυμίες ονομάζονται αυτές που δείχνουν ότι το πρόσωπο που ενεργεί το ίδιο συγχρόνως δέχεται και την ενέργεια. Δε χρησιμοποιούνται τόσο συχνά όσο οι προσωπικές και οι κτητικές αντωνυμίες. Εμφανίζονται συνήθως στον προφορικό λόγο. Mορφολογία Οι αυτοπαθείς αντωνυμίες παρουσιάζουν τύπους μόνο στην ονομαστική, τη γενική και την αιτιατική. Ενικός αριθμός Πληθυντικός αριθμός Α΄ ΠΡΟΣΩΠΟ Ον. ο εαυτός μου ο εαυτός μας Γεν. του εαυτού μου του εαυτού μας και των εαυτών μας Αιτ. τον εαυτό μου τον εαυτό μας και τους εαυτούς μας Β΄ ΠΡΟΣΩΠΟ Ον. ο εαυτός σου ο εαυτός σας Γεν. του εαυτού σου του εαυτού σας και των εαυτών σας Αιτ. τον εαυτό σου τον εαυτό σας και τους εαυτούς σας Γ΄ ΠΡΟΣΩΠΟ Ον. ο εαυτός του/της ο εαυτός τους Γεν. του εαυτού του/της του εαυτού τους και των εαυτών τους Αιτ. τον εαυτό του/της τον εαυτό τους και τους εαυτούς τους Στο γ΄ πρόσωπο υπάρχουν και οι τύποι του εαυτού των, τον εαυτό των και τους εαυτούς των, οι οποίοι χρησιμοποιούνται πολύ σπάνια και μόνο σε τυπικό ύφος. Οριστικές αντωνυμίες Ορισμός – Λειτουργία – Χρήση: Οριστικές αντωνυμίες ονομάζονται αυτές που διακρίνουν κάτι από άλλα όμοιά του. Η χρήση τους δεν είναι ιδιαίτερα συχνή. Mορφολογία Οριστικές αντωνυμίες είναι: α) Το επίθετο ο ίδιος, η ίδια, το ίδιο, με το άρθρο. β) Το επίθετο μόνος, μόνη, μόνο, χωρίς το άρθρο και με τις γενικές των αδύνατων τύπων της προσωπικής αντωνυμίας (μόνος μου, μόνη μου, μόνο μου κτλ.).
  10. 10. Το ίδιος κλίνεται σύμφωνα με το επίθετο τίμιος, -α, -ο, ενώ το μόνος σύμφωνα με το επίθετο ελεύθερος, -η, -ο. Δεικτικές αντωνυμίες Ορισμός – Λειτουργία – Χρήση: Δεικτικές αντωνυμίες ονομάζονται αυτές που χρησιμοποιούνται για να δείξουμε κάτι. Χρησιμοποιούνται πολύ συχνά τόσο στον προφορικό όσο και στον γραπτό λόγο για να δείξουν – ανάλογα με τον τύπο της αντωνυμίας– πολύ κοντινά, κοντινά ή και μακρινά πρόσωπα, ζώα, πράγματα και καταστάσεις. Mορφολογία Δεικτικές αντωνυμίες είναι οι εξής: α) Αυτός, αυτή, αυτό, που χρησιμοποιείται για κοντινά πρόσωπα ή πράγματα ή για κάτι στο οποίο αναφερθήκαμε προηγουμένως, π.χ. Πήρε αυτά τα βιβλία και έφυγε. Τα έκανε όλα αυτά [που είπα προηγουμένως] και κοιμήθηκε. β) (Ε)Τούτος, (ε)τούτη, (ε)τούτο, που χρησιμοποιείται για πολύ κοντινά πρόσωπα ή πράγματα, π.χ. Δώσε στα παιδιά τούτο, για να σου δώσουν την μπάλα. γ) Εκείνος, εκείνη, εκείνο, που χρησιμοποιείται για πρόσωπα ή πράγματα που βρίσκονται μακριά, π.χ. Θέλει κι αυτά κι εκείνα. δ) Τέτοιος, τέτοια, τέτοιο, που χρησιμοποιείται για να δηλωθεί μια ποιότητα, π.χ. Ο Κώστας; Νομίζω πως κάνεις λάθος. Δεν είναι τέτοιος.ε)Τόσος, τόση, τόσο, που χρησιμοποιείται για να δηλωθεί μια ποσότητα, π.χ. Μίλησα με τόσους κι άλλους τόσους, που δε θυμάμαι τον αριθμό τους. Όλες οι δεικτικές αντωνυμίες κλίνονται σύμφωνα με το επίθετο ελεύθερος, -η, -ο, εκτός από την αντωνυμία τέτοιος, τέτοια, τέτοιο, που κλίνεται σύμφωνα με το επίθετο τίμιος, -α, -ο. Αναφορικές αντωνυμίες Ορισμός – Λειτουργία – Χρήση: Αναφορικές αντωνυμίες ονομάζονται αυτές που εισάγουν δευτερεύουσες αναφορικές προτάσεις, οι οποίες είτε αποτελούν όρους που βρίσκονται έξω από την κύρια πρόταση είτε είναι οι ίδιες όροι της πρότασης. Η χρήση τους είναι πολύ συχνή τόσο στον καθημερινό προφορικό λόγο όσο και στον γραπτό. Η χρήση των αντωνυμιών που και ο οποίος, η οποία, το οποίο προσδιορίζεται και από παράγοντες σημασιολογικούς και υφολογικούς. Mορφολογία Αναφορικές αντωνυμίες είναι οι εξής: α) Που (άκλιτο): αναφέρεται σε ονόματα που μπορούν να βρίσκονται σε οποιοδήποτε γένος, αριθμό και πτώση, π.χ. Ο δρόμος που οδηγεί στο κέντρο της πόλης είναι κλειστός. Όλα τα κείμενα που έγραψε δημοσιεύτηκαν. β) Ο οποίος, η οποία, το οποίο: κλίνεται και στα τρία γένη μαζί με το άρθρο, όπως το επίθετο νέος, -α,-ο . Χρησιμοποιείται στον λόγο αντί για την άκλιτη αντωνυμία που στις εξής περιπτώσεις:i) για να αποφευχθεί ενδεχόμενη ασάφεια, π.χ. Χάθηκε το κουτί με τις φωτογραφίες, τις οποίες μου έδωσες χθες (είναι σαφές
  11. 11. ότι έδωσε τις φωτογραφίες), αντί Χάθηκε το κουτί με τις φωτογραφίες που μου έδωσες χθες (είναι ασαφές αν έδωσε το κουτί μόνο ή το κουτί με τις φωτογραφίες ή τις φωτογραφίες), ii) για να αποφευχθεί επανάληψη του που, π.χ. Η καθηγήτρια που διδάσκει μουσική έχει μια φωνή με την οποία μαγεύει τα παιδιά, αντί Η καθηγήτρια που διδάσκει μουσική έχει μια φωνή που μαγεύει τα παιδιά, iii) σε πολύ τυπικό ύφος, π.χ. Οι αρχιερείς, οι οποίοι συμμετείχαν στην Ιερά Σύνοδο της Εκκλησίας της Ελλάδος, συναντήθηκαν με τον πρωθυπουργό. γ)Όποιος, όποια, όποιο: κλίνεται και στα τρία γένη χωρίς το άρθρο, όπως το επίθετο τίμιος, -α, -ο. Στη γενική του ενικού, συνήθως σε οικείο ύφος, παρουσιάζει και τους μορφολογικούς τύπους οποιανού (αρσ.), οποιανής (θηλ.),οποιανού (ουδετ.), στη γενική πληθυντικού τον τύπο οποιανών και για τα τρία γένη και στην αιτιατική του πληθυντικού του αρσενικού τον τύπο οποιανούς, π.χ. Όποια παιδιά έχουν μαζί τους ταυτότητα να μείνουν στην αίθουσα. Οποιανών τα ονόματα αρχίζουν από δέλτα να έρθουν εδώ. δ) Όσος, όση, όσο: κλίνεται και στα τρία γένη χωρίς το άρθρο, όπως το επίθετο ελεύθερος, -η, -ο, π.χ. Όσες φορές και να μου το πεις, δεν το θυμάμαι. ε) Ό,τι (άκλιτο): έχει τη σημασία του οτιδήποτε, αλλά σε ορισμένες περιπτώσεις και τη σημασία του όποιος, -α, -ο, π.χ. Ο Γιώργος θα κάνει ό,τι (= οτιδήποτε) πεις εσύ. Ξυπνάει καθημερινά ό,τι (=όποια) ώρα θέλει. στ) Οποιοσδήποτε, οσοσδήποτε, οτιδήποτε: αποτελούν σύνθεση των αντωνυμιών όποιος, -α, -ο, όσος,-η, -ο και ό,τι με το επίθημα -δήποτε. Οι δύο πρώτες διατηρούν την κλίση που έχουν πριν από τη σύνθεση, ενώ η τρίτη είναι άκλιτη, π.χ.Οποιοσδήποτε και να σας το πει και οσεσδήποτε φορές, εσείς θα κάνετε οτιδήποτε θέλετε. ΟΡΘΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ: Η αντωνυμία ό,τι γράφεται με υποδιαστολή, ενώ ο ειδικός σύνδεσμος ότι γράφεται χωρίς υποδιαστολή, π.χ.Ό,τι μου ζητά, του το δίνω (αναφορική αντωνυμία). Νομίζω ότι μου ζητά πολλά (ειδικός σύνδεσμος). Ερωτηματικές αντωνυμίες Oρισμός – Λειτουργία – Χρήση: Ερωτηματικές ονομάζονται οι αντωνυμίες που χρησιμοποιούνται, όταν θέλουμε να ρωτήσουμε κάτι. Η χρήση τους είναι πολύ συχνή στον προφορικό λόγο, κυρίως σε κειμενικά είδη που περιέχουν πολλές ερωτήσεις (συνεντεύξεις, ερωταποκρίσεις κτλ.). Mορφολογία Ερωτηματικές αντωνυμίες είναι οι εξής: α) Τι (άκλιτο): π.χ. Τι κάνεις; β) Ποιος, ποια, ποιο: π.χ. Ποια άσκηση έχουμε σήμερα; Κλίνεται όπως το επίθετο γλυκός, -ιά, -ό . Παρουσιάζει δεύτερους τύπους στη γενική ενικού και πληθυντικού και στην αιτιατική πληθυντικού: ποιου / ποιανού, ποιας / ποιανής,
  12. 12. ποιων / ποιανών, ποιους / ποιανούς. Aυτοί οι δεύτεροι τύποι είναι πολύ συχνοί στον προφορικό λόγο, σε οικείο ύφος, καθώς και στη λογοτεχνία. Ενικός αριθμός Πληθυντικός αριθμός ΑρσενικόΘηλυκόΟυδέτεροΑρσενικόΘηλυκόΟυδέτερο Ονομ.ποιος ποια ποιο ποιοι ποιες ποια Γεν. ποιου ποιας ποιου ποιων ποιων ποιων Αιτ. ποιον ποια(ν)ποιο ποιους ποιες ποια Στη γενική ενικού χρησιμοποιείται συχνά σε τυπικό και σε ουδέτερο ύφος, αντί για το αρσενικό και ουδέτερο ποιου/ποιανού, ο τύπος τίνος, π.χ. Tίνος παιδιού είναι το βιβλίο; Aντίστοιχα, στη γενική πληθυντικού μπορεί να εμφανίζεται σε όλα τα γένη, αντί για το ποιων/ποιανών, ο τύπος τίνων, π.χ. Tίνων είναι η σειρά; γ) Πόσος, πόση, πόσο: κλίνεται όπως το επίθετο ελεύθερος, -η, -ο, π.χ. Πόσα μολύβια έχεις στην τσάντα σου; ΟΡΘΟΓΡΑΦΙΑ: Το ουδέτερο της ερωτηματικής αντωνυμίας ποιος, ποια, ποιο γράφεται με οι (ποιο), ενώ το ποσοτικό επίρρημα πιο με ι, π.χ. – Ποιο τραγούδι ακούς; – Το πιο ωραίο. Αόριστες αντωνυμίες Ορισμός – Λειτουργία – Χρήση: Αόριστες αντωνυμίες λέγονται οι αντωνυμίες που χρησιμοποιούνται για κάποιο άτομο ή για κάποιο πράγμα που δεν το ονομάζουμε είτε γιατί δεν το ξέρουμε είτε γιατί δε θέλουμε να το ονομάσουμε. Η χρήση τους είναι συχνή τόσο στον προφορικό όσο και στον γραπτό λόγο. Αόριστες αντωνυμίες είναι οι εξής: α)Ένας, μία/μια, ένα: Οι τύποι αυτοί συμπίπτουν με τους τύπους του αριθμητικού, που χρησιμεύει και για το αόριστο άρθρο. Δηλώνει πρόσωπα ή πράγματα με άγνωστη ταυτότητα, π.χ. Ήρθε ένας και άνοιξε την πόρτα. β) Κανένας/κανείς, καμιά/καμία, κανένα: κλίνεται όπως το ένας, μια/μία, ένα μόνο στον ενικό. Το κανείς έχει δύο σημασίες: i) σημαίνει κάποιος, όταν η φράση δεν έχει άρνηση, π.χ. Αν σ' ενοχλήσει κανείς, να μου το πεις. Έχεις καμιά καραμέλα;, ii) σημαίνει ούτε ένας, όταν η φράση είναι αρνητική, π.χ. Κανείς δε μίλησε (ούτε ένας). γ) Κάποιος, κάποια, κάποιο: δηλώνει συγκεκριμένο πρόσωπο ή πράγμα, του οποίου η ταυτότητα δεν είναι γνωστή. Κλίνεται κατά το τίμιος, -α, -ο, π.χ. Χτύπησε κάποιος την πόρτα. Το διάβασα σε κάποιο βιβλίο. δ) Μερικοί, μερικές, μερικά: δηλώνει λίγα πρόσωπα ή πράγματα, των οποίων η ταυτότητα δεν είναι σαφής. Κλίνεται μόνο στον πληθυντικό όπως το ελεύθεροι, -ες, - α, π.χ. Μερικοί δεν ήθελαν να τον ακούσουν. Μερικές από αυτές τις ταινίες είναι πολύ καλές. ε) Κάτι, κατιτί [άκλιτα]: δηλώνουν κάποιο πράγμα του οποίου η ταυτότητα δεν είναι σαφής. Αναφέρονται σε ονόματα που μπορούν να βρίσκονται σε οποιοδήποτε γένος, αριθμό και πτώση, π.χ. Αγόρασα κάτι που θα σου αρέσει πολύ. Δώσε μου κατιτί. στ)Τίποτε/τίποτα: αναφέρεται σε ονόματα που μπορούν να βρίσκονται σε
  13. 13. οποιοδήποτε γένος, αριθμό και πτώση. Είναι άκλιτο και έχει δύο σημασίες: i) έχει τη σημασία του κάτι, όταν βρίσκεται σε ερωτηματική ή υποθετική πρόταση, π.χ. Έχει τίποτε να φάμε; Έχεις τίποτε να μου πεις;, ii) έχει αρνητική σημασία, όταν η φράση είναι αρνητική, π.χ. Δεν άκουσα τίποτε από όσα είπες. ζ) Κάμποσος, κάμποση, κάμποσο: δηλώνει ένα ποσό αρκετό αλλά όχι καθορισμένο και κλίνεται όπως το ελεύθερος, -η, -ο, π.χ. Είχε κάμποσο κόσμο στην αίθουσα και δυσκολεύτηκα να βρω θέση. η) Κάθε: προσδιορίζει αόριστα πρόσωπα ή πράγματα. Είναι άκλιτο και χρησιμοποιείται ως επίθετο, με ή χωρίς άρθρο, με ονόματα οποιασδήποτε πτώσης, π.χ. (Η) Κάθε πόλη έχει την ιστορία της. θ) Καθένας, καθεμιά/καθεμία, καθένα: δηλώνει κάθε πρόσωπο ή πράγμα ενός συνόλου χωριστά. Κλίνεται όπως το ένας, μια/μία, ένα, π.χ. Ο καθένας έχει τον ρόλο του. ι) Καθετί: σημαίνει άλλοτε οτιδήποτε και άλλοτε τα πάντα. Είναι άκλιτο και συνηθίζεται με ή χωρίς άρθρο στην ονομαστική και την αιτιατική, π.χ. Προσέχω το καθετί που λες. ια) (Ο, η, το) δείνα, (ο, η, το) τάδε: και οι δύο χρησιμοποιούνται συνήθως στον ενικό και για τα τρία γένη, όταν δε θέλουμε να ονομάσουμε πρόσωπα ή πράγματα, π.χ. Ας πούμε ότι έρχεται ο δείνα και σου λέει να πας στο τάδε μέρος, τι θα του πεις; ιβ) Άλλος, άλλη, άλλο: δηλώνει ένα πρόσωπο ή πράγμα που διακρίνεται από κάποιον ή κάτι άλλο. Κλίνεται όπως το ελεύθερος, -η, -ο, π.χ. Έγινε άλλος άνθρωπος. Θα έρθει το άλλο καλοκαίρι.
  14. 14. ΑΝΤΩΝΥΜΙΕΣ ΑΝΤΩΝΥΜΙΕΣ ΑΝΤΩΝΥΜΙΕΣ ΑΝΤΩΝΥΜΙΕΣ Οι λέξεισ που χρησιµοποιούνται αντί για τα ονόµατα (ουσιαστικά ή επίθετα). Οι λέξεισ που χρησιµοποιούνται αντί για τα ονόµατα (ουσιαστικά ή επίθετα). Οι λέξεισ που χρησιµοποιούνται αντί για τα ονόµατα (ουσιαστικά ή επίθετα). Οι λέξεισ που χρησιµοποιούνται αντί για τα ονόµατα (ουσιαστικά ή επίθετα). ΠΡΟΣΩΠΙΚΕΣ ΠΡΟΣΩΠΙΚΕΣ ΠΡΟΣΩΠΙΚΕΣ ΠΡΟΣΩΠΙΚΕΣ Αυτέσ που φανερώνουν τα τρία πρόσωπα του λόγου ∆ΕΙΚΤ ∆ΕΙΚΤ ∆ΕΙΚΤ ∆ΕΙΚΤΙ Ι Ι ΙΚΕΣ ΚΕΣ ΚΕΣ ΚΕΣ Αυτέσ που χρησιµοποιούµε όταν δείχνουµε ΑΟΡ ΑΟΡ ΑΟΡ ΑΟΡΙ Ι Ι ΙΣΤΕΣ ΣΤΕΣ ΣΤΕΣ ΣΤΕΣ Αυτέσ που φανερώνουν αόριστα, χωρίσ να το ονο- µάζουν, ένα πρόσωπο, ζώο ή πράγµα ΟΡΙΣΤΙΚΕΣ ΟΡΙΣΤΙΚΕΣ ΟΡΙΣΤΙΚΕΣ ΟΡΙΣΤΙΚΕΣ Αυτέσ που ξεχωρίζουν ένα πρόσωπο, ζώο ή πράγµα από άλλα του ίδιου είδουσ εγώ, εσύ, αυτόσ αυτόσ, αυτή, αυτό εκείνοσ, εκείνη. εκείνο (ε)τούτοσ, (ε)τούτη, (ε)τούτο τέτοιοσ, τέτοια, τέτοιο τόσοσ, τόση, τόσο ένασ, µία, ένα κανένασ, καµία (καµιά), κανένα καθένασ, καθεµιά, καθένα κάποιοσ, κάποια, κάποιο κάµποσοσ, κάµποση, κάµποσο µερικοί, µερικέσ, µερικά άλλοσ, άλλη, άλλο ο δείνα, η δείνα, το δείνα ο τάδε, η τάδε, το τάδε κάθε, καθετί κάτι, κατιτί τίποτε ο ίδιοσ (-α, -ο) µόνοσ, -η, -ο ΚΤΗΤ ΚΤΗΤ ΚΤΗΤ ΚΤΗΤΙ Ι Ι ΙΚΕΣ ΚΕΣ ΚΕΣ ΚΕΣ Αυτέσ που φανερώνουν σε ποιον ανήκει κάτι ΑΝΑΦΟΡ ΑΝΑΦΟΡ ΑΝΑΦΟΡ ΑΝΑΦΟΡΙ Ι Ι ΙΚΕΣ ΚΕΣ ΚΕΣ ΚΕΣ Αυτέσ µε τισ οποίεσ ολόκληρη πρόταση ανα- φέρεται σε µία λέξη ΑΥΤΟΠ ΑΥΤΟΠ ΑΥΤΟΠ ΑΥΤΟΠΑ Α Α ΑΘΕΙΣ ΘΕΙΣ ΘΕΙΣ ΘΕΙΣ Αυτέσ που φανερώνουν πωσ το ίδιο πρόσωπο ενερ- γεί και δέχεται την ενέργεια ΕΡΩΤΗΜΑΤ ΕΡΩΤΗΜΑΤ ΕΡΩΤΗΜΑΤ ΕΡΩΤΗΜΑΤΙ Ι Ι ΙΚΕΣ ΚΕΣ ΚΕΣ ΚΕΣ Αυτέσ που χρησιµοποιούµε όταν ρωτάµε γεν. αδύνατων τύπων προσωπικήσ αντωνυµίασ (µου, σου, του, µασ, σασ, τουσ…) όταν ακολουθούν ουσιαστικό δικόσ + γεν. αδύνατων τύπων που ο οποίοσ, η οποία, το οποίο όποιοσ, όποια, όποιο όσοσ, όση, όσο ό,τι τον εαυτό µου, τον εαυτό σου, τον εαυτό του τι; ποιοσ; ποια; ποιο; πόσοσ; πόση; πόσο;
  15. 15. 1 ΑΝΤΩΝΥΜΙΕΣ  Κτητικές αντωνυμίες φανερώνουν σε ποιόν ανήκει κάτι . μοσ , ζοσ , ηοσ , ηης , ηοσ , μας , ζας , ηοσς Για ένα κηήηορα : δικός μοσ-δική μοσ-δικό μοσ Για πολλούς κηήηορες : δικός μας-δική μας-δικό μας  Δεικτικές αντωνυμίες Τις χρησιμοποιούμε όταν δείχνουμε ασηός , ασηή , ασηό ηούηος , ηούηη , ηούηο εκείνος , εκείνη , εκείνο ηέηοιος , ηέηοια , ηέηοιο ηόζος , ηόζη , ηόζο  Οριστικές Αντωνυμίες Ορίζουν και ξεχωρίζουν κάτι από άλλα του ίδιου είδους ηο επίθεηο : ίδιος , ίδια , ίδιο ηο επίθεηο : μόνος , μόνη , μόνο + ηη γενική ηων αδύναηων ηύπων ηων προζωπικών ανηωνσμιών μόνος μοσ
  16. 16. 2  Αναφορικές Αντωνυμίες με αυτές μια ολόκληρη πρόταση αναφέρεται σε μια λέξη Το άκλιηο ποσ ο οποίος , η οποία , ηο οποίο όποιος , όποια , όποιο όζος , όζη , όζο  Ερωτηματικές Αντωνυμίες Τις χρησιμοποιούμε όταν ρωτάμε Το άκλιηο ηι ποιος , ποια , ποιο πόζος , πόζη , πόζη  Αόριστες Αντωνυμίες φανερώνουν αόριστα χωρίς να ονομάζουν ένα πρόσωπο ή πράγμα κάθε ένας , μια , ένα καθένας , καθεμιά , καθένα καθεηί κάμποζος κ.α.
  17. 17. Αντωνυμίες Προσωπικές (συνοδεύουν ρήμα) Κτητικές (ακολουθούν μετά από ουσιαστικό) Αυτοπαθείς Ερωτηματικές Αόριστες Οριστικές Δεικτικές Αναφορικές εγώ, εσύ, αυτός δικός μου, δικός σου, δικός του κ.τ.λ ο εαυτός μου, ο εαυτός σου ο εαυτός του κ.τ.λ ποιος, πόσος, τι ένας, κανένας, καθένας, κάτι κατιτί, μερικοί, τίποτε, κάμποσος, τίποτε, κάποιος, κ.τ.λ ίδιος, μόνος αυτός, εκείνος, τούτος, τόσος, τέτοιος ό,τι, που, οποίος, όποιος, όσος
  18. 18. ΑΝΤΩΝΥΜΙΕΣ Αντωνυμίες είναι οι λέξεις που μεταχειριζόμαστε αντί για τα ονόματα, τα ουσιαστικά ή τα επίθετα (αντί-όνομα). Π.χ.: ποιος ήταν εκείνος; Το παιδί αυτό είναι ζωηρό. Οι αντωνυμίες κλίνονται όπως τα επίθετα και τα ουσιαστικά. Ανήκουν δηλαδή στα κλιτά μέρη του λόγου. Τα είδη των αντωνυμιών είναι οκτώ: αόριστες, προσωπικές, ερωτηματικές, δεικτικές, αναφορικές, κτητικές, οριστικές, αυτοπαθείς. Αόριστες αντωνυμίες Αόριστες αντωνυμίες είναι οι αντωνυμίες που τις μεταχειριζόμαστε για ένα πρόσωπο ή πράγμα που δεν το ονομάζουμε, γιατί δεν το ξέρουμε ή γιατί δεν θέλουμε. Π.χ.: Κάποιος χτύπησε την πόρτα. Κανείς δε συμφώνησε. Αόριστες αντωνυμίες: α) ένας, μία, ένα, β) κανένας (κανείς), καμία, κανένα γ) κάποιος, κάποια, κάποιο δ) μερικοί, μερικές, μερικά ε) άλλος, άλλη, άλλο στ) κάτι, κατιτί ζ) τίποτε η)κάμποσος, κάμποση, κάμποσο η) κάθε, καθένας, καθεμιά, καθένα θ)καθετί.
  19. 19. Προσωπικές αντωνυμίες Οι προσωπικές αντωνυμίες φανερώνουν τα τρία πρόσωπα του λόγου (εγώ, εσύ, αυτός-η-ο). Ενικός αριθμός α πρόσωπο β πρόσωπο γ πρόσωπο Ον. εγώ εσύ αυτός αυτή αυτό Γεν. εμένα (μου) εσένα (σου) αυτού (του) αυτής (της) αυτού(του) Αιτ. εμένα (με) εσένα (σε) αυτόν (τον) αυτή (τη) αυτό(το) Κλητ. - - - - - Πληθυντικός Αριθμός Ον. εμείς εσείς αυτοί αυτές αυτά (τα) Γεν. εμάς (μας) εσάς (σας) αυτών (τους) αυτών (τους) αυτών(τους) Αιτ. εμάς (μας) εσάς (σας) αυτούς (τους) αυτές (τις) αυτά (τα) Κλητ. - - - - - Ερωτηματικές αντωνυμίες Τις χρησιμοποιούμε όταν ρωτούμε. α) τι β) ποιος, ποια, ποιο γ) πόσος, πόση, πόσο Δεικτικές αντωνυμίες Τις χρησιμοποιούμε όταν δείχνουμε. α) αυτός, αυτή, αυτό β) τούτος, τούτη, τούτο
  20. 20. γ) εκείνος, εκείνη, εκείνο δ) τέτοιος, τέτοια, τέτοιο ε) τόσος, τόση, τόσο Αναφορικές αντωνυμίες Είναι εκείνες με τις οποίες ολόκληρη η πρόταση αναφέρεται, δηλαδή αποδίδεται σε μία άλλη λέξη. α) που β) ό,τι γ) ο οποίος, η οποία, το οποίο δ) όποιος, όποια, όποιο ε) όσος, όση, όσο Κτητικές αντωνυμίες Φανερώνουν σε ποιον ανήκει κάτι (τον κτήτορα) δικός μου, δικός σου, δικό του. Π.χ.: Ο πατέρας μου και ο φίλος του. Δεικτικές αντωνυμίες. λέγονται οι αντωνυμίες, που τις χρησιμοποιούμε για να δείχνουμε κάτι χωρίς να το ονομάζουμε. Αυτές είναι: 1)Αυτός, αυτή, αυτό. Τις χρησιμοποιούμε για να δείξουμε όσα βρίσκονται κοντά μας. 2)(Ε)τούτος, (ε)τούτη, (ε)τούτο. Τις χρησιμοποιούμε για να δείξουμε όσα βρίσκονται πολύ κοντά μας. 3)Εκείνος, εκείνη, εκείνο. Τις χρησιμοποιούμε για να δείξουμε όσα βρίσκονται μακριά μας. 4)Τέτοιος, τέτοια, τέτοιο. Τις χρησιμοποιούμε για να δείξουμε ποιότητα. 5)Τόσος, τόση, τόσο. Τις χρησιμοποιούμε για να δείξουμε ποσότητα. Οριστικές αντωνυμίες.
  21. 21. Οριστικές λέγονται οι αντωνυμίες που ξεχωρίζουν κάτι από άλλα του ίδιου είδους. Οι αντωνυμίες αυτές είναι: 1. Το επίθετο ίδιος, ίδια, ίδιο, και 2. Το επίθετο μόνος, μόνη, μόνο Αυτοπαθείς αντωνυμίες Φανερώνουν πως το ίδιο πρόσωπο ενεργεί και δέχεται την ενέργεια. Π.χ.: τον εαυτό του. ΑΣΚΗΣΗ Α) Να υπογραμμίσετε τις ερωτηματικές αντωνυμίες στις παρακάτω προτάσεις. Σε ποιόν ανήκει αυτό το στυλό; Από ποιόν το αγόρασες; Πόσα χρήματα το πλήρωσες; Τι έγραψες με αυτό; Πόσο μελάνι έχει μέσα και πόσο καιρό πιστεύεις ότι θα κρατήσει; Σε ποιόν θα το έκανες δώρο αν το δώριζες; Ποια μέρα θα πάμε παρέα να αγοράσω και εγώ ένα; Πόσο μακριά είναι το βιβλιοπωλείο; Β) Να γράψετε τις ερωτήσεις, στις οποίες οι παρακάτω προτάσεις αποτελούν τις απαντήσεις, χρησιμοποιώντας την κατάλληλη αντωνυμία. Ερώτηση Απάντηση Παίζουμε ποδόσφαιρο. Αυτή είναι η μαμά μου. Εκείνη είναι η τάξη μας.
  22. 22. Δέκα κορίτσια χορεύουν. Πολλά παιδιά παίζουν . Αυτός είναι ο φταίχτης. Εγώ θα λύσω την άσκηση. Εμείς το είδαμε το ελάφι. Οι μισοί μαθητές αρρώστησαν. Εμείς διαβάσαμε, κύριε. Εκείνα τα παιδιά θα τραγουδήσουν. 2.917 μέτρα ψηλός, είναι ο Όλυμπος. 3 φορές είναι μεγαλύτερη η θάλασσα από τη στεριά. Αυτοί ήταν οι αγωνιστές του 40. Εγώ, προσπάθησα πάρα πολύ γι αυτό. ΑΣΚΗΣΗ. Να συμπληρώσετε με την κατάλληλη δεικτική αντωνυμία τις παρακάτω προτάσεις το σπίτι είναι δικό μου(δείχνουμε το σπίτι από μακριά). το μολύβι είναι δικό σου(κρατάς το μολύβι). ήταν σε όλη τη ζωή του.(μιλάς για την ποιότητα του ανθρώπου). μεγάλο ήταν το κύμα που σηκώθηκε (δείχνεις) είναι ο δάσκαλός μου(ο δάσκαλος σου είναι λίγο μακριά). είναι το αυτοκίνητό μου(δείχνεις το αυτοκίνητο). είναι η μαμά μου(δείχνεις τη μαμά σου από μακριά). είναι ο καφές σου(δείχνεις τον καφέ στο τραπέζι). ψηλός ήταν ο πλάτανος(δείχνεις το ύψος του πλάτανου).
  23. 23. είναι ο αδερφός μου(δείχνεις τον αδερφό σου). το παιχνίδι που μου αρέσει παντελόνι θα φορέσω σήμερα(κρατάς το παντελόνι σου). βιβλίο θέλω να διαβάσω (βρίσκεται στο τραπέζι μπροστά σου). ΑΣΚΗΣΗ. Να συμπληρώσετε με την κατάλληλη οριστική αντωνυμία τα κενά των παρακάτω προτάσεων: Αρχηγός των Ελλήνων στη μάχη, ήταν ο ………… ο Κολοκοτρώνης. Η Μαρία κατόρθωσε και έλυσε …………της το πρόβλημα. Στα εγκαίνια ήταν παρών ο ………..ίδιος ο πρόεδρος της εταιρίας. Αν θέλεις να κάνεις κάτι ξεκίνα το …………σου. Αυτή τη χάρη μου τη ζήτησε ο ……….. ο αρχηγός. Όλο αυτό το φαγητό το έφαγε ………... του. Καθάρισε όλο το σπίτι ………. της. Αυτό το παιδί κάθεται ………..του. Εκείνος ο άνθρωπος ζει ……… του. Τη συνέντευξη την έδωσε ο ……………ο πρωθυπουργός της χώρας. Εργασία: Υπογραμμίζω τις αντωνυμίες και τις γράφω στη σωστή στήλη. Ποιος θέλει να παίξει ποδόσφαιρο; Θα παίξουμε με το δικό μου παιχνίδι. Μόνο ο εαυτούλης σου σε νοιάζει και τίποτε άλλο. Τι έγινε μ΄ εσάς τους δυο και δε μιλιέστε; Πόσο χρονών είσαι; Ποιος θα με βοηθήσει να λύσω το πρόβλημα; Μερικά πράγματα δε λέγονται.
  24. 24. Δε μου είπες πώς τα περάσατε χθες; Πότισες τον κήπο σου; Κάνει υγιεινή διατροφή γιατί προσέχει που τον αυτό του. Η μαμά είπε στο γιο της να πιει το γάλα του ΟΙ ΑΟΡΙΣΤΕΣ ΑΝΤΩΝΥΜΙΕΣ Αόριστες λέγονται οι αντωνυμίες που φανερώνουν ένα πρόσωπο ή ένα πράγμα αόριστα, αφηρημένα χωρίς να το ορίζουν Αυτές είναι: 1) Ένας, μια, ένα. 2) Καθένας καθεμιά, καθένα. 3) Kάποιος, κάποια, κάποιο. 4) Κανένας, καμιά, κανένα 5) Kάμποσος, κάμποση, κάμποσο. 7) Άλλος, άλλη, άλλο. 8) Κάτι, κατιτί, καθετί. 9) (ο, η, το) δείνα, τάδε. 10) Τίποτα Παράδειγμα: Είδα ένα φίλο σου, άκουσα κάποια είδηση, θέλω να σου πω κάτι, μάζεψα κάμποσα μήλα, κ.λ.π. ΑΣΚΗΣΗ: Να συμπληρώσετε τις παρακάτω προτάσεις βάζοντας την κατάλληλη αόριστη αντωνυμία, από τις αντωνυμίες της παρένθεσης, όπως στο παράδειγμα.(κάποια, κάμποση, κάποιος, κάτι, κανένα, καθένας, καμία κάμποση, άλλος, κάμποσα, κάποιος, κανένας, καθετί, τάδε, τίποτα.) 1. Δεν απαντώ σε κανένα σας. . 2. Ο να δώσει ότι μπορεί.
  25. 25. 3. Ήρθε και μου είπε . 4. Δε θα απαντήσω σε ερώτηση. 5. Δεν βρήκε . 6. Μαζεύει το που θα βρει. 7. Πήρε χρήματα. 8. Δεν ήταν αυτός ήταν ο . 9. Δεν ήρθε όση ώρα περίμενα. 10.Περίμενα ώρα. 11.Να έρθεις ώρα. 12.Μου είπε ότι ήρθε ο . 13.Ήρθε και μου είπε τα νέα. 14.Θα τα πούμε στιγμή. 15.Είχε δύναμη. ΟΙ ΠΡΟΣΩΠΙΚΕΣ ΑΝΤΩΝΥΜΙΕΣ Προσωπικές λέγονται οι αντωνυμίες που μας φανερώνουν τα τρία πρόσωπα του λόγου. Αυτές είναι: Ενικός αριθμός 1ο Πρόσωπο: εγώ (ίδιο και στα τρία γένη). 2ο Πρόσωπο; εσύ (ίδιο και στα τρία γένη). 3ο Πρόσωπο: αυτός, αυτή, αυτό. Πληθυντικός αριθμός
  26. 26. 1ο Πρόσωπο: εμείς (ίδιο και στα τρία γένη). 2ο Πρόσωπο: εσείς (ίδιο και στα τρία γένη). 3ο Πρόσωπο: αυτοί, αυτές, αυτά. ΑΣΚΗΣΗ: Να συμπληρώσετε τις παρακάτω προτάσεις βάζοντας την κατάλληλη προσωπική αντωνυμία, όπως στο παράδειγμα. 1. Το απόγευμα θα διαβάσουμε. 2. Το πρωί πίνω το γάλα μου. 3. Αύριο θα πάμε εκδρομή. 4. Δεν μίλησα .κύριε. , ο φίλος μου μίλησε. 5. το είδαμε αυτό κι όχι . 6. να διαβάσετε τη γραμματική. 7. Θέλω να μου πεις τι έκανες. 8. Αυτό το παιχνίδι που παίζετε , είναι πιο καλό από το παιχνίδι που παίζουν . 9. Δεν χάλασα την κούκλα μαμά. ,η αδερφή μου τη χάλασε. 10. Αύριο θα γράψουμε διαγώνισμα. Μήπως θα γράψετε κι ; 11. είναι ο μπαμπάς μου κι είναι η μαμά μου. 12. Αυτό το έγραψαν οι μαθήτριες. 13. είναι το σχολείο μας, είναι τα θρανία μας, είναι οι καρέκλες μας κι είναι οι δάσκαλοί μας. 14. Το μάθημα μας είναι κι είναι οι ασκήσεις που πρέπει να λύσουμε.
  27. 27. 15. είναι το σπίτι μας, είναι η γιαγιά μου κι είναι ο παππούς μου.
  93. 93. Οριστικές αντωνυμίες Οι οριστικές αντωνυμίες δείχνουν ότι κάτι (πρόσωπο, ζώο ή πράγμα) ξεχωρίζει από άλλα του ίδιου είδους και είναι οι εξής: Το επίθετο ίδιος,-α,-ο μαζί με το οριστικό άρθρο ο, η, το ο ίδιος, η ίδια, το ίδιο. Το επίθετο μόνος, -η, -ο, χωρίς άρθρο, μαζί με τον αδύνατο τύπο της προσωπικής αντωνυμίας μόνος μου, μόνη μου, μόνο του. Π.χ. Καθόμαστε στο ίδιο θρανίο. Λύνω μόνη μου τις ασκήσεις των μαθηματικών. ΠΡΟΣΟΧΗ: Όταν το επίθετο μόνος συνοδεύεται από άρθρο δεν είναι αντωνυμία αλλά επίθετο π.χ. Αυτός είναι ο μόνος που ξέρει. Όταν το επίθετο ίδιος δε συνοδεύεται από άρθρο είναι επίθετο π.χ. Η Ελένη είναι ίδια με τη μαμά της. Άσκηση Υπογράμμισε τις οριστικές αντωνυμίες: Η Μαρία προσπάθησε μόνη της να λύσει τις ασκήσεις, χωρίς βοήθεια. Ζήτησα να έρθει η ίδια στο τηλέφωνο για να της μιλήσω. Κατάφερε μόνη της να κάνει ποδήλατο, χωρίς τις βοηθητικές ρόδες. Αύριο περιμένουμε στην τάξη μας τον ίδιο τον διευθυντή για να του πάρουμε συνέντευξη. Θα μιλήσω στον ίδιο, όταν τον δω. Το πρωί ξυπνάω και φτιάχνω πρωινό μόνος μου. Πήγε να ψωνίσει μόνη της. Ο Δημήτρης παίζει μόνος του. Φοβάμαι να μείνω μόνη μου στο σπίτι. Credits: Γλώσσα Δ’ τάξης 13η ενότητα: «Το σχολείο του κόσμου»
  94. 94. Ο Ι Π Ρ Ο Σ Ω Π Ι Κ Ε Σ Α Ν Τ Ω Ν Υ Μ Ι Ε Σ – Ο Σ Υ Ν Τ Α Κ Τ Ι Κ Ο Σ Τ Ο Υ Σ Ρ Ο Λ Ο Σ Οι δυνατοί τύποι Από συντακτική άποψη οι δυνατοί τύποι χρησιμοποιούνται: • ως υποκείμενο, οπότε προβάλλεται εμφατικά το πρόσωπο. π.χ, Δεν ξέρω για τους υπόλοιπους, αυτός όμως το γνώριζε. Αυτοί ξέρουν καλά ότι εμείς δεν το ξέρουμε. • ως αντικείμενο (άμεσο ή έμμεσο), στο οποίο προσδίδεται έμφαση για να δηλωθεί μια αντίθεση. π.χ. Ο Γιάννης μου πρότεινε ένα άλλο μυθιστόρημα, εγώ όμως διάλεξα αυτό. Έδωσε συνέντευξη μόνο σ’ εμένα. • ως συνοδευτικό πρόθεσης («προθετικό σύνολο»), για λόγους έμφασης. π.χ. Οι αρχαίοι φιλόσοφοι ήταν δάσκαλοι και πηγές έμπνευσης· γύρω από αυτούς σχηματιζόταν ένας κύκλος αφοσιωμένων μαθητών. Με όλους μπορώ να πάω εκδρομή, μ'αυτόν ποτέ! • ως εμφατική παράθεση. π.χ. Εσείς οι δημοσιογράφοι πρέπει να υπηρετείτε το δικαίωμα του λαού στην ενημέρωση και όχι τις σκοπιμότητες των εκδοτών. Οι αδύνατοι τύποι Από συντακτική άποψη οι αδύνατοι τύποι χρησιμοποιούνται: • ως άμεσο αντικείμενο (σε πτώση αιτιατική). π.χ. Την είδα να μπαίνει στη θάλασσα. • ως έμμεσο αντικείμενο (σε πτώση γενική). π.χ. Του προσφέρανε το «χρυσό κλειδί» της πόλης! • ως γενική υποκειμενική ή αντικειμενική. π.χ. Η απόφαση μου είναι οριστική και αμετάκλητη. (Εγώ αποφάσισα) Όλοι ασχολήθηκαν με τη φροντίδα του. (Όλοι φρόντισαν αυτόν ) • ως συμπλήρωμα: -επιθέτου, π.χ. Ήταν καλύτερή μου σε όλα. -αριθμητικού, π.χ. Έμειναν μόνοι οι τρεις τους. -αντωνυμίας, π.χ. Κανένας μας δεν πήγε. -προσδιορισμού, π.χ. Κινήθηκε κατά πάνω του. -επιρρήματος, π.χ. Μη στέκεσαι μπροστά μου. Ιδιαίτερες χρήσεις/ονομασίες α. επαναληπτική αντωνυμία. Αντικαθιστά στη ροή του λόγου όνομα που έχει ήδη αναφερθεί. π.χ. Το ταξίδι ήταν λίγο κουραστικό, αλλά το (δηλ. το ταξίδι) απολαύσαμε. β. προληπτική αντωνυμία. Προαναφέρει όνομα που θα ακολουθήσει, π.χ. Να τος, έρχεται ο Δημήτρης. Διάκριση από το οριστικό άρθρο  Η προσωπική αντωνυμία έχει θέση ουσιαστικού (αντικαθιστά ουσιαστικό) και συνοδεύει ρήματα. Το οριστικό άρθρο {ο, η, το) συνοδεύει ονόματα. π.χ. Είδα το αεροπλάνο να προσγειώνεται, (άρθρο) Το είδα να προσγειώνεται, (αντωνυμία)  Ο αδύνατος τύπος τον του γ' ενικού προσώπου της προσωπικής αντωνυμίας διατηρεί πάντοτε το -ν-  Ο αδύνατος τύπος την του γ' ενικού προσώπου της προσωπικής αντωνυμίας άλλοτε διατηρεί και άλλοτε χάνει το -ν-, συμφωνά με τους κανόνες διατήρησης/απώλειας του τελικού -ν-.  Ο τύπος τον της αιτιατικής ενικού του οριστικού άρθρου (όπως και ο θηλυκός τύπος την) άλλοτε διατηρεί και άλλοτε χάνει το -ν-, σύμφωνα με τους κανόνες διατήρησης/απώλειας του τελικού -ν- π.χ. Τον θαύμασαν όλοι για το θάρρος του. - Έσταξε λίγη μπογιά και τον λέρωσε, (προσωπική αντωνυμία) Την κέρδισε το θέατρο! - Τη χάσαμε απ' την παρέα. – Αυτό έγινε τη μέρα που μου τηλεφώνησες. τον γκρεμό, το δρόμο, τον ποδηλάτη, το λιμενοβραχίονα (άρθρο)
  95. 95. Ο Ι Υ Π Ο Λ Ο Ι Π Ε Σ Α Ν Τ Ω Ν Υ Μ Ι Ε Σ Δεικτικές αντωνυμίες  αυτός, αυτή, αυτό (δηλώνει το χρονικά και τοπικά κοντά)  εκείνος, εκείνη, εκείνο (δηλώνει το χρονικά και τοπικά μακριά)  τέτοιος, τέτοια, τέτοιο (δείχνει την ποιότητα του ουσιαστικού)  τόσος, τόση, τόσο (δείχνει την ποσότητα του ουσιαστικού)  (ε)τούτος, (ε)τούτη, (ε)τούτο (δηλώνει το πολύ κοντά, που μπορούμε να το αγγίξουμε) Κτητικές αντωνυμίες  (α' πρόσωπο) δικός μου / δικός μας, δική μου / δική μας, δικό μου / δικό μας  β' πρόσωπο) δικός σου / δικός σας, δική σου / δική σας, δικό σου / δικό σας  (γ' πρόσωπο) δικός του / δικός τους, δική του / δική τους, δικό του /δικό τους Ως κτητικές αντωνυμίες λειτουργούν και οι αδύνατοι τύποι των προσωπικών αντωνυμιών έπειτα από ουσιαστικό. Οριστικές αντωνυμίες  ο ίδιος, η ίδια, το ίδιο  μόνος, μόνη, μόνο (το επίθετο χωρίς άρθρο και συνοδευόμενο από τη γενική των αδύνατων τύπων της προσωπικής αντωνυμίας) Αυτοπαθείς αντωνυμίες  του εαυτού μου (α' πρόσωπο), του εαυτού σου (β' πρόσωπο), του εαυτού του (γ' πρόσωπο) Ερωτηματικές αντωνυμίες  ποιος, ποια, ποιο  πόσος, πόση, πόσο  τι (άκλιτο) Αόριστες αντωνυμίες  ένας, μία/μια, ένα. Διακρίνεται από το αόριστο άρθρο, αφού εκείνο συνοδεύει πάντα ουσιαστικό, και από το απόλυτο αριθμητικό, αφού εκείνο προσδιορίζει τη διαφορά της μονάδας από τα πολλά.  κανένας, καμία/καμιά, κανένα  κάποιος, κάποια, κάποιο  άλλος, άλλη, άλλο  κάμποσος, κάμποση, κάμποσο  μερικοί, μερικές, μερικά  καθένας, καθεμιά, καθένα  κάτι, κατιτί (άκλιτα)  τίποτε/τίποτα (άκλιτα)  κάθε/καθετί(άκλιτα)  ο (η, το) δείνα - ο (η, το) τάδε (άκλιτα) Αναφορικές αντωνυμίες  ο οποίος, η οποία, το οποίο  όποιος, όποια, όποιο  όσος, όση, όσο  που. Αντικαθιστά το οποίος, οποία, οποίο, όχι όμως όταν αυτό συνοδεύεται από πρόθεση. Δεν μπορεί να αντικατασταθεί από το επίρρημα όπου. Προσοχή να μη συγχέεται με το τονιζόμενο ερωτηματικό πού και τον άτονο σύνδεσμο που.  ό,τι. Προσοχή να μη συγχέεται με τον ειδικό σύνδεσμο ότι.
  96. 96. ΤΑ Ε Ι Δ Η Τ Ω Ν Α Ν Τ Ω Ν Υ Μ Ι Ω Ν Κ Α Ι Ο Σ Υ Ν Τ Α Κ Τ Ι Κ Ο Σ Τ Ο Υ Σ Ρ Ο Λ Ο Σ 1. Να χαρακτηρίσετε τις αντωνυμίες των παρακάτω προτάσεων. α. Εμένα μου φαίνεται ότι εκείνος ο πίνακας έχει κάτι το διαφορετικό. β. Η άλλη που σε κοίταζε ήταν η ίδια που έκανε τόση φασαρία στην αρχή για τη σειρά με την οποία θα διαβαστούν τα ονόματα. γ. Κανένας δε βρέθηκε να τους πει ότι αυτό ήταν που προκαλούσε τα προβλήματα. δ. Ποιος πήρε το δικό μου τετράδιο; ε. Κατάφερε να σηκώσει μόνος του τέτοιο βάρος. στ. Κοίτα αυτό το σπίτι πόσα δέντρα έχει στον κήπο του κοίτα το! ζ. Μερικές φορές σε ξεγελάει ο ήλιος και πιστεύεις ότι θα κάνει μια ζεστή μέρα. η. Τίποτα δεν είναι πιο άσχημο απ' το να μη βοηθήσεις κάποιον, έστω και άγνωστο σου, που έχει ανάγκη από υποστήριξη. θ. Τους έχω δει κάμποσες φορές να συζητούν χαμηλόφωνα. ι. Όσοι είναι λογικοί καταλαβαίνουν ότι δεν μπορείς να κάνεις ό,τι θέλεις σε κάθε περίσταση. ια. Να βάλεις καθεμιά στη θέση της μην αφήνεις να σε εκμεταλλεύονται και οι δυο τους. ιβ. Πόσοι επαγγελματίες του τάδε ή του δείνα κλάδου θα είναι απαραίτητοι σε δέκα χρόνια; ιγ. Οι θεατές ήταν ακριβώς τόσοι όσους υπολόγιζαν. ιδ. Τούτος ο τόπος πρέπει να σταθεί επιτέλους στα πόδια του. ιε. Κοίταξε αυτόν. Δε μοιάζει του αδελφού σου; ιστ. Ο Δημήτρης έλειπε στο τελευταίο μάθημα. Αυτόν δεν εννοούσε ο δάσκαλος; 2. Στις παρακάτω προτάσεις να προσδιορίσετε το είδος και τη συντακτική λειτουργία των αντωνυμιών: α. Μερικοί διαμαρτυρήθηκαν με δυνατές φωνές. β. Τα βρήκα σ' ένα παλιό βιβλιοπωλείο της συνοικίας μου. γ. Ποιοι ήταν εκείνοι; δ. Δε με θυμήθηκε κανείς στη γιορτή μου! ε. Τέτοιοι άνθρωποι δεν αξίζουν τίποτα! στ. Τους είπα να έρθουν, αλλά το αρνήθηκαν. ξ. Η χώρα αυτή με τη στάση της έθεσε εαυτήν εκτός διεθνούς δικαίου. η. Μου έδειξε έναν απλούστερο τρόπο να τις λύνω. θ. Τα λόγια του παρηγορούσαν την ψυχή τους. ι. Με όσα τους έτυχαν πρόσεχαν πλέον καθετί. ια. Οι αδικίες και οι στερήσεις τους έκαναν τέτοιους. ιβ. Κοιτάνε μόνο τον εαυτό τους. ιγ. Η επιλογή του ήταν εμπνευσμένη! ιδ. Χαιρόταν που ο μικρός εαυτός του κατόρθωσε να κάνει κατιτί χρήσιμο στον ίδιο και στην κοινωνία. ιε. Καθετί αποτελεί κάποια στιγμή αντικείμενο κριτικής και αμφισβήτησης. ιστ. Δεν υποσχόμαστε τίποτα!
  97. 97. 4. Στις παρακάτω προτάσεις να προσδιορίσετε το γραμματικό είδος των υπογραμμισμένων λέξεων. α. Του απάντησε ένας από μέσα που δε φαινόταν. β. «Ένα το χελιδόνι κι η Άνοιξη ακριβή...». γ. Ένας κύριος ρωτούσε πού είναι το σπίτι σας. δ. Μία φορά θα στο πω κι αν θέλεις σκέψου το! ε. Ο ένας εκθειάζει την επίδοση του άλλου. στ. Ένα αεροπλάνο πετούσε πολύ χαμηλά. ζ. Ένας χρόνος έμεινε! η. Μία μέρα, λοιπόν, ήρθε και με βρήκε. θ. Πέρασε ένας κι άφησε τα στοιχεία του. ι. Είδα μία, αλλά δεν έδωσα ιδιαίτερη σημασία. 5. Να συμπληρώσετε τα παρακάτω κενά με τον κατάλληλο τύπο: που (αντωνυμία), που (σύνδεσμος / επίρρημα), πού (ερωτηματικό) και να τον χαρακτηρίσετε (στην παρένθεση). α. Τώρα............ (...............) τελειώνει η σχολική χρονιά, φρόντισε εκεί ............ (...............) θα πας διακοπές να μελετάς και λίγο. β. Ήταν τόσο σκοτεινό,............ (............) δεν έβλεπα............ (................) πατάω! γ. Ο τελευταίος καλεσμένος............ (.................. ) ήρθε δεν είχε............ (...................) να καθίσει! δ. Την ημέρα............ (................) ήταν η εκδήλωση ένιωσα άσχημα............ (......................) δεν ήρθες. ε. Δεν ξέρω............ (..................) να απευθυνθώ για να διεκπεραιώσω αυτή την εκκρεμότητα.................. (..................) χρονίζει. στ. ............. (..............) πάτε; Δε θα πάμε εκεί............ (...............) λέγαμε; ζ. .............(...........) καιρός για παιχνίδι! Έχουν πέσει τόσο πολλά, ............ (.............) δεν παίρνω ανάσα! η. Ο θόρυβος ............ (................) έκανε αυτή η συσκευή ήταν τόσο ενοχλητικός, ............ (......................) απο- φάσισα να την πετάξω, και θέλω να μου πεις αν ξέρεις............ (..............) μπορώ να βρω μια αθόρυβη! 3. Στις παρακάτω προτάσεις να εντοπίσετε την επαναληπτική και την προληπτική χρήση της προσωπικής αντωνυμίας. Προτάσεις Επαναληπτική αντωνυμία Προληπτική αντωνυμία α. Πού το άφησες το CD που σου έφερα; β. Τους φίλους της τους γνώρισα πρόσφατα. γ. Ποιος σου τα είπε εσένα; δ. Την παράσταση θα την επαναλάβουν αύριο. ε. Να τος αυτός που σου έλεγα. στ. Το φαντάζεσαι πόσο όμορφη θα ήταν η ζωή μας χωρίς πολέμους, πείνα και εκμετάλλευση; ζ. Αν τον συναντήσεις τον ΄Αλκη να του θυμίσεις ότι με ξέχασε! η. Τις μέχρι τώρα επαφές τις αντιμετώπισες κάπως επι πόλαια.
  98. 98. ΟΝΟΜΑ ΒΑΘΜΟΣ ΕΠΙΔΟΣΗΣ 1. Οι αντωνυμίες είναι οχτώ ειδών: π……………………... κ……………………. α………………… ο………………….. δ……………………… α……………………. ε…………………. α………………….. 2. Να αναφέρεις για κάθε είδος, μία αντωνυμία: α……………………... β…………………….. γ………………….. δ………………….. ε………………………στ……………………. ζ………………….. η…………………… 2. Να συμπληρώσεις τα κενά και στη συνέχεια να αναγνωρίσεις το είδος της αντωνυμίας: α) Φεύγεις κι ………..; β) Ναι, φεύγω κι………………. γ) Δεν αναγνώριζα τον…………………μου. δ) Ήταν εγωιστές. Κοίταζαν μόνο τους………………….τους. ε) Το πρόβλημα το έλυσε……………..του, χωρίς να τη βοηθήσει κανένας. στ) Τελευταία ήρθε και…………………ο Ξέρξης για να τους δώσει θάρρος. ζ) Πρέπει να έχουμε στο νου μας ότι το μέρος…………………είναι επικίνδυνο. η) Ο πατέρας μου……………….Χριστούγεννα μου παίρνει δώρο. θ) Ήταν…………………..το πλήθος, ώστε δεν μπορούσαμε να περάσουμε. ι)……………………….σου τα είπε αυτά; Τον ξέρω; ια) ………………….επιπολαιότητες είναι αυτές; ιβ) ………………….παιδί είναι; Ποιοι είναι οι γονείς του; ιγ) Είναι…………………..μέσα; ιδ) Μην ακούς τι σου λέει ο……………..και ο…………………….
  99. 99. α…………………… β…………………….. γ…………………… δ…………………… ε…………………… στ…………………….. ζ…………………… η…………………… θ…………………… ι……………………… ια………………….. ιβ…………………... ιγ…………………… ιδ…………………….. 3. Να εντοπίσεις τις αναφορικές αντωνυμίες του κειμένου: Οι άνθρωποι που είναι συγκεντρωμένοι σ’ αυτά τα στενά θα πολεμήσουν με πολύ πείσμα και δε θα λογαριάσουν τη δύναμή σου, όση κι αν είναι. Όποιος κι αν είσαι, ό,τι και να κάνεις, δε θα σε φοβηθούν ούτε θα σε αναγνωρίσουν για αφέντη τους. α) …………………………………… β) …………………………………… γ) ……………………………………. δ) ……………………………………. 4. Παρατηρώ τις προτάσεις και αναγνωρίζω το είδος της αντωνυμίας: α) Τον είδα = β) Τις χαιρέτησα = γ) Τα έλυσα = δ) Το μελέτησα καλά = 5. Να υπογραμμίσεις τις κτητικές και τις προσωπικές αντωνυμίες των προτάσεων: α) Στερνή μου γνώση να σε είχα πρώτα. β) Τους είχαμε απωθήσει στο δικό τους έδαφος. γ) Μας χάρισε ολόκληρη την περιουσία του. δ) Όταν κοιμάται ο γιόκας μου, ψωμί δα μας μαγειρεύει.
  100. 100. α ν τ ω ν υ μ ί ε ς Κ Τ Η Τ Ι Κ Έ Σ Α Υ Τ Ο Π Α Θ Ε Ι Σ Δ*ν της apio*i ο *αιτΗ τηί.
  101. 101. μου - σου - του Τα γονίδια μας ϊέρετε ότι... Τα χαρακτηριστικά μας τα κληρονομούμε1 από τα γονίδια2 των γονιών μας, τα οποία τα βρίσκουμε ανά ζεύγη3 . Στην περίπτωση του χρώματος των ματιών, η μητέρα μας έχει ένα ζεύγος γονιδίων με καστανό χρώμα ΑΑ. Ο πατέρας μας έχει ένα ζεύγος για γαλανό χρώμα αα. Κατά τη διάρκεια της γονιμοποίησης4 παίρνουμε από τον κάθε γονέα μόνο ένα γονίδιο από το κάθε ζεύγος. Δηλαδή, παίρνουμε από τη μητέρα μας ένα γονίδιο Α (καστανό χρώμα) κι ένα γονίδιο α (γαλανό χρώμα) από τον πατέρα μας. Εμείς θα έχουμε ένα γονίδιο Αα. Επειδή όμως το καστανό χρώμα είναι επικρατέστερο5 έναντι του γαλάζιου, τα μάτια μας θα είναι καστανά. 1. Η a6cppn μου civai ίδια μc μένα! ΜΑΣ ή ΣΑΣ; - Μαμά, εμείς γιατί είμαστε δίδυμες; - Γιατί κι η γιαγιά ήταν δίδυμη. - Η γιαγιά ; Ποια γιαγιά; - Η μητέρα του μπαμπά - Ααα, η γιαγιά , η Λία! Θυμάμαι που μας έδειχνε φωτογραφίες και μιλούσε συνέχεια... 2. Το σχολοο μου Τι λείπει; Συμπλήρωσε. • Μαρία, πάρε την μπλούζα ζ?.ί.... και φόρεσε τη! 1. Πέτρο, άνοιξε τα βιβλία και γράψε. 2. Πέτρο, Μαρία! Πάρτε τις τσάντες και φύγετε από εδώ. 3. Παιδιά, φύγετε από την αυλή 4. Κυρία, ξεχάσατε την τσάντα 5. Κύριε καθηγητά, αυτά είναι τα γυαλιά 1. κληρονομώ: παίρνω από τους γονείς μου την περιουσία τους αφού πεθάνουν/παίρνω από τους γονείς, παππούδες/προπαππούδες διάφορα χαρακτηριστικά. 2. το γονί8ιο: τα γονίδια μεταφέρουν διάφορα χαρακτηριστικά (το χρώμα των ματιών, το χρώμα των μαλλιών) από τους γονείς στα παιδιά. 3. το ζεύγος: δύο ζώα, δύο πράγματα, δύο άνθρωποι. 4. η γονιμοποίηση: η ένωση δύο κυττάρων διαφορετικών φύλων (π.χ. του άντρα και της γυναίκας) και η δημι­ ουργία ενός νέου οργανισμού. 5. επικρατέστερο: το πιο δυνατό. Κτητικες-Αυτοπαδείς Αντωνυμίες Γ
  102. 102. Η Μαρία βλέπει το φίλο της. Ο Πέτρος βλέπει τη φίλη του. 3. Μίληοχ γι’ αυτούς. Συμπλήρωσε με: ΤΟΥ, ΤΗΣ ή ΤΟΥΣ. ο Πέτρος η Μαρία ο Πέτρος και η Μαρία Ο Πέτρος, η Μαρία και η Ειρήνη με τους γονείς τους στο πάρκο. το σπίτι το ΟΓΛΧΛ του το σητ της ο πατέρας ο Πέτρος η Μαρία ο Πέτρος και η Μαρία η μητέρα οι γονείς 4. Μ’ αρέσουν οι φωτογράφος. Τι λένε τα παιδιά; Συμπλήρωσε. Πέτρος: Ποια είναι αυτή; Μαρία: Αυτή είναι η ξαδέλφη μου και η οικογένεια Η15.... Ο πατέρας , μητέρα και αδελφός ξαδέλφια έχουν ένα γατάκι γατάκι είναι πολύ καθαρό. Καθαρί­ ζει πρόσωπο , αυτάκι με πόδια Πέτρος: Και αυτός εδώ; Μαρία: Αυτός είναι ο ξάδελφος μου, ο Κώ­ στας, και η οικογένεια , πατέρας , μητέρα και αδελφός , ο Αρης. Αυ­ τό είναι το δωμάτιο του Αρη και του Κώστα, βιβλιοθήκη , βιβλία , γραφείο ΊΚτητικες-Αυτοπαδείς Αντωνυμίες
  103. 103. 5. Ποιανού civai η γάτα; 1. η γκοφρέτα: γλύκισμα. Ο δικός μου, δικήί-ιά μου, δικό μου Για navrct Ναι, feel Όταν ηαντρ^τοδ^, St* 9α wnapxowv 6 μου feai iifeA oow. ©afrfvai5λα ^.fca μας. 'Ολοζ ο (^σριος 9α dva ες μαζ. Κα. ο ονρανΌς Afcfc μας. Κα. ra oLua μας. Κα. δλ^ς ο. TvpiiirrW fca- δλ^ ο. vboL·^ Το, ouov 9α ΛΛΙΙ S*U μας. fc. σι ο / Μ ί λ α μου V fc. δλλο. Κτητικες-Αυτοπαδείς Αντωνυμίες Γ
  104. 104. 1. παιδεύω: κουράζω, ταλαιπωρώ.
  105. 105. Α ο δικός μου, σου, του, μας, σας, τους οι δικοί μου, σου, του, μας, σας, τους φ η δική/-ιά μου, σου, του, μας, σας, τους οι δικές μου, σου, του, μας, σας, τους w το δικό μου, σου, του, μας, σας, τους τα δικά μου, σου, του, μας, σας, τους 6. Π€ς το αλλιώς. • Αυτός είναι ο αδελφός μου. Αυτός είναι ο δικός μου αδελφός. 2. Αυτά είναι τα βιβλία σας. 3. Αυτό είναι το καπέλο σου. 4. Αυτή είναι η τσάντα της. 6. Αυτός είναι ο σάκος μου. 7. Αυτό είναι το φόρεμα μου. 7. Ποιανού civai; Φτιάξε φράσεις όπως στο παράδειγμα. • ο σκύλος; (αυτή) Δικός ΐης. 1. τα ζωάκια; (αυτός) 2. η βιβλιοθήκη; (αυτές) 3. το σπίτι; (αυτή) 4. ο χάρακας; (αυτά) 5. η λουρίδα; (αυτή) 6. ο σκύλος; (αυτός κι αυτή) 8. Διάλογοι! Κάντε διάλογους όπως στο παράδειγμα. • εσύ/το βιβλίο - Airco είναι το βιβλίο σου; 1. Πέτρος/ο σκύλος 2. Μαρία/βιβλία 3. Αννα, Έλενα/σπίτι 4. αυτός/ο αδελφός Ναι, δικό μου είναι. Κτητικες-Αυτοπαδείς Αντωνυμίες Γ
  106. 106. 9. Τα 6 ι κ ά μου... 6 ι κ ά μου Συμπλήρωσε με: ΔΙΚΟΣ, ΔΙΚΗ/-ΙΑ, ΔΙΚΟ ΜΟΥ, ΣΟΥ, ΤΟΥ... • Ο Γιάννης θέλει „...9..Ι~?....1ί9„..... παιχνίδια. Λεν του αρέσουν τα παιχνίδια του αδελφού του. 1. Τώρα η μητέρα θέλει αυτοκίνητο. Δουλεύει μακριά. 2. Το αδελφάκι μου τα θέλει όλα 3. Ο Γιάννης άρχισε δουλειά. Θέλει να έχει λεφτά. 4. Η Ιόλη θέλει ποδήλατο. 10. Το 6ικό μας λ€οφορ€ίο Συμπλήρωσε τα κενά με την αντωνυμία ΔΙΚΟΣ, ΔΙΚΗ/-ΙΑ, ΔΙΚΟ ΜΟΥ. ...Ήμασταν στο καφενείο και παίζαμε «το λεωφορείο». Ο Ντόντος, όμως, όπως έκανε πάντοτε, μας χάλασε 1 το παι­ χνίδι. Άρχισε να γκρινιάζει 2 και να λέει πως ήθελε κι αυτός να κάνει το σοφέρ και δεν είναι δί­ καιο να είναι όλο ο Βαγγελάκης κι εκείνος του έλεγε πως να κάνουν λεωφορείο κι αν ή­ θελε να γίνει σοφέρ να πάει σε άλλο καφενείο και πως τούτο είναι και οι καρέκλες είναι και οι επιβάτες 3 είναι και ο εισπράκτορας 4 είναι και τα εισιτήρια είναι και όλα είναι και τα δέντρα και τα τραπέζια και τα παγκάκια της πλατείας. Τότε ο Ντό­ ντος, επειδή δεν υπήρχαν άλλες καρέκλες, άρχισε να παίρνει τις και έτσι έγινε μεγαλύτερη φασαρία 5 : - Δε θα πάρεις καμιά! Εμείς τις πιάσαμε πρώτοι! - Και τι; είναι; - Ναι, είναι. Εμείς ξέρουμε τον κυρ Χαράλαμπο. Και να που έφτασε ο κυρ Χαράλαμπος, ο καφετζής, με το δίσκο στο χέρι και τώρα να δεις καρέκλες και τιμόνια... Άκης Ντελόπουλος, «Ο Άκης και οι άλλοι» Ί 1. χαλάω το παιχνί8ι: πειράζω τους άλλους όταν παίζουν. 2. γκρινιάζω: μουρμουρίζω, παραπονιέμαι. 3. ο επιβάτης: ταξιδεύει με λεωφορείο, τρένο, πλοίο. 4. ο εισπράκτορας: παίρνει τα χρήματα από τους επιβάτες στο λεωφορείο. 5. η φασαρία: θόρυβος, σαματάς. Κτητικες-Αυτοπαδείς Αντωνυμίες
  107. 107. εαυτός μου Μόνο τον cauTO σου oiccpTCoai; Ειρήνη: Μαρία, μόνο για τον εαυτό σου ενδιαφέρεσαι 1 . Μαρία: Γιατί; Τι κάνω για τον εαυτό μου; Ειρήνη: Να, το δωμάτιο μας. Είναι και για τις δυο μας. Εσύ, όμως, πιάνεις όλο το χώρο. Τα δύο γραφεία είναι γεμάτα με τα δικά σου βιβλία. Τα ρούχα σου βρίσκονται παντού. Μου ζητάς τα ρούχα μου, σου τα δίνω. Αλλά εσύ τα δικά σου δε μου τα δανείζεις 2 ποτέ. Ενδιαφέρεσαι μόνο για τον εαυτό σου και για κανέναν άλλον. Όλο για τον εαυτό σου μιλάς. Εγώ, εγώ, εγώ! Μαρία: Μη λες βλακείες 3 . Ειρήνη: Όχι, δε λέω βλακείες. Είσαι μια εγωίστρια που σκέφτεται μόνο τον εαυτό της. Μαρία: Κι εσύ δε φροντίζεις τον εαυτό σου; Δεν κάθεσαι με τις ώρες μπροστά στον καθρέφτη; Ειρήνη: Δεν είναι κακό να περιποιείται 4 κανείς τον εαυτό του. Εγώ, όμως, δε σκέφτομαι μόνο τον εαυτό μου, σκέφτομαι κι εσένα. 11. Τι naci μc τι; Αντιστοίχισε. 1. Με απασχολεί 2. Σε απασχολεί 3. Τον απασχολεί 4. Την απασχολεί 5. Μας απασχολεί 6. Σας απασχολεί Ύ. Τους/τις απασχολεί 1. Εγώ φροντίζω 2. Εσύ φροντίζεις 3. Αυτός φροντίζει 4. Αυτή φροντίζει 5. Εμείς φροντίζουμε 6. Εσείς φροντίζετε Ύ. Αυτοί/αυτές φροντίζουν k o εαυτός τον εαυτό μου του μας σου τους σας της μου τους της του σας σου μας 1. ενδιαφέρομαι: φροντίζω, προσέχω. 2. δανείζω (λεφτά, βιβλία): δίνω, αλλά 8α τα πάρω πίσω. 3. η βλακεία: κάτι που δεν έχει νόημα, ανοησία. 4. περιποιούμαι: φροντίζω κάποιον ή κάτι. Κτητικες-Αυτοπαδείς Αντωνυμίες Γ

×