2019 Новинки дитячих книжок Чернігівщини
Євдокія Тютюнник “Іменини цибулини”
Нагороди і вдячність автору
Автор: Євдокія Тютюнник Читає: Надія Дерев’янко «Кашик»
Людмила Шутько
Як птахи пастуха князем зробили
Тетяна Пакалюк “Самі вдома”
Захоплююча розповідь про пригоди з дітьми, які залишились самі вдома без батьків. А якщо ще й в них приймає участь і Домов...
Тетяна Винник “Кришталевий птах”
Він дуже спостережливий і кмітливий Пес. Живе на вулиці і мріє мати ім’я, як усі домашні пси. Не боїться пригод і вміє тер...
До нових зустрічей!
Огляд новинок дитячої літератури Чернігівщини. Представлені книги авторів : Євдокія Тютюнник, Людмила Шутько, Тетяна Пакалюк, Тетяна Винник

Новинки дитячих книжок Чернігівщини - 2019

  1. 1. 2019 Новинки дитячих книжок Чернігівщини
  2. 2. Євдокія Тютюнник “Іменини цибулини”
  3. 3. Нагороди і вдячність автору
  4. 4. Автор: Євдокія Тютюнник Читає: Надія Дерев’янко «Кашик»
  5. 5. Людмила Шутько
  6. 6. Як птахи пастуха князем зробили
  7. 7. Тетяна Пакалюк “Самі вдома”
  8. 8. Захоплююча розповідь про пригоди з дітьми, які залишились самі вдома без батьків. А якщо ще й в них приймає участь і Домовичок, то ці пригоди стають фантастичними, веселими і надзвичайно цікавими. Головне, в книзі можна багато чого навчитися – як треба або не треба поводитись, та й добре насміятися.
  9. 9. Тетяна Винник “Кришталевий птах”
  10. 10. Він дуже спостережливий і кмітливий Пес. Живе на вулиці і мріє мати ім’я, як усі домашні пси. Не боїться пригод і вміє терпіти. Він — просто Пес, який любить людей і допомагає їм. Тому й назвали його Добриком.
  11. 11. До нових зустрічей!

