[EXCLUSIVE]Terraform: Up and Running: Writing Infrastructure as Code

With this practical book, you ll learn how to get you up and running with Terraform, an open source tool that allows you to define infrastructure for a variety of cloud providers including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, DigitalOcean, and others using a simple, declarative programming language. Author Yevgeniy (Jim) Brikman introduces you to Terraform syntax, and shows you how to deploy and manage infrastructure with just a few CLI commands.You ll also learn:Why every company needs to use infrastructure-as-codeWhy Terraform is preferable to Chef, Puppet, Ansible, SaltStack, and CloudFormationHow you can manage Terraform stateHow to create reusable infrastructure with Terraform modulesTerraform tips & tricks: loops, if-statements, and pitfallsHow to use Terraform as a team

