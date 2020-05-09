Successfully reported this slideshow.
DR. MAHENDRA KUMAR SHARMA ASST. PROF. (SOCIOLOGY) Shri Shankaracharya Mahavidyalaya, Junwani, Bhilai. (C.G.)
• tc dqN O;fDr viuh ,d ;k vf/kd vko';drkvksa dks iwjk djus ds fy, lg;ksx ds vk/kkj ij fdlh laxBu dk fuekZ.k djrs gS rc blh...
Definition Of Association • eSdkboj ,oa ist ds vuqlkj & ^^lfefr O;fDr;ksa dk dksbZ Hkh og lewg gS tks fdlh fo'ks"k mÌs'; ;...
Characteristics Of Association • lfefr O;fDr;ksa dk laxBu gS (Organization of individuals) • fuf'pr mÌs'; (stated goals) •...
Sociological Importance Of Association • vko';drkvksa dh iwfrZ dk lk/ku (Means of meeting needs) • O;fDrRo ds fodkl dk vk/...
Conclusion • lfefr O;fDr;ksa dk ,d laxBukRed lewg gS tks fdlh fo'ks"k mÌs';ksa dks iwjk djus ds fy, tkucw>dj cuk;k tkrk gS...
• Agrawal G.K. : Sociology, S.B.P.D. Publishing House agra2001. • Singh Gopi Raman Prasad : Principles of Sociology, Agraw...
BA Part 1, Association
BA Part 1, Association

Sociology, Paper 1, Unit 1, Definition of Association, Characteristics of Association, Sociological Importance of Association,

BA Part 1, Association

  2. 2. • tc dqN O;fDr viuh ,d ;k vf/kd vko';drkvksa dks iwjk djus ds fy, lg;ksx ds vk/kkj ij fdlh laxBu dk fuekZ.k djrs gS rc blh laxBu dks lfefr dgrs gSA • Lkfefr;ka gekjh vko';drkvksa dks iwjk djus dk egRoiw.kZ lk/ku gSA • tc leku fgr okys dqN O;fDr vius mÌs';ksa dks izkIr djus ds fy, lg;ksx ds }kjk fdlh laxBu dk fuekZ.k djrs gS] rc O;fDr;ksa ds blh laxBu dks ge lfefr dgrs gSA
  3. 3. Definition Of Association • eSdkboj ,oa ist ds vuqlkj & ^^lfefr O;fDr;ksa dk dksbZ Hkh og lewg gS tks fdlh fo'ks"k mÌs'; ;k mÌs';ksa dks izkIr djus ds fy, laxfBr gksrs gSA^^ • An Association is a group organized for the pursuit of an interest or group of interests in common" - Maclver and Page • cksxkMZl ds vuqlkj & ^^fdlh fo'ks"k mÌs'; dks izkIr djus ds fy, fey&tqydj dk;Z djus okys O;fDr;ksa ds lewg dks lfefr dgk tkrk gSA^^ • fxUlcxZ ds vuqlkj & ^^ fdUgh fuf'pr mÌs';ksa dks iwjk djus ds fy, tc dqN O;fDr; ds lg;ksx ds vk/kkj ij ,d laxBu dh LFkkiuk djrs gS rc blh laxBu dks ge lfefr dgrs gSA^^ • "An Association is a group of social being related to one - another by the fact that they possess or have instituted in common an organization with a view to securing a specific ends" - M. Ginsberg
  4. 4. Characteristics Of Association • lfefr O;fDr;ksa dk laxBu gS (Organization of individuals) • fuf'pr mÌs'; (stated goals) • fopkjiwoZd LFkkiuk (Thoughtful establishment) • ,sfPNd lnL;rk (Optional membership) • ,d vkSipkfjd laxBu (A formal organization) • Lkqfuf'pr fu;e (Sure rule) • Lkfefr ,d lk/ku gS (The committee is a tool) • lg;ksx dh iz/kkurk (Primacy of cooperation) • vLFkk;h LoHkko (Temporary nature)
  5. 5. Sociological Importance Of Association • vko';drkvksa dh iwfrZ dk lk/ku (Means of meeting needs) • O;fDrRo ds fodkl dk vk/kkj (Basis of Personality development) • ikjLifjd lg;ksx (Mutual support) • Tkuer dk fuekZ.k (Poll creation) • vf/kdkjksa dh j{kk (Protect rights) • Lkekthdj.k dk izeq[k lk/ku (Major means of socialization)
  6. 6. Conclusion • lfefr O;fDr;ksa dk ,d laxBukRed lewg gS tks fdlh fo'ks"k mÌs';ksa dks iwjk djus ds fy, tkucw>dj cuk;k tkrk gSA • O;fDr ,d gh le; esa ,d ls vf/kd lfefr ds lnL; cu ldrs gSA • lfefr esa O;fDr;ksa dh lnL;rk ,sfPNd gkssrh gSA O;fDr pkgs rks lfefr dh lnL;rk dHkh Hkh NksM+ ldrk gSA • mÌs';ksa dh iwfrZ gksus ij lfefr dks Hkax fd;k tk ldrk gSA • lfefr dj ewy mÌs'; feytqydj ,d nwljs dh ;k lekt dh fofHkUu vko';drkvksa dks iwjk djuk gSA ftlesa ge dh Hkkouk ,oa lkeqnkf;d Hkkouk fo|eku gksrs gSA
  7. 7. • Agrawal G.K. : Sociology, S.B.P.D. Publishing House agra2001. • Singh Gopi Raman Prasad : Principles of Sociology, Agrawal Publications, Agra. • Bierstadt, Robert: The Social Order, Mc Graw Hill Book Co. New York, 1957.

