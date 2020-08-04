Iot how it works

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Intelligent interactivity between human and things to exchange information & knowledge for new value creation. Almost ever...
Interconnectivity: The interconnectivity feature is illustrated by the connection among everything including any virtual o...
IoT with Artificial Intelligence IoT has a core relationship with Artificial intelligence. IoT is about connecting machine...
The synergy between the IoT & AI greatly enhancing the capabilities of each entity AI functions best with vast amounts of ...
Features of IoT Applications Applications Applications Business intelligence/Analytics Application Program Interfaces Plat...
IoT - Basic Requirements •Connectivity: A wide variety of wired and wireless standards as well as business entities are us...
Geographic Coverage of Wireless Access PROXIMITY NETWORKS WIRELESS PERSONAL AREA NETWORKS(WPAN) WIRELESS LOCAL AREA NETWOR...
Functional View of IoT Technologies Sensing and/or Smart Devices Connectivity Nodes Layers of Embedded Processing Nodes Co...
Edge Product BAN PAN Wired/ Wireless LAN Hierarchical Gateways Remote Cloud based Processing Application/ Action Insights/...
Smart Home Smart Office Smart Retail Smart City Smart Agriculture Smart Energy & Fuel Smart Transportation Smart Military ...
Service Domain Services Smart Home Entertainment, Internet Access Smart Office Secure file exchange, Internet Access, VPN,...
Application Compatibility of Technologies Key IoT Verticals LPWAN CELLULAR MESH BLE Wi-Fi Internet of Things Smart Meterin...
Classification of IoT connectivity options 1. Short-Range, High Data rate protocols (SRHD) 2. Short-Range, Low Data rate p...
The attributes of different wireless and LPWAN(Low Power WAN) technologies The range capabilities of (Long Range WAN) show...
IoT Challenges ● Mobility ● Reliability ● Scalability ● Management ● Availability ● Interoperability ● Security and Privacy
Unlocking the Massive Potential of IoT Improved Performance Create Innovative Services New Revenue Stream Reduced Cost
Towards 5G Technology……
Towards 5G Technology……
More Connected Devices than People Connected Devices per Person Connected Devices World Population More connected devices ...
A New Style of IT Emerging!... Every 60 seconds 217 new mobile web users 98,000 + tweets 695,000 status updates 11 million...
Exposed Growth in the number of connected devices 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019...
IoT Integrated View (Mapping the device integration aspects) DEVICES Apps & services Master data management Cloud based vi...
Data Flow of IoT IoT Applications Cloud/Server Gateway Capabilities IoT Devices (Sensing and Actuating Devices) Communicat...
Functional View of IoT Technologies Sensors Connectivity and Network Gateway and Network Management Service Application Se...
IoT Architecture Gateway Gateway Sensors actuators and Smart Devices Sensors actuators and Smart Devices Cloud gateway Sen...
IoT Architecture reference model CENTER EDGE: Sensors, Devices, Machines Intelligent Edge nodes of all types 7. Collaborat...
IoT Architecture
IoT vs M2M M2M is about direct communication between machine It supports cloud communication Devices necessarily rely on i...
IoT vs M2M IOT is about sensors automation and internet platform It supports point to point communication Devices need not...
Analogy of Human body with Cognitive IoT HUMAN BODY COGNITIVE IOTBrain Nervous System Nerve cells & Muscles Models & Analy...
Smart Systems and the Internet of Things are driven by a combination of 1. Sensors 2. Connectivity 3.People & Processes Pr...
Sensors and Actuators
Connectivity
People and Processes
IoT - Diverse Applications Lightbulbs Security per Feeding Irrigation Controller Smoke Alarm Refrigerator Infotainment Ene...
Compound Applications Things get interested when these connected devices and services start creating COMPOUND APPLICATIONS...
IoT - Protocols 1. Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) 2. Message Queue Telemetry Transport protocol (MQTT) 3. Advance...
Constrained Application Protocol chineM2M REST Internet CoAP Environment CoAP Server CoAP Clients REST CoAP Proxy CoAP Com...
Message Queue Telemetry Transport Protocol Subscribe Subscribe Subscribe Publish Publish Publish Topics Publishers Broker ...
Advanced Message Queuing Protocol Its for business messaging Supports point to point and publish subscribe, routing/queuin...
Data Distribution Service Protocol  Its a middleware for D2D or M2M  Publish subscribe model  Provides QoS and configur...
Blue tooth LoRa WAN Zigbee Z Wave Wi-Fi Cellular NFC IoT Technologies and Protocols
IoT – Wi-Fi Connectivity Wide existing Infrastructure High Data rate High Power consuming Fast data transfer IEEE802.11 st...
Cellular Connectivity Any IoT application that requires operation over longer distances can take advantage of GSM/3G/4G ce...
IoT Technology - NFC NFC enables simple and safe communications between electronic devices, and specifically for smart pho...
IoT Technology - LoRaWAN LoRaWAN is one of popular IoT Technology, targets wide-area network (WAN) applications. The LoRaW...
Why LoRa WAN? 10 years Ultra-low power nodes with battery lifetime up to 10 years 10 + miles Long range communication at d...
IoT Technology – Z WAVE Z-Wave is a low-power RF communications IoT technology that primarily design for home automation f...
IoT Technology - ZIGBEE ZigBee is majorly used in industrial settings It offers low-power operation, high security, robust...
Bluetooth Low Energy An important short-range IoT communications Protocols / Technology and Very important role in computi...
IoT Applications and Use cases Smart farming Supply Chain Smart Retail Connected Health Connected Car Industrial Internet ...
Smart Homes The most important and efficient application that stands out every time in IoT systems is Smart Home ranking a...
The number of people searching for smart homes increases every month with about 60,000 people and increasing The estimated...
Smart Homes
Smart Homes
Wearable  Just like smart homes, wearables remain a hot topic too among potential IoT applications.  Every year, consume...
Wearable – Smart Watch
The smart city is a very big innovation and spans a wide variety of use cases, from water distribution to traffic manageme...
Smart City IoT Platform Edge to Cloud Solution Use case: Air Quality Scalable to Other Sectors Energy Transportation ...
Smart City Transport Governance & Citizen Health care Infra structure Education Security Buildings Energy
Smart City THE RELEVANCE OF SMART APPLICATIONS FOR DIFFERENT CITY SIZES IoT Smart City Application Large Smart Cities Mid ...
Smart City
Smart City
Smart Grid A smart grid basically promises to extract information on the behaviors of consumers and electricity suppliers ...
Smart Grid The Smart Grid is part of an IoT framework, which can be used to remotely monitor and manage everything from li...
Industrial IoT
Industrial IoT The Industrial Internet is an Internet of Things, machines, computers, and people enabling intelligent indu...
Industrial IoT - Advantages Improved accuracy Product and process optimization Predictive maintenance and analysis Higher ...
Industrial IoT - Applications Industrial Automation Smart Robotics Predictive Maintenance Integration of Smart Tools Smart...
Connected car technology is a vast and an extensive network of multiple sensors, antennas, embedded software, and technolo...
IoT - Connected Car
IoT - Connected Car
IoT - Connected Car
IoT - Connected Car Bluetooth WAN 3G/GPRS
IoT - Connected Car
IoT - Connected Car Asset Tracking Cargo Environmental Fuel Level & Efficiency Geo Location Vehicle speed drive and idle t...
IoT - Connected Health
IoT - Connected Health
Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) The internet of medical things (IoMT) is playing a substantial role in improving the hea...
COLLECT SHARE LEARN Reducing Emergency Room Wait Times  Remote Healthcare and Monitoring  Enhanced Drug Management Tra...
Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Wisdom Understanding Knowledge Information Data If more Data is created, people can obta...
Smart Retail
Smart Retail
Smart Supply Chain
Block Chain based IoT Smart Contract secured by Blockchain Distributed Ledger Digitized Supply Chain enabled by Blockchain...
Smart Industry
Smart Agriculture
Smart Agriculture IoT based Smart Farming improves the entire Agriculture system by monitoring the field in real-time. Wit...
Smart Agriculture Smart Farming is a hi-tech and effective system of doing agriculture and growing food in a sustainable w...
Smart Agriculture
Smart Agriculture
Smart Agriculture
IoT- Live Stock Management Livestock IoT includes not only animal and animal climate monitoring and control, but, in some ...
IoT- Live Stock Management Wireless sensors have been used in animal tracking and behavioral analysis
IoT- Live Stock Management
IoT- Oil & Gas Monitoring
IoT- Water Management
IoT Applications in Education Smart Boards Attention to Attendance Significant Safety Adjusting Disability Mobile Applicat...
IoT Applications in Education Smart School Transportation IoT Benefits: Increases student engagement Improved efficiency o...
IoT Applications in Education Smart School Building management
IoT Applications in Education Smart School Building management
IoT Applications in Education Smart classrooms will have both digital as well as virtual c well as virtual classrooms. The...
IoT Applications in Education Smart activity tracking If this emerging technology is catching-up the field of education, t...
IoT- Environmental Monitoring 1 • Air Quality 2 • Temperature 3 • Humidity 4 • Monitoring of Gasses(CO, NO2) 5 • Wind Speed
IoT- Environmental Monitoring Root growth Respiration Decomposition Mineralization
Temperature Salinity Turbidity Certain pollutants IoT- Environmental Monitoring
IoT in Government Applications National Defense City Planning and Control Emergency Services Water Safety Job Careers Smar...
IoT in Government Applications Traffic Patrol
IoT in Government Applications Smart Toll Tax
IoT in Government Applications Intelligent Transportation
IoT in Government Applications Smart Rail
IoT in Government Applications Military Vehicles
Sensor Classification Scheme based on Ownership Personal and Households Organizations Private Public Commercial Sensor Dat...
Sensors and Sensor Owners Sensor Publishers Extended Service Providers Sensor Data Consumers Sensing - as -a -Service Model
Smart Home Scenario Sensing –as- a -Service Model RF-ID Tagged Ice-cream RF-ID Tagged Cheese Pocket Door Sensor RF-ID Read...
Efficient Waste Management in Smart Cities Sensing – as – a – Service Model City Council Recycling Plant Manufacturing Pla...
Sensors Connectivity and Network Gateway and Network Management Service Applications The Sensing-as-a-Service Model allows...
Taxonomy of Research in IoT Technologies Light Sensor Microphone Camera Movement Sensor Location sensor Proximity Sensor M...
Taxonomy of Research in IoT Technologies Preprocessing Low power Technologies Communication (Networking) Service Oriented ...
IoT Career Developments
IoT Analytics Data Analytics is the science (and art!) of applying statistical techniques to large data sets to obtain act...
Why IoT Analytics is important? ● Video analytics for surveillance and safety ● Sensors and cameras permit linked activiti...
Types of IoT Analytics ● Descriptive analytics Descriptive analytics is the most basic form of analytic insight that allow...
IoT Analytics –Machine Learning DCS SCADA PLC On line process Data Non-instrumented plant data MACHINE LEARNING RULES Ente...
Four V’s of Big data Analytics
IoT - Analytics Technology/Vendor
IoT Testing DATA INTEGRITY TESTING UAT USABILITY TESTING EXPLORATORY TESTING COMPATIBILITY TESTING SECURITY TESTING PERFOR...
CONNECTIVITY Between the things and the communication infrastructure SECURITY Includingprivacy autonomyand control FUNCTIO...
IoT Data Protection
IoT Selective Data Backup
IoT Remote Attacks ATTACKS TAKE CONTROL DISRUPT SERVICES Controls for smart door locks and lighting systems can be vulnera...
IoT Liability Tool Malfunction Data theft Cyber assaults Encryption Risk Analysis Built-in Protection Authorization
Wireless Design Considerations Public vs Private Network Global vs Campus Coverage Data Privacy and Ownership Infrastructu...
Selection of Suitable Wireless Connectivity Device Categorization Key Distribution Methodology Updating & Patching of Firm...
To Conclude !?... The Internet gave us the opportunity to connect in ways we never dreamed possible. The Internet of Thing...
OHM SAI PROJECTRONICS Engineering Projects 02 01 04 03 06 05 08 07 Solar/Inverter systems LCD / LED TV Servicing Training ...
Iot how it works
Iot how it works
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Iot how it works

24 views

Published on

IoT protocols IoT Architecture IoT Applications IoTTechnologies
Sensor as Service model Functional views etc

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Iot how it works

  1. 1. Intelligent interactivity between human and things to exchange information & knowledge for new value creation. Almost every area, device, sensor, software, etc are connected to each other. The ability to access these devices through a smart phone or through a computer is called IoT IoT platform collects and combines data from multiple devices and platforms and applies analytics to share the most valuable data with applications to address industry- specific needs Internet of Things
  2. 2. Interconnectivity: The interconnectivity feature is illustrated by the connection among everything including any virtual or physical objects and the communication infrastructure. Things-related services: The concept of this characteristic is to provide services that can be applied to several connected things based on constraints of these things. Heterogeneity: This feature of the IoT comes from the idea of connect different devices that are built using different hardware and run over different platforms. Dynamic changes: IoT can handle dynamic changes that are required by involved different objects in term of state changes, connected and disconnected, or in term of context changes such as changing locations. Characteristics of IoT Artificial Intelligence Active Engagement Connectivity Sensors Devices
  3. 3. IoT with Artificial Intelligence IoT has a core relationship with Artificial intelligence. IoT is about connecting machines and making use of the data generated from those machines. AI is about simulating intelligent behavior on machines of all kinds Data is only useful if you create an action. To make the data processable, they must be complemented with context and creativity. The AI ​​in the IoT is this context, that is, ‘connected intelligence’ and not just connected devices.
  4. 4. The synergy between the IoT & AI greatly enhancing the capabilities of each entity AI functions best with vast amounts of data, while IoT devices are ideal sources for supplying the required information streams. AI is expected to perform several intelligent tasks (like speech recognition decision making, language understanding, etc.). It is believed to perform tasks that were earlier limited to human intelligence. IoT with Artificial Intelligence
  5. 5. Features of IoT Applications Applications Applications Business intelligence/Analytics Application Program Interfaces Platform as a Service Middleware WAN Gate way Applications Virtual Machines Middleware Protocols/Stacks Display Audio Operating System Non-volatile Storage RAM Security Power Management Sensors Industry Specific Interface Real Time Communications Processing EthernetAnalog IO Digital IO Cellular Radio GPS
  6. 6. IoT - Basic Requirements •Connectivity: A wide variety of wired and wireless standards as well as business entities are used to connect the things in the IoT. • Power management: More things within the IoT will be battery powered or use energy harvesting to be more portable and self-sustaining. • Security: Built-in hardware security and use of existing connectivity security protocols is essential to secure IoT. • Complexity: Ease of design and development is essential to get more things connected. The average consumer has to connect and use their devices without a technical background. • Rapid evolution: The IoT is constantly changing and evolving. More devices are being added everyday and the industry is still in its naissance.
  7. 7. Geographic Coverage of Wireless Access PROXIMITY NETWORKS WIRELESS PERSONAL AREA NETWORKS(WPAN) WIRELESS LOCAL AREA NETWORKS(WLAN) WIRELESS NEIGHBORHOOD AREA NETWORKS(WNAN) WIRELESS WIDE AREA NETWORKS(WWAN) IEEE.802.15.4 LPWAN ZIGBEE 6LoWPAN Z WAVE BLE Wireless HART Cellular:2G/3G/4G/5G Low Power WAN: SigFox LoRa & Lo RaWAN NB-IoT LTE-M/MTC IEEE.802.15.4k/g IEEE.802.11/a/b/g/h IEEE.802.11p IEEE.802.11ad IEEE.802.11ah IEEE.802.11af Zigbee NAN Wireless M-bus RF-ID NFC Short Range (10m – 100m) Short/Medium Range (100m – 1000m) Medium Range (Up to 10Kms) Long Range (Up to 100Kms) Contact /Proximity Range (0 – 10m)
  8. 8. Functional View of IoT Technologies Sensing and/or Smart Devices Connectivity Nodes Layers of Embedded Processing Nodes Connectivity Nodes Remote Cloud based Processing Application/ Action Insights/ Big Data Software in all Nodes s s s Users actions via screened devices or automatically Drive action based on data parameters P P P C C C CP P Data analytics for Business intelligences P CSensing Embedded Processing Communication
  9. 9. Edge Product BAN PAN Wired/ Wireless LAN Hierarchical Gateways Remote Cloud based Processing Application/ Action Insights/ Big Data s s s Users actions via screened devices or automatically Drive action based on data parameters P P P C C C s P CSensing Embedded Processing Connectivity Wired/ Wireless WAN C CP C C P Software in all Nodes Functional View of IoT Technologies
  10. 10. Smart Home Smart Office Smart Retail Smart City Smart Agriculture Smart Energy & Fuel Smart Transportation Smart Military Network Size Small Small Small Medium Medium/ Large Large Large Large Network Connectivity WPAN WLAN 3G, 4G Internet WPAN WLAN 3G, 4G Internet RF ID NFC WPAN WLAN 3G, 4G Internet RF ID NFC WLAN 3G, 4G Internet WLAN Satellite Comm Internet WLAN 3G, 4G Microwave links Satellite Comm WLAN 3G, 4G Satellite Comm RF ID NFC WPAN WLAN 3G, 4G Satellite Comm Bandwidth Requirement Small Small Small Large Medium Medium Medium/ Large Medium/ Large Smart Environment Application Domains
  11. 11. Service Domain Services Smart Home Entertainment, Internet Access Smart Office Secure file exchange, Internet Access, VPN, B2B Smart Retail Customer Privacy, Business transactions, Business security, B2B, Sales & Logistics Management Smart City City management, Resource Management, Police network, Fire department Network Transportation management, Disaster management Smart Agriculture Field monitoring, Weather condition monitoring, Fire Alarm, Trespassing Smart Energy & Fuel Pipeline monitoring Tank monitoring, Power line monitoring, Trespassing & Damage management Smart Transportation Road condition monitoring, Traffic status monitoring, Traffic light control, Navigation support, Smart car support, Traffic Information support, Intelligent Transportation system Smart Military Command & control, Communication, Sensor network, Situational Awareness, Security information, Military networking Smart Environment Application Domains
  12. 12. Application Compatibility of Technologies Key IoT Verticals LPWAN CELLULAR MESH BLE Wi-Fi Internet of Things Smart Metering Smart City Smart Building Smart Home Wearable Connected Car Connected Health Smart Retail Asset Tracking Smart Agriculture Highly Applicable Moderately Applicable
  13. 13. Classification of IoT connectivity options 1. Short-Range, High Data rate protocols (SRHD) 2. Short-Range, Low Data rate protocols (SRLD) 3. Long-Range, High Data rate protocols (LRHD) 4. Long-Range, High Data rate protocols (LRHD) 5G Development 3G, 4G, LTE SRHD SRLD LRLD LRHD ZIGEE BLUETOOTH Wi-Fi 10m Range 1Mbps Data Rate SigFox LoRa
  14. 14. The attributes of different wireless and LPWAN(Low Power WAN) technologies The range capabilities of (Long Range WAN) show why the technology is perfectly suited to IoT applications where low power, low data rates and extended range is valued. LoRaWAN is far more power efficient than Wi-Fi and 4G allowing devices to run on battery for years
  15. 15. IoT Challenges ● Mobility ● Reliability ● Scalability ● Management ● Availability ● Interoperability ● Security and Privacy
  16. 16. Unlocking the Massive Potential of IoT Improved Performance Create Innovative Services New Revenue Stream Reduced Cost
  17. 17. Towards 5G Technology……
  18. 18. Towards 5G Technology……
  19. 19. More Connected Devices than People Connected Devices per Person Connected Devices World Population More connected devices than People
  20. 20. A New Style of IT Emerging!... Every 60 seconds 217 new mobile web users 98,000 + tweets 695,000 status updates 11 million instant messages 698,445 Google searches 168 million+ emails sent 1,820TB of data created Main frame Client/Server The internet Mobile, Social Big data & Cloud
  21. 21. Exposed Growth in the number of connected devices 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Local Network Mobile Hnadsets PC/Laptops Tablets IoT ConnectedDevices(Billions)
  22. 22. IoT Integrated View (Mapping the device integration aspects) DEVICES Apps & services Master data management Cloud based virtualized and Optimized Hosting Security & Governance Social Network Mobility & Internet Leading to a Overall value Focused Devices Chain based IoT solutions
  23. 23. Data Flow of IoT IoT Applications Cloud/Server Gateway Capabilities IoT Devices (Sensing and Actuating Devices) Communication Network (Internet) SecurityCapabilities Direct Communication Indirect Communication Data turns into Value Data is stored processed and managed Data is transported through Network Layer Data is acquired and forwarded to the communication network Data is produced Securitycomesateachlayer
  24. 24. Functional View of IoT Technologies Sensors Connectivity and Network Gateway and Network Management Service Application Sensors Network Sensors, Actuators, Tags (RF-ID, Barcode) WAN (GSM, UMTS, LTE, LTE-A) Wi-Fi, Ethernet Gateway control Device Modeling Configuration & Management Device flow Management Security control ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH CARE TRANSPORTATION PEOPLE TRACKING ENERGY RETAIL SUPPLY CHAIN SURVEILLANCE
  25. 25. IoT Architecture Gateway Gateway Sensors actuators and Smart Devices Sensors actuators and Smart Devices Cloud gateway Sensor data Streaming data processor Sensor data Control data Web Application Mobile Application Device Administration User Administration Security Monitoring Device Analytics Machine Learning Models User BusinessLogic Data Lake Big Data Ware House Control Applications
  26. 26. IoT Architecture reference model CENTER EDGE: Sensors, Devices, Machines Intelligent Edge nodes of all types 7. Collaboration and Processes (Involving People and Processes) 6. Application (Reporting analytics Control) 5. Data Abstraction (Aggregation and Access) 4. Data Accumulation (Storage) 3. Edge Computing (Data Element Analysis and Transformation) 2. Connectivity (Communication and Processing Units) 1. Physical Devices and Controllers (The Things in IoT) Data in rest Data at motion
  27. 27. IoT Architecture
  28. 28. IoT vs M2M M2M is about direct communication between machine It supports cloud communication Devices necessarily rely on internet connection Mostly hardware based technology Machines normally communicate with a single machine at a time A device can be connected through mobile or other network
  29. 29. IoT vs M2M IOT is about sensors automation and internet platform It supports point to point communication Devices need not rely on internet connection Both hardware and software based technology Many users can access at the same time over the internet Data delivery depends on the Internet Protocol (IP) network
  30. 30. Analogy of Human body with Cognitive IoT HUMAN BODY COGNITIVE IOTBrain Nervous System Nerve cells & Muscles Models & Analytics Interconnection Sensors & Actuators Sense & Understand Control & Manage
  31. 31. Smart Systems and the Internet of Things are driven by a combination of 1. Sensors 2. Connectivity 3.People & Processes Process Things People Data MobileHome Business People to People (P2P) People to Machine (P2M) Machine to Machine (M2M)
  32. 32. Sensors and Actuators
  33. 33. Connectivity
  34. 34. People and Processes
  35. 35. IoT - Diverse Applications Lightbulbs Security per Feeding Irrigation Controller Smoke Alarm Refrigerator Infotainment EnergyMonitoring PatientCare Remote Diagnostic Equipmentmonitoring Bio wearable HospitalHygiene HVAC Security EmergencyAlerts StructuralIntegrity Occupancy Lighting Electrical Electrical Distribution Surveillance Signage Utilities EmergencyServices Waste management Traffic routing Telematics PackageMonitoring Smart parking Supplychain Publictransport Airplanes Trains To Diverse Applications
  36. 36. Compound Applications Things get interested when these connected devices and services start creating COMPOUND APPLICATIONS within their own verticals and across industries
  37. 37. IoT - Protocols 1. Constrained Application Protocol (CoAP) 2. Message Queue Telemetry Transport protocol (MQTT) 3. Advanced Message Queuing protocol (AMQP) 4. Data Distribution Service (DDS)
  38. 38. Constrained Application Protocol chineM2M REST Internet CoAP Environment CoAP Server CoAP Clients REST CoAP Proxy CoAP Communication HTTP Communication REST Internet For Machine to Machine(M2M) Communication Request Response Model Runs on UDP instead of TCP GET, PUT, POST, DELETE etc
  39. 39. Message Queue Telemetry Transport Protocol Subscribe Subscribe Subscribe Publish Publish Publish Topics Publishers Broker Subscribers ▸ It is based on publish subscribe model ▸ Use of MQTT broker (asa Server ) ▸ Useful for places where memory and resources constraints are limited
  40. 40. Advanced Message Queuing Protocol Its for business messaging Supports point to point and publish subscribe, routing/queuing UsesAMQP brokers Messages are Pushed By the brokers or pulled by the consumers. Publisher Publisher Publisher Subscriber Subscriber SubscriberAMQP Broker Exchange Queues
  41. 41. Data Distribution Service Protocol  Its a middleware for D2D or M2M  Publish subscribe model  Provides QoS and configurable reliability Topic Topic DDS DOMAIN Application 1 Application 2 Application 3 DLRL Data Object Subscriber Subscriber Data Reader Data ReaderData Writer Publisher Sender Receiver Receiver Network DDSPLATFORM Data Values Data ValuesData Values Topic Dissemination
  42. 42. Blue tooth LoRa WAN Zigbee Z Wave Wi-Fi Cellular NFC IoT Technologies and Protocols
  43. 43. IoT – Wi-Fi Connectivity Wide existing Infrastructure High Data rate High Power consuming Fast data transfer IEEE802.11 standard Most popular IoT protocol Enterprise Residential Wi-Fi Hotspot Base Station Core Network
  44. 44. Cellular Connectivity Any IoT application that requires operation over longer distances can take advantage of GSM/3G/4G cellular communication capabilities. While cellular is clearly capable of sending high quantities of data, especially for 4G, the cost and also power consumption will be too high for many applications. But it can be ideal for sensor-based low- bandwidth-data projects that will send very low amounts of data over the Internet.
  45. 45. IoT Technology - NFC NFC enables simple and safe communications between electronic devices, and specifically for smart phones, allowing consumers to perform transactions in which one does not have to be physically present. It helps the user to access digital content and connect electronic devices. Essentially it extends the capability of contactless card technology and enables devices to share information at a distance that is less than 4cm.
  46. 46. IoT Technology - LoRaWAN LoRaWAN is one of popular IoT Technology, targets wide-area network (WAN) applications. The LoRaWAN design to provide low-power WANs with features specifically needed to support low- cost mobile secure communication in IoT, smart city, and industrial applications. Specifically meets requirements for low-power consumption and supports large networks with millions and millions of devices, data rates range from 0.3 kbps to 50 kbps. End Nodes Gateway Network server Application server AES Secured Payload LoRa RF LoRaWAN TCP/ IP SSL LoRaWAN TCP/ IP SSL Secured Payload Pet tracking Smoke alarm Water meter Trash container Vending machine Gas Monitoring 4G/ Ethernet Back haul
  47. 47. Why LoRa WAN? 10 years Ultra-low power nodes with battery lifetime up to 10 years 10 + miles Long range communication at data rates from 300bps to50kbps Scalable Connecting sensors to nodes in a star network topology Secure Eavesdropping and tampering virtually impossible
  48. 48. IoT Technology – Z WAVE Z-Wave is a low-power RF communications IoT technology that primarily design for home automation for products such as lamp controllers and sensors among many other devices. The only maker of chips is Sigma Designs
  49. 49. IoT Technology - ZIGBEE ZigBee is majorly used in industrial settings It offers low-power operation, high security, robustness and high in complex systems It is well positioned to take advantage of wireless control and sensor networks in IoT applications The latest version of ZigBee is the recently launched 3.0, which is essentially the unification of the various ZigBee wireless standards into a single standard. Home Area Networks Utility Company Programs
  50. 50. Bluetooth Low Energy An important short-range IoT communications Protocols / Technology and Very important role in computing and many consumer product markets. The new Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) is a significant protocol for IoT applications, with reduced power consumption.
  51. 51. IoT Applications and Use cases Smart farming Supply Chain Smart Retail Connected Health Connected Car Industrial Internet Smart Grid Smart City Wearable Smart Home
  52. 52. Smart Homes The most important and efficient application that stands out every time in IoT systems is Smart Home ranking as highest IoT application of all The database of smart homes for IoT Analytics includes 256 companies and startups.
  53. 53. The number of people searching for smart homes increases every month with about 60,000 people and increasing The estimated amount of funding for Smart Home startups exceeds $2.5bn and is ever growing Smart Homes
  54. 54. Smart Homes
  55. 55. Smart Homes
  56. 56. Wearable  Just like smart homes, wearables remain a hot topic too among potential IoT applications.  Every year, consumers all across the globe await the release of Apple’ smart watch.  Apart from this, there are plenty of other wearable devices that make our life easy such as the Sony Smart B Trainer, or LookSee bracelet, the Myo gesture control.
  57. 57. Wearable – Smart Watch
  58. 58. The smart city is a very big innovation and spans a wide variety of use cases, from water distribution to traffic management to waste management, environmental monitoring, and urban security. The smart city tries to remove the discomfort and problems of people who live in cities. IoT solutions offered in the Smart City area solve various city-related problems comprising of traffic, reduce air and noise pollution and help make cities safer. Smart City
  59. 59. Smart City IoT Platform Edge to Cloud Solution Use case: Air Quality Scalable to Other Sectors Energy Transportation Buildings Manufacturing Benefits Economic Growth Clean Tech Jobs Supports EPA Goals Climate Policy Mgmt Environmental Sustainability Advocates  President of Intel Corporation Mayor of San Jose 1st U.S. Engagement for Intel’s Smart City Sensor IoT Platform Smart Cities U.S.A City of San Jose, CA + Intel Corporation
  60. 60. Smart City Transport Governance & Citizen Health care Infra structure Education Security Buildings Energy
  61. 61. Smart City THE RELEVANCE OF SMART APPLICATIONS FOR DIFFERENT CITY SIZES IoT Smart City Application Large Smart Cities Mid Sized Smart Cities Small Smart Cities Smart Traffic Smart Parking Smart Lighting Smart Waste Management Air Quality Monitoring Public Safety + ++ + - - - -+ ++ + ++ + ++ + + + + + + ++ + ++ + +
  62. 62. Smart City
  63. 63. Smart City
  64. 64. Smart Grid A smart grid basically promises to extract information on the behaviors of consumers and electricity suppliers in an automated fashion in order to improve the efficiency, economics, and reliability of electricity distribution.
  65. 65. Smart Grid The Smart Grid is part of an IoT framework, which can be used to remotely monitor and manage everything from lighting, traffic signs, traffic congestion, parking spaces, road warnings, and early detection of things like power influxes as the result of earthquakes and extreme weather.
  66. 66. Industrial IoT
  67. 67. Industrial IoT The Industrial Internet is an Internet of Things, machines, computers, and people enabling intelligent industrial operations using advanced data analytics for transformational business outcomes and it is the redefining the landscape for business and individuals alike INDUSTRY 1.0 INDUSTRY 2.0 INDUSTRY 3.0 INDUSTRY 4.0 Mechanization, Steam power, weaving loom Mass Production, Assembly line, Electricalenergy Automation, Computers and Electronics Cyber physical systems,Networks, Internet of things 1784 1870 1969 TODAY
  68. 68. Industrial IoT - Advantages Improved accuracy Product and process optimization Predictive maintenance and analysis Higher efficiency Remote accessibility and monitoring Enhanced security Scalability of network Reduced down time for machines and process Power savings
  69. 69. Industrial IoT - Applications Industrial Automation Smart Robotics Predictive Maintenance Integration of Smart Tools Smart Logistics Management Software integration for product optimization Smart Package Management Enhanced Quality and Security Autonomous vehicles Power Management
  70. 70. Connected car technology is a vast and an extensive network of multiple sensors, antennas, embedded software, and technologies that assist in communication to navigate in our complex world. It has the responsibility of making decisions with consistency, accuracy, and speed. It also has to be reliable. This will become even more critical when humans give up entirely the control of the steering wheel and brakes to the autonomous or automated vehicles that are being successfully tested on our highways right now. IoT - Connected Car
  71. 71. IoT - Connected Car
  72. 72. IoT - Connected Car
  73. 73. IoT - Connected Car
  74. 74. IoT - Connected Car Bluetooth WAN 3G/GPRS
  75. 75. IoT - Connected Car
  76. 76. IoT - Connected Car Asset Tracking Cargo Environmental Fuel Level & Efficiency Geo Location Vehicle speed drive and idle time Engine Diagnostics
  77. 77. IoT - Connected Health
  78. 78. IoT - Connected Health
  79. 79. Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) The internet of medical things (IoMT) is playing a substantial role in improving the health and providing medical facilities to people around the globe. With the exponential growth, IoMT is having a huge influence in our everyday life style. Instead of going to the hospital, patient clinical related data is remotely observed and processed in a real time data system and then is transferred to the third party for future use such as the cloud.
  80. 80. COLLECT SHARE LEARN Reducing Emergency Room Wait Times  Remote Healthcare and Monitoring  Enhanced Drug Management Tracking Staff, Patients and Inventory Enhanced Chronic Disease Treatment Sharing And Re-using - Free or Paid Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)
  81. 81. Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Wisdom Understanding Knowledge Information Data If more Data is created, people can obtain better understanding and wisdom
  82. 82. Smart Retail
  83. 83. Smart Retail
  84. 84. Smart Supply Chain
  85. 85. Block Chain based IoT Smart Contract secured by Blockchain Distributed Ledger Digitized Supply Chain enabled by Blockchain based IoT Secure Data Access Materials Producer Logistics Wholesaler Retailer Consumer
  86. 86. Smart Industry
  87. 87. Smart Agriculture
  88. 88. Smart Agriculture IoT based Smart Farming improves the entire Agriculture system by monitoring the field in real-time. With the help of sensors and interconnectivity, the Internet of Things in Agriculture has not only saved the time of the farmers but has also reduced the extravagant use of resources such as Water and Electricity.
  89. 89. Smart Agriculture Smart Farming is a hi-tech and effective system of doing agriculture and growing food in a sustainable way. It is an application of implementing connected devices and innovative technologies together into agriculture. Smart Farming majorly depends on IoT thus eliminating the need of physical work of farmers and growers and thus increasing the productivity in every possible manner
  90. 90. Smart Agriculture
  91. 91. Smart Agriculture
  92. 92. Smart Agriculture
  93. 93. IoT- Live Stock Management Livestock IoT includes not only animal and animal climate monitoring and control, but, in some cases includes field monitoring for optimal feeding practices
  94. 94. IoT- Live Stock Management Wireless sensors have been used in animal tracking and behavioral analysis
  95. 95. IoT- Live Stock Management
  96. 96. IoT- Oil & Gas Monitoring
  97. 97. IoT- Water Management
  98. 98. IoT Applications in Education Smart Boards Attention to Attendance Significant Safety Adjusting Disability Mobile Applications and Tablets Interactive gaining of knowledge Learning at any time anywhere
  99. 99. IoT Applications in Education Smart School Transportation IoT Benefits: Increases student engagement Improved efficiency of teachers Improved Quality of instructions Extensive learning Interactive teaching methods Capture weakness of students
  100. 100. IoT Applications in Education Smart School Building management
  101. 101. IoT Applications in Education Smart School Building management
  102. 102. IoT Applications in Education Smart classrooms will have both digital as well as virtual c well as virtual classrooms. These will contain visualizes or document cameras, interactive whiteboard, interactive projector, multimedia pens or stylus, wireless microphones, speakers, printers, scanners, and central processing unit Smart Classrooms
  103. 103. IoT Applications in Education Smart activity tracking If this emerging technology is catching-up the field of education, the future looks extremely optimistic. If implemented in the right way, considerable innovation is possible because it provides access to real- time data that helps teachers to provide valuable information and aid to students
  104. 104. IoT- Environmental Monitoring 1 • Air Quality 2 • Temperature 3 • Humidity 4 • Monitoring of Gasses(CO, NO2) 5 • Wind Speed
  105. 105. IoT- Environmental Monitoring Root growth Respiration Decomposition Mineralization
  106. 106. Temperature Salinity Turbidity Certain pollutants IoT- Environmental Monitoring
  107. 107. IoT in Government Applications National Defense City Planning and Control Emergency Services Water Safety Job Careers Smart City
  108. 108. IoT in Government Applications Traffic Patrol
  109. 109. IoT in Government Applications Smart Toll Tax
  110. 110. IoT in Government Applications Intelligent Transportation
  111. 111. IoT in Government Applications Smart Rail
  112. 112. IoT in Government Applications Military Vehicles
  113. 113. Sensor Classification Scheme based on Ownership Personal and Households Organizations Private Public Commercial Sensor Data Providers Personal items such as Mobile phone, Wrist watch, Laptops, Spectacles etc. House hold items such as Television, Washing machine, Microwave ovens Camera, etc. Private organization has the right to take the decision weather to publish the sensor data to the cloud or not Public infrastructure such as bridges, parks etc All the sensors deployed by the government will be published in the cloud based on govt. policies Business entities who deploy and manage sensors themselves by keeping ownership. They earn by publishing sensor and sensor data through sensor publishers
  114. 114. Sensors and Sensor Owners Sensor Publishers Extended Service Providers Sensor Data Consumers Sensing - as -a -Service Model
  115. 115. Smart Home Scenario Sensing –as- a -Service Model RF-ID Tagged Ice-cream RF-ID Tagged Cheese Pocket Door Sensor RF-ID Reader TemperatureSensor Wireless Access Point of ConsumerHouse Ice cream Manufacturer Consumer SensorData Flow Permission and Access control Flow Cloud Platform that supports Sensing as a Service model New Refrigerator
  116. 116. Efficient Waste Management in Smart Cities Sensing – as – a – Service Model City Council Recycling Plant Manufacturing Plant Health &Safety Authorities Garbage Trucks (as data collectors) Cloud Platform that supports Sensing as a Service model GarbageCans with Active sensors GarbageCans with Passive sensors Infrastructurewith access to energy sourcesand long range datacommunication
  117. 117. Sensors Connectivity and Network Gateway and Network Management Service Applications The Sensing-as-a-Service Model allows researchers to share resources across borders and understand phenomenon which are not available in their own countries Sensor data collected through variety of different and complex sensors and tools Cloud Platform that supports sensor as a service model Micro Biologist Agriculturalist Bio Scientists Academic Institutions and Students Sensors Communication network Plant Scan Crop store Blimp Sensors Agricultural Scientists Efficient and Effective Collaborative Research Sensing-as-a-Service Model
  118. 118. Taxonomy of Research in IoT Technologies Light Sensor Microphone Camera Movement Sensor Location sensor Proximity Sensor Magnetometer Mobile phone Sensors Perception RF-ID Infrared Sensors Chemical /Bio Sensors Environment Sensors Medical Sensors Neural Sensors X
  119. 119. Taxonomy of Research in IoT Technologies Preprocessing Low power Technologies Communication (Networking) Service Oriented Event based Semantic based Data base oriented Application specific Middleware Applications Smart Transport Social life & Entertainment Home Automation Smart Environment Energy conservation Smart Agriculture Health & fitness Supplychainand Logistics Wireless sensor networks RF-ID and WSN Integration Near Field Communication BluetoothLow Energy Low power Wi-Fi Zigbee Internet Protocols Low power Link Layer AdaptationLayer Routing protocols Applicationprotocols X
  120. 120. IoT Career Developments
  121. 121. IoT Analytics Data Analytics is the science (and art!) of applying statistical techniques to large data sets to obtain actionable insights for making smart decisions. It is the process to uncover hidden patterns, unknown correlations, trends, and any other useful business information. It is Business Intelligence on steroids.
  122. 122. Why IoT Analytics is important? ● Video analytics for surveillance and safety ● Sensors and cameras permit linked activities ● Customer product utilization analysis ● Wide range of unsolved problems ● Scalable algorithms for innovative solutions ● Making sense from endless sea of data from sensors is humanly impossible
  123. 123. Types of IoT Analytics ● Descriptive analytics Descriptive analytics is the most basic form of analytic insight that allows users to describe and aggregate incoming IoT data. ● Predictive analytics Predictive analytics seek to model future data and behaviors by analyzing historical data. Regression analysis such as linear regression is an example of predictive analytics. ● Prescriptive analytics Prescriptive analytics are analyses to help enterprises optimize a future direction to be taken. Image processing, machine learning, and natural language processing are some of the techniques used to complete prescriptive analytics.
  124. 124. IoT Analytics –Machine Learning DCS SCADA PLC On line process Data Non-instrumented plant data MACHINE LEARNING RULES Enterprise asset management Notification &Workflows Asset health Reports Dash Board Optimize GENERATE COLLECT ANALYZE ACT VISUALIZE
  125. 125. Four V’s of Big data Analytics
  126. 126. IoT - Analytics Technology/Vendor
  127. 127. IoT Testing DATA INTEGRITY TESTING UAT USABILITY TESTING EXPLORATORY TESTING COMPATIBILITY TESTING SECURITY TESTING PERFORMANCE TESTING INTEROPERABILITY RELIABILITY TESTING
  128. 128. CONNECTIVITY Between the things and the communication infrastructure SECURITY Includingprivacy autonomyand control FUNCTIONALITY Web UI, Embedded and backendcomputing PERFORMANCE Both the network communication and internal computation EXPLORATORY One day in a life scenarios, and beyond functional requirements and structured testing COMPATIBILITY Multiple configuration, protocolversion, product version,backward compatibility,mobile OS IoT Testing Areas
  129. 129. IoT Data Protection
  130. 130. IoT Selective Data Backup
  131. 131. IoT Remote Attacks ATTACKS TAKE CONTROL DISRUPT SERVICES Controls for smart door locks and lighting systems can be vulnerable Malware infested Refrigerators have sent spam Door locks have been unlocked remotely Infotainment systems offer multiple ways in to a car’s electronics Pacemakers can be attacked remotely High capacity Insulin pumps are vulnerable Hackedvehicle control systems can allow remote control of brakes Personal fitness devices can tell a hacker where you are STEAL INFORMATION
  132. 132. IoT Liability Tool Malfunction Data theft Cyber assaults Encryption Risk Analysis Built-in Protection Authorization
  133. 133. Wireless Design Considerations Public vs Private Network Global vs Campus Coverage Data Privacy and Ownership Infrastructure Requirements Network Longevity Network Uptime Hybrid Wireless Architecture LPWAN and Cellular LPWAN and Satellite Integration into Existing Infrastructures Legacy Control Systems (Operational Technology) Enterprise IT Systems (Information Technology) Device and Network Management Secure Device On- and Off-boarding Streamline Network Monitoring and Troubleshooting Simplify Deployment and Management of Downstream Applications Mitigate Security Risks
  134. 134. Selection of Suitable Wireless Connectivity Device Categorization Key Distribution Methodology Updating & Patching of Firmware Processing of Data by IoT Device Secure Storage Capability Access & Authentication Mechanism Embedded Cryptographic Functions Power Management Bandwidth Management Secure Boot Wireless Design Considerations DESIGN CONSIDERATIONS for EMBEDDED IoT SECURITY A B C D E F G H I J K
  135. 135. To Conclude !?... The Internet gave us the opportunity to connect in ways we never dreamed possible. The Internet of Things will take us beyond connection to become part of a living, moving Global nervous System. Weather you are an individual, technology developer, or adopter of these technologies, the Internet of Things will stretch the boundaries of today’s systems. cropatron Are you prepared for the changes in the way we will learn, work and innovate?
  136. 136. OHM SAI PROJECTRONICS Engineering Projects 02 01 04 03 06 05 08 07 Solar/Inverter systems LCD / LED TV Servicing Training Courses Home Theatre Assembly Lab Equipments Servicing Web Design IoT Design & Deployment 194/5, Bharathiyar Road Karaikal-609605 s.sivaramkrishna@yahoo.com 94433 19462 S.SIVARAMAKRISHNAN Project Development Engineer

×