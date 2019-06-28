Dream Big Step Small: Learn to Reduce Overwhelm While Building the Business of Your Dreams

Download at => http://komec.playstier.com/?book=1095707949



Are you tired of dreaming and ready to do something already?Is it possible to be a mom and be a successful business owner?You have big dreams, big ideas, and big goals. You know that you can contribute amazing things to the world, and you are made for more . . . but you also have little people clinging to your ankles, begging for more snacks, trashing your kitchen, and interrupting your sleep.Mom-life-business demands are a treacherous path to navigate-the struggle is real! That's where Dream Big, Step Small can help you achieve life changing goals.With one small step at a time.

