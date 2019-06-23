Successfully reported this slideshow.
Harlequin Presents - March 2019 - Box Set 1 of 2: An Anthology by Sharon Kendrick, Julia James, Cathy Williams, Kim Lawren...
Title: Harlequin Presents - March 2019 - Box Set 1 of 2: An Anthology
Author: Sharon Kendrick, Julia James, Cathy Williams, Kim Lawrence
Pages: 192
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9781488045127
Publisher: Harlequin




Description

Harlequin® Presents brings you a collection of four new titles! This Presents box set includes:

THE SHEIKH’S SECRET BABY

Secret Heirs of Billionaires

By Sharon Kendrick

Sheikh Zuhal is shocked to discover he has a son! To claim his child, he must get former lover Jazz down the palace aisle. And he’s not above using seduction to make her his wife!

HEIRESS’S PREGNANCY SCANDAL

One Night With Consequences

By Julia James

Francesca is completely swept away by her desire for Italian tycoon Nic! But she believes their relationship can only be temporary—she must return to her aristocratic life. Until she learns she’s pregnant with the billionaire’s baby…!

CONTRACTED FOR THE SPANIARD’S HEIR

By Cathy Williams

Left to care for his orphaned godson, Luca is completely out of his depth! Until he meets bubbly, innocent Ellie. Contracting her to look after the young child is easy—denying their fierce attraction is infinitely more challenging…

A WEDDING AT THE ITALIAN’S DEMAND

By Kim Lawrence

To claim his orphaned nephew, Ivo needs to convince the child’s legal guardian, Flora, to wear his ring. But whisking Flora to Tuscany as his fake fiancée comes with a complication…their undeniable chemistry!

Be sure to collect Harlequin® Presents’ March 2019 Box Set 2 of 2!

Join HarlequinMyRewards.com to earn FREE books and more. Earn points for all your Harlequin purchases from wherever you shop.






Overview
Harlequin® Presents brings you a collection of four new titles! This Presents box set includes:

THE SHEIKH’S SECRET BABY

Secret Heirs of Billionaires

By Sharon Kendrick

Sheikh Zuhal is shocked to discover he has a son! To claim his child, he must get former lover Jazz down the palace aisle. And he’s not above using seduction to make her his wife!

HEIRESS’S PREGNANCY SCANDAL

One Night With Consequences

By Julia James

Francesca is c

