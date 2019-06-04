-
Chicken and Charcoal: Yakitori, Yardbird, Hong Kong by Matt Abergel, Evan Hecox
Title: Chicken and Charcoal: Yakitori, Yardbird, Hong Kong
Author: Matt Abergel, Evan Hecox
Pages: 240
Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI
ISBN: 9780714876450
Publisher: Phaidon Press
Chicken and Charcoal: Yakitori, Yardbird, Hong Kong by Matt Abergel, Evan Hecox The first cookbook from cult yakitori restaurant Yardbird in Hong Kong puts the spotlight on chicken - taking grilling to a whole new level Chicken is the world's best loved meat, and yakitori is one of the simplest, healthiest ways to cook it. At Yardbird in Hong Kong, Canadian chef Matt Abergel has put yakitori on the global culinary map. Here, in vivid style, with strong visual references to Abergel's passion for skateboarding, he reveals the magic behind the restaurant's signature recipes, together with detailed explanations of how they source, butcher, skewer, and cook the birds with no need for special equipment. Fire up the grill, and enjoy. The first comprehensive book about yakitori to be published in English, this book will appeal to home cooks and professional chefs alike.
How Yardbird gave a home to Hong Kong's 'transient regulars Hong Kong remains a special administrative region within China, and many of its Chicken and Charcoal: Yakitori, Yardbird, Hong Kong.
Chicken and Charcoal : Yakitori, Yardbird, Hong Kong - BOOKS.IE The first cookbook from cult yakitori restaurant Yardbird in Hong Kong puts the spotlight on chicken - taking grilling to a whole new level
bol.com | Chicken on Charcoal, Matt Abergel | 9780714876450 Chicken and Charcoal, the first ever book about Yardbird (Hong Kong)[. we discover hidden depths to the Yakitori cookery technique Abergel specialises in.
Matt Abergel Of Yardbird Launches Chicken And - Hong Kong Tatler The yakitori restaurant's inaugural volume tells the significance between charcoal and the versatile bird. Since it opened in 2011, there's no
Books Kinokuniya: Chicken and Charcoal : Yakitori, Yardbird, Hong Chicken is the world's best loved meat, and yakitori is one of the simplest, healthiest ways to cook it. At Yardbird in Hong Kong, Canadian chef Matt Abergel has
