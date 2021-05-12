Antartida y peru

Successfully reported this slideshow.
“TERRAAUSTRALIS” “NONDUM COGNITA”
SUMARIO LA ANTARTIDA EL PERU EN LAANTARTIDA LA METEOROLOGIA EN LAANTARTIDA LA ANTARTIDA EL OZONO YEL MERCURIO EXPERIENCIA ...
El Ártico La Antártida TERRA AUSTRALIS
Antártida . 60° Sur 14 millones de km2 Elev. 2000mts 90% H20
4,000 mts ESTRUCTURA DEL CONTINENTE ANTARTICO Altura media : 2,000 mts
4,400 Kms
RIQUEZAS ANTARTICAS •Hidrocarburos •Petróleo, gas •Oro de alta ley •Sulfuros masivos •Plata, cobalto, cromo, cobre, hierro...
La Ocupación Humana en la Antártida • Los primeros exploradores • Los foqueros y balleneros • Los Científicos y el Año Geo...
Evolución del Tema Antártico Primeros Reclamos Territoriales La Guerra Fría (1948) El Año Geofísico Internacional (1958) L...
Principios del Tratado Libertad de Investigación Científica Congelación de reclamos territoriales Antártida como una zona ...
El Tratado Antártico Países Consultivos (26) Países Signatarios Originales (12) Países Consultivos (14) Países Adherentes ...
El Tratado Antártico Argentina Australia Bélgica Chile Noruega Francia Japón Nueva Zelandia Reino Unido Sudáfrica Unión So...
Países Consultivos Polonia Finlandia Países Bajos Suecia Alemania Brasil Uruguay Italia Perú España China India Corea del ...
Países Adherentes Austria Bulgaria Canadá Colombia Corea del Norte Cuba Dinamarca Grecia Guatemala Hungría Papua N.Guínea ...
El Perú en la Antártida Antecedentes • Declaración de la Asamblea Constituyente (1979) • Adhesión del Perú al Tratado Antá...
El Perú en la Antártida Antecedentes Declaración de la Asamblea Constituyente (1979) Texto Declaración: El Perú, país del ...
Objetivo General Consolidacion de la presencia activa y permanente del Peru en la Antartida y Parte Consultiva del Tratado...
Objetivo Especifico 3 Mantenimiento de la Antartida como zona de paz reserva natural consagrada a la ciencia Objetivo Espe...
Primera Expedición Peruana a la Antártida (1988) Misión: Exploración
Segunda Expedición Peruana a la Antártida (1989) Misión: Construcción de la Estación Machu Picchu
ESTACIÓN CIENTÍFICA ANTÁRTICA MACHU PICCHU
CONDICIONES METEOROLOGICAS Albedo Humedad Temperatura Los Temporales
FACTORES QUE INFLUYEN EN ELCLIMA Radiación Solar Vientos Vientos Catabáticos Nubosidad Precipitación Fenómenos Opticos
FENOMENOS OPTICOS Halos luminosos Espejismos Blanqueo El cielo de agua
CONTAMINACION DELAIRE LA MAYOR PARTE DEL MATERIAL PARTICULADO Y GASEOSO QUE ES INTRODUCIDO POR LA ACTIVIDAD HUMANA EN LA A...
24 DE SETIEMBRE 2006
16 DE SETIEMBRE 2010
O O O O M M O O O O O O O LUZ UV DIVIDE AL OXIGENO EN DOS MOLECULAR (O2) ATOMOS SIMPLES LOS ATOMOS LIBRES SE COMBINAN CON ...
CFC’s LA LUZ UV LIBERA AL ESPACIO UNA MOLECULA DE CL, Cl Cl Cl Cl C F O O O O O Cl O O O Cl Cl O O EL CLO, REACCIONA RAPID...
A A A A B B B B B B B A B B A Jet Polar Jet Polar CIRCULACION GENERAL DE LAATMOSFERA
Mercurio en la Antartida
CAMBIOS CLIMÁTICOS PARA EL SIGLO21 Un calentamiento global promedio, de entre 1,5 y 4,5 º C ocurrirá, siendo la mejor esti...
Modelos más recientes dependientes del tiempo, que acoplan los componentes oceánicos y atmosféricos, han entregado estimac...
ESTACION CIENTIFICA ANTARTICA MACHU PICCHU
Introducción El Capitán FAP Wolker Lozada Maldonado, retornó al Perú luego de permanecer 10 meses (del 03 de febrero al 28...
Calendario Duración de 10 meses 14 de Febrero al 21 de Noviembre Representar al Perú Encuentro Científico Antártico Realiz...
Recursos Logísticos Alojamiento Alimentación Transporte Comunicaciones Equipo Personal de Invierno
Equipos Receptor de Imágenes de Satélite NOAA 12, 14, 15 y Meteosat Caseta Meteorológica Convencional Termómetro de Máxima...
Procedimientos Recepción de Imágenes de Satélite NOAA 12 1,383 NOAA 14 2,438 NOAA 15 1,541 Meteosat. 583 Observaciones Met...
Situación del Cielo Cubierto y la Altura de las Nubes Antártida 2000 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 1600 Diciembre 1999 ...
Estado ideal poralcanzar Presencia del Perú en la comunidad científica Antártica en verano e invierno Instalaciones óptima...
Metas Deseadas Conocer el comportamiento Climatológico análisis, diagnosis y prognosis del estado del tiempo en la Antárti...
RECOMENDACIONES Continuar promoviendo la participación científica durante el invierno a través de los convenios suscritos ...
ESTACION ANTARTICA PERUANA “MACHU PICCHU”
ENSENADA MACKELLAR ESTACION ANTARTICA PERUANA “MACHU PICCHU”
GRACIAS
  1. 1. “TERRAAUSTRALIS” “NONDUM COGNITA”
  2. 2. SUMARIO LA ANTARTIDA EL PERU EN LAANTARTIDA LA METEOROLOGIA EN LAANTARTIDA LA ANTARTIDA EL OZONO YEL MERCURIO EXPERIENCIA INVERNAL EN ARCTOWSKI 2000
  3. 3. El Ártico La Antártida TERRA AUSTRALIS
  4. 4. Antártida . 60° Sur 14 millones de km2 Elev. 2000mts 90% H20
  5. 5. 4,000 mts ESTRUCTURA DEL CONTINENTE ANTARTICO Altura media : 2,000 mts
  6. 6. 4,400 Kms
  7. 7. RIQUEZAS ANTARTICAS •Hidrocarburos •Petróleo, gas •Oro de alta ley •Sulfuros masivos •Plata, cobalto, cromo, cobre, hierro, manganeso, níquel, plomo, platino estaño, titanio uranio zinc
  8. 8. La Ocupación Humana en la Antártida • Los primeros exploradores • Los foqueros y balleneros • Los Científicos y el Año Geofísico • El Tratado y las Estaciones Antárticas RoalAdmusen ThadeusVon Bellishausen HenrykArctowski
  9. 9. Evolución del Tema Antártico Primeros Reclamos Territoriales La Guerra Fría (1948) El Año Geofísico Internacional (1958) La Negociación del Tratado La firma del Tratado (1959)
  10. 10. Principios del Tratado Libertad de Investigación Científica Congelación de reclamos territoriales Antártida como una zona de paz Prohibición de explosiones nucleares Cooperación Internacional
  11. 11. El Tratado Antártico Países Consultivos (26) Países Signatarios Originales (12) Países Consultivos (14) Países Adherentes (19) Total países Miembros (45)
  12. 12. El Tratado Antártico Argentina Australia Bélgica Chile Noruega Francia Japón Nueva Zelandia Reino Unido Sudáfrica Unión Soviética Estados Unidos de N.A Países Signatarios
  13. 13. Países Consultivos Polonia Finlandia Países Bajos Suecia Alemania Brasil Uruguay Italia Perú España China India Corea del Sur Ecuador
  14. 14. Países Adherentes Austria Bulgaria Canadá Colombia Corea del Norte Cuba Dinamarca Grecia Guatemala Hungría Papua N.Guínea Rep. Checa Rep. Slovena Rumanía Suiza Turquía Ucranía Venezuela
  15. 15. El Perú en la Antártida Antecedentes • Declaración de la Asamblea Constituyente (1979) • Adhesión del Perú al Tratado Antártico (1981) • Creación de la Comisión Nacional de Asuntos Antárticos (1983) • Primera Expedición Peruana a la Antártida (1988) • Segunda Expedición a la Antártida (1989) • Accesión del Perú como miembro Consultivo del Tratado Antártico (1989) • Expediciones ANTAR III - ANTAR XII (1991-2001)
  16. 16. El Perú en la Antártida Antecedentes Declaración de la Asamblea Constituyente (1979) Texto Declaración: El Perú, país del hemisferio austral, vinculado a la Antártida por costas que se proyectan hacia ella, así como por factores ecológicos y antecedentes históricos, propicia la vigencia de un régimen internacional que, sin desmedro de los derechos que le correspondan a la Nación, asegure en beneficio de toda la humanidad, la racional y equitativa explotación de los recursos de dicho continente.
  17. 17. Objetivo General Consolidacion de la presencia activa y permanente del Peru en la Antartida y Parte Consultiva del Tratado Antartico Objetivo Especifico 1 Cautelar los Intereses Nacionales en los campos estrategico y geopolitico relacionados a la Antartida Objetivo Especifico 2 Proteccion del Medio Ambiente Antartico La Política Nacional Antártica
  18. 18. Objetivo Especifico 3 Mantenimiento de la Antartida como zona de paz reserva natural consagrada a la ciencia Objetivo Especifico 4 Promover la formacion de recursos humanos especializados en temas antarticos. La Política Nacional Antártica
  19. 19. Primera Expedición Peruana a la Antártida (1988) Misión: Exploración
  20. 20. Segunda Expedición Peruana a la Antártida (1989) Misión: Construcción de la Estación Machu Picchu
  21. 21. ESTACIÓN CIENTÍFICA ANTÁRTICA MACHU PICCHU
  22. 22. CONDICIONES METEOROLOGICAS Albedo Humedad Temperatura Los Temporales
  23. 23. FACTORES QUE INFLUYEN EN ELCLIMA Radiación Solar Vientos Vientos Catabáticos Nubosidad Precipitación Fenómenos Opticos
  24. 24. FENOMENOS OPTICOS Halos luminosos Espejismos Blanqueo El cielo de agua
  25. 25. CONTAMINACION DELAIRE LA MAYOR PARTE DEL MATERIAL PARTICULADO Y GASEOSO QUE ES INTRODUCIDO POR LA ACTIVIDAD HUMANA EN LA ATMOSFERA, PROVIENE DE LOS CENTROS URBANOS O INDUSTRIALES.
  26. 26. 24 DE SETIEMBRE 2006
  27. 27. 16 DE SETIEMBRE 2010
  28. 28. O O O O M M O O O O O O O LUZ UV DIVIDE AL OXIGENO EN DOS MOLECULAR (O2) ATOMOS SIMPLES LOS ATOMOS LIBRES SE COMBINAN CON OTRAS MOLECULAS PARA FORMAR OZONO (O3) EL O3 SE SEPARA DE LA MOLECULA LIBRE Ozono
  29. 29. CFC’s LA LUZ UV LIBERA AL ESPACIO UNA MOLECULA DE CL, Cl Cl Cl Cl C F O O O O O Cl O O O Cl Cl O O EL CLO, REACCIONA RAPIDAMENTE CON OTRA MOLECULA LIBRE DE 02, LIBERANDO EL CL, LISTO PARA DESCOMPONER OTRA MOLECULA DE OZONO O EL OZONO TAMBIEN SE DESINTEGRA NATURALMENTE POR ACCION DE LA LUZ UV, PERO ANTROPOGENICOS, EN AUSENCIA DE AGENTES ESTE PROCESO SE COMPENSA CON LA FORMACION DE OZONO LOS A TOMOS LIBRES DESDE DE LIBERADOS MOLECULAS REACCIONAN CON EL DE CL, LAS CFC’s OZONO FORMANDO CLO Y O2
  30. 30. A A A A B B B B B B B A B B A Jet Polar Jet Polar CIRCULACION GENERAL DE LAATMOSFERA
  31. 31. Mercurio en la Antartida
  32. 32. CAMBIOS CLIMÁTICOS PARA EL SIGLO21 Un calentamiento global promedio, de entre 1,5 y 4,5 º C ocurrirá, siendo la mejor estimación 2,5 ºC. La estratosfera se enfriará significativamente. El entibiamiento superficial será mayor en las altas latitudes en invierno, pero menores durante el verano. La precipitación global aumentará entre 3 y 15%. Habrá un aumento en todo el año de las precipitaciones en las altas latitudes, mientras en algunas áreas tropicales, experimentarán pequeñas disminuciones
  33. 33. Modelos más recientes dependientes del tiempo, que acoplan los componentes oceánicos y atmosféricos, han entregado estimaciones más confiables, los resultados más significativos indican : Un calentamiento global promedio de 0,3 ºC por década. Un variabilidad natural de aproximadamente 0,3 ºC en temperaturas aéreas superficiales globales, en una escala de décadas. Cambios en los patrones regionales de temperatura y precipitaciones.
  34. 34. ESTACION CIENTIFICA ANTARTICA MACHU PICCHU
  35. 35. Introducción El Capitán FAP Wolker Lozada Maldonado, retornó al Perú luego de permanecer 10 meses (del 03 de febrero al 28 de noviembre) en la Estación Antártica Polaca “Arctowski”, en calidad de científico invitado, en el marco de Acuerdo de Cooperación Antártica suscrito entre los países de Perú y Polonia. Durante este período ha desarrollado estudios sobre la climatología y la atmósfera antártica, teniendo le oportunidad de apreciar personalmente los fenómenos meteorológicos y las extremas condiciones climáticas que solo se presentan en esa región del planeta. El Oficial FAP fue integrante de la XXIV Expedición Científica de Polonia a la Antártida, la cual tuvo una dotación de 11 personas (10 hombres y 01 mujer), la misma que es reemplazada anualmente y realiza labores de investigación, mantenimiento e intercambio científico con estaciones de otros países instalados en la península antártica.
  36. 36. Calendario Duración de 10 meses 14 de Febrero al 21 de Noviembre Representar al Perú Encuentro Científico Antártico Realizar visitas periódicas a la ECAMP Visitas a las Estaciones Antárticas
  37. 37. Recursos Logísticos Alojamiento Alimentación Transporte Comunicaciones Equipo Personal de Invierno
  38. 38. Equipos Receptor de Imágenes de Satélite NOAA 12, 14, 15 y Meteosat Caseta Meteorológica Convencional Termómetro de Máxima Termómetro de Mínima Psicrómetro Anemómetro Barómetro
  39. 39. Procedimientos Recepción de Imágenes de Satélite NOAA 12 1,383 NOAA 14 2,438 NOAA 15 1,541 Meteosat. 583 Observaciones Meteorológicas Sinópticas de Superficie 1340 horas de Observación 17,420 diferentes datos
  40. 40. Situación del Cielo Cubierto y la Altura de las Nubes Antártida 2000 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 1600 Diciembre 1999 Febrero 2000 Abril 2000 Junio 2000 Agosto 2000 Octubre 2000 Dias del Mes Altura de las Nubes en Pies 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Cielo Cubierto en Octas Altura de lasNubes Cielo Cubierto
  41. 41. Estado ideal poralcanzar Presencia del Perú en la comunidad científica Antártica en verano e invierno Instalaciones óptimas para el alojamiento Laboratorios adecuados para los trabajos científicos Facilidad de comunicaciones Equipos adecuados para el trabajo Publicaciones anuales de los logros alcanzados en revistas científicas Nacionales e Internacionales Consolidación Reconocimiento Mundial de la labor Peruana en la Antártida
  42. 42. Metas Deseadas Conocer el comportamiento Climatológico análisis, diagnosis y prognosis del estado del tiempo en la Antártida y su relación con las costas de Sudamérica (Perú) la relación de las perturbaciones sinópticos de la Antártida con las del continente y su efecto en los controladores climáticos semipermanentes Vigilancia Meteorológica Recepción de Imágenes de Satélite Observación sinóptica de los parámetros meteorológicos de superficie Mantener el banco de datos Meteorológico Difusión de la información.
  43. 43. RECOMENDACIONES Continuar promoviendo la participación científica durante el invierno a través de los convenios suscritos especialmente con Brasil
  44. 44. ESTACION ANTARTICA PERUANA “MACHU PICCHU”
  45. 45. ENSENADA MACKELLAR ESTACION ANTARTICA PERUANA “MACHU PICCHU”
  46. 46. GRACIAS

