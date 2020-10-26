Preparing Scientific Posters

Successfully reported this slideshow.
So, You Want to Present a Poster. R. Stefan Rusyniak Have to
Why do I have to do this?  Active learning  Develop valuable skills
Why do scientists do this?  Active learning  Develop valuable skills  Summarize their work  Get feedback  Connect to ...
Purpose
Purpose of Your Poster • What are you trying to accomplish? – Do you want to inform? – Do you want to explain? – Do you wa...
The Scientific Poster
Your Poster Should Be: • Well-organized • Concise • Legible • Readable
Poster Design • Keep things simple – Organization: top to bottom, left to right – “Less is More” • No more than 1000 words...
Poster Design • Is it Legible? – Choose appropriate fonts • Font width – narrow vs wide • Font “weight” • Is it Readable? ...
Your Poster Needs toYour Poster Needs to Look InvitingLook Inviting (it needs to look like it won't(it needs to look like ...
Let’s Look at Some Examples
http://bit.do/eGPAj Please check out Colin’s resources at this link:
Is this appealing? Do you want to read this?  Big blocks of small text  Will take a long time to read  Minimal white sp...
Is organization clear? Do you want to read this?  You read the intro, and then what?  Very small text  Headings in a se...
Are the borders necessary?  White space could be increased by removing borders (see next slide)  Text is too small  Nee...
Same poster as above, but I’ve removed the borders.  feels like there is more white space
Be careful with background graphics!  Backgrounds can distract from message  Just because you have an “awesome photo,” d...
Is this well-organized?  Conclusions seem to come before the Results  You shouldn’t need arrows to guide your viewer Goo...
Is this legible?  Text is very small  Sorry about the poor resolution of the poster image Good Aspects:  There is very ...
The Presentation
The Presentation  You will have about 2 to 3min per person  Try to come up with a memorable message  Think about your a...
Practice, Practice, Practice • Practice by yourself. • Practice in front of your family. • Practice in front of your frien...
The Presentation  Do not read your poster to the audience.  Stand next to your poster.  Some people will just want to r...
Hard Work Ahead You Can Do It!
Thank You for Your Time and Attention
Preparing Scientific Posters
This presentation covers some basics of good poster design, examples/critique of sample posters, and some tips for the oral component of the poster session.

  1. 1. So, You Want to Present a Poster. R. Stefan Rusyniak Have to
  2. 2. Why do I have to do this?  Active learning  Develop valuable skills
  3. 3. Why do scientists do this?  Active learning  Develop valuable skills  Summarize their work  Get feedback  Connect to fellow researchers
  4. 4. Purpose
  5. 5. Purpose of Your Poster • What are you trying to accomplish? – Do you want to inform? – Do you want to explain? – Do you want to persuade? • Most posters are a combination
  6. 6. Purpose of a Poster
  7. 7. Purpose of a Poster
  8. 8. Purpose of a Poster
  9. 9. The Scientific Poster
  10. 10. Your Poster Should Be: • Well-organized • Concise • Legible • Readable
  11. 11. Poster Design • Keep things simple – Organization: top to bottom, left to right – “Less is More” • No more than 1000 words in total • 30% “white space” – Sections should not be text-heavy • Use bullet points – Avoid unnecessary distractions
  12. 12. Poster Design • Is it Legible? – Choose appropriate fonts • Font width – narrow vs wide • Font “weight” • Is it Readable? – Good line spacing – Good contrast (text vs background) – All caps only in titles http://bit.do/eGPzG
  13. 13. Your Poster Needs toYour Poster Needs to Look InvitingLook Inviting (it needs to look like it won't(it needs to look like it won't take too much time and efforttake too much time and effort to read and understand)to read and understand) The textThe text NEEDSNEEDS to beto be large enough to readlarge enough to read from aboutfrom about 1.5 - 2m away1.5 - 2m away
  14. 14. Let’s Look at Some Examples
  15. 15. http://bit.do/eGPAj Please check out Colin’s resources at this link:
  16. 16. Is this appealing? Do you want to read this?  Big blocks of small text  Will take a long time to read  Minimal white space Good Aspects:  Seems organized  Results are presented graphically
  17. 17. Is organization clear? Do you want to read this?  You read the intro, and then what?  Very small text  Headings in a serif font and italicized  Italicized text carries less emphasis Good Aspects:  Results are presented graphically  Amount of text is relatively small  ie. it won’t take 30min to read
  18. 18. Are the borders necessary?  White space could be increased by removing borders (see next slide)  Text is too small  Needs more white space around it Good Aspects:  Amount of text is not overwhelming  Focus is clearly on results  Results are presented graphically
  19. 19. Same poster as above, but I’ve removed the borders.  feels like there is more white space
  20. 20. Be careful with background graphics!  Backgrounds can distract from message  Just because you have an “awesome photo,” doesn’t mean you should use it.  Text is too small  The orange text actually seems to be de- emphasized Good Aspects:  Good amount of “white space”/ margins  Visually appealing and organized
  21. 21. Is this well-organized?  Conclusions seem to come before the Results  You shouldn’t need arrows to guide your viewer Good Aspects:  Well-chosen background graphic  Good amount of “white space”/ margins  Good text size and amount
  22. 22. Is this legible?  Text is very small  Sorry about the poor resolution of the poster image Good Aspects:  There is very little text  Well organized  Decent amount of “white space”/ margins  Results are clearly the focus here
  23. 23. The Presentation
  24. 24. The Presentation  You will have about 2 to 3min per person  Try to come up with a memorable message  Think about your audience  Use appropriate language  You don't have to tell them EVERYTHING  That’s what the Q&A is for
  25. 25. Practice, Practice, Practice • Practice by yourself. • Practice in front of your family. • Practice in front of your friends. • In the above cases: – You will be facing a friendly/supportive audience – You’re likely to get feedback
  26. 26. The Presentation  Do not read your poster to the audience.  Stand next to your poster.  Some people will just want to read.  Make eye contact.  Speak slowly.  Breathe normally
  27. 27. Hard Work Ahead You Can Do It!
  28. 28. Thank You for Your Time and Attention

