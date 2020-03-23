Aleksa Šantić

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Радио: Огњен Радивојевић V-2
  1. 1. “Моја отаџбина”
  2. 2.  Алекса Шантић био је српски песник и академик, родом из Мостара где је провео већину живота и песничког стваралаштва.  Рођен је 27.маја у Мостару, од оца Риста и мајке Маре, ту је и провео већину свог живота. Отац му је умро у раном детињству, па је живео у породици стрица Миха званог „Аџа“. Имао је два брата, Јефтана и Јакова, и једну сестру Персу, док му је друга сестра, Зорица, умрла још као беба.  Највећа дела стварао је крајем 19. и почетком 20. века. Узори су му били српски писци Војислав Илић и Јован Јовановић Змај, а од страних је највише поштовао Хајнриха Хајнеа. У његовим песмама има емоционалног бола, родољубља, љубавне чежње и пркоса за национално и социјално угрожен српски народ.  Нека познатија дела: ”Емина”, “Не веруј”, “Остајте овде”, “Вече на шкољу”, “О класје моје”
  3. 3.  Песма је настала 1908. године када се догодила велика криза у Босни и Херцеговини. У тим годинама код Шантића долази до разочарења и основне теме у поезији су му патриотизам, побожност, љубав и пролазност младости.  Песма је родољубива, лирска и састоји се од четири строфе. Певао је о народном страдању обичног човека, о отаџбини, певао је о томе и због тога патио због ситуације у којој се налазио његов народ.  Лирски субјект у песми се поистовећује са обичним човеком: “Не плачем само с болом свога срца Рад земље ове убоде у голе; Мене све ране мога рода боле, И моја душа с њим пати и грца.” У прве две строфе осећа се расположење које у песнику изазива ситуација у којој се налази његов народ. Ту нам песник открива своја лична осећања, патњу, муку- ”И крв што капа са душманских руку, То је крв што капа из мојих рана.”
  4. 4.  Прве две строфе имају по четири стиха и проткане су болом, а последње две строфе имају по три стиха и у њима песник доноси мирнији тон посебно у последњој строфи где покушава да смири своја осећања, и у последњој строфи нам шаље поруку: “И свуда где је српска душа која, Тамо је мени отаџбина моја.”  Песма ми се допада јер описује љубав једног човека према својој домовини, а та песма и нас наводи на размишљање да схватимо ко смо, одакле смо и где је наша отаџбина.
  5. 5. Радио: Огњен Радивојевић V-2 

