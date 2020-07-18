Successfully reported this slideshow.
Soal lathan usp tik 9

soal TIK SMP

Soal lathan usp tik 9

  1. 1. 1. Perilaku yang kurang tepat dalam menghindari dampak buruk dari perkembangan Teknologi Informasi dan Komunikasi adalah … . A. tidak mengakses konten-konten pornografi dari internet B. membagikan informasi dari SMS Gateway Basarnas saat terjadi bencana C. menyebarkan berita hoax melalui handphone kepada pengguna lain D. mengunduh file-file buku digital dari website pendidikan 2. Perhatikan daftar berikut ini! 1. Sambungkan kabel power CPU ke sumber daya listrik 2. Tekan tombol power CPU 3. Tekan tombol power monitor 4. Periksa proses booting Langkah-langkah yang tepat dalam menghidupkan komputer adalah … . A. 1 – 3 – 2 – 4 B. 1 – 2 – 3 – 4 C. 1 – 4 – 2 – 3 D. 1 – 4 – 3 – 2 3. Salah satu kemampuan penanganan proses dalam sistem operasi adalah multitaskingyang berarti … . A. suatu metode yang memungkinkan dua atau lebih program dijalankan bersamaan dalam sebuah komputer. B. suatu metode yang menangani sejumlah program dengan membagi program tersebut ke bagian yang lebih kecil C. suatu metode yang memungkinkan seorang pemakai menjalankan sejumlah program dalamwaktu yang sama D. suatu metode yang dapat membagi sumber daya ke lebih dari satu komputer 4. Perhatikan tabel hardware di bawah ini! Gambar Hardware Fungsi 1. A. Digunakan untuk menampilkan hasil software pengolahan dari CPU 2. B. Di gunakan untuk keperluan bermain games
  2. 2. 3. C. Di gunakan untuk mencetak hasil pengolahan dari CPU 4. D. Di gunakan untuk menyimpan data atau hasil pemrosesan dari CPU Pasangan yang tepat adalah … . A. 1 – B, 2 – C, 3 – D, 4 – A B. 1 – B, 2 – D, 3 – A, 4 – C C. 1 – B, 2 – D, 3 – C, 4 – A D. 1 – D, 2 – B, 3 – A, 4 – C 5. Perhatikan uraian berikut ini : 1.Mengidentifikasi program 2.Menyiapkan aplikasi program agar seluruh kinerja komputer terkontrol. 3.Mempercepat kinerja komputer 4.Mengatur dan membuat pekerjaan lebih efisien Yang termasuk fungsi dari software adalah … . A. 1, 2 dan 3 B. 1, 3 dan 4 C. 1, 2 dan 4 D. 2, 3 danA 4 6. Perhatikan pernyataan-pernyataan di bawah ini : 1. Microsoft Windows dan Linux merupakan contoh software aplikasi grafis. 2. Contoh dari software bahasa pemrograman adalah Adobe html 3. HTML dan PHP merupakan contoh software sistem operasi. 4. Myob Accounting merupakan salah satu contoh software routine. Pernyataan yang paling tepat adalah … . A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. 4 7. Gambar kecil yang berada di halaman desktop dan berfungsi sebagai jalan pintas untuk membuka sebuah software aplikasi merupakan pengertian dari … . A. start menu B. properties C. shortcut icon D. wallpaper
  3. 3. 8. Perintah untuk menyimpan ulang sebuah dokumen sekaligus merubah nama file dalam aplikasi pengolah kata adalah … . A. Save B. Save As C. Save image As D. Export 9. Perintah “File New”dalam aplikasi pengolah kata berfungsi untuk … . A. Membuka dokumen baru B. Menyimpan dokumen baru C. Menutup dokumen baru D. Membuat dokumen baru 10. Perintah untuk menyisipkan foto dalam aplikasi pengolah kata adalah … . A. Insert  picture B. Insert  image C. Insert  shapes D. Insert  Photo 11. Perhatikan pernyataan-pernyataan di bawah ini : 1. Ikon Bold digunakan untuk memberi efek teks tebal. 2. Ikon Italic digunakan untuk memberi efek garis bawah. 3. Untuk mengganti jarak antar paragraf menggunakan ikon line spacing. 4. Ikon sub-script digunakan untuk mengetik teks perpangkatan atas. Pernyataan yang paling tepat dalam penggunaan ikon aplikasi pengolah kata adalah … . A. 1 dan 2 B. 1 dan 3 C. 2 dan 3 D. 2 dan 4 12. Dalam aplikasi pengolah kata untuk membuat model penulisan angka secara berurutan, maka dapat menggunakan perintah … . A. Numberring B. Bulleting C. Change case D. Format painter ANSWER: A 13. Perintah untuk memberi warna teks dalam program pengolah angka adalah … . A. Fill Color B. Fonts Color C. Shape Fill
  4. 4. D. Border Color 14. Perintah yang digunakan untuk membatasi pencetakan lembar kerja pada range atau sel tertentu di dalam program pengolah angka adalah … . A. Size B. Print Titles C. Print Area D. Margin 15. Perhatikan tabel chart dalam program pengolah angka di bawah ini : Gambar Chart Nama Model Chart 1. A. Column 2. B. Pie 3. C. Scatter 4. D. Surface Pasangan yang tepat adalah … . A. 1 – B, 2 – A, 3 – D, 4 – C B. 1 – B, 2 – A, 3 – C, 4 – D C. 1 – D, 2 – A, 3 – D, 4 – B D. 1 – A, 2 – B, 3 – D, 4 – C 16. Perhatikan pernyataan di bawah ini : 1. Formula untuk menghitung nilai rata-rata adalah AVERAGE 2. Formula MAX digunakan untuk menghitung nilai terendah 3. Menghitung nilai tertinggi dapat menggunakan formula MIN. 4. Formula SUM digunakan untuk menghitung jumlah total. Pernyataan yang benar dalam menggunakan formula di program pengolah angka adalah … . A. 1 dan 2 B. 1 dan 4 C. 2 dan 4
  5. 5. D. 3 dan 4 17. Tombol pintas melalui bantuan keyboard untuk membuat lembar kerja baru dalam program pengolah angka adalah … . A. CTRL O B. CTRL P C. CTRL C D. CTRL N 18. Seluruh jaringan komputer dunia yang saling terhubung menggunakan standar sistem global TCP/IP sebagai protokol pertukaran paket data merupakan pengertian dari … . A. internet B. intranet C. server D. client 19. Sejarah penciptaan internet adalah dimulainya pembuatan jaringan komputer oleh Departemen Pertahanan Amerika pada tahun 1969 yang diberi nama … . A. BITNET B. ARPANET C. USNET D. COMNET 20. Jenis jaringan komputer yang bersifat lokal biasanya dalam satu ruang, satu gedung atau satu sekolah disebut dengan ... . A. LAN B. MAN C. CAN D. WAN 21. Perhatikan tabel topologi jaringan berikut berikut ini Gambar topologi Nama topologi jaringan 1. 1. A. BUS 2. 2. B. STAR
  6. 6. 3. 3. C. MESH 4. 4. D. RING Pasangan yang tepat adalah … . A. 1 – D, 2 – A, 3 – C, 4 – B B. 1 – C, 2 – B, 3 – D, 4 – A C. 1 – D, 2 – A, 3 – B, 4 – C D. 1 – C, 2 – D, 3 – A, 4 – B 22. Perhatikan pernyataan-pernyataan di bawah ini : 1. Komputer atau peralatan yang digunakan untuk mengakses internet 2. Jumlah pengguna yang mengakses server secara bersamaan 3. Durasi lamanya waktu saat mengakses internet 4. Kemampuan server dalam menerima dan mengolah permintaan client Faktor-faktor yang mempengaruhi kecepatan saat mengakses internet adalah … . A. 1, 2 dan 3 B. 1, 2 dan 4 C. 2, 3 dan 4 D. 1, 3 dan 4 23. Perhatikan ilustrasi di bawah ini! Paman Budi bekerja sebagai peneliti lingkungan hidup di daerah Kutub Utara. Walaupun berada di daerah terpencil dan jauh dari infrastruktur komunikasi, namun Paman Budi mampu mengirim data ke kantornya melalui internet. Saluran internet yang tepat yang digunakan Paman Budi adalah … . A. ADSL B. ISDN C. VSAT D. SDSL 24. Perangkat keras internet yang berfungsi merubah sinyal digital dan analog atau sebaliknya adalah … . A. CPU B. Acces Point C. Modem D. Switch
  7. 7. 25. Fungsi dari VGA Card dalam kegiatan akses internet menggunakan komputer adalah … . A. mengubah sinyal digital dari komputer menjadi tampilan grafis pada layar monitor B. mengubah sinyal digital dari komputer menjadi suara pada speaker C. sebagai media penyimpanan data internet di dalam komputer D. mengontrol keseluruhan jalannya sebuah sistem komputer.

