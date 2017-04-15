Cow breeds of India

CATTLE BREEDS OF INDIA ( Cows ) Author : Shubhananda Hari Das E-mail : shubhraj.mit@gmail.com Date Produced : 2017 Serial ...
  1. 1. CATTLE BREEDS OF INDIA ( Cows ) Author : Shubhananda Hari Das E-mail : shubhraj.mit@gmail.com Date Produced : 2017 Serial No : 16 of 54
  2. 2. Gir * This is a native of Gujarat, but also found in Maharashtra and adjacent Rajasthan. * Gir cows are good milkers. The milk yield ranges from 1,200 to 1,800 kg. * The age at first calving varies from 45 to 54 months and the intercalving period from 515 to 600 days
  3. 3. Red Sindhi. * The home tract of this breed is Karachi and Hyderabad districts of Pakistan. * However, a number of herds of this breed are found in certain cattle breeding institutions in the country. * Red Sindhis are small in size and are very good milkers. Milk production ranges from 1,250 to 1,800 kg. * Age at first calving is 39 to 50 months and the calving interval is of 425 to 540 days
  4. 4. * This is a native of Sahiwal district of Punjab (Pakistan). Mainly found in Punjab, Haryana, U.P., Delhi, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh * By far it is the best breed of the subcontinent. They are long with heavier build. * The milk yield ranges from 1,400 to 2,500 kg. * First calving ranges from 37 to 48 months and the calving interval is 430 to 580 days Sahiwal
  5. 5. * This is an admixture of Gir, Dangi and local breeds about 500 years ago. * Its native tract is Marathawada region of Maharashtra and Bidar district of Karnataka. * They have high milk productivity. * Spotted black and white in colour Deoni
  6. 6. * The main tract of this breed is the Haryana state. The centre of origin is around Rohtak, Hisar and Gurgaon districts. widely spread in Punjab, Haryana, UP and also in parts of MP. * They are powerful work animals. * Good specimens of cows yield up to 1,500 kg of milk per lactation. Hariana
  7. 7. * The native tract of this breed is the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. * This is essentially a large muscular breed suitable for heavy draft work. * An yield of 1,000kg to 1,500 kg of milk per lactation. * Ongole breeds are known as Nellore breed in Brazil. Ongole
  8. 8. * This breed closely resembles Ongole breed. * These breeds are found in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. * They are basically draft animals. * Milk yield in cows is moderate, good specimens yielding upto 1,000 kg/lactation. Gaolo
  9. 9. * The home tract of this breed is the black cotton soil along the River Krishna and the adjoining areas of Ghatprabha and Malaprabha in Karnataka. * They are also found in certain parts of Andhra Pradesh. The bullocks are massive and powerful, and good for draft in heavy soils. * Cows are fairly good milkers. Krishna
  10. 10. * This is also known as Rath. Rathi breeds are mostly located in Alwar (Rajasthan) They are also found in and around Bikaner district. * They are medium-sized yielding up to 1,200 kg of milk per lactation. * The bullocks are adopted moderately for heavy ploughing and road work. Rathi
  11. 11. * The origin of this breed is Tharparker district in the Sind Province of Pakistan. * They are also known as Thari. This breed is found in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer. * The males are good draft animals. * The milk yield in cows ranges from 1,800 to 2,600 kg per lactation. Tharparkar
  12. 12. * The home tract of this breed is southeast of Rann of Kutch in Gujarat—from the southwest corner of Tharparkar district (now in Pakistan) to Ahmedabad and from Dessa in the east to Radhanpur in the west. * They are fast and powerful draft cattle. * Cows yield about 1,400 kg per lactation in terms and less in villages. Kankrej
  13. 13. * Nagauri breeds are found in the district of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. * This breed is supposed to have been evolved from Hariana and Kankrej breeds. * This is famous for trotting and is a draft animal. * The bullocks are prized for their fast road work. Nagauri
  14. 14. * This breed is found in Sitamarhi district of Bihar * Has similarity to the Hariana breed. * The males are known for their draft capacity & thrive under poor conditions of feeding. Bachaur
  15. 15. * The home tract of this breed is the Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. * Lighter in general appearance. * Kherigarh cattle are very active and good for light draft and trotting. Kherigarh
  16. 16. * These are found in Gwalior region of MP and also in AP. * They are of massive built and in some respects resemble the Kankrej. Malvi
  17. 17. * This breed originated in the former princely state of Vijayanagaram (Karnataka). * They are compact, muscular and medium-sized. * The breed is best known for its draft capacity and especially for its trotting ability. * It was used in the war by Tipu Sultan for carrying cannons. Hallikar
  18. 18. * Khillari breed closely resembles the Hallikar. * Its home tract is Sholapur and Sitapur districts of Maharashtra. * They are compact and tight. * Khillari bullocks are regarded as fast and powerful draft animals.. Khillari
  19. 19. * This breed originated in the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. * Are of moderate size with compact bodies. * The males have black or very, dark colour on the head, hump, neck and quarters. * A large number of bullocks produced in the northern tract are sold to cultivators in other parts for working on the black cotton soils. Kangayam
  20. 20. * The home tract of Amritmahal is the former princely state of Mysore. Its breeding tract stretches from Krishna basin to Cauery basin. * The Amritmahal breed is primarily a draft animal, but during the early days, it was known for its milch qualities and are closely related to Hallikar. * Maharajas of Mysore had developed large farms called Kavals for developing this breed. Amritmahal
  21. 21. * Ponwar is found in the foothills of the Himalayas. * It is small and compact with frequent white markings on the forehead, dewlap and limbs. * This breed is mainly restricted to the Pilibhit district of Uttar Pradesh. * The bullocks do make good draft animals. Ponwar
  22. 22. * This is the main breed in the hilly tract around Darjeeling in West Bengal & Sikkim. * It is found usually in higher altitudes from 1,000 to 4,000 m above the sea level. * The breed can withstand rugged mountainous conditions. * The bullocks are reputed for good draftability. Siri
  23. 23. UMBLACHERI • It is native to the coastal plains of Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts in the state of Tamil Nadu. • It is draft purposes breed mainly used for agricultural work. • It is related to the Kangayam breed of the same state.
  24. 24. DANGI • They are native to Nashik and Ahmadnagar districts of Maharashtra, called Dangi Ghats. • They are drought varieties and can be seen in medium to heavy size. • They are known for their excellent work ability in areas marked by heavy rainfall.
  25. 25. GANGATIRI • She can be found on the banks of Ganga river in Banaras in Uttar Pradesh & Bihar states. • They are milch varieties, that give about 10-15 litres / day
  26. 26. JAWARI • These cows can be found in Hubli, Bijapur areas of Karnataka. • They are draught breeds and are of small size. • They are highly resistant to many diseases and can adapt well to extreme climatic conditions.
  27. 27. KASARGOD • They are found in the Kasargod district of Kerala. • They are quite small in size but have good resistance power & very less food intake. • Because of continuous neglect, this breed is on the verge of extinction.
  28. 28. KENKATHA • They originated in the provinces of Bundelkhand and Vindhyas ranges. • They are of small and compact build. • The cattle is used for draft purposes and is known to have the ability to survive harsh environments and on poor quality forage.
  29. 29. MALENA GIDDA • They are found in Sagar, Hosanagara, Teerthihalli, Shimoga and Bhadravati or the Malenadu (coastal hilly) areas of Karnataka. • Udupi Krsna accepts milk from this cow only for His abhishekam. • They are drought-based and very small in size. They are highly resistant to most diseases and can sustain on very little food. • They are not only good milch cows but their milk has very good medicinal values.
  30. 30. MEWATI • They are found in “Mewat” region, but the breed is sometimes also called “KOSI”. Kosi is a village in Mathura. • They are similar to the strains of Gir, Rathi, Hariana and Nagori. • The cows are good milk-yielders.
  31. 31. NIMARI • They are found in “Nimar” tract of Narmada valley in Madhya Pradesh. • They are generally of very calm temperament.
  32. 32. PUNGANUR • They are found in Chittoor/Tirupati region of Andhra Pradesh. • Their average height is just 70-90 cm, the world’s shortest, next to Vechur breed. • Surprisingly, their intake is just 5kg, but gives 3-5 litres of milk daily! • Interestingly, Lord Venkateshwara (Balaji) of Tirupati, exclusively takes her milk only, for the past 1000 years. • The famous ‘Tirumala Laddu’ is made from her milk’s ghee only. • While cow milk normally has a fat content of 3 to 3.5 per cent,but the Punganur breed's milk contains 8%. • Sadly, ONLY 60-200 cows are remaining in this breed and in verge of extinction!
  33. 33. VECHUR • They are found in Vechur village of Kottayam district of Kerala. • It is the world’s smallest breed, with average height of 87cms. • This breed has very high resistance to diseases and its milk has healing powers, used in making Ayurvedic medicinal ghee. • This breed is valued for the larger amount of milk it produces relative to the amount of food it requires. • About ONLY 200 cows are supposed to exist today, nearly 100 of them with the Veterinary College and in verge of extinction!

