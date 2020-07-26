Successfully reported this slideshow.
Resepi ganache

  1. 1. Salam hy . Saya just nak share resepi Chocolate Ganache . Seriously sedap sangat . Saya guna resepi ni untuk jualan donut dan coating kek☺️ . THANKS ME LATER✨ -250gm dark chocolate compound coins (Saya guna Beryl’s) -175gm whipping cream (anchor) -25gm susu Dutchlady *Tuang susu dan whipping cream dalam nosticks pan , tuang susu dahulu baru whipping cream tau . *kacau smpai mendidih (api jangan kuat sangat) *timbang coklat coins dalam bekas asing *Dah mendidih tuang trus dalam bekas coklat . Kacau sampai sebati * bila da sejuk . Masukkan dlm peti ais . Sat ja untuk bg coklat tu agak liat . So senang nk pipingkn dalam bomboloni 🌸 KOLEKSI RESEPI TOPPING DAN FILLING RESEPI TOPPING 1. CINNAMON SUGAR DOUGHNUT  Campur Gula perang dan Gula Kastor Halus  ½ sudu kecil serbuk cinnamon (optional)  Gaul sebati  Salut Donat yang siap di goreng  Boleh juga di sapukan sedikit butter cair pada donat sebelum salut dengan campuran gula perang dan gula kastor. 2) SUGAR DOUGHNUT  Guna gula kastor halus  Selepas goreng,sejukkan sekejap sahaja.Bila sentuh rasa suam-suam lagi,terus salut donat tersebut supaya gula kastor mudah lekat pada donat tersebut.  Untuk dapatkan hasil salutan yang cantik,dapatkan gula kastor halus.  Boleh di beli di kedai bakeri. 3) WHITE ALMOND DOUGHNUT  Celup white chocolate  Tabur almond panggang(bakar sekejap dalam oven).  Drizzle darkchoc. 4) PANDAN GULA MELAKA
  2. 2.  celup white choc yang di warnakan dengan sedikit warna hijau.  tabur kelapa kering.  drizle dengan sos butterscotch 5) STRAWBERRY CHOC  celup strawberry choc.  pipe cream cheese.  drizle dark choc 6) APPLE CREAM CHEESE  celup dalam chocolate perisa apple.  tabur white choc parut.  pipe cream cheese cream. 7) WHITE PANDAN CUSTARD  celup dalam white choc.  pipe thai pandan custard.  tabur kelapa kering atau hawaian coconut. 8) PANDAN CUSTARD WITH DARK CHOC  pipe pandan custard ke dalam donat.  celup dark choc.  drizle dengan white choc. 9) OREO CHOCO  celup donat dalam white choc.  tabur oreo crushed.  drizzle dengan dark choc. 10) STRAWBERRY OREO WITH PEANUT  celup dalam choc strawberry.  tabur orea dan peanut.  drizzle white choc. 11) BLACK JACK  celup dalam white choc compound  drizle dengan dark choc
  3. 3. 12) HEAVEN BERRY  celup dalam strawberry choc.  drizzle dengan darkchoc. 13) FRUITY TUTTY  guna pelbagai jenis filling fruit seperti bluebeery ,kiwi,strawberry.  boleh di dapati di bakeri.  tabur dusting sugar. RESEPI FILLING 1. RESEPI FILLING CHOCOLATE CREAM  Bahan-bahan:  50gm chocolate coin  25gm butter  100gm whipping cream (vivo/pride/rich)  Cara-cara:  Double boil choc dan butter kemudian sejukkan sekejap.  Pukul whipping cream kental  Campurkan kedua-dua bahan ni  Sedia untuk digunakan  Simpan dalam peti sejuk. 2) RESEPI FILLING CLASSIC DURIAN  Bahan-bahan:  100gm isi durian (blend bagi hancur)  20gm instant custard 200ml fresh cream  Cara-cara:  Campur instant custard dengan sedikit air  Masukkan dalam isi durian Pukul fresh cream dan campur ke dalam bancuhan durian tadi  Kacau rata dan boleh di gunakan. 3) RESEPI PEANUT BUTTER CREAM  Bahan-bahan:  50gm peanut butter  20gm gula icing (tak letak takpe)
  4. 4.  100gm whipping cream  Cara-cara:  Pukul whipping cream sekejap,masukkan peanut butter lembut dan pukul sampai sedikit kental  Sedia untuk di gunakan 4) RESEPI THAI PANDAN CUSTARD  Bahan-bahan:  1 paket santan serbuk kara  2 cawan daun pandan  1 cawan susu cair  1cawan air biasa  185gm gula  1biji telur  4 sudu besar tepung jagung  Secubit garam  Sedikit paste pandan dan pewarna hijau  Cara-cara: Bancuh semua bahan dan tapis Double boil adunan sehingga pekat Sejukkan dan boleh di gunakan untuk filling donat 5) RESEPI SOS BUTTERSCOTCH  Bahan-bahan:  250gm gula perang  250gm uht whipping cream  50gm mentega  Cara-cara: Cairkan gula perang dalam kuali,kemudian kecilkan api dan masukkan whipping cream.Kacau sebati sehingga gula larut.Masukkan mentega dan kacau lagi.Simpan dalam bekas kedap udara 6) RESEPI CHOCOLATE LARVA  Bahan-bahan:  100gm uht whipping cream  175gm dark choc compound (jenama beryls)@apa-apa jenama.  Cara-Cara:
  5. 5.  Panaskan uht whipping cream sehingga keluar buih-buih kecil Masukkan whipping cream ke dalam bekas coklat tadi.Kacau sehingga larut.Simpan dalam peti ais sekejap untuk lebih pekat.Boleh di gunakan untuk filling donat choc larva. RESEPI TAMBAHAN: 1. RESEPI CREAM CHEESE Bahan-bahan:  100gm cream cheese  100gm butter  20gm susu pekat (boleh lebih atau kurang)  Cara-cara: Pukul semua bahan sehingga kembang dan sedia di gunakan untuk pipe ke dalam donat. 2) RESEPI CHEEZY CHEESE Bahan-Bahan:  250gm cheese slice  130ml Susu cair atau segar Parmesan cheese  Cara-cara: Double boil cheese dan susu Biarkan sejuk Celup donat dan ratakan Taburkan parmesan cheese di atas topping tadi

