Materi tot kontrak

MANAJEMEN KOMITMEN KEMENTERIAN KEUANGAN RI DIREKTORAT JENDERAL PERBENDAHARAAN DIREKTORAT TRANSFORMASI PERBENDAHARAAN
 Komitmen/ Perikatan dalam Siklus APBN  Manajemen Komitmen dalam implementasi SPAN  Implementasi Pencatatan dan Pengelo...
KOMITMEN/ PERIKATAN DALAM SIKLUS APBN
Tahap pelaksanaan anggaran: (i) otorisasi atas pagu anggaran kepada Satker (ii) pembuatan komitmen/ perikatan (iii) perole...
• Kewenangan: K/L melakukan perikatan atau tindakan lain yang dapat mengakibatkan pengeluaran negara [Psl 4 ayat 2 dan Pen...
PROSES BISNIS : SAAT INI
• Diaplikasikan sebagai bagian dari proses bisnis pembayaran • Informasi status pagu yang tidak akurat: Pagu – Realisasi =...
MANAJEMEN KOMITMEN DALAM IMPLEMENTASI SPAN
Integrasi dan Koneksitas Proses Bisnis Manajemen Komitmen dengan proses bisnis perbendaharaan lainnya Treasury Perencanaan...
SP2D (*) RT / SPM (*) ADK Kontrak (*) PR Penerbitan Purchase Requisition oleh unit yang menggunakan barang dan jasa PO Ver...
 Proses bisnis tersendiri dalam kerangka pengembangan SPAN yang terintegrasi  Registrasi, validasi dan pencatatan data k...
• melakukan aktivitas pencadangan (reserving) atas bagian dari pagu untuk mendukung disiplin anggaran -- ketaatan terhadap...
PAGU ANGGARAN PERIKATAN/ KOMITMEN PEMBAYARAN DATA KOMITMEN Committed Balance Forecast: Jumlah & Waktu Budget Encumbrance A...
 Adanya informasi yang lebih baik atas status pagu : Pagu - Encumbrance – Realisasi: Fund Available  Pemanfaatan informa...
Pasal 36 PMK 190/2012 ayat (2) Data perjanjian/kontrak dalam Kartu Pengawasan Kontrak KPPN sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat ...
a. Perjanjian/kontrak untuk pengadaan barang/jasa; • Dalam hal tertentu bisa dalam bentuk kwitansi/ bukti pembelian • Untu...
• Perjanjian/ Kontrak yang akan dibayarkan dengan LS • Komitmen yang menurut ketentuan yang berlaku mensyaratkan tanda buk...
• Kontrak Tahunan (Annnual Contract) Kontrak yang tanggal mulai dan berakhirnya kontrak berada dalam periode /tahun anggar...
• Informasi Umum Memuat informasi umum terkait identitas rekanan (suplier), dan data kontrak (misalnya jangka waktu, tangg...
Struktur Data Kontrak DATA KETENTUAN PENGISIAN Annual Multi Years Release Informasi Umum Nama Supplier Mandatory Mandatory...
Struktur Data Kontrak DATA KETENTUAN PENGISIAN Annual Multi Years Release LINE Jadwal Pembayaran Info Pembebanan Cara Pena...
PROSES BISNIS (PILOTING)
BCKA019 409294 07 07 13 180.xlsx NAMA FILE BCKA = Annual Contract (New) BCKM = Multi Year Contract (New) BCKR = Release MY...
REJECT IN INTERFACE NON BA 999
REJECT IN WORK FLOW NON BA 999
FINAL APPROVED IN WORK FLOW NON BA 999
APPROVAL HIERARCHY ENTRY DATA KONTRAK SATKER BA 999 Proses Bisnis dan Approval Hierarchy Registrasi Data Kontrak—BA 999 Ka...
ENTRY DATA KONTRAK SATKER BA 999 – MAILING FUNCTION
• Format: Tipe Kontrak/Kode KPPN.Nomor PO/ Release/ Addendum • Contoh: Annual : A/019.1/0/0 Addendum ke-1 : A/019.1/0/1 Mu...
Aktivitas untuk kontrak multi year: • Kontrak multi year dicatat dengan nomor referensi tersendiri yang berlaku sebagai re...
Resume Tagihan PERLAKUAN KONTRAK MULTI-YEAR (2)
• Addendum Data Kontrak Addendum atas salah satu elemen data kontrak, baik karena dilakukan addendum terhadap kontrak, mau...
• Ruang Lingkup Addendum/ Update:  Update informasi yang telah tercatat dalam SPAN  Tidak terbatas pada perubahan yang m...
• Pembatalan data kontrak adalah bagian dari pengelolaan data kontrak yang dilakukan oleh KPPN dengan tujuan untuk menghap...
Mekanisme pembatalan data kontrak di KPPN adalah sebagai berikut :  Pembatalan data kontrak dilakukan atas permintaan PPK...
• KPPN melakukan penutupan data kontrak tahunan dan data komitmen tahunan kontrak tahun jamak pada akhir tahun anggaran. •...
Nilai Kontrak No Line Kate gori Nilai Line No Diskripsi Tanggal Jadwal Pembayaran Nilai COA 100.000.000 1 RM 20.000.000 1 ...
Nilai Kontrak No Line Kate gori Nilai Line No Diskripsi Tanggal Jadwal Pembayaran Nilai COA 100.000.000 1 RM 100.000.000 1...
Dicatat pada masing-masing KPPN sebesar nilai yang ditagihkan kepada tiap-tiap KPPN Contoh : Nomor Kontrak = 001/SPAN/2013...
No. Kontrak : 001/SPAN/2013 Supplier : PT. A Nilai Kontrak : IDR. 20.000.000,- CAN : A/019.005/0/0 No. Kontrak : 001/SPAN/...
No. Kontrak : 0001/SPAN/2013 Supplier : PT. A Nilai Kontrak : IDR. 1.000.000.000,- CAN : A/140.003/0/0 No. Kontrak : 0001/...
1. Kontrak Konsorsium yang dimaksud adalah yang sesuai dengan Peraturan Direktur Jenderal Perbendaharaan Nomor Per-22/PB/2...
Contoh pencatatan kontrak secara konsorsium : Kontrak Konsorsium nomor 002/SPAN/2013 dengan nilai total Rp. 1.000.000.000 ...
3. Kontrak Nomor: 002/SPAN/2013 – PT. C Nilai kontrak : Rp. 500.000.000 Penerima : Rekening PT. C PENCATATAN KONTRAK KONSO...
No. Kontrak : 0001/SPAN/2013 – PT. B Supplier : Konsorsium/002/SPAN/2013 Nilai Kontrak : IDR. 200.000.000,- Penerima : Rek...
No. Uraian Nilai Pengembalian Uang Muka Pajak dan potongan lainnya Bersih 1 Uang Muka 20.000.000 - - 20.000.000 2 Termin 1...
 Contoh Kontrak dibiayai oleh 2 sumber pembiayaan PHLN dan Rupiah Murni, dengan porsi perhitungan = PHLN : Pendamping = 8...
Nilai Fisik : 100/110 x Nilai Kontrak 100/110 x 110.000.000,00 = 100.000.000,00 Terdiri dari :  Porsi PHLN : Porsentase P...
 Contoh Kontrak dibiayai oleh 2 sumber pembiayaan PHLN dan Rupiah Murni, dengan porsi perhitungan = PHLN : Pendamping = 8...
Nilai Fisik : 100/110 x Nilai Kontrak 100/110 x 110.000.000,00 = 100.000.000,00 Terdiri dari :  Porsi PHLN : Porsentase P...
TERIMA KASIH
  1. 1. MANAJEMEN KOMITMEN KEMENTERIAN KEUANGAN RI DIREKTORAT JENDERAL PERBENDAHARAAN DIREKTORAT TRANSFORMASI PERBENDAHARAAN
  2. 2.  Komitmen/ Perikatan dalam Siklus APBN  Manajemen Komitmen dalam implementasi SPAN  Implementasi Pencatatan dan Pengelolaan Data Kontrak • Integrasi Proses Bisnis dalam SPAN • Tujuan penggunaan data kontrak • Ruang Lingkup Pencatatan • Fungsi-fungsi Pengelolaan OUTLINE
  3. 3. KOMITMEN/ PERIKATAN DALAM SIKLUS APBN
  4. 4. Tahap pelaksanaan anggaran: (i) otorisasi atas pagu anggaran kepada Satker (ii) pembuatan komitmen/ perikatan (iii) perolehan dan verifikasi barang dan jasa (iv) penerbitan perintah membayar , dan (v) pembayaran S A T K E R D J P B / K P P N DIPA PERIKATAN/ Komitmen BERITA ACARA SERAH TERIMA INVOICING / TAGIHAN PEMBAYARAN DEFINISI
  5. 5. • Kewenangan: K/L melakukan perikatan atau tindakan lain yang dapat mengakibatkan pengeluaran negara [Psl 4 ayat 2 dan Penjelasan UU 1/2004] • Ketersediaan Dana Perikatan/perjanjian dalam rangka pelaksanaan anggaran hanya dapat dilakukan jika tersedia cukup anggaran dan/ atau dalam batas anggaran yang ditetapkan [Psl 3 ayat 3 dan Psl 17 ayat 2 UU 1/2004] DASAR HUKUM
  6. 6. PROSES BISNIS : SAAT INI
  7. 7. • Diaplikasikan sebagai bagian dari proses bisnis pembayaran • Informasi status pagu yang tidak akurat: Pagu – Realisasi = Sisa Pagu • Penggunaan informasi kontrak yang terbatas: pengawasan atas pembayaran kontrak tertentu • Tidak ideal bagi perencanaan kas: Horison waktu yang sangat pendek untuk mendukung perencanaan kas. • Manajemen informasi atas kontrak tahun jamak yang lebih bersifat administratif FITUR UTAMA: SAAT INI
  8. 8. MANAJEMEN KOMITMEN DALAM IMPLEMENTASI SPAN
  9. 9. Integrasi dan Koneksitas Proses Bisnis Manajemen Komitmen dengan proses bisnis perbendaharaan lainnya Treasury Perencanaan Kas Jangka Panjang Spending Unit Kontrak Resume kontrak Allotment (DIPA) Serah Terima Penernbitan SP2D Penerbitan SPM Penerbitan SPP Catatan Hutang Perencanaan Kas Jangka Pendek Commitment Record (CAN) Test Substantif dan Formal Validasi (ceiling test) AFP Halaman 3 DIPA ALUR MNJ. KOMITMEN ALUR MNJ PEMBAYARAN ALUR MNJ. DIPA ALUR MNJ. KAS Verifikasi CAN Resume tagihan PROSES BISNIS : SPAN
  10. 10. SP2D (*) RT / SPM (*) ADK Kontrak (*) PR Penerbitan Purchase Requisition oleh unit yang menggunakan barang dan jasa PO Verifikasi PR, pemilihan supplier dan penerbitan Purchase Order Penerimaan barang dan jasa, verifikasi terhadap PO dan pembuatan Berita Acara Invoice Verifikasi terhadap PO terhadap BA Penerimaan dan Penerbitan invoice Payment Penerimaan tagihan, verifikasi terhadap PO, dan Pembayaran Commitment (*) Liability (**) Expenditure Daftar Rekanan Satker/ SAKTI KPPN/ SPAN Catatan dalam database MOF’s SPAN DATA BASE FUTURE STATE VISION: SPAN
  11. 11.  Proses bisnis tersendiri dalam kerangka pengembangan SPAN yang terintegrasi  Registrasi, validasi dan pencatatan data komitmen dalam database SPAN.  Media bagi input data dalam SPAN dan integrasi antar modul, khususnya manajemen DIPA, manajemen kas, dan manajemen pembayaran.  Fasilitasi penyempurnaan proses bisnis pada modul-modul yang terkait  Terstruktur berdasaarkan sifat transaksi dan jenis kontrak (kontraktual, non kontraktual, annual dan multi year)  Pemanfaatan data komitmen untuk informasi status pagu, perencanaan kas, dan penyederhanaan, ketepatan dan keamanan pembayaran FITUR UTAMA : PILOTING
  12. 12. • melakukan aktivitas pencadangan (reserving) atas bagian dari pagu untuk mendukung disiplin anggaran -- ketaatan terhadap batas pengeluaran & monitoring status pagu anggaran. • mendukung terwujudnya perencanaan kas yang berorientasi ke depan (forward cash planning)-- berbeda dengan perencanaan kas berdasarkan data trend dari periode sebelumnya (historical data trend) (Radev & Khemani, 2007; Potter & Diamond, 1999) TUJUAN
  13. 13. PAGU ANGGARAN PERIKATAN/ KOMITMEN PEMBAYARAN DATA KOMITMEN Committed Balance Forecast: Jumlah & Waktu Budget Encumbrance Actual FA Kontrol Anggaran Kontrak Total Angsuran Angsuran Angsuran Fungsi terkait pagu Fungsi terkait manajemen kas FUNGSI-FUNGSI PROSES BISNIS - KOMITMEN
  14. 14.  Adanya informasi yang lebih baik atas status pagu : Pagu - Encumbrance – Realisasi: Fund Available  Pemanfaatan informasi angsuran dalam kontrak untuk perencanaan kas  Pencatatan register (CAN) atas komitmen yang tersedia dananya menyederhanakan dan mempercepat proses pengujian pada saat penerbitan SP2D  Validasi secara parsial dan berurutan meningkatkan keamanan dan ketepatan pembayaran (konsep three way match)  Pencatatan pagu yang terikat dengan komitmen tertentu tidak menimbulkan distorsi atas mekanisme akuntansi dan pelaporan saat ini (jurnal encumbrance) NILAI TAMBAH DAN MANFAAT (1)
  15. 15. Pasal 36 PMK 190/2012 ayat (2) Data perjanjian/kontrak dalam Kartu Pengawasan Kontrak KPPN sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (1), digunakan untuk menguji kesesuaian tagihan yang tercantum pada SPM meliputi: a. pihak yang berhak menerima pembayaran; b. nilai pembayaran; dan c. jadwal pembayaran. NILAI TAMBAH DAN MANFAAT (2)
  16. 16. a. Perjanjian/kontrak untuk pengadaan barang/jasa; • Dalam hal tertentu bisa dalam bentuk kwitansi/ bukti pembelian • Untuk nilai tertentu diharuskan bukti perjanjian berupa SPK atau Surat Perjanjian b. Penetapan keputusan. • pelaksanaan belanja pegawai; • pelaksanaan perjalanan dinas • pelaksanaan kegiatan swakelola, termasuk pembayaran honorarium kegiatan; atau • belanja bantuan sosial yang disalurkan dalam bentuk uang kepada penerima bantuan sosial. JENIS KOMITMEN
  17. 17. • Perjanjian/ Kontrak yang akan dibayarkan dengan LS • Komitmen yang menurut ketentuan yang berlaku mensyaratkan tanda bukti perjanjian dalam bentuk SPK atau dalam bentuk Surat Perjanjian [Kontrak]  SPK digunakan untuk Pengadaan Barang/Pekerjaan Konstruksi/Jasa Lainnya dengan nilai sampai dengan Rp 200.000.000,00 (duaratus juta rupiah) dan untuk Jasa Konsultansi dengan nilai sampai dengan Rp50.000.000,00 (lima puluh juta rupiah).  Surat Perjanjian untuk Pengadaan Barang/Pekerjaan Konstruksi/Jasa Lainnya dengan nilai diatas Rp200.000.000,00 (duaratus juta rupiah) dan untuk Jasa Konsultansi dengan nilai diatas Rp50.000.000,00 (lima puluh juta rupiah). [PMK 190/ 2013 dan PP 70/ 2012] KOMITMEN YANG DICATAT DALAM SPAN
  18. 18. • Kontrak Tahunan (Annnual Contract) Kontrak yang tanggal mulai dan berakhirnya kontrak berada dalam periode /tahun anggaran yang sama. • Kontrak Tahun Jamak (Multy Year Contract) Kontrak yang tanggal mulai dan berakhirnya kontrak berada dalam periode/ tahun anggaran yang berbeda. • Komitmen Tahunan Kontrak Tahun Jamak (Release Multi-year Contract) Pembuatan komitmen tahunan atas kontrak jangka panjang tertentu dengan mengacu pada alokasi dalam DIPA untuk pekerjaan dalam kontrak dimaksud. TIPE KONTRAK
  19. 19. • Informasi Umum Memuat informasi umum terkait identitas rekanan (suplier), dan data kontrak (misalnya jangka waktu, tanggal kontrak dsb) Parameter Utama: Nomor Kontrak + Mata Uang • Informasi Khusus  Line Kontrak (Baris) Digunakan untuk mencatat perbedaan parameter untuk elemen data kontrak terkait Cara Penarikan  Jadwal Pembayaran Digunakan untuk mencatat nilai dan waktu dari rencana angsuran • Informasi Pembebanan Digunakan untuk mencatat detail BAS/ COA yang dibebani STRUKTUR DATA KONTRAK DAN PERUNTUKANNYA
  20. 20. Struktur Data Kontrak DATA KETENTUAN PENGISIAN Annual Multi Years Release Informasi Umum Nama Supplier Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory NPWP Supplier Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Nama Bank Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Nomor Rekening Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Kode Mata Uang Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Nomor Kontrak Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Tanggal Pembuatan Kontrak Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Tanggal Mulai Kontrak Mandatory Mandatory N/A Tanggal Selesai Kontrak Mandatory Mandatory N/A Jangka waktu pemeliharaan Mandatory Mandatory N/A Tanggal Addendum Optional Optional N/A Nomor Addendum Optional Optional N/A Prosentase Loan/GOI Mandatory Mandatory N/A Ketentuan Sanksi Optional Optional N/A Deskripsi Kontrak Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory Nilai Kontrak Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory INFORMASI UMUM
  21. 21. Struktur Data Kontrak DATA KETENTUAN PENGISIAN Annual Multi Years Release LINE Jadwal Pembayaran Info Pembebanan Cara Penarikan Mandatory N/A Mandatory Nilai Line Mandatory N/A Mandatory Nilai Uang Muka Optional N/A Optional Info Pembe banan Persentase retensi Optional N/A Optional Deskripsi Line Mandatory N/A Mandatory Jadwal Pembayaran Info Pembebanan Tanggal Jadwal Pembayaran Mandatory N/A Mandatory Deskripsi Pembayaran Mandatory N/A Mandatory Nilai Pembayaran Mandatory N/A Mandatory Rencana pengembalian uang muka Optional N/A Optional rencana potongan retensi Optional N/A Optional Info Pembe banan Kombinasi COA Mandatory N/A Mandatory Alamat emai Mandatory Mandatory Mandatory INFORMASI KHUSUS DAN INFORMASI PEMBEBANAN
  22. 22. PROSES BISNIS (PILOTING)
  23. 23. BCKA019 409294 07 07 13 180.xlsx NAMA FILE BCKA = Annual Contract (New) BCKM = Multi Year Contract (New) BCKR = Release MY Contract (New) BCAA = Addendum Annual Contract BCAM= Addendum Multi Year Contract BCAR = Addendum Release MY Contract Komponen File ADK Kontrak Kode KPPN Kode Satker Tahun, bulan, tanggal Sequence number PENAMAAN FILE ADK KONTRAK
  24. 24. REJECT IN INTERFACE NON BA 999
  25. 25. REJECT IN WORK FLOW NON BA 999
  26. 26. FINAL APPROVED IN WORK FLOW NON BA 999
  27. 27. APPROVAL HIERARCHY ENTRY DATA KONTRAK SATKER BA 999 Proses Bisnis dan Approval Hierarchy Registrasi Data Kontrak—BA 999 Kasi Pencairan Dana KPPN KPPN MO PPK Staf PPK Menerima notifikasi, melakukan approval data kontrak dan menerbitkan CAN Entry data kontrak Verifikasi dan Approval data kontrak Menerima notifikasi dan melakukan approval data kontrak Notifikasi CAN/ NRK SPAN CAN/ Nomor Register Kontrak
  28. 28. ENTRY DATA KONTRAK SATKER BA 999 – MAILING FUNCTION
  29. 29. • Format: Tipe Kontrak/Kode KPPN.Nomor PO/ Release/ Addendum • Contoh: Annual : A/019.1/0/0 Addendum ke-1 : A/019.1/0/1 Multi year : M/019.4/0/0 Addendum ke-3 : M/019.4/0/3 Release Multi Year ke-1 : A/019.4/1/0 Addendum release ke-1 : A/019.4/1/1 FORMAT NOMOR REGISTER KONTRAK / CAN
  30. 30. Aktivitas untuk kontrak multi year: • Kontrak multi year dicatat dengan nomor referensi tersendiri yang berlaku sebagai referensi/ CAN-induk. • Untuk pencadangan pagu DIPA, setiap tahun dibuatkan release tahunan, mengacu pada CAN induk sebagai referensi dan alokasi dalam DIPA tahun ybs. • Untuk keperluan release tahunan tersebut, TIDAK diperlukan pembuatan kontrak formal tersediri/ sub kontrak.*) PERLAKUAN KONTRAK MULTI-YEAR (1)
  31. 31. Resume Tagihan PERLAKUAN KONTRAK MULTI-YEAR (2)
  32. 32. • Addendum Data Kontrak Addendum atas salah satu elemen data kontrak, baik karena dilakukan addendum terhadap kontrak, maupun dalam rangka perbaikan data. • “Cancel” Kontrak Pembatalan atas (sisa) kontrak yang sebelumnya telah terjadi pembayaran atas sebagian nilai kontrak • “Close” Kontrak Perubahan status kontrak yang mana tidak dapat digunakan lagi sebagai dasar pembayaran. Misalnya karena nilai kontrak outstanding sudah nihil dan/ atau karena masa/ periode tahun anggaran PENGELOLAAN DATA KONTRAK
  33. 33. • Ruang Lingkup Addendum/ Update:  Update informasi yang telah tercatat dalam SPAN  Tidak terbatas pada perubahan yang mewajibkan addendum kontrak sebagaimana dalam PP Pengadaan Barang dan Jasa • Mekanisme addendum:  Update dan addendum dengan menggunakan ADK  Update dan addendum dengan mekanisme khusus  Perubahan struktur data kontrak (cara bayar dan jumlah termin)  Perubahan nilai uang muka  Perubahan persentase retensi RUANG LINGKUP DAN MEKANISME ADDENDUM / UPDATE
  34. 34. • Pembatalan data kontrak adalah bagian dari pengelolaan data kontrak yang dilakukan oleh KPPN dengan tujuan untuk menghapus pencadangan dana dan mengembalikan Fund Availability • Pembatalan data kontrak mengakibatkan sebagian atau seluruh komponen dari data kontrak yang dibatalkan menjadi tidak valid lagi untuk digunakan sebagai dasar pembayaran PENUTUPAN KONTRAK LATAR BELAKANG DAN DAMPAK (1)
  35. 35. Mekanisme pembatalan data kontrak di KPPN adalah sebagai berikut :  Pembatalan data kontrak dilakukan atas permintaan PPK terhadap sisa kontrak yang belum dibayarkan dalam hal : 1. Pemutusan kontrak oleh PPK 2. Perubahan data kontrak yang menyebabkan perubahan struktur data kontrak yang telah tercatat pada SPAN 3. Keperluan revisi DIPA, dilakukan pembatalan sebagian pagu DIPA yang telah dicadangkan  Pembatalan data kontrak dilakukan oleh KPPN tanpa permintaan PPK terhadap sisa kontrak yang belum dibayarkan dalam hal : 1. Dalam rangka pengelolaan cadangan pagu DIPA terkait berakhirnya tahun anggaran PEMBATALAN KONTRAK LATAR BELAKANG DAN DAMPAK (2)
  36. 36. • KPPN melakukan penutupan data kontrak tahunan dan data komitmen tahunan kontrak tahun jamak pada akhir tahun anggaran. • Direktur Jenderal Perbendaharaan dapat menetapkan penutupan data kontrak selain pada waktu sebagaimana disebut diatas dengan Surat Keputusan. • Tujuan penutupan data kontrak adalah untuk memastikan data kontrak tersebut tidak dapat diubah dan/atau digunakan lagi sebagai dasar pembayaran • Penutupan data kontrak dilakukan terhadap data kontrak yang statusnya “complete” -- sudah lunas dibayar PENUTUPAN KONTRAK LATAR BELAKANG DAN DAMPAK
  37. 37. Nilai Kontrak No Line Kate gori Nilai Line No Diskripsi Tanggal Jadwal Pembayaran Nilai COA 100.000.000 1 RM 20.000.000 1 Termin 1 01-JUL-13 15.000.000 533111 2 Termin 2 01-DES-13 5.000.000 533111 2 RK 80.000.000 1 Termin 1 01-JUL-13 50.000.000 533111 2 Termin 2 01-DES-13 30.000.000 533111 Keterangan : 1. Pagu - Encumbrance – Realisasi = Fund Available 2. Nilai Kontrak tidak boleh melampaui Nilai Fund Available 3. Jumlah line dibedakan berdasarkan cara tarik 4. Total nilai line harus sama dengan Nilai Kontrak 5. Total Nilai termin dalam line yang sama harus sama dengan nilai line 6. Perubahan data kontrak sepanjang tidak merubah struktur data (berubah jumlah line / termin) bisa dilakukan dengan ADK 7. Perubahan data kontrak dengan merubah struktur data, dilakukan dengan Surat Permintaan Perubahan Data CONTOH PENULISAN DATA KONTRAK KE DALAM SISTEM SESUAI STRUKTUR DATA YANG BENAR
  38. 38. Nilai Kontrak No Line Kate gori Nilai Line No Diskripsi Tanggal Jadwal Pembayaran Nilai COA 100.000.000 1 RM 100.000.000 1 Termin 1 01-JUL-13 100.000.000 533111 Contoh Addendum Kontrak Data Kontrak Awal Nilai Kontrak No Line Kate gori Nilai Line No Diskripsi Tanggal Jadwal Pembayaran Nilai COA 150.000.000 1 RM 150.000.000 1 Termin 1 01-JUL-13 150.000.000 533111 Addendum dengan Upload ADK Nilai Kontrak No Line Kate gori Nilai Line No Diskripsi Tanggal Jadwal Pembayaran Nilai COA 150.000.000 1 RM 50.000.000 1 Termin 1 01-JUL-13 30.000.000 533111 2 Termin 2 01-DES-13 20.000.000 533111 2 RK 100.000.000 1 Termin 1 01-JUL-13 60.000.000 533111 2 Termin 2 01-DES-13 40.000.000 533111 Addendum dengan User Khusus
  39. 39. Dicatat pada masing-masing KPPN sebesar nilai yang ditagihkan kepada tiap-tiap KPPN Contoh : Nomor Kontrak = 001/SPAN/2013 Nilai Kontrak = Rp. 100.000.000,- Porsi Loan/GOI = 80/20 Porsi Loan ditagihkan pada KPPN Jakarta VI. Porsi GOI ditagihkan pada KPPN jakarta II dengan mata uang Rupiah Maka pencatatannya adalah sebagai berikut : 1. Kontrak No 001/SPAN/2013 didaftarkan pada KPPN Jakarta VI sebesar Rp. 80.000.000,- 2. Kontrak No 001/SPAN/2013 dengan mata uang Rupiah didaftarkan pada KPPN Jakarta II sebesar Rp. 20.000.000,- PENCATATAN KONTRAK YANG DIBAYARKAN PADA DUA KPPN
  40. 40. No. Kontrak : 001/SPAN/2013 Supplier : PT. A Nilai Kontrak : IDR. 20.000.000,- CAN : A/019.005/0/0 No. Kontrak : 001/SPAN/2013 Supplier : PT. A Nilai Kontrak : IDR. 80.000.000,- CAN : A/140.001/0/0 No. Kontrak : 001/SPAN/2013 Supplier : PT. A Nilai Kontrak : IDR. 100.000.000,- Porsi Loan/GOI : 80/20 Porsi Loan : IDR. 80.000.000,- RMP : IDR. 20.000.000,- PENCATATAN KONTRAK YANG DIBAYARKAN PADA DUA KPPN KONTRAK KPPN JKT VI KPPN JKT II PRIMARY KEY = Nomor Kontrak + Mata Uang
  41. 41. No. Kontrak : 0001/SPAN/2013 Supplier : PT. A Nilai Kontrak : IDR. 1.000.000.000,- CAN : A/140.003/0/0 No. Kontrak : 0001/SPAN/2013 Supplier : PT. A Nilai Kontrak : USD. 500.000,- CAN : A/140.002/0/0 No. Kontrak : 0001/SPAN/2013 Supplier : PT. A Nilai Kontrak : USD. 500.000,- : IDR. 1.000.000.000 PENCATATAN KONTRAK DENGAN DUA MATA UANG KONTRAK RFC / KONTRAK 1 RFC / KONTRAK 2 KPPN JKT VI KPPN JKT VI
  42. 42. 1. Kontrak Konsorsium yang dimaksud adalah yang sesuai dengan Peraturan Direktur Jenderal Perbendaharaan Nomor Per-22/PB/2012 2. Untuk melakukan pencatatan kontrak secara konsorsium sebagai mana dimaksud dalam peraturan diatas dapat dilakukan apabila diketahui bagian dari nilai kontrak yang menjadi hak masing-masing penerima pembayaran 3. Pendaftaran / pencatatan data kontrak konsorsium dalam SPAN dilakukan untuk masing-masing anggota konsorsium 4. Nilai kontrak yang dicantumkan pada data kontrak adalah sebesar bagian untuk masing-masing anggota konsorsium PENCATATAN KONTRAK KONSORSIUM Konsorsium : Gabungan beberapa perusahaan yang tidak membentuk entitas usaha baru yang secara bersama-sama mengadakan perjanjian pengadaan barang / jasa Pemerintah (Per-22/PB/2012)
  43. 43. Contoh pencatatan kontrak secara konsorsium : Kontrak Konsorsium nomor 002/SPAN/2013 dengan nilai total Rp. 1.000.000.000 dan dikerjakan oleh tiga perusahaan dengan bagian yang jelas disebutkan dalam kontrak sebesar : PT. A = Rp. 300.000.000 PT. B = Rp. 200.000.000 PT. C = Rp. 500.000.000 Maka yang harus dilakukan adalah mendaftarkan 3 (tiga) data kontrak dengan ketentuan sebagai berikut : 1. Kontrak Nomor: 002/SPAN/2013 – PT. A Nilai kontrak : Rp. 300.000.000 Penerima : Rekening PT. A 2. Kontrak Nomor: 002/SPAN/2013 – PT. B Nilai kontrak : Rp. 200.000.000 Penerima : Rekening PT. B PENCATATAN KONTRAK KONSORSIUM
  44. 44. 3. Kontrak Nomor: 002/SPAN/2013 – PT. C Nilai kontrak : Rp. 500.000.000 Penerima : Rekening PT. C PENCATATAN KONTRAK KONSORSIUM
  45. 45. No. Kontrak : 0001/SPAN/2013 – PT. B Supplier : Konsorsium/002/SPAN/2013 Nilai Kontrak : IDR. 200.000.000,- Penerima : Rekening PT.B CAN : A/140.005/0/0 No. Kontrak : 0001/SPAN/2013 – PT.A Supplier : Konsorsium/002/SPAN/2013 Nilai Kontrak : IDR. 300.000.000,- Penerima : Rekening PT.A CAN : A/140.004/0/0 No. Kontrak : 002/SPAN/2013 Supplier : Konsorsium/002/SPAN/2013 Nilai Kontrak Total : IDR. 1.000.000.000 PT. A : IDR. 300.000.000,- PT. B : IDR. 200.000.000,- PT. C : IDR. 500.000.000,- PENCATATAN KONTRAK KONSORSIUM KONTRAK KONTRAK PT. A KONTRAK PT. B KPPN JKT VI KPPN JKT VI No. Kontrak : 0001/SPAN/2013 – PT. C Supplier : Konsorsium/002/SPAN/2013 Nilai Kontrak : IDR. 500.000.000,- Penerima : Rekening PT. C CAN : A/140.006/0/0 KONTRAK PT. C KPPN JKT VI
  46. 46. No. Uraian Nilai Pengembalian Uang Muka Pajak dan potongan lainnya Bersih 1 Uang Muka 20.000.000 - - 20.000.000 2 Termin 1 40.000.000 - - 40.000.000 3 Termin 2 25.000.000 - - 25.000.000 5 Retensi 5.000.000 - - 5.000.000 JUMLAH 100.000.000 100.000.000 Nilai Kontrak : 100.000.000 No. Uraian Nilai Pengembalian Uang Muka Pajakk dan potongan lainnya Bersih 1 Uang Muka 20.000.000 - - 20.000.000 2 Termin 1 30.000.000 6.000.000 24.000.000 3 Termin 2 20.000.000 4.000.000 16.000.000 4 Termin 3 50.000.000 10.000.000 40.000.000 JUMLAH 120.000.000 20.000.000 100.000.000 Nilai Kontrak : 100.000.000 • Nilai Uang Muka / Prepayment belum merupakan realisasi kontrak / membebani DIPA • Pengembalian Uang Muka akan dipotong tiap tagihan SPM • Uang muka merupakan bagian dari termin • Perhitungan pengembalian uang muka dilakukan oleh satker MEKANISME PENCATATAN ANGSURAN
  47. 47.  Contoh Kontrak dibiayai oleh 2 sumber pembiayaan PHLN dan Rupiah Murni, dengan porsi perhitungan = PHLN : Pendamping = 80% : 20% Nilai Kontrak : 110.000.000,00 Nilai Fisik : 100.000.000,00 Terdiri dari : :  Porsi PHLN : 80.000.000,00  Porsi Pendamping : 20.000.000,00 PPN : Terdiri dari : :  Porsi PHLN “Tidak dipungut” : 8.000.000,00  Porsi Pendamping “dipungut” : 2.000.000,00  Porsi PHLN : Nilai Fisik = 80.000.000,00  Porsi Pendamping : Nilai Fisik + PPN = 22.000.000,00 Nilai Kontrak  = 102.000.000,00  Nilai Kontrak yang harus di Cantumkan dalam SPAN MEKANISME PENCATATAN KONTRAK DENGAN SUMBER DANA PHLN (1)
  48. 48. Nilai Fisik : 100/110 x Nilai Kontrak 100/110 x 110.000.000,00 = 100.000.000,00 Terdiri dari :  Porsi PHLN : Porsentase PHLN x Nilai Fisik 80% x 100.000.000,00 = 80.000.000,00  Porsi Pendamping : Porsentase Pendamping x Nilai Fisik 20% x 100.000.000,00 = 20.000.000,00 PPN : PPN x Nilai Fisik 10% x 100.000.000,00 = 10.000.000,00 Terdiri dari :  Porsi PHLN “Tidak dipungut” : PPN x Porsi PHLN 10% x 80.000.000,00 = 8.000.000,00  Porsi Pendamping “dipungut” : PPN x Porsi Pendamping 10% x 20.000.000,00 = 2.000.000,00  Cara Menghitung MEKANISME PENCATATAN KONTRAK DENGAN SUMBER DANA PHLN (2)
  49. 49.  Contoh Kontrak dibiayai oleh 2 sumber pembiayaan PHLN dan Rupiah Murni, dengan porsi perhitungan = PHLN : Pendamping = 80% : 20% Nilai Kontrak : 110.000.000,00 Nilai Fisik : 100.000.000,00 Terdiri dari : :  Porsi PHLN : 88.000.000,00  Porsi Pendamping : 12.000.000,00 PPN : Terdiri dari : :  Porsi PHLN “Tidak dipungut” : 8.800.000,00  Porsi Pendamping “dipungut” : 1.200.000,00  Porsi PHLN : Nilai Fisik = 88.000.000,00  Porsi Pendamping : Nilai Fisik + PPN = 13.200.000,00 Nilai Kontrak  = 101.200.000,00  Nilai Kontrak yang harus di Cantumkan dalam SPAN MEKANISME PENCATATAN KONTRAK DENGAN SUMBER DANA PHLN (3)
  50. 50. Nilai Fisik : 100/110 x Nilai Kontrak 100/110 x 110.000.000,00 = 100.000.000,00 Terdiri dari :  Porsi PHLN : Porsentase PHLN x Nilai Kontrak 80% x 110.000.000,00 = 88.000.000,00  Porsi Pendamping : (Porsentase Pendamping x Nilai Kontrak ) - PPN (20% x 110.000.000,00) – 10.000.000,00 = 12.000.000,00 PPN : PPN x Nilai Fisik 10% x 100.000.000,00 = 10.000.000,00 Terdiri dari :  Porsi PHLN “Tidak dipungut” : PPN x Porsi PHLN 10% x 88.000.000,00 = 8.800.000,00  Porsi Pendamping “dipungut” : PPN x Porsi Pendamping 10% x 12.000.000,00 = 1.200.000,00  Cara Menghitung MEKANISME PENCATATAN KONTRAK DENGAN SUMBER DANA PHLN (4)
  51. 51. TERIMA KASIH

