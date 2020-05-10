Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
R.SRIDEVI HOD OF COMMUNITY HEALTH NSG DEPT,GCON,RIMS UNIT-VII Population and its control
 Per minute = 51  Per hour = 3060  Per day = 73440  Per month = 2,276,640  Per year = 27,319,680
CONSEQUENCES OF OVERPOPULATION.  Land or Space  Housing problems  Food supply  Water supply  Sewage disposal  Sanita...
 Family Planning  DEFINITION Family planning to regulate the number and spacing of children in a family through the prac...
 To avoid unwanted births  To bring about wanted births  To regulate the intervals between pregnancies  To control the...
 The proper spacing and limitation of birth  Advice on sterility  Education for parenthood  Sex education  Screening ...
 FP is the one of the most effective and inexpensive way of improving the present and future quality of life on earth.  ...
 Decrease the physical and mental exhaustion resulting from large family and poorly time pregnancy.  Women would have mo...
SMALL - FAMILY NORM  The objective of the Family Welfare Programme in India is that people should adopt the "small family...
 The current emphasis is on three themes:  "Sons or Daughters – two will do";  "Second child after 3 years", and univer...
 Include both physical and chemical barriers.  Condoms (male & female)  Cervical barriers (diaphragm & cervical cap)  ...
 The only temporary method of birth control for men  Only form of contraception that effectively reduces STI transmissio...
 Pinch reservoir tip of condom before unrolling  condom over the penis to leave room for ejaculate which reduces chance ...
 Consists of two flexible polyurethane rings and a soft, loose- fitting polyurethane sheath  One ring at closed end fits...
Advantages Easily Available Inexpensive Easy to use No side effective Disposable STI protection disadvantages Can reduce s...
 Most common and easiest to fit and useThin, nearly hemispherical dome made of rubber or latex material, with circular, c...
 CERVICAL CAP :  Small dome shaped rubber appliances designed to cover the cervix  Remain in place by suction  Cap mus...
 Failure rate:  DIAPHRAGM:  18-28% with typical use and 6% with correct and consistent use  CAPS:  parous women – 30-...
 Advantages  No gross medical side effects  Control of pregnancy in hands of woman  Reasonably safe when properly used...
 Soft, disposable foam sponge made of polyurethane.  Round shaped with depression at centre of upper surface to fit over...
 Disadvantages:  May get broken – difficult removal  High pregnancy rate  Toxic shock syndrome  Allergic reactions  ...
 Non ionic surfactants which alter sperm surface membrane permeability, resulting in killing of sperms Use decreasing due...
 2. Contraceptive creams and jellies  liquefy at lower temperature than most creams so more suitable for women with dry ...
 Advantages No instructions by doctors or nurses Easily available and easy to use No gross medical side effects  Disa...
They are inert (lack of movement)or Non medicated devices made up of polyethylene Different shapes and sizes  LIPPE‘S LOO...
 Made up of metal – copper NEWER DEVICES  Variants of T device  T copper 220C  T copper 380A  Nova T  Multi load dev...
 Hormone releasing IUD  Progestastert  Most commonly used T shaped device  filled with 38mg of progesterone  Releasin...
 TIMING OF INSERTION:  Inserted with a plunger  Any time during women‘s reproductive period  Except in pregnancy  Mos...
Bleeding and Pain  Pelvic infection : 2-8 times higher than normal  Uterine perforation  Ectopic pregnancy  Expulsion:...
 Advantages  ◦Very effective (essentially no “user error”)  ◦ Long-term protection  ◦ No interruption of sexual activi...
 Composition:  In early 1960s –  Oestrogen - 100-200μg and  Progesterone - 10mg  Greater side effects  Now a days  ...
 Main type  A)MALA-D: (Levonorgestrol 0.15mg + Ethinyl Estrodiol 0.03mg) Packet of 28 tabs. 21 are white and 7 are brown...
 DEMERITS  Failure rate increase if take irregularly.  Minor side effects like dizziness, nausea, vomiting, headache, w...
Contraindications to OCP Use  Absolute Contraindications  Cancer of breast an Genitals  H/O venous ‘thrombo embolism  ...
 ii. PROGESTRONONLYPILL:-  The pill also known as mini pill. It contain only progestogen and it thickens the cervical mu...
POST-COITAL COTRACEPTIVE (a) IUD : WITH IN 5 DAYS (b) HORMONAL : More often a hormonal method may be preferable. In India ...
 Mechanism of action:  Hyper motility of fallopian tube  Hyper motility of uterus hence no implantation and fertilizati...
Malepills  The hormones which reduce  sperm count tend to reduce testosterone levels hence they affect potency and libid...
Onceamonth(longacting)pill  In this method a long acting  oestrogen (Quinestrol) + short acting progesterone is given. ...
Progesteroneonlyinjectables  DMPA(deport medroy progestorone acetate)  Dose: 150mg IM every 3 months.  MOA: suppresses ...
New formulation of DMPA (inject)  Prefilled, single use syringe could be particularly  They contain a special formulatio...
 Side effects:  Disruption of normal menses  Amenorrhoea  Contraindications  Breast cancer  Genital cancer  Undiagn...
Combinedinjectables  Containing long-acting progesterone with short action estrogen  25 mg DMPA + 15 mg estradiol cypion...
 There are two varieties. The earlier one is known as Norplant and latest one is Norplant R-2  • The Norplant has six sm...
 Benefits Reliable long term contraception  Improvement in menorrhagia and dysmenorrhoea  No adverse effects on bone ma...
ThePatch  Is a thin & plastic patch That sticks to the skin.  The sticky part of the patch contains the hormones: nore l...
Menstrualregulation  Need legal restriction  Aspiration of uterine content  Within 6-14 days of missed period  Cervica...
Menstrualinduction  Based on disturbing the normal progesterone prostaglandin  balance by IU application of 1.5mg soluti...
OralAbortifacient  Mifepristone + Misoprostol – 95% successful in  terminating pregnancies up to 9 weeks.  Commonly use...
ABORTION  Termination of pregnancy before the 28 weeks of pregnancy.  Requires LEGALISATION  Medical termination of pre...
MTPAct1971  MTP Act objectives:  Aims to improve the maternal health scenario by preventing large number of unsafe abort...
Legal framework  MTP Act  – lays down when & where pregnancies can be terminated  – Grants the central govt. power to m...
 2)Who can perform abortion? Authorising only a registered medical practitioner..having experience in OBG to perform abor...
Abstinence  This is the total avoidance of sexual activity.  It carries a 0 (zero) percent chance of getting pregnant.
 Withdrawal/Coitus interruption  During sex the man withdraws his penis from the vagina before he ejaculates.  The effe...
Body temp in resting state on waking Slight drop immediately before ovulation After ovulation, release of progesterone cau...
 Breast feeding  Lactation prolongs the post partum amenorrhea and provides some degree of protection  No t more than 5...
vasectomy
COMPLICATIONS:  Operative  Sperm granules  Spontaneous re canalisation  Autoimmune response  Psychological response
Tubectomy Laparoscopy: specialized instrument Laparoscope inserted through abdominal approach and fallopian tubes are bloc...
ROLEOFNURSEINPOPULATIONCONTROL Identifying eligible couple Create awareness Explain importance of F.P Free supply of c...
Supervising & guiding the other health personnel Referrals Record maintance Conducting & participating camps& programm...
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020

28 views

Published on

FAMILY PLANNNING METHODS

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Populaation &amp; its control.2 yrs 2020

  1. 1. R.SRIDEVI HOD OF COMMUNITY HEALTH NSG DEPT,GCON,RIMS UNIT-VII Population and its control
  2. 2.  Per minute = 51  Per hour = 3060  Per day = 73440  Per month = 2,276,640  Per year = 27,319,680
  3. 3. CONSEQUENCES OF OVERPOPULATION.  Land or Space  Housing problems  Food supply  Water supply  Sewage disposal  Sanitation  Health care and education  Unemployment and poverty  Crimes  Traffic problem  Fuel and energy problems
  4. 4.  Family Planning  DEFINITION Family planning to regulate the number and spacing of children in a family through the practice of contraception or other methods of birth control.
  5. 5.  To avoid unwanted births  To bring about wanted births  To regulate the intervals between pregnancies  To control the time at which birth occurs in relation to the age of the parent  To determine the number of children in the family.
  6. 6.  The proper spacing and limitation of birth  Advice on sterility  Education for parenthood  Sex education  Screening for pathological conditions of Reproductive health  Genetic counselling  Premarital consultation and examination  Carrying out pregnancy test  Marriage counselling  Preparation of couple for the arrival of their 1st child  Teaching home economics and nutrition  Providing adoption services
  7. 7.  FP is the one of the most effective and inexpensive way of improving the present and future quality of life on earth.  FP could save the life of maternal deaths.  Also prevent the damage caused by high risk and undesired pregnancies.  Could prevent most or all 50,000 illegal abortion/day and resulting1,50,000 death/year.
  8. 8.  Decrease the physical and mental exhaustion resulting from large family and poorly time pregnancy.  Women would have more time for: education, vocational development, income production ,recreation and care of existing children  Save millions of infant lives per year by reducing the number of high risk births.  Lead to significant improvement in infants nutrition and health.  Decrease the number of teenage pregnancies  Decrease the incidence of cervical cancer  Decrease the incidence of sexually transmitted diseases.
  9. 9. SMALL - FAMILY NORM  The objective of the Family Welfare Programme in India is that people should adopt the "small family norm" to stabilize the country's population at the level of some 1,533million by the year 2050.  SYMBOLISED  In the 1970s, - do ya teen bas.  In the 1980s - 2 - child norm.
  10. 10.  The current emphasis is on three themes:  "Sons or Daughters – two will do";  "Second child after 3 years", and universal immunization”.  Small differences in the family size will make big differences in the birth rate. A significant achievement of the Family welfare Programme in India has been the decline in the fertility from 6.4 in 1950s to 2.6 in 2010.  The national target to achieve a Net Reproduction Rate of 1 by the year 2006, which is equivalent to attaining approximately the 2-child norm.
  11. 11.  Include both physical and chemical barriers.  Condoms (male & female)  Cervical barriers (diaphragm & cervical cap)  Spermicidal (foam, sponge)  Work by preventing sperm from reaching an ovum.  Only condoms provide protection against STIs.
  12. 12.  The only temporary method of birth control for men  Only form of contraception that effectively reduces STI transmission  Made of thin latex, polyurethane, or natural Membrane, Sheath that fits over the erect penis  Many varieties Different features, textures, colours, flavours available.  Some “extended pleasure” types have a desensitizing agent on the inside to delay ejaculation  Lubricated or non-lubricated
  13. 13.  Pinch reservoir tip of condom before unrolling  condom over the penis to leave room for ejaculate which reduces chance of condom breaking.  Unroll condom over erect penis before any contact between the penis and vulva occurs.  Use a water-based lubricant to reduce risk of condom breaking (oil-based lubricants deteriorate condom).  Hold condom at the base of the penis before withdrawing from the vagina to avoid spilling semen inside vagina.
  14. 14.  Consists of two flexible polyurethane rings and a soft, loose- fitting polyurethane sheath  One ring at closed end fits loosely against cervix; other ring at open end encircles the labial area  Can be inserted several hours before sexual activity; don’t need to remove it immediately following ejaculation.
  15. 15. Advantages Easily Available Inexpensive Easy to use No side effective Disposable STI protection disadvantages Can reduce sensation Polyurethane transmits heat well, so some say that the female condom has less reduction in sensation Interruption of sexual Experience May slip off or tear out during coitus
  16. 16.  Most common and easiest to fit and useThin, nearly hemispherical dome made of rubber or latex material, with circular, covered metal spring at periphery (flat type and coil type)  Coil spring type (ortho diaphragm mostly used in India VAGINAL DIAPHRAGM
  17. 17.  CERVICAL CAP :  Small dome shaped rubber appliances designed to cover the cervix  Remain in place by suction  Cap must be tailored to fit cervix  Loosely fit caps may be displaced during intercourse  Not suitable if cervix lacerated or irregular in shape  3 or 4 sizes between 22 and 31 mm
  18. 18.  Failure rate:  DIAPHRAGM:  18-28% with typical use and 6% with correct and consistent use  CAPS:  parous women – 30-40%  with typical use 20-26% with correct and consistent use  nulliparous – 16-20% with typical use 9% with correct and consistent use
  19. 19.  Advantages  No gross medical side effects  Control of pregnancy in hands of woman  Reasonably safe when properly used  Prevent spread of STDs though less effective than condom  Disadvantages  Use of spermicidal unacceptable and messy for some  Suitable for intelligent, highly motivated women of middle or high socioeconomic groups  Allergy to rubber  Infection may occur if used for long time  Erosion  Urinary tract infection  Occlusive caps do not prevent spread of AIDS  Rarely, toxic shock syndrome
  20. 20.  Soft, disposable foam sponge made of polyurethane.  Round shaped with depression at centre of upper surface to fit over cervix  Saturated with spermicidal nonoxynol 9  Attached nylon loop for removal  Moistened with water, squeezed gently to remove excess water and inserted high up in vagina to cover cervix  Acts for 24 hrs  Failure rate – 9 – 27 per 100 women  Must be removed and thrown away after 8-24 hrs . VAGINAL SPONGE
  21. 21.  Disadvantages:  May get broken – difficult removal  High pregnancy rate  Toxic shock syndrome  Allergic reactions  Vaginal dryness, soreness  May damage vaginal epithelium – increase risk of HIV transmission
  22. 22.  Non ionic surfactants which alter sperm surface membrane permeability, resulting in killing of sperms Use decreasing due to high failure rate  Chemical suppositories:  Cheapest but least effective  Melt at body temperature  Manual insertion high in vagina 10-15 min before sexual act SPERMICIDES
  23. 23.  2. Contraceptive creams and jellies  liquefy at lower temperature than most creams so more suitable for women with dry vagina  3. Foam tablets  effervesce ( bubbles in liquid)on contact with vaginal moisture placed deep in vagina close to cervix.  Tablets have to be used about 10 min before act and action lasts for 1 hour  4. Aerosols or foams  foaming chemical contraceptive creams, keep 15mts before intercourse.  5. C-film  5cm squares of water soluble , semitransparent plastic impregnated ( sock) with Nonoxynol 9 either placed over glans (rounded part) of penis before coitus or high in vagina 3-5 min before  Coitus active for 2 hrs
  24. 24.  Advantages No instructions by doctors or nurses Easily available and easy to use No gross medical side effects  Disadvantages  Messy (untidy) to use  Failure rate high when used alone  Can increase spread of HIV infection by irritating vaginal and cervical mucosa  Failure rate – 41% with typical use and 6% with correct and consistent use.
  25. 25. They are inert (lack of movement)or Non medicated devices made up of polyethylene Different shapes and sizes  LIPPE‘S LOOP:  Double ‗S‘ shaped device  Made up polyethylene material  Non toxic, non tissue reactive & extremely durable  Small amount of Barium Sulphate is also added for radiological examination  Available in 4 sizes A,B,C & D FIRST GENERATION IUD
  26. 26.  Made up of metal – copper NEWER DEVICES  Variants of T device  T copper 220C  T copper 380A  Nova T  Multi load devices  ML-Cu250  ML-Cu375  All devises are effective and less side effects i.e pain & bleeding.  Can be fitted to nullypara women can be tolerate by them. II GENERATION IUD
  27. 27.  Hormone releasing IUD  Progestastert  Most commonly used T shaped device  filled with 38mg of progesterone  Releasing rate 65μg/day.  Effective for 1 yr  LNG-20  Releases 20μg of levonorgesterol.  Effective for 5 yrs  Effective rate 99% THIRD GENERATION IUD
  28. 28.  TIMING OF INSERTION:  Inserted with a plunger  Any time during women‘s reproductive period  Except in pregnancy  Most ideal time is during or within 10 days of the beginning of menstruation the diameter of cervical cavity is greatest at this time.
  29. 29. Bleeding and Pain  Pelvic infection : 2-8 times higher than normal  Uterine perforation  Ectopic pregnancy  Expulsion: 12-20% Cancer and teratogenicity  women – years of use Suspected pregnancy Undiagnosed vaginal bleeding Ca cervix, uterus Previous ectopic pregnancy Anaemia , PIDs Congenital malformation of Reproductive organs Side effects Contraindication
  30. 30.  Advantages  ◦Very effective (essentially no “user error”)  ◦ Long-term protection  ◦ No interruption of sexual activity  ◦ Don’t have to remember to use  ◦ Can be used during breast-feeding  Disadvantages  ◦ No STI protection  ◦ Risk of PID (usually within first 1-2 months following insertion)  ◦ Rare incidence of perforating uterine wall
  31. 31.  Composition:  In early 1960s –  Oestrogen - 100-200μg and  Progesterone - 10mg  Greater side effects  Now a days  Oestrogen - 30-35μg and  Progesterone - 0.05-0.15mg.  Taken from 5th to 25th day of menstrual cycle, followed by a break of 7 days (withdrawal bleeding).  FAILURE RATE: 0.1% Combinedpills
  32. 32.  Main type  A)MALA-D: (Levonorgestrol 0.15mg + Ethinyl Estrodiol 0.03mg) Packet of 28 tabs. 21 are white and 7 are brown coloured containing Ferrous Fumarate.(Rs – 3/-)  B) MALA-N : (Levonorgestrol 0.15mg + Ethinyl Estrodiol 0.03mg) Packet of 28 tabs. Govt Supply.  Mechanism of action:  It makes the mucous of the cervix thick making it hard for sperm to get into the uterus. It prevents pregnancy by changing the lining of the uterus making it unlikely for the fertilized egg to be implanted  A) Prevents ovulation  B) Prevents implantation  C) Makes cervical secretions thick  Effectiveness  100% effective if taken correctly.
  33. 33.  DEMERITS  Failure rate increase if take irregularly.  Minor side effects like dizziness, nausea, vomiting, headache, weight gain etc.  Increases the risk of heart problems if women is already at risk.  May increases the risk of gall bladder disease and cervical cancer.
  34. 34. Contraindications to OCP Use  Absolute Contraindications  Cancer of breast an Genitals  H/O venous ‘thrombo embolism  Vascular disease- CAD or  CVD  Liver disease ( i.e. Viral  hepatitis, cirrhosis)  Pregnancy  Congenital hyper lipidaemia  Age above 40 yrs Smoking and age above 35 Yrs HTN with SBP>160, DBP>99 Chronic renal diseases Epilepsy , Migraine Hyper lipidaemia LDL>160 DM with secondary Complications frequent bleeding, Amenorrhea.
  35. 35.  ii. PROGESTRONONLYPILL:-  The pill also known as mini pill. It contain only progestogen and it thickens the cervical mucus in cavity.  mini pills are taken throughout the menstrual cycle and these are not used widely because of its high failure rate.  iii. Once –A MONTH PILL:-  it is modified combined pill. It contains long acting oestrogen and short acting progestogen. These pills are not in use because experimental results revealed high pregnancy rate and irregularity in the menstrual cycle.
  36. 36. POST-COITAL COTRACEPTIVE (a) IUD : WITH IN 5 DAYS (b) HORMONAL : More often a hormonal method may be preferable. In India  Levonorgestrel 0.75 mg tablet is approved .(1Tab-with in 72 hrs) (or) 2 tab-50mcg of EE with in 72 hrs after intercourse & same dose after 12 hrs. (or) 4 tab-30-35 mcg of EE with in 72 hrs& 4 tab after 12 hrs (or) mifepristone 10 mg in 72 hrs
  37. 37.  Mechanism of action:  Hyper motility of fallopian tube  Hyper motility of uterus hence no implantation and fertilization  Disadvantages:  Nausea and vomiting.  Next period may start earlier or later  Do not protect against STI & HIV  1 % failure rate
  38. 38. Malepills  The hormones which reduce  sperm count tend to reduce testosterone levels hence they affect potency and libido  Gossypol:  Cotton seed derivative  Causes azoospermia and severe oligo spermia  Use for 6 months leads to complete sterility
  39. 39. Onceamonth(longacting)pill  In this method a long acting  oestrogen (Quinestrol) + short acting progesterone is given.  But the results are highly disappointing.
  40. 40. Progesteroneonlyinjectables  DMPA(deport medroy progestorone acetate)  Dose: 150mg IM every 3 months.  MOA: suppresses ovulation  Advantage: doesn‘t affect lactation, useful in postpartum period. Can be used in the multi parae of age >35yr  NET-EN:  Dose: 200mg IM every 2 months  Both DMPA & NET-EN are given in 1st 5 days of menstrual cycle.  They are given deep IM in gluteus muscle.
  41. 41. New formulation of DMPA (inject)  Prefilled, single use syringe could be particularly  They contain a special formulation of DMPA, called DMPA-SC (104 mg).  Short needle meant for subcutaneous injection  Useful to provide DMPA in the community.  Injections by appropriately trained community health workers is safe, effective, and acceptable.
  42. 42.  Side effects:  Disruption of normal menses  Amenorrhoea  Contraindications  Breast cancer  Genital cancer  Undiagnosed uterine bleeding  Suspected malignancy  Lactating women
  43. 43. Combinedinjectables  Containing long-acting progesterone with short action estrogen  25 mg DMPA + 15 mg estradiol cypionate (Cyclofem) and 50 mg NET- EN + 5 mg estrdiol valerate  Given once a month and produce a menstruation like pattern.  The trials are currently taking place in India.  MOA:  Suppression of ovulation  Alteration of cervical and endometrial secretions.  Contra indications  Pregnancy Thrombo embolytic disorders  Cerebro vascular disease Coronary artery disease  Migraine Breast cancer  DM
  44. 44.  There are two varieties. The earlier one is known as Norplant and latest one is Norplant R-2  • The Norplant has six small silicon rubber tubes. each of these tubes contains 30mg of progestogen .  • The norplant-R-2 has two small rods.  • Both of these devices are placed under the skin of the arm. The tubes or the rods allow steady diffusion of steroids into the blood stream for a period of five years to give effective contraceptive effects. Subdermalimplants NorplantImplant
  45. 45.  Benefits Reliable long term contraception  Improvement in menorrhagia and dysmenorrhoea  No adverse effects on bone mass  No significant effect on lipids, haemostasis or liver function Adverse side effects Bleeding pattern altered: Amenorrhoea 20% Weight gain of >10% . Hormonal ‗nuisance‘ effect eg breast pain, headache, libido decrease, dizziness, nausea Other …. alopecia, depression, change in libido
  46. 46. ThePatch  Is a thin & plastic patch That sticks to the skin.  The sticky part of the patch contains the hormones: nore lgestromin (progestin) and ethinyl estradiol (estrogen).  Weekly for 3wks then patch free 1 week.  These hormones are absorbed continuously through the skin and into ’the bloodstream.
  47. 47. Menstrualregulation  Need legal restriction  Aspiration of uterine content  Within 6-14 days of missed period  Cervical dilatation needed in nullipara  Early complications : Bleeding, Uterine perforation and trauma.  Late complications : Tendency to abortion or premature births, infertility, menstrual disorders,  ectopic pregnancy & Rh isoimmunisation
  48. 48. Menstrualinduction  Based on disturbing the normal progesterone prostaglandin  balance by IU application of 1.5mg solution or 2.5- 5mg pellet of prostaglandin F 2.  Causes sustained uterine contraction for 7 min.  followed by cyclical contraction for 3- 4 hrs.  Bleeding starts and continues for 7-8 days.
  49. 49. OralAbortifacient  Mifepristone + Misoprostol – 95% successful in  terminating pregnancies up to 9 weeks.  Commonly used regimen Mifepristone 200mg oral on day 1 followed by Misoprostol 800mcg vaginally immediately or 6 -8 hrs later.  Other regimen is Mife pristone 600mg oral on day 1 followed by Misoprostol 400mcg orally on day 3  Follow up visit is must within 14 days for clinical and/or USG examination
  50. 50. ABORTION  Termination of pregnancy before the 28 weeks of pregnancy.  Requires LEGALISATION  Medical termination of pregnancy act 1971  1) Conditions under which abortion is done  Medical (pregnancy dangerous to the mother)  Eugenic ( serious handicap…physical or mental)  Humanitarian ( pregnancy result of rape)  Socio-economic (injury to mothers health)  In failure of contraceptive device
  51. 51. MTPAct1971  MTP Act objectives:  Aims to improve the maternal health scenario by preventing large number of unsafe abortions and consequent high incidence of maternal mortality & morbidity  Legalizes abortion services  Promotes access to safe abortion services to women  Offers protection to medical practitioners who otherwise would be penalized under the Indian Penal Code (sections 315-316)
  52. 52. Legal framework  MTP Act  – lays down when & where pregnancies can be terminated  – Grants the central govt. power to make rules and the state govt. power to frame regulations  • MTP Rules  – lays down who can terminate the pregnancy, training requirements, approval process for place, etc.  • MTP Regulations  – lays down forms for opinion, maintenance of records  – custody of forms and reporting of cases
  53. 53.  2)Who can perform abortion? Authorising only a registered medical practitioner..having experience in OBG to perform abortion before 12 weeks only  3)Where can abortion be done?  Place approved by Chief medical officer of district i.e DM& HO…..registered hospitals.
  54. 54. Abstinence  This is the total avoidance of sexual activity.  It carries a 0 (zero) percent chance of getting pregnant.
  55. 55.  Withdrawal/Coitus interruption  During sex the man withdraws his penis from the vagina before he ejaculates.  The effectiveness rate varies with the self-control of the male.  The male must recognize he is about to ejaculate and pull out.  With typical use about 20 out of 100 females  would be pregnant after one year of using withdrawal.  It is a natural method that does not require devices or medicine in the body.  There is a high rate of failure:  ◦ If semen comes in contact with the opening of the vagina the woman may become pregnant.  Sex may not be as pleasurable for the couple.  No protection against sexually transmitted infections.
  56. 56. Body temp in resting state on waking Slight drop immediately before ovulation After ovulation, release of progesterone causes slight increase in temperature
  57. 57.  Breast feeding  Lactation prolongs the post partum amenorrhea and provides some degree of protection  No t more than 5-10% women becomes pregnant before 1st menstruation after delivery.  Usually before child becomes 6 months and need to frequent breast feeding.  Birth control vaccine  Immunization with a vaccine prepared from beta sub unit of human chorionic gonadotrophin (HCG)  Now in clinical trail and uncertainties are great.
  58. 58. vasectomy
  59. 59. COMPLICATIONS:  Operative  Sperm granules  Spontaneous re canalisation  Autoimmune response  Psychological response
  60. 60. Tubectomy Laparoscopy: specialized instrument Laparoscope inserted through abdominal approach and fallopian tubes are blocke with clip or rings. Minilap: 2.5-3 cm incision in abdomen is done under local anesthesia and fallopian tubes cut and blocked in both sides.
  61. 61. ROLEOFNURSEINPOPULATIONCONTROL Identifying eligible couple Create awareness Explain importance of F.P Free supply of contraceptives Explain nature & methods of F.P Explain resources available in community Communication 7 health education Motivating the people Assist the doctor while inserting IUD s
  62. 62. Supervising & guiding the other health personnel Referrals Record maintance Conducting & participating camps& programmes Fallow up.

×