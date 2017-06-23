Psychology for Social Workers Social Psychology
Social Psychology Definition Social psychology is a discipline that uses scientific methods "to understand and explain how...
Psychology for Social Workers Subject matter of Social Psychology
Environmental psychology: It is an interdisciplinary field focused on the interplay between individuals and their surround...
Aggression : Feelings of anger or antipathy resulting in hostile or violent behavior; readiness to attack or confront. the...
Social Activism: Activism consists of efforts to promote, impede, or direct social, political, economic, or environmental ...
Family relationship: (Anthropology) relatedness or connection by blood or marriage or adoption Matchmaking: It is the proc...
PsychologyforSocialWorkers SubjectmatterofSocialPsychology
Psychology of Gender Gender" (masculinity/femininity) refers to the socially constructed roles, behaviours, activities, an...
Community Psychology Community Psychology is that branch of applied psychology that deals with mental health and social we...
Social Psychology

Learning resources compiled by S.Rengasamy for the students doing their Bachelor and Master of Social Work Course

  9. 9. Psychology of Gender Gender" (masculinity/femininity) refers to the socially constructed roles, behaviours, activities, and attributes that a given society considers appropriate for men and women. In comparison, 'sex' (male/female) denotes biologically determined, thus unchangeable, difference between them. Lesbian, Bisexual, and Gay, Other Gender
  10. 10. Community Psychology Community Psychology is that branch of applied psychology that deals with mental health and social welfare issues within the community setting. Community psychologists try to involve the community members in proposed solutions to those problems. According to Oxford (1992), community psychology is about understanding people within their social worlds and using this understanding to improve people's well-being. Topics addressed in community psychology include substance abuse and prevention, addressing poverty issues, school failure, community development, risk and protective factors, empowerment, diversity, delinquency, and many more. Psychology for Social Workers Community Psychology

