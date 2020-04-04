PROFESSIONAL ISSUES [INCLUDING ETHICS] IN PHYSIOTHERAPY SRS

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sreeraj S R PROFESSIONAL ISSUES [INCLUDING ETHICS] IN PHYSIOTHERAPY
Sreeraj S R WCPT • Founded in 1951, • sole international voice for physical therapy, • 350,000 physical therapists worldwi...
Sreeraj S R It is committed to furthering the physical therapy profession and improving global health through: • encouragi...
Sreeraj S R WCPT objectives WCPT aims to: 1. encourage high standards of physical therapy education, practice and research...
Sreeraj S R WCPT Executive Committee The Executive Committee of the World Confederation for Physical Therapy (WCPT) is ele...
Sreeraj S R WCPT Secretariat • Secretary General • Professional Policy Consultant, areas include WHO and other internation...
Sreeraj S R WCPT groups • WCPT has formal and informal associations with many groups aiming to improve the profile and pra...
Sreeraj S R WCPT guideline for standards of physical therapy practice
Sreeraj S R 1. Administration and practice management 2. Communication 3. Community responsibility 4. Cultural competence ...
Sreeraj S R Ethical responsibilities of physical therapists and WCPT members
Sreeraj S R Ethical principle 1: • Physical therapists respect the rights and dignity of all individuals.
Sreeraj S R Ethical principle 2: • Physical therapists comply with the laws and regulations governing the practice of phys...
Sreeraj S R Ethical principle 3: • Physical therapists accept responsibility for the exercise of sound judgement.
Sreeraj S R Ethical principle 4: • Physical therapists provide honest, competent and accountable professional services.
Sreeraj S R Ethical principle 5: • Physical therapists are committed to providing quality services.
Sreeraj S R Ethical principle 6: • Physical therapists are entitled to a just and fair level of remuneration for their ser...
Sreeraj S R Ethical principle 7: • Physical therapists provide accurate information to patients/clients, other agencies an...
Sreeraj S R Ethical principle 8: • Physical therapists contribute to the planning and development of services that address...
Sreeraj S R Time Management
Sreeraj S R What is Time Management ? • Time Management refers to managing time effectively so that the right time is allo...
Sreeraj S R Effective Time Management • Effective Planning • Setting goals and objectives • Setting deadlines • Delegation...
Sreeraj S R World Health Organization
Sreeraj S R • WHO is a specialized agency of the United Nations (UN) that is concerned with international public health. •...
Sreeraj S R About WHO • WHO is the directing and coordinating authority for health within the United Nations system. • It ...
Sreeraj S R WHO Constitution • Director-General • Deputy Director-General • Assistant Directors-General • Director-General...
Sreeraj S R Need of Council Act for Physiotherapy
Sreeraj S R • maintaining and publishing a public register of properly qualified members of the professions; • approving a...
Sreeraj S R Constitution & Functions of the Indian association of Physical therapy
Sreeraj S R Aim and Objectives of IAP a) To establish and maintain Registers of different categories of members of IAP. b)...
Sreeraj S R Aim and Objectives of IAP i) To solicit, obtain or accept subscriptions, donations, grants, gifts, bequests of...
Sreeraj S R Membership of the IAP • Ordinary Member: An individual who is qualified to become an Ordinary Member of IAP on...
Sreeraj S R Rights of Members Individuals registered as Life Member or Active Ordinary Member shall be entitled to: • Atte...
Sreeraj S R Central Executive Council • The President • Vice President(s) • General Secretary • Treasurer • five members e...
