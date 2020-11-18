Delirium seminar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BY SREENU M B
INTRODUCTION • Cognition includes a number of specific functions, such as the acquisition and use of language, the ability...
DEFINITION Delirium is the acute organic disorder characterized by impairment of consciousness, disorientation and disturb...
TYPE S • DSM V-CLASSIFIES DELIRIUM INTO 5 SUBTYPES DEPENDING ON THE ETIOLOGY: I. Substance intoxication delirium II. Subst...
HISTORY • THE EARLIEST KNOWN REFERENCES TO DELIRIUM IN MEDICAL LITERATURE ARE FOUND IN THE WRITINGS OF HIPPOCRATES. SOME 2...
HISTORY • THE ANCIENT GREEK TERMS phrenitis AND lethargus HAVE GIVEN RISE TO THE MODERN ENGLISH WORDS FRENZY AND LETHARGY,...
HISTOR Y • CENTURIES LATER IN 1583 PHILIPS BARROUGH IN HIS TEXTBOOK “ THE METHOD OF PHYSICK” CLARIFIED THE CONCEPT OF DELI...
HISTOR Y • THE CONCEPT OF DERANGED SENSES WAS ELABORATED BY THOMAS WILLIS IN HIS 1672 “treatise de anima brutorum”. WILLIS...
HISTOR Y • JAMES SIMS FURTHER DISTINGUISHED TWO SPECIES OF DELIRIUM, WHICH HE REFERRED TO AS LOW OR RAVING, WHICH CORRESPO...
HISTORY • ENGEL AND ROMANO ILLUSTRATED THIS POINT THROUGH THE USE OF ELECTROENCEPHALOGRAMS (EEGS), AS BACKGROUND ACTIVITY ...
EPIDEMIOLOGY • DELIRIUM IS A COMMON DISORDER IN ELDERLY PATIENTS, WITH MOST INCIDENCE AND PREVALENCE RATES REPORTED IN THE...
EPIDEMIOLOGY TYPE PREVALENCE GENERAL SURGICAL PATIENTS 10-15% HIP FRACTURES 50% INTENSIVE CARE UNITS 70-87% END OF LIFE CA...
• DEMOGRAPHIC CHARACTERISTI CS• AGE 65 AND OLDER • MALE SEX • COGNITIVE STATUS• DEMENTIA • COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT • HISTORY ...
COMMON ETIOLOGIES OF DELIRIUM • CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DISORDER • SEIZURE (POSTICTAL, NONCONVULSIVE STATUS,) • MIGRAINE • ...
ETIOLOGY • METABOLIC DISORDER • ELECTROLYTE ABNORMALITIES • DIABETES • HYPOGLYCEMIA • HYPERGLYCEMIA • INSULIN RESISTANCE •...
ETIOLOGY • NUTRITIONAL DEFICIENCY • BURNS • UNCONTROLLED PAIN • HEAT STROKE • HIGH ALTITUDE (USUALLY >5,000 M) • MEDICATIO...
ETIOLOGY • OVER-THE-COUNTER PREPARATIONS • HERBALS, TEAS, AND NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTS • BOTANICALS • JIMSONWEED / Datura •...
ETIOLOGY • CARDIAC • CARDIAC FAILURE • ARRHYTHMIA • MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION • CARDIAC ASSIST DEVICE • CARDIAC SURGERY • PULM...
ETIOLOGY • RENAL • RENAL FAILURE, UREMIA, SIADH • HEPATIC • HEPATITIS, CIRRHOSIS, HEPATIC FAILURE • NEOPLASM • NEOPLASM (P...
Clinical features & findings: • Impairment of consciousness: clouding of consciousness ranging from drowsiness to stupor a...
Clinical features & findings: Disturbance of cognition: impairment of abstract thinking and Comprehension, impairment of r...
Clinical features • Disturbance of sleep wake cycle: insomnia or in severe cases total sleep loss, daytime drowsiness, dis...
PATHOPHYSIOLOG Y • THE PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OF DELIRIUM REMAINS POORLY UNDERSTOOD. • ALTHOUGH THERE HAS BEEN RESEARCH TO FIND A...
NEUROCHEMICA L • PATIENTS WITH DELIRIUM HAVE SHOWN EVIDENCE OF NEUROCHEMICAL CHANGES IN • ACETYLCHOLINE • DOPAMINE • GLUTA...
ACETYLCHOLINE • EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE SUPPORTS THE ROLE OF CHOLINERGIC DEFICIENCY IN DELIRIUM AS IT IS INVOLVED IN RAPID EYE ...
DOPAMINE • DOPAMINERGIC EXCESS ALSO APPEARS TO CONTRIBUTE TO DELIRIUM, POSSIBLY OWING TO ITS REGULATORY INFLUENCE ON THE R...
GLUTAMAT E • GLUTAMATE, THROUGH ITS EXCITATORY NEUROTOXICITY EFFECTS (MEDIATED VIA THE N-METHYL-D-ASPARTATE [NMDA] RECEPTO...
GABA • GABA, AN INHIBITOR OF BRAIN ACTIVITY, HAS BEEN IMPLICATED IN CONTRIBUTING TO DELIRIUM SECONDARY TO BENZODIAZEPINE A...
OTHER NEUROTRANSMITTERS • PERTURBATIONS OF OTHER NEUROTRANSMITTERS, SUCH AS NOREPINEPHRINE, SEROTONIN, GABA, GLUTAMATE, AN...
BLOOD–BRAIN BARRIER ALTERATIONS • ONE HYPOTHESIS OF DELIRIUM IS THAT IT IS A CNS RESPONSE TO SYSTEMIC INFLAMMATION DURING ...
INJURY
AMMONIA • HEPATIC ENCEPHALOPATHY IS CAUSED BY MANY FACTORS. • ONE FACTOR IDENTIFIED IN THE PATHOGENESIS OF THIS SYNDROME H...
• FINALLY, CHRONIC STRESS BROUGHT ON BY ILLNESS OR TRAUMA ACTIVATES THE SYMPATHETIC NERVOUS SYSTEM AND HYPOTHALAMIC– PITUI...
THEORIES FOR POST OP DELIRIUM • ACETYLCHOLINE INTERACTION WITH MEDICATIONS USED DURING SURGERY • INCREASE OF NEUROTRANSMIT...
PERIOPERATIVE DRUGS: ANESTHETICS OPIOIDS BENZODIAZEPINES RISK FACTORS PREDISPOSING PRECIPITATING COMORBIDITIES DIABETES AM...
DIAGNOSTIC CRITERIA OF THOSE SUBTYPES WHATEVER THE TYPE IS 3 CRITERIAS HAS TO BE REMEMBERED THESE 3 CRITERIAS WILL BE THE ...
ADDITIONAL CRITERIAS FOR INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES DELIRIUM DUE TO GENERAL MEDICAL CONDITION • THERE IS EVIDENCE FROM THE HIST...
ADDITIONAL CRITERIAS FOR INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES SUBSTANCE WITHDRAWAL DELIRIUM • THERE IS EVIDENCE FROM THE HISTORY, PHYSICA...
ADDITIONAL CRITERIAS FOR INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES DELIRIUM NOT OTHERWISE SPECIFIED • THIS CATEGORY SHOULD BE USED TO DIAGNOSE...
DELIRIUM DUE TO SUBSTANCE INTOXICATION. DRUGS OF ABUSE • INTOXICATION WITH A VARIETY OF DRUGS OF ABUSE IS KNOWN TO CAUSE D...
• EXPERIMENTATION WITH DRUGS OF ABUSE EXTENDS TO SYNTHETIC COMPOUNDS KNOWN AS RAVES, WHICH ARE OFTEN USED IN DANCE CLUBS •...
DELIRIUM DUE TO SUBSTANCE WITHDRAWAL ALCOHOL WITHDRAWAL • THE CLASSIC AGITATED WITHDRAWAL DELIRIUM IS DELIRIUM TREMENS. • ...
BENZODIAZEPINE WITHDRAWAL • BENZODIAZEPINE WITHDRAWAL MAY APPEAR SIMILAR TO ALCOHOL WITHDRAWAL AND MAY ALSO BE ACCOMPANIED...
OPIATE WITHDRAWAL • OPIATE WITHDRAWAL PRESENTS WITH • SEVERE FLU-LIKE SYNDROMES • GASTROINTESTINAL (GI) CRAMPING • DIARRHE...
DELIRIUM IN POST-OP PATIENTS DELIRIUM FOLLOWING CORONARY ARTERY BYPASS GRAFT • THE INCIDENCE OF DELIRIUM AFTER CORONARY AR...
• MULTIPLE RISK FACTORS WERE IDENTIFIED FOR DELIRIUM IN THIS STUDY. • INCREASING AGE • BLOOD UREA LEVEL • CARDIO-THORACIC ...
DELIRIUM FOLLOWING HIP/JOINT REPLACEMENT • DELIRIUM IS A COMMON ADVERSE EVENT IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING HIP REPLACEMENT, WITH...
DIAGNOSI S PULS E TACHYCARDIA BRADYCARDIA HYPOTHYROIDISM STOKES-ADAMS SYNDROME INCREASED INTRACRANIAL PRESSURE HYPERTHYROI...
TEMPERATUR E FEVE R SEPSIS THYROID STORM VASCULITIS BLOOD PRESSURE HYPOTENSION SHOCK HYPOTHYROIDISM ADDISON'S DISEASE HYPE...
RESPIRATIO N TACHYPNEA DIABETES PNEUMONIA CARDIAC FAILURE FEVER ACIDOSIS (METABOLIC) SHALLOW ALCOHOL OR OTHER SUBSTANCE IN...
CAROTID VESSELS BRUITS OR DECREASED PULSE TRANSIENT CEREBRAL ISCHEMIA SCALP AND FACE EVIDENCE OF TRAUMA NECK EVIDENCE OF N...
EYE S PAPILLEDEMA TUMOR HYPERTENSIVE ENCEPHALOPATHY PUPILLARY DILATATION ANXIETY AUTONOMIC OVERACTIVITY (E.G., DELIRIUM TR...
MOUTH TONGUE OR CHEEK LACERATIONS EVIDENCE OF GENERALIZED TONIC- CLONIC SEIZURES THYROID ENLARGED HYPERTHYROIDIS M
HEART ARRHYTHMIA INADEQUATE CARDIAC OUTPUT POSSIBILITY OF EMBOLI CARDIOMEGALY HEART FAILURE HYPERTENSIVE DISEASE CONGESTIO...
BREAT H ALCOHOL KETONE S DIABETE S LIVE R ENLARGEMEN T CIRRHOSIS LIVER FAILURE
NERVOUS SYSTEM REFLEXE S ASYMMETRY WITH BABINSKI'S SIGNS MASS LESION CEREBROVASCULA R DISEASE PREEXISTING DEMENTIA ABDUCEN...
LABORATORY WORKUP STANDARD STUDIES • BLOOD CHEMISTRIES (INCLUDING ELECTROLYTES, RENAL AND HEPATIC INDEXES, AND GLUCOSE) • ...
RATING SCALES IN DELIRIUM CONFUSION ASSESSMENT METHOD • CONFUSION ASSESSMENT METHOD (CAM) HAS BEEN VALIDATED IN A NUMBER O...
DELIRIUM RATING SCALE (DRS) 3 ITEMS IN SCALE • ITEM 1: TEMPORAL ONSET OF SYMPTOMS • ITEM 2: PERCEPTUAL DISTURBANCES • ITEM...
OTHER SCALES • MMSE • SHORT PORTABLE MENTAL STATE QUESTIONNAIRE (SPMSQ)
DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS DELIRIUM SHOULD BE DIFFERENTIATED FROM • DEMENTIA • DEPRESSION • PSYCHOTIC DISORDER • SCHIZOPHRENIF...
FEATURE DEMENTIA DELIRIUM ONSET SLOW RAPID DURATION MONTHS TO YEARS HOURS TO WEEKS ATTENTION PRESERVED FLUCTUATES MEMORY I...
• HYPOACTIVE DELIRIUM CAN RESEMBLE DEPRESSION. HOWEVER CLOUDING OF CONSCIOUSNESS IS ABSENT IN DEPRESSION • HYPERACTIVE DEL...
TREATMENT TREATMENT HAS 2 COMPONENTS PHARMACOLOGICALNON PHARMACOLOGICAL
• IN TREATING DELIRIUM, THE PRIMARY GOAL IS TO TREAT THE UNDERLYING CAUSE. • THE OTHER IMPORTANT GOAL OF TREATMENT IS TO P...
TREATME NT • FAMILIAR PICTURES AND DECORATIONS, THE PRESENCE OF A CLOCK OR A CALENDAR, ANDREGULAR ORIENTATIONS TO PERSON, ...
TREATME NT • PSYCHOSOCIAL SUPPORT CAN BE PROVIDED BY BOTH STAFF AND FAMILY OR FRIENDS. • PHYSICAL RESTRAINS SHOULD BE AVOI...
PHARMACOLOGICAL • PSYCHOACTIVE MEDICATIONS ARE INDICATED FOR DELIRIUM ASSOCIATED WITH DRUG WITHDRAWAL OR FOR BEHAVIORS THA...
• HALOPERIDOL IS THE MOST PREFERRED DRUG AMONGST THE ANTIPSYCHOTICS • REASON: • HIGHLY POTENT • FEWER ANTICHOLINERGIC FEWE...
FACTS ABOUT HALOPERIDOL DOSAGE • THE INITIAL DOSE 2 TO 6 MG INTRAMUSCULAR INJECTION. • REPEATED IN AN HOUR IF THE PATIENT ...
• OTHER ANTIPSYCHOTIC DRUGS FOUND EQUALLY EFFECTIVE AS HALOPERIDOL • THIORIDAZINE • DROPERIDOL • CHLORPROMAZINE • HOWEVER,...
ATYPICAL ANTIPSYCHOTICS • ATYPICAL ANTIPSYCHOTICS HAVE SHOWN SOME PROMISE IN BEING EFFECTIVE IN MANAGING DELIRIUM • DRUGS ...
ATYPICAL ANTIPSYCHOTICS RISPERIDON E 0.5–1 MG A DAY EPS CONCERNS LIMITED DATA IN DELIRIUM OLANZAPINE 5–10 MG A DAY HIGHER ...
BENZODIAZEPIN ES • BENZODIAZEPINES ARE USED IN THE MANAGEMENT OF DELIRIUM TO SEDATE THE AGITATED PATIENT. • WHEN THE AGITA...
• PATIENTS EXPERIENCING ALCOHOL WITHDRAWAL SHOULD BE GIVEN THIAMINE INTRAMUSCULARLY OR INTRAVENOUSLY TO PREVENT KORSAKOFF'...
• USE OF CHOLINESTERASE INHIBITORS, SUCH AS PHYSOSTIGMINE, HAS BEEN SHOWN TO REDUCE THE SEVERITY OF THE DELIRIUM, PARTICUL...
ELECTROCONVULSIVE THERAPY (ECT) • ECT IS ALSO A TREATMENT FOR DELIRIUM WHEN OTHER APPROACHES HAVE FAILED. . • IT HAS BEEN ...
TREATMENT IN SPECIAL POPULATIONS PARKINSON'S DISEASE • THE ANTIPARKINSONIAN AGENTS ARE FREQUENTLY IMPLICATED IN CAUSING DE...
TERMINALLY ILL PATIENTS THE FOCUS INITIALLY SHOULD BE AGGRESSIVE SEARCH FOR THE ETIOLOGY PALLIATIO N COMFORT ASSISTANCE WI...
NURSING INTERVENTIONS A.Hospitalization: • Admit The Patient In Psychiatric Ward • Give Comfortable Bed ToThe Patient. • I...
B. Therapeutic need • Give the drugs prescribed by the psychiatrist regularly • When we give oral medicine to the patient ...
C.Provide safe environment: Restrict the environmental stimuli, keep unit calm and well- illuminated. • There should alway...
D.Alleviating patient’s fear and anxiety • Remove any object in the room that seems to be a source of misinterpreted perce...
E.Meeting the physical needs of the patient’s • Appropriate care should be provided after physical assessment. • Use of ap...
F. Facilitate orientation • Repeatedly explain to the patient where he is and what date, day and time it is • Introduce pe...
NURSING MANAGEMENT Biologic Assessment • To assess the symptoms, the nurse needs to know what is normal for the individual...
Physical Examination and Review of Systems If the patient is cooperative, a physical examination will be conducted in the ...
Interventions for the Biologic Domain • Important interventions for a patient experiencing acute confusional state include...
Psychological Domain Assessment • Mental status examination Interventions for psychological domain • Staff should have fre...
Interventions for the Social Domain The environment needs to be safe to protect the patient from injury. A predictable, or...
EVALUATION AND TREATMENT OUTCOMES • Correction of the underlying physiologic alteration • Resolution of confusion among fa...
Nursing diagnosis 1. Risk for trauma related to impairment in cognitive and psychomotor function  Store frequently use it...
2.Disturbed thought process related to cerebral degeneration as evidenced by disorientation, confusion, and memory deficit...
3.Self-care deficit related to disorientation, confusion, and memory deficits as evidence by in ability to fulfil the need...
DELIRIUM TREMENS  Delirium tremens is a psychotic condition caused by the complications from alcohol withdrawal. It invol...
SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS The main symptoms of delirium tremens are;  - Nightmares,  - Disorientation,  - Hallucinations,  - ...
causes  - Delirium tremens is mainly caused by the long period of drinking alcohol and stopped suddenly.  - Head injury,...
Characteristic features  - Clouding of consciousness with disorientation.  - Poor attention span with distractibility. ...
MANAGEMENT OF DELIRIUM TREMENS: 1. Keep the patients in a quiet and safe environment. 2. Sedation is usually given with di...
RECENT STUDIES • RECENT STUDIES SHOW THAT DELIRIUM STRONGLY PREDICTS FUTURE NEW- ONSET DEMENTIA, AS WELL AS ACCELERATING E...
RECENT STUDIES • DRUG MODIFYING NE TRANSMISSION • ALPHA 2 AGONISTS - CLONIDINE, DEXMEDETOMIDINE • NEW STUDIES ON DEXMEDETO...
Sherry Dahlke, MSN, RN, GNC; Alison Phinney, PhD, RN •Journal of Gerontological Nursing. 2018;34(6):41-47 More than half o...
The data revealed that nurses care for older adults by Taking a Quick Look, Keeping an Eye on Them, and Controlling the Si...
Conclusion • Delirium often persists beyond discharge from the hospital. Discharge planning should routinely include famil...
SUMMARY • DELIRIUM IS A STATE CHARACTERIZED BY AN ACUTE DECLINE IN BOTH THE LEVEL OF CONSCIOUSNESS AND COGNITION WITH PART...
Bibliography: • R Sreevani, a guide to mental health and psychiatric nursing, jaypee publishers, 3rd edition, pg.no: 310-3...
THANK YOU
  1. 1. BY SREENU M B
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • Cognition includes a number of specific functions, such as the acquisition and use of language, the ability to be oriented in time and space, and the ability to learn and solve problems. • It includes judgment, reasoning, attention, comprehension, concept formation, planning, and the use of symbols, such as numbers and letters used in mathematics and writing. • Memory, a facet of cognition, refers to the ability to recall or reproduce what has been learned or experienced. It is more than simple storage and retrieval; it is a complex cognitive mental function.
  3. 3. DEFINITION Delirium is the acute organic disorder characterized by impairment of consciousness, disorientation and disturbance in the perception and restlessness.
  4. 4. TYPE S • DSM V-CLASSIFIES DELIRIUM INTO 5 SUBTYPES DEPENDING ON THE ETIOLOGY: I. Substance intoxication delirium II. Substance withdrawal delirium III. Medication-induced delirium IV. Delirium due to another medical condition V. Delirium due to multiple aetiologies
  5. 5. HISTORY • THE EARLIEST KNOWN REFERENCES TO DELIRIUM IN MEDICAL LITERATURE ARE FOUND IN THE WRITINGS OF HIPPOCRATES. SOME 2,400 YEARS AGO, IN HIS BOOK OF EPIDEMICS, HIPPOCRATES DESCRIBED IT FIRST. • TRADITION HOLDS THAT THE WORD DELIRIUM WAS FIRST USED IN THE FORMAL MEDICAL CONTEXT BY CELSUS IN THE FIRST CENTURY AD. • HOWEVER, CELSUS USED THE TERM DELIRIUM TO DESCRIBE A SPECTRUM OF MENTAL DISORDERS RANGING FROM GENERAL INSANITY TO ACUTE TRANSIENT STATES OF MENTAL DISTURBANCE, INCLUDING PHRENITIS, LETHARGUS, HYSTERIA, MELANCHOLIA, AND MANIA.
  6. 6. HISTORY • THE ANCIENT GREEK TERMS phrenitis AND lethargus HAVE GIVEN RISE TO THE MODERN ENGLISH WORDS FRENZY AND LETHARGY, RESPECTIVELY. • THIS DISTINCTION FIRST MADE BY ARETAEUS MAY REPRESENT THE FIRST RECORDED DESCRIPTION OF BOTH THE HYPERACTIVE AND HYPOACTIVE MOTOR ELEMENTS OF DELIRIUM.
  7. 7. HISTOR Y • CENTURIES LATER IN 1583 PHILIPS BARROUGH IN HIS TEXTBOOK “ THE METHOD OF PHYSICK” CLARIFIED THE CONCEPT OF DELIRIUM. • BARROUGH PROPOSED THAT DELIRIUM CONSTITUTED A DERANGEMENT OF SOME COMBINATION OF THREE MAIN INTERNAL SENSES, INCLUDING IMAGINATION, COGNITION, AND MEMORY.
  8. 8. HISTOR Y • THE CONCEPT OF DERANGED SENSES WAS ELABORATED BY THOMAS WILLIS IN HIS 1672 “treatise de anima brutorum”. WILLIS ESTABLISHED THAT DELIRIUM WAS IN FACT A SPECIFIC SET OF SYMPTOMS AND NOT A DISEASE. • IN THE 18TH CENTURY, ERASMUS DARWIN AND JOHN HUNTER MADE SIGNIFICANT CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE THEORY OF DELIRIUM. • DARWIN WAS THE FIRST TO COMPARE THE DELIRIUM WITH THE DREAM STATE, NOTING THAT BOTH STATES CONSTITUTED AN INTERRUPTION OF “VOLUNTARY POWER” AND A SUSPENSION OF THE ABILITY TO ATTEND TO ONE'S EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT.
  9. 9. HISTOR Y • JAMES SIMS FURTHER DISTINGUISHED TWO SPECIES OF DELIRIUM, WHICH HE REFERRED TO AS LOW OR RAVING, WHICH CORRESPOND ALMOST PERFECTLY WITH THE MODERN CONCEPT OF HYPOACTIVE AND HYPERACTIVE MOTOR SUBTYPES OF DELIRIUM. • ARGUABLY THE MOST IMPORTANT CONTRIBUTION IN DEVELOPMENT OF THE CONCEPT OF DELIRIUM TOOK PLACE IN THE 20TH CENTURY IN LIGHT OF THE WORK OF GEORGE ENGEL AND JOHN ROMANO. • THEY WERE ABLE TO DEMONSTRATE THAT DELIRIUM IS DUE TO A REDUCTION IN THE METABOLIC ACTIVITY OF THE BRAIN.
  10. 10. HISTORY • ENGEL AND ROMANO ILLUSTRATED THIS POINT THROUGH THE USE OF ELECTROENCEPHALOGRAMS (EEGS), AS BACKGROUND ACTIVITY WAS OBSERVED TO SLOW IN CONJUNCTION WITH METABOLIC RATE. • THIS DECREASE WAS OBSERVED TO CORRESPOND PROPORTIONATELY WITH DECREASES IN COGNITION, MEMORY, AND ATTENTION. • INTERESTINGLY, THESE FINDINGS OF REDUCED ACTIVITY WERE CONSISTENT IN ALL SUBTYPES OF DELIRIUM, REGARDLESS OF THE LEVEL OF PSYCHOMOTOR ACTIVITY.
  11. 11. EPIDEMIOLOGY • DELIRIUM IS A COMMON DISORDER IN ELDERLY PATIENTS, WITH MOST INCIDENCE AND PREVALENCE RATES REPORTED IN THE ELDERLY. AGE PREVALENCE 55 YEARS AND MORE 1% 85 YEARS AND MORE 13% ELDERLY EMERGENCY ROOM SUBJECTS 5-10 %
  12. 12. EPIDEMIOLOGY TYPE PREVALENCE GENERAL SURGICAL PATIENTS 10-15% HIP FRACTURES 50% INTENSIVE CARE UNITS 70-87% END OF LIFE CARE 83% PATIENTS IN NURSING HOMES OR POSTACUTE CARE SETTINGS 60% • Yale- New Haven study (Inouye S. Ann Intern Med 1993: 119-474) • 65% unrecognized by Physicians • 43% unrecognized by Nurses
  13. 13. • DEMOGRAPHIC CHARACTERISTI CS• AGE 65 AND OLDER • MALE SEX • COGNITIVE STATUS• DEMENTIA • COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT • HISTORY OF DELIRIUM • DEPRESSION • FUNCTIONAL STATUS• FUNCTIONAL DEPENDENCE • IMMOBILITY • HISTORY OF FALLS • LOW LEVEL OF ACTIVITY • SENSORY IMPAIRMENT• HEARIN G • VISUAL • DECREASED ORAL INTAKE • DEHYDRATION • MALNUTRITION • DRUG S • TREATMENT WITH PSYCHOACTIVE DRUGS • TREATMENT WITH DRUGS WITH ANTICHOLINERGIC PROPERTIES • ALCOHOL ABUSE • COEXISTING MEDICAL CONDITIONS • SEVERE MEDICAL DISEASES • CHRONIC RENAL OR HEPATIC DISEASE • STROKE • NEUROLOGICAL DISEASE • METABOLIC DERANGEMENTS • INFECTION WITH HUMAN IMMUNODEFICIENCY VIRUS • FRACTURES OR TRAUMA • TERMINAL DISEASES PREDISPOSING FACTORS FOR DELIRIUM
  14. 14. COMMON ETIOLOGIES OF DELIRIUM • CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DISORDER • SEIZURE (POSTICTAL, NONCONVULSIVE STATUS,) • MIGRAINE • HEAD TRAUMA • BRAIN TUMOR • SUBARACHNOID HEMORRHAGE • SUBDURAL, EPIDURAL HEMATOMA • ABSCESS • INTRACEREBRAL HEMORRHAGE • CEREBELLAR HEMORRHAGE • NONHEMORRHAGIC STROKE • TRANSIENT ISCHEMIA
  15. 15. ETIOLOGY • METABOLIC DISORDER • ELECTROLYTE ABNORMALITIES • DIABETES • HYPOGLYCEMIA • HYPERGLYCEMIA • INSULIN RESISTANCE • SYSTEMIC ILLNESS • INFECTION (E.G., SEPSIS, MALARIA, ERYSIPELAS, VIRAL, PLAGUE, LYME DISEASE, SYPHILIS, OR ABSCESS) • TRAUMA • CHANGE IN FLUID STATUS (DEHYDRATION OR VOLUME OVERLOAD)
  16. 16. ETIOLOGY • NUTRITIONAL DEFICIENCY • BURNS • UNCONTROLLED PAIN • HEAT STROKE • HIGH ALTITUDE (USUALLY >5,000 M) • MEDICATIONS • PAIN MEDICATIONS (E.G., POSTOPERATIVE MEPERIDINE [DEMEROL] OR MORPHINE [DURAMORPH]) • ANTIBIOTICS, ANTIVIRALS, AND ANTIFUNGALS • STEROIDS • CARDIAC MEDICATIONS • ANTIHYPERTENSIVES • ANTINEOPLASTIC AGENTS • ANTICHOLINERGIC AGENTS • NEUROLEPTIC MALIGNANT SYNDROME • SEROTONIN SYNDROME
  17. 17. ETIOLOGY • OVER-THE-COUNTER PREPARATIONS • HERBALS, TEAS, AND NUTRITIONAL SUPPLEMENTS • BOTANICALS • JIMSONWEED / Datura • OLEANDER / Raktakarabi • FOXGLOVE / Digitalis • HEMLOCK / Bishlata • DIEFFENBACHIA • AMANITA PHALLOIDES
  18. 18. ETIOLOGY • CARDIAC • CARDIAC FAILURE • ARRHYTHMIA • MYOCARDIAL INFARCTION • CARDIAC ASSIST DEVICE • CARDIAC SURGERY • PULMONARY • CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE • HYPOXIA • SIADH • ACID BASE DISTURBANCE • ENDOCRINE • ADRENAL CRISIS OR ADRENAL FAILURE • THYROID ABNORMALITY • PARATHYROID ABNORMALITY • HEMATOLOGICAL • ANEMIA • LEUKEMIA • BLOOD DYSCRASIA • STEM CELL TRANSPLANT
  19. 19. ETIOLOGY • RENAL • RENAL FAILURE, UREMIA, SIADH • HEPATIC • HEPATITIS, CIRRHOSIS, HEPATIC FAILURE • NEOPLASM • NEOPLASM (PRIMARY BRAIN, METASTASES, PARANEOPLASTIC SYNDROME) • DRUGS OF ABUSE • INTOXICATION AND WITHDRAWAL • TOXINS • INTOXICATION AND WITHDRAWAL • HEAVY METALS AND ALUMINUM
  20. 20. Clinical features & findings: • Impairment of consciousness: clouding of consciousness ranging from drowsiness to stupor and coma. • Impairment of attention: difficulty in shifting, focusing and sustaining attention. • Perceptual disturbances: illusions and hallucinations, most often visual.
  21. 21. Clinical features & findings: Disturbance of cognition: impairment of abstract thinking and Comprehension, impairment of recent and immediate memory, increased reaction time. Psychomotor disturbances: hypo or hyper- activity, aimless groping or picking at the bed clothes (flocculation), enhanced startle reaction.
  22. 22. Clinical features • Disturbance of sleep wake cycle: insomnia or in severe cases total sleep loss, daytime drowsiness, disturbing dreams or nightmares. • Emotional disturbances: depression, anxiety, fear, irritability, euphoria, apathy.
  23. 23. PATHOPHYSIOLOG Y • THE PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OF DELIRIUM REMAINS POORLY UNDERSTOOD. • ALTHOUGH THERE HAS BEEN RESEARCH TO FIND A FINAL COMMON PATHWAY THAT EXPLAINS ALL DELIRIUM, GIVEN THE HETEROGENEITY OF THE ETIOLOGIES AND THE PRESENTATIONS OF DELIRIUM, THERE MAY NOT BE ONE MECHANISM THAT ENCOMPASSES THE ENTIRE SYNDROME. • EEG STUDIES HAVE DEMONSTRATED DIFFUSE SLOWING OF CORTICAL BACKGROUND ACTIVITY, WHICH DOES NOT CORRELATE WITH UNDERLYING CAUSES.
  24. 24. NEUROCHEMICA L • PATIENTS WITH DELIRIUM HAVE SHOWN EVIDENCE OF NEUROCHEMICAL CHANGES IN • ACETYLCHOLINE • DOPAMINE • GLUTAMATE • γ-AMINOBUTYRIC ACID (GABA) • SEROTONIN SYSTEMS.
  25. 25. ACETYLCHOLINE • EXTENSIVE EVIDENCE SUPPORTS THE ROLE OF CHOLINERGIC DEFICIENCY IN DELIRIUM AS IT IS INVOLVED IN RAPID EYE MOVEMENT (REM) SLEEP, ATTENTION, AROUSAL, AND MEMORY. • ADMINISTRATION OF ANTICHOLINERGIC DRUGS CAN INDUCE DELIRIUM IN HUMANSAND ANIMALS, AND SERUM ANTICHOLINERGIC ACTIVITY IS INCREASED IN PATIENTS WITH DELIRIUM. • PHYSOSTIGMINE (ANTILIRIUM), A CHOLINERGIC AGENT, REVERSES DELIRIUM ASSOCIATED WITH ANTICHOLINERGIC DRUGS. • THIS SUGGESTS THE POSSIBILITY OF INTERACTIONS BETWEEN OTHER SYSTEMS AND THE CHOLINERGIC SYSTEM IN THE PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OF DELIRIUM. EVEN IN CASES OF DELIRIUM THAT ARE NOT INDUCED BY DRUGS.
  26. 26. DOPAMINE • DOPAMINERGIC EXCESS ALSO APPEARS TO CONTRIBUTE TO DELIRIUM, POSSIBLY OWING TO ITS REGULATORY INFLUENCE ON THE RELEASE OF ACETYLCHOLINE. • ONE SUGGESTED MECHANISM IS THE INVOLVEMENT OF DOPAMINE IN MAINTAINING AND SHIFTING ATTENTION. • DOPAMINERGIC DRUGS (E.G., LEVODOPAAND BUPROPION ARE RECOGNIZED PRECIPITANTS OF DELIRIUM, AND DOPAMINE ANTAGONISTS (E.G., ANTIPSYCHOTIC AGENTS) EFFECTIVELY TREAT DELIRIUM SYMPTOMS.
  27. 27. GLUTAMAT E • GLUTAMATE, THROUGH ITS EXCITATORY NEUROTOXICITY EFFECTS (MEDIATED VIA THE N-METHYL-D-ASPARTATE [NMDA] RECEPTOR), MAY CAUSE NEURONAL DEATH AND CAN BE ASSOCIATED WITH DELIRIUM. • DRUGS THAT ARE NMDA ANTAGONISTS, SUCH AS KETAMINE AND PHENCYCLIDINE (PCP) ARE ASSOCIATED WITH DELIRIUM. • ONE PROPOSED MECHANISM OF WERNICKE'S ENCEPHALOPATHY IS THROUGH GLUTAMATE ABNORMALITIES.
  28. 28. GABA • GABA, AN INHIBITOR OF BRAIN ACTIVITY, HAS BEEN IMPLICATED IN CONTRIBUTING TO DELIRIUM SECONDARY TO BENZODIAZEPINE AND ALCOHOL WITHDRAWAL. • HEPATIC ENCEPHALOPATHY HAS BEEN ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED SERUM AMMONIAAND GABA LEVELS.
  29. 29. OTHER NEUROTRANSMITTERS • PERTURBATIONS OF OTHER NEUROTRANSMITTERS, SUCH AS NOREPINEPHRINE, SEROTONIN, GABA, GLUTAMATE, AND MELATONIN, MAY ALSO HAVE A ROLE IN THE PATHOPHYSIOLOGY OF DELIRIUM, BUT THE EVIDENCE IS LESS WELL DEVELOPED. THESE NEUROTRANSMITTERS MAY EXERT THEIR INFLUENCE THROUGH INTERACTIONS WITH THE CHOLINERGIC AND DOPAMINERGIC PATHWAYS. • OXIDATIVE METABOLISM DISTURBANCE IN BRAIN OXYGEN SUPPLY VERSUS DEMAND HAS BEEN ONE OF THE THEORIES PROPOSED FOR DELIRIUM. IMPAIRED OXIDATIVE METABOLISM APPEARS TO BEA PREDISPOSING FACTOR FOR LATER DEVELOPMENT OF DELIRIUM.
  30. 30. BLOOD–BRAIN BARRIER ALTERATIONS • ONE HYPOTHESIS OF DELIRIUM IS THAT IT IS A CNS RESPONSE TO SYSTEMIC INFLAMMATION DURING A STATE OF BLOOD–BRAIN BARRIER COMPROMISE. • IN POSTCARDIAC SURGERY PATIENTS, CHEMOKINES, WHICH IS AN INFLAMMATORY MARKER, HAVE BEEN ASSOCIATED WITH DELIRIUM BY DISRUPTING THE BLOOD–BRAIN BARRIER. • SIMILAR ALTERATIONS HAVE BEEN FOUND IN PATIENTS DEVELOPING DELIRIUM AFTER TRAUMA, PRIMARY HYPERPARATHYROIDISM AND DELIRIUM TREMENS.
  31. 31. INJURY
  32. 32. AMMONIA • HEPATIC ENCEPHALOPATHY IS CAUSED BY MANY FACTORS. • ONE FACTOR IDENTIFIED IN THE PATHOGENESIS OF THIS SYNDROME HAS BEEN AMMONIA. • AMMONIA AND SEVERAL OTHER FACTORS ARE KNOWN TO INDUCE AND AGGRAVATE ASTROCYTE SWELLING, WHICH INITIATE A CASCADE OF EVENTS LEADING TO DELIRIUM. • ONE OTHER MECHANISM COULD BE THAT ELEVATED AMMONIA LEVELS CAN CONTRIBUTE TO INCREASED GLUTAMATE AND GLUTAMINE LEVELS, WHICH ARE PRECURSORS TO GABA. • CYTOKINES, INCLUDING INTERLEUKIN-1, INTERLEUKIN-2, INTERLEUKIN-6, TUMOR NECROSIS FACTOR-Α (TNF-Α), AND INTERFERON, MAY CONTRIBUTE TO DELIRIUM BY INCREASING THE PERMEABILITY OF THE BLOOD–BRAIN BARRIER AND ALTERING
  33. 33. • FINALLY, CHRONIC STRESS BROUGHT ON BY ILLNESS OR TRAUMA ACTIVATES THE SYMPATHETIC NERVOUS SYSTEM AND HYPOTHALAMIC– PITUITARY–ADRENOCORTICAL AXIS, RESULTING IN INCREASED CYTOKINE LEVELS AND CHRONIC HYPERCORTISOLISM. • CHRONIC HYPERCORTISOLISM HAS DELETERIOUS EFFECTS ON HIPPOCAMPAL SEROTONIN (5- HYDROXYTRYPTAMINE) 5-HT1A RECEPTORS, WHICH MAY CONTRIBUTE TO DELIRIUM.
  34. 34. THEORIES FOR POST OP DELIRIUM • ACETYLCHOLINE INTERACTION WITH MEDICATIONS USED DURING SURGERY • INCREASE OF NEUROTRANSMITTERS, SEROTONIN AND DOPAMINE DURING SURGERY • PREVIOUS ABNORMALITY LEVELS OF MELATONIN • DAMAGE TO NEURONS BY OXIDATIVE STRESS OR INFLAMMATION CAUSED BY A SURGICAL PROCEDURE• POST OP ABNORMAL BRAIN WAVES
  35. 35. PERIOPERATIVE DRUGS: ANESTHETICS OPIOIDS BENZODIAZEPINES RISK FACTORS PREDISPOSING PRECIPITATING COMORBIDITIES DIABETES AMI ETC
  36. 36. DIAGNOSTIC CRITERIA OF THOSE SUBTYPES WHATEVER THE TYPE IS 3 CRITERIAS HAS TO BE REMEMBERED THESE 3 CRITERIAS WILL BE THE SAME IN ALL 5 VARIETIES 1.DISTURBANCE OF CONSCIOUSNESS (I.E., REDUCED CLARITY OF AWARENESS OF THE ENVIRONMENT) WITH REDUCED ABILITY TO FOCUS, SUSTAIN, OR SHIFT ATTENTION. 2.A CHANGE IN COGNITION (SUCH AS MEMORY DEFICIT, DISORIENTATION, LANGUAGE DISTURBANCE) OR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PERCEPTUAL DISTURBANCE THAT IS NOT BETTER ACCOUNTED FOR BY A PREEXISTING, ESTABLISHED, OR EVOLVING DEMENTIA.DAYS) AND TENDS TO FLUCTUATE DURING THE COURSE OF THE
  37. 37. ADDITIONAL CRITERIAS FOR INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES DELIRIUM DUE TO GENERAL MEDICAL CONDITION • THERE IS EVIDENCE FROM THE HISTORY, PHYSICAL EXAMINATION, OR LABORATORY FINDINGS THAT THE DISTURBANCE IS CAUSED BY THE DIRECT PHYSIOLOGICAL CONSEQUENCES OF A GENERAL MEDICAL CONDITION. SUBSTANCE INTOXICATION DELIRIUM • THERE IS EVIDENCE FROM THE HISTORY, PHYSICAL EXAMINATION, OR LABORATORY FINDINGS OF EITHER (1) OR (2): • THE SYMPTOMS IN CRITERIA A AND B DEVELOPED DURING SUBSTANCE INTOXICATION • MEDICATION USE IS ETIOLOGICALLY RELATED TO THE DISTURBANCE* *CRITERIA A - DISTURBANCE OF CONSCIOUSNESS (I.E., REDUCED CLARITY OF AWARENESS OF THE ENVIRONMENT) WITH REDUCED ABILITY TO FOCUS, SUSTAIN, OR SHIFT ATTENTION. CRITERIA B - A CHANGE IN COGNITION (SUCH AS MEMORY DEFICIT, DISORIENTATION, LANGUAGE DISTURBANCE) OR THE DEVELOPMENTOF A PERCEPTUAL DISTURBANCE THAT IS NOT BETTER ACCOUNTED FOR BY A PREEXISTING, ESTABLISHED, OR EVOLVING.
  38. 38. ADDITIONAL CRITERIAS FOR INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES SUBSTANCE WITHDRAWAL DELIRIUM • THERE IS EVIDENCE FROM THE HISTORY, PHYSICAL EXAMINATION, OR LABORATORY FINDINGS THAT THE SYMPTOMS IN CRITERIA A AND B DEVELOPED DURING, OR SHORTLY AFTER, A WITHDRAWAL SYNDROME. DELIRIUM DUE TO MULTIPLE ETIOLOGIES • THERE IS EVIDENCE FROM THE HISTORY, PHYSICAL EXAMINATION, OR LABORATORY FINDINGS THAT THE DELIRIUM HAS MORE THAN ONE ETIOLOGY (E.G., MORE THAN ONE ETIOLOGICAL GENERAL MEDICAL CONDITION, A GENERAL MEDICAL CONDITION PLUS SUBSTANCE INTOXICATION OR MEDICATION SIDE EFFECT).
  39. 39. ADDITIONAL CRITERIAS FOR INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES DELIRIUM NOT OTHERWISE SPECIFIED • THIS CATEGORY SHOULD BE USED TO DIAGNOSE A DELIRIUM THAT DOES NOT MEET CRITERIA FOR ANY OF THE SPECIFIC TYPES OF DELIRIUM DESCRIBED IN THIS SECTION. • EXAMPLES INCLUDE A CLINICAL PRESENTATION OF DELIRIUM THAT IS SUSPECTEDTO BE DUE TO A GENERAL MEDICAL CONDITION OR SUBSTANCE USE BUT FOR WHICH THERE IS INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE TO ESTABLISH A SPECIFIC ETIOLOGY • DELIRIUM DUE TO CAUSES NOT LISTED IN SECTION DESCRIBED PREVIOUSLY (E.G., SENSORY DEPRIVATION)
  40. 40. DELIRIUM DUE TO SUBSTANCE INTOXICATION. DRUGS OF ABUSE • INTOXICATION WITH A VARIETY OF DRUGS OF ABUSE IS KNOWN TO CAUSE DELIRIUM. • COCAINE • PCP • HEROIN • ALCOHOL • NITROUS OXIDE • AMPHETAMINE AND ITS DERIVATIVES (E.G., SPEED AND ECSTASY) • MARIJUANA.
  41. 41. • EXPERIMENTATION WITH DRUGS OF ABUSE EXTENDS TO SYNTHETIC COMPOUNDS KNOWN AS RAVES, WHICH ARE OFTEN USED IN DANCE CLUBS • 3,4-METHYLENE-DIOXYMETHAMPHETAMINE (MDMA), ALSO KNOWN AS ECSTASY, A METHAMPHETAMINE ANALOG, HAVE BEEN ASSOCIATED WITH DELIRIUM AND FATALITIES. • SPECIAL K, OR KETAMINE, AN ANESTHETIC AGENT OFTEN USED BY VETERINARIANS • PCP (ALSO KNOWN AS ANGEL DUST) ARE NMDA RECEPTOR ANTAGONISTS AND ARE OTHER EXAMPLES OF STREET DRUGS ASSOCIATED WITH DELIRIUM. • FLUNITRAZEPAM (ROHYPNOL) AND γ-HYDROXYBUTYRATE (GHB) ARE OTHER COMMON CHOICES OF RECREATIONAL DRUG USERS WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR
  42. 42. DELIRIUM DUE TO SUBSTANCE WITHDRAWAL ALCOHOL WITHDRAWAL • THE CLASSIC AGITATED WITHDRAWAL DELIRIUM IS DELIRIUM TREMENS. • THIS SYNDROME, SYNONYMOUS WITH SEVERE ALCOHOL WITHDRAWAL, PRESENTS WITH • DELIRIUM • AUTONOMIC HYPERACTIVITY • FREQUENT VISUAL AND TACTILE HALLUCINATIONS • CARRIES A SIGNIFICANT RISK OF SEIZURES AND DEATH IF UNTREATED. • PATIENTS ADMITTED TO THE HOSPITAL MAY PRESENT SEVERAL DAYS INTO ADMISSION WITH ALCOHOL WITHDRAWAL AND MAY BE AT RISK FOR DELIRIUM TREMENS.
  43. 43. BENZODIAZEPINE WITHDRAWAL • BENZODIAZEPINE WITHDRAWAL MAY APPEAR SIMILAR TO ALCOHOL WITHDRAWAL AND MAY ALSO BE ACCOMPANIED BY SEIZURES. • THE ONSET OF SYMPTOMS IS DEPENDENT ON THE HALF-LIFE OF THE PARTICULAR BENZODIAZEPINE. • EXAMPLE: ALPRAZOLAM WITHDRAWAL (SHORT HALF-LIFE) MAY PRESENT IN 1 TO 2 DAYS • DIAZEPAM (VALIUM) WITHDRAWAL (LONG HALF-LIFE) MAY PRESENT 5 TO 7 DAYS AFTER THE LAST DOSE.
  44. 44. OPIATE WITHDRAWAL • OPIATE WITHDRAWAL PRESENTS WITH • SEVERE FLU-LIKE SYNDROMES • GASTROINTESTINAL (GI) CRAMPING • DIARRHEA • DIAPHORESIS • AUTONOMIC HYPERACTIVITY • CRAVING. • DELIRIUM MAY ALSO OCCUR WITH OPIOID WITHDRAWAL AND HAS BEEN REPORTED WITH SWITCHING OF OPIATES EG: FROM TRANSDERMAL FENTANYL TO MORPHINE. • THE PRESENTATION MAY OCCUR BECAUSE OF UNKNOWN PRIOR USE OFOPIATES IN THE CONTEXT OF
  45. 45. DELIRIUM IN POST-OP PATIENTS DELIRIUM FOLLOWING CORONARY ARTERY BYPASS GRAFT • THE INCIDENCE OF DELIRIUM AFTER CORONARY ARTERY BYPASS (CABG) PROCEDURE HAS RANGED FROM 3 TO 35 PERCENT. • SEVERAL FACTORS PLAY A ROLE IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF DELIRIUM IN POST CABG PATIENTS. • IN ONE STUDY DELIRIUM WAS DETECTED IN 74 OF 220 (33.6 PERCENT) PATIENTS UNDERGOING CABG PROCEDURE.
  46. 46. • MULTIPLE RISK FACTORS WERE IDENTIFIED FOR DELIRIUM IN THIS STUDY. • INCREASING AGE • BLOOD UREA LEVEL • CARDIO-THORACIC INDEX • HYPERTENSION • SMOKING HABITS • BLOOD REPLACEMENT DURING BYPASS • ATRIAL FIBRILLATION (AF) • PNEUMONIA • BLOOD BALANCE IN THE POSTOPERATIVE PERIOD WERE ALL ASSOCIATED WITH DELIRIUM. • INTERESTINGLY, NO SPECIFIC FACTOR ASSOCIATED WITH THE CABG PROCEDURE ITSELF (PERFUSION PRESSURE, NUMBER OF GRAFTS) WAS CORRELATED WITH AN INCREASED RISK FOR DELIRIUM POSTOPERATIVELY.
  47. 47. DELIRIUM FOLLOWING HIP/JOINT REPLACEMENT • DELIRIUM IS A COMMON ADVERSE EVENT IN PATIENTS UNDERGOING HIP REPLACEMENT, WITH ESTIMATES IN THE RANGE OF 15 TO 60 PERCENT. • SEVERAL STUDIES HAVE INDICATED THAT POST–HIP REPLACEMENT DELIRIUM HAS BEEN ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED MORBIDITY AND MORTALITY. • STUDIES SHOW THAT COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT AT ADMISSION HAD THE HIGHEST PREDICTIVE VALUE FOR POSTOPERATIVE DELIRIUM, AND CONTRARY TO PREVIOUS FINDINGS, AGE WAS AN INDEPENDENT PREDICTIVE FACTOR FOR DELIRIUM. • POSTOPERATIVE DELIRIUM WAS FOUR TIMES AS FREQUENT IN ACUTEAS IN ELECTIVE HIP REPLACEMENT
  48. 48. DIAGNOSI S PULS E TACHYCARDIA BRADYCARDIA HYPOTHYROIDISM STOKES-ADAMS SYNDROME INCREASED INTRACRANIAL PRESSURE HYPERTHYROIDI SM INFECTION HEART FAILURE PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF THE DELIRIOUS PATIENT
  49. 49. TEMPERATUR E FEVE R SEPSIS THYROID STORM VASCULITIS BLOOD PRESSURE HYPOTENSION SHOCK HYPOTHYROIDISM ADDISON'S DISEASE HYPERTENSIO N ENCEPHALOPATHY INTRACRANIAL MASS
  50. 50. RESPIRATIO N TACHYPNEA DIABETES PNEUMONIA CARDIAC FAILURE FEVER ACIDOSIS (METABOLIC) SHALLOW ALCOHOL OR OTHER SUBSTANCE INTOXICATION
  51. 51. CAROTID VESSELS BRUITS OR DECREASED PULSE TRANSIENT CEREBRAL ISCHEMIA SCALP AND FACE EVIDENCE OF TRAUMA NECK EVIDENCE OF NUCHAL RIGIDITY MENINGITIS SUBARACHNOID HEMORRHAGE
  52. 52. EYE S PAPILLEDEMA TUMOR HYPERTENSIVE ENCEPHALOPATHY PUPILLARY DILATATION ANXIETY AUTONOMIC OVERACTIVITY (E.G., DELIRIUM TREMENS)
  53. 53. MOUTH TONGUE OR CHEEK LACERATIONS EVIDENCE OF GENERALIZED TONIC- CLONIC SEIZURES THYROID ENLARGED HYPERTHYROIDIS M
  54. 54. HEART ARRHYTHMIA INADEQUATE CARDIAC OUTPUT POSSIBILITY OF EMBOLI CARDIOMEGALY HEART FAILURE HYPERTENSIVE DISEASE CONGESTION PRIMARY PULMONARY FAILURE PULMONARY EDEMA PNEUMONIA LUNGS
  55. 55. BREAT H ALCOHOL KETONE S DIABETE S LIVE R ENLARGEMEN T CIRRHOSIS LIVER FAILURE
  56. 56. NERVOUS SYSTEM REFLEXE S ASYMMETRY WITH BABINSKI'S SIGNS MASS LESION CEREBROVASCULA R DISEASE PREEXISTING DEMENTIA ABDUCENT NERVE (SIXTH CRANIAL NERVE) WEAKNESS IN LATERAL GAZE INCREASED INTRACRANIAL PRESSURE LIMB STRENGTH ASYMMETRICAL MASS LESION CEREBROVASCULA R DISEASE AUTONOMIC NERVOUS SYSTEM HYPERACTIVIT Y
  57. 57. LABORATORY WORKUP STANDARD STUDIES • BLOOD CHEMISTRIES (INCLUDING ELECTROLYTES, RENAL AND HEPATIC INDEXES, AND GLUCOSE) • COMPLETE BLOOD COUNT WITH WHITE CELL DIFFERENTIAL • THYROID FUNCTION TESTS • SEROLOGIC TESTS FOR SYPHILIS • HUMAN IMMUNODEFICIENCY VIRUS (HIV) ANTIBODY TEST • URINALYSIS • ELECTROCARDIOGRAM • ELECTROENCEPHALOGRAM • CHEST X-RAY • BLOOD AND URINE DRUG SCREENS • ADDITIONAL TESTS WHEN INDICATED • BLOOD, URINE, AND CEREBROSPINALFLUID (CSF) CULTURES • B12, FOLIC ACID CONCENTRATIONS • COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY OR MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING BRAIN SCAN • LUMBAR PUNCTURE AND CSF EXAMINATION
  58. 58. RATING SCALES IN DELIRIUM CONFUSION ASSESSMENT METHOD • CONFUSION ASSESSMENT METHOD (CAM) HAS BEEN VALIDATED IN A NUMBER OF SETTINGS, INCLUDING THE INTENSIVE CARE UNIT IN ELDERLY • 95 PERCENT SENSITIVITY AND 88 PERCENT SPECIFICITY. • THE ADMINISTRATION TIME IS APPROXIMATELY 2 MINUTES. • THE INSTRUMENT DETECTED DELIRIUM IN 83.3 PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN THE INTENSIVE CARE UNIT, THE HIGHEST PUBLISHED RATE IN THE INTENSIVE CARE UNIT SETTING.
  59. 59. DELIRIUM RATING SCALE (DRS) 3 ITEMS IN SCALE • ITEM 1: TEMPORAL ONSET OF SYMPTOMS • ITEM 2: PERCEPTUAL DISTURBANCES • ITEM 3: THE PRESENCE OF ANY TYPE OF HALLUCINATION IS RATED.
  60. 60. OTHER SCALES • MMSE • SHORT PORTABLE MENTAL STATE QUESTIONNAIRE (SPMSQ)
  61. 61. DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS DELIRIUM SHOULD BE DIFFERENTIATED FROM • DEMENTIA • DEPRESSION • PSYCHOTIC DISORDER • SCHIZOPHRENIFORM DISORDER ALL OF THEM CAUSE GLOBAL COGNITIVE DEFICIT. • DISSOCIATIVE
  62. 62. FEATURE DEMENTIA DELIRIUM ONSET SLOW RAPID DURATION MONTHS TO YEARS HOURS TO WEEKS ATTENTION PRESERVED FLUCTUATES MEMORY IMPAIRED REMOTE MEMORY IMPAIRED RECENT AND IMMEDIATE MEMORY SPEECH WORD-FINDING DIFFICULTY INCOHERENT (SLOW OR RAPID) SLEEP WAKE CYCLE FRAGMENTED SLEEP FREQUENT DISRUPTION (E.G. DAY NIGHT REVERSAL) THOUGHTS IMPOVERISHED DISORGANIZED AWARENESS UNCHANGED REDUCED ALERTNESS USUALLY NORMAL HYPERVIGILANT OR REDUCED VIGILANCE OCCASIONALLY, DELIRIUM OCCURS IN A PATIENT WITH DEMENTIA, A CONDITION KNOWN AS BECLOUDED DEMENTIA.
  63. 63. • HYPOACTIVE DELIRIUM CAN RESEMBLE DEPRESSION. HOWEVER CLOUDING OF CONSCIOUSNESS IS ABSENT IN DEPRESSION • HYPERACTIVE DELIRIUM CAN MIMIC ACUTE PSYCHOSIS. HOWEVER IN DELIRIUM HALLUCINATIONS ARE PREDOMINANTLY VISUAL AND DELUSION ARE NOT WELL SYSTEMATIZED. • AN EEG CAN DIFFERENTIATE IT FROM BOTH DEPRESSION & PSYCHOSIS
  64. 64. TREATMENT TREATMENT HAS 2 COMPONENTS PHARMACOLOGICALNON PHARMACOLOGICAL
  65. 65. • IN TREATING DELIRIUM, THE PRIMARY GOAL IS TO TREAT THE UNDERLYING CAUSE. • THE OTHER IMPORTANT GOAL OF TREATMENT IS TO PROVIDE PHYSICAL, SENSORY, AND ENVIRONMENTAL SUPPORT. • PHYSICAL SUPPORT IS NECESSARY SO THAT DELIRIOUS PATIENTS DO NOT GET INTO SITUATIONS IN WHICH THEY MAY HAVE ACCIDENTS. • PATIENTS WITH DELIRIUM SHOULD BE NEITHER SENSORY DEPRIVED NOR OVERLY STIMULATED BY THE ENVIRONMENT. NON PHARMACOLOGICAL
  66. 66. TREATME NT • FAMILIAR PICTURES AND DECORATIONS, THE PRESENCE OF A CLOCK OR A CALENDAR, ANDREGULAR ORIENTATIONS TO PERSON, PLACE, AND TIME HELP MAKE PATIENTS WITH DELIRIUMCOMFORTABLE . • CONTINUITY IN BOTH NURSING AND MEDICAL STAFF CAN HELP DECREASE PATIENT FEARSANDPARANOIA BECAUSE OF UNFAMILIAR FACES. • DELIRIUM CAN SOMETIMES OCCUR IN OLDER PATIENTS WEARING EYE PATCHES AFTERCATARACT SURGERY, SUCH PATIENTS CAN BE HELPED BY PLACING PINHOLES IN THE PATCHESTO LET IN SOME STIMULI OR BY OCCASIONALLY REMOVING ONE PATCH AT A TIME DURINGRECOVERY . • INTERRUPTIONS OF SLEEP SHOULD BE MINIMIZED WHEN POSSIBLE. • ADEQUATE NUTRITION IS IMPORTANT FOR RECOVERY FROM THE DELIRIUM AND THEUNDERLYING ILLNESS, AS WELL AS FOR PROVIDING USEFUL ORIENTATION.
  67. 67. TREATME NT • PSYCHOSOCIAL SUPPORT CAN BE PROVIDED BY BOTH STAFF AND FAMILY OR FRIENDS. • PHYSICAL RESTRAINS SHOULD BE AVOIDED WHENEVER POSSIBLE • FAMILY MEMBERS MAY BE AVAILABLE TO PROVIDE CONSTANT OBSERVATION, WHICH CAN MINIMIZE THE NEED FOR PHYSICAL RESTRAINTS. Dr.Subrata Nask
  68. 68. PHARMACOLOGICAL • PSYCHOACTIVE MEDICATIONS ARE INDICATED FOR DELIRIUM ASSOCIATED WITH DRUG WITHDRAWAL OR FOR BEHAVIORS THAT POSE A SAFETY RISK FOR THE PATIENT AND OTHERS. • TWO GENERAL CLASSES OF AGENTS—THE ANTIPSYCHOTICS AND THE BENZODIAZEPINES—ARE MOST FREQUENTLY USED. • ANTIPSYCHOTICS ARE BENEFICIAL IN PATIENTS HAVING • PERCEPTUAL DISTURBANCES ASSOCIATED WITH • SLEEP–WAKE CYCLE ABNORMALITIES • BEHAVIORAL DYSCONTROL
  69. 69. • HALOPERIDOL IS THE MOST PREFERRED DRUG AMONGST THE ANTIPSYCHOTICS • REASON: • HIGHLY POTENT • FEWER ANTICHOLINERGIC FEWER INCIDENT OF HYPOTENSION • DISADVANTAGE: • FREQUENCY OF EXTRAPYRAMIDAL SIDE EFFECTS IS HIGHER • CANT BE USED IN PATIENTS LIKE DELIRIUM WITH PARKINSONISM
  70. 70. FACTS ABOUT HALOPERIDOL DOSAGE • THE INITIAL DOSE 2 TO 6 MG INTRAMUSCULAR INJECTION. • REPEATED IN AN HOUR IF THE PATIENT REMAINS AGITATED. • ORAL MEDICATION IN LIQUID CONCENTRATE OR TABLET FORM SHOULD BEGIN AS SOON AS POSSIBLE • TWO DAILY ORAL DOSES SHOULD SUFFICE, WITH TWO THIRDS OF THE DOSE BEING GIVEN AT BEDTIME. • TO ACHIEVE THE SAME THERAPEUTIC EFFECT, THE ORAL DOSE SHOULD BE APPROXIMATELY 1.5 TIMES THE PARENTERAL DOSE. • THE EFFECTIVE TOTAL DAILY DOSE OF HALOPERIDOL MAY RANGE FROM 5 TO 40 MG FOR MOST PATIENTS WITH DELIRIUM.
  71. 71. • OTHER ANTIPSYCHOTIC DRUGS FOUND EQUALLY EFFECTIVE AS HALOPERIDOL • THIORIDAZINE • DROPERIDOL • CHLORPROMAZINE • HOWEVER, ANTICHOLINERGIC SIDE EFFECTS ARE MORE PROMINENT WITH THEIR USAGE.
  72. 72. ATYPICAL ANTIPSYCHOTICS • ATYPICAL ANTIPSYCHOTICS HAVE SHOWN SOME PROMISE IN BEING EFFECTIVE IN MANAGING DELIRIUM • DRUGS COMMONLY USED • RISPERIDONE • OLANZAPINE • QUETIAPINE • ALL IN LOW DOSE HAS BEEN FOUND TO BE EFFECTIVE IN MANAGING AGGRESSION IN DELIRIUM
  73. 73. ATYPICAL ANTIPSYCHOTICS RISPERIDON E 0.5–1 MG A DAY EPS CONCERNS LIMITED DATA IN DELIRIUM OLANZAPINE 5–10 MG A DAY HIGHER MORTALITY IN DEMENTIA QUETIAPIN E 25–150 MG A DAY PATIENTS WITH PARKINSON'S DISEASE AND DELIRIUM WHO REQUIRE ANTIPSYCHOTIC MEDICATIONS, CLOZAPINE OR QUETIAPINE HAVE SOME SUPPORT IN THE LITERATURE AND ARE LESS LIKELY TO EXACERBATE PARKINSONIAN
  74. 74. BENZODIAZEPIN ES • BENZODIAZEPINES ARE USED IN THE MANAGEMENT OF DELIRIUM TO SEDATE THE AGITATED PATIENT. • WHEN THE AGITATION IS ASSOCIATED WITH SEDATIVE-HYPNOTIC WITHDRAWAL (SUCH AS ALCOHOL, BENZODIAZEPINES, BARBITURATES), BENZODIAZEPINES ARE THE TREATMENT OF CHOICE. • INSOMNIA IS BEST TREATED WITH BENZODIAZEPINES WITH SHORT OR INTERMEDIATE HALF-LIVES (E.G., LORAZEPAM 1 TO 2 MG AT BEDTIME). • BENZODIAZEPINES WITH LONG HALF-LIVES AND BARBITURATES SHOULD BE AVOIDED UNLESS THEY ARE BEING USED AS PART OF THE TREATMENT FOR THE UNDERLYING DISORDER (E.G., ALCOHOL LORAZEPAM 0.5–3 MG/DAY AND AS NEEDED EVERY 4 HR BEST USE IN DELIRIUM SECONDARY TO ALCOHOL/BENZODIAZEPINE WITHDRAWAL CAN WORSEN DELIRIUM Dr.Subrata Nask
  75. 75. • PATIENTS EXPERIENCING ALCOHOL WITHDRAWAL SHOULD BE GIVEN THIAMINE INTRAMUSCULARLY OR INTRAVENOUSLY TO PREVENT KORSAKOFF'S SYNDROME • PATIENTS WITH BENZODIAZEPINE INTOXICATION CAN BE GIVEN INJ.FLUMAZENIL • DOSE: • 0.2MG IV OVER 15-30 SEC. • IF AFTER 30 SEC NO RESPONSE ADMINISTER 0.3MG OVER 30 SEC 1 MINUTE LATER • IF NO RESPONSE THEN 0.5MG OVER 30 SEC AT 1 MINS INTERVAL. • MAX DOSAGE 3 MG.
  76. 76. • USE OF CHOLINESTERASE INHIBITORS, SUCH AS PHYSOSTIGMINE, HAS BEEN SHOWN TO REDUCE THE SEVERITY OF THE DELIRIUM, PARTICULARLY IN PATIENTS WITH ANTICHOLINERGIC POISONING • CURRENTLY TRIALS ARE ONGOING TO COMPARE IF DEXMEDETOMIDINE IS A MORE EFFECTIVE MEDICATION THAN HALOPERIDOL IN THE TREATMENT OF AGITATION AND DELIRIUM IN PATIENTS RECEIVING MECHANICAL VENTILATION IN AN INTENSIVE CARE UNIT
  77. 77. ELECTROCONVULSIVE THERAPY (ECT) • ECT IS ALSO A TREATMENT FOR DELIRIUM WHEN OTHER APPROACHES HAVE FAILED. . • IT HAS BEEN USED AS A LAST RESORT FOR DELIRIOUS PATIENTS WITH SEVERE AGITATION WHO ARE NOT RESPONSIVE TO PHARMACOTHERAPY, SUCH AS HIGH DOSES OF IV HALOPERIDOL. SLEEP–WAKE CYCLE • ATTEMPTS TO RESTORE SLEEP INTEGRITY • MOVING THE SCHEDULE OF EXISTING SEDATING MEDICATIONS TO THE HOUR OF SLEEP • REDUCING OR MOVING ACTIVATING MEDICATIONS AND STIMULANTS SUCH AS CAFFEINE TO THE MORNING. • BRIEF, JUDICIOUS USE OF SEDATING AGENTS, SUCH AS ZOLPIDEM OR TRAZODONE, TO RESET THE SLEEP–WAKE CYCLE MAY BE APPROPRIATE.
  78. 78. TREATMENT IN SPECIAL POPULATIONS PARKINSON'S DISEASE • THE ANTIPARKINSONIAN AGENTS ARE FREQUENTLY IMPLICATED IN CAUSING DELIRIUM • DECREASING THE DOSAGE OF THE ANTIPARKINSONIAN AGENT HAS TO BE WEIGHED AGAINST A WORSENING OF MOTOR SYMPTOMS • IF THE DELIRIUM PERSISTS AFTER ATTENUATION OF THE ANTIPARKINSONIAN AGENTS, CLOZAPINE IS RECOMMENDED • IF A PATIENT IS NOT ABLE TO TOLERATE CLOZAPINE, ALTERNATIVE ANTIPSYCHOTIC AGENTS SHOULD BE CONSIDERED.
  79. 79. TERMINALLY ILL PATIENTS THE FOCUS INITIALLY SHOULD BE AGGRESSIVE SEARCH FOR THE ETIOLOGY PALLIATIO N COMFORT ASSISTANCE WITH DYING
  80. 80. NURSING INTERVENTIONS A.Hospitalization: • Admit The Patient In Psychiatric Ward • Give Comfortable Bed ToThe Patient. • If patient is agitated then use of physical restraint may be necessary • Check the vital signs.
  81. 81. B. Therapeutic need • Give the drugs prescribed by the psychiatrist regularly • When we give oral medicine to the patient see that whether patient swallows the medicine or not. • Observe for any side effects. • Record the dose frequency in nurse record
  82. 82. C.Provide safe environment: Restrict the environmental stimuli, keep unit calm and well- illuminated. • There should always be somebody at the patient’s bedside reassuring and supporting • As the patient is responding to a terrifying unrealistic world of hallucinatory illusions and delusions, special precautions are needed to protect him from himself and to protect others.
  83. 83. D.Alleviating patient’s fear and anxiety • Remove any object in the room that seems to be a source of misinterpreted perception. • As much as possible have the same person all the time by the patient's bedside. • Keep the room well lighted especially at the night time.
  84. 84. E.Meeting the physical needs of the patient’s • Appropriate care should be provided after physical assessment. • Use of appropriate nursing measures to reduce high fever, if present • Maintain intake and output chart. • Mouth and skin should be taken care of • Monitor vital signs. • Observe patient for any extreme drowsiness and sleep as this may be an indication that the patient is slipping into a coma
  85. 85. F. Facilitate orientation • Repeatedly explain to the patient where he is and what date, day and time it is • Introduce people with name even is the patient misidentifies the people. • Have a calendar in the room and tell him what day it is. • When the acute stage is over take the patient out and introduce him to others.
  86. 86. NURSING MANAGEMENT Biologic Assessment • To assess the symptoms, the nurse needs to know what is normal for the individual. • Caregivers, family members, or significant others should be interviewed because they can often provide valuable information. Family members may be the only resource for accurate information. • History should include a description of the onset, duration, range, and intensity of associated symptoms
  87. 87. Physical Examination and Review of Systems If the patient is cooperative, a physical examination will be conducted in the emergency room. Vital signs are crucial. A review of systems must be conducted in each patient suspected of having delirium or other organic mental disorders. Physical Functions Functional assessment includes physical functional status (activities of daily living), use of sensory aids (eye glasses and hearing aids), usual activity level and any recent changes, and pain assessment.
  88. 88. Interventions for the Biologic Domain • Important interventions for a patient experiencing acute confusional state include providing a safe and therapeutic environment, maintaining fluid and electrolyte balance and adequate nutrition, and preventing aspiration and decubitus ulcers, which are often complications • Behaviors exhibited by the delirious patient, such as hallucinations, delusions, illusions, aggression, or agitation (restlessness or excitability), may pose safety problems. • The patient must be protected from physical harm by using low beds, guardrails, and careful supervision
  89. 89. Psychological Domain Assessment • Mental status examination Interventions for psychological domain • Staff should have frequent interaction with patients and support them if they are confused or hallucinating. • Patients should be encouraged to express their fears and discomforts that result from frightening or disconcerting psychotic experiences.
  90. 90. Interventions for the Social Domain The environment needs to be safe to protect the patient from injury. A predictable, orienting environment will help to re-establish order to the patient’s life. That is, a calendar, clocks, and other items may be provided to help orient the patient to time, place, and person • support from family Families can be encouraged to work with staff to reorient the patient and provide a supportive environment
  91. 91. EVALUATION AND TREATMENT OUTCOMES • Correction of the underlying physiologic alteration • Resolution of confusion among family members • verbalization of understanding of confusion • Prevention of injury
  92. 92. Nursing diagnosis 1. Risk for trauma related to impairment in cognitive and psychomotor function  Store frequently use items within easy access.  - Keep the dim light on at night.  - Soft restraints may be required if client is very disoriented and hyperactive.  - Frequently orient the client to place, time, and situations
  93. 93. 2.Disturbed thought process related to cerebral degeneration as evidenced by disorientation, confusion, and memory deficits.  - Frequently orient to reality.  - Use clock and calendars with large number that are easy to read.  - Monitor for medication side effects.  - Keep simple explanation.  - Talk about real people and real events.
  94. 94. 3.Self-care deficit related to disorientation, confusion, and memory deficits as evidence by in ability to fulfil the need.  - Provide guidance and assistance for independent action.  - Provide the structural schedule of activities that does not change from day to day.  - Involve the family members in the care of the patients.
  95. 95. DELIRIUM TREMENS  Delirium tremens is a psychotic condition caused by the complications from alcohol withdrawal. It involves tremors, hallucination, anxiety, and disorientation.  • Delirium tremens typically occurs in people with a high intake of alcohol for more than a month.  • When it occurs, it often lies for three days into the withdrawal syndromes and last for two to three days.
  96. 96. SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS The main symptoms of delirium tremens are;  - Nightmares,  - Disorientation,  - Hallucinations,  - Fever,  - Confusion,  - High blood pressure
  97. 97. causes  - Delirium tremens is mainly caused by the long period of drinking alcohol and stopped suddenly.  - Head injury,  - Infections,  - Illness in the people with a history of having use of alcohol.
  98. 98. Characteristic features  - Clouding of consciousness with disorientation.  - Poor attention span with distractibility.  - Visual, tactile also hallucination and illusion.  - Disturbance with tachycardia, fever, sweating, hypertension.  - Shouting and evidence fear.  - Insomnia.  - Will have disorientation related to time and place.  - Death may occur due to cardiovascular collapse, infection, hypertension, or self-inflicted injury.
  99. 99. MANAGEMENT OF DELIRIUM TREMENS: 1. Keep the patients in a quiet and safe environment. 2. Sedation is usually given with diazepam 10mg, or lorazepam 4mg, IV or followed by oral administration. 3. Maintain fluid and electrolyte balance. 4. Reassure patient and family
  100. 100. RECENT STUDIES • RECENT STUDIES SHOW THAT DELIRIUM STRONGLY PREDICTS FUTURE NEW- ONSET DEMENTIA, AS WELL AS ACCELERATING EXISTING DEMENTIA. • NEWER STUDIES ON ACH ENHANCERS • STUDIES DONE ON RIVASTIGMINE SHOW PROMISING RESULTS, BUT SHOULD BE COMMENCED BEFORE ONSET IF POSSIBLE • SOME EVIDENCE FOR DONEPEZIL • 5HT ANTAGONIST - ODANSETRON (8MG/DAY) HAS BEEN FOUND EFFECTIVE ESPECIALLY IN HYPOACTIVE TYPE, BUT EFFICACY IS FOUND IN BOTH TYPES. • STIMULANTS ARE NOW FOUND TO BE EFFECTIVE IN HYPOACTIVE TYPE - MODAFINIL, METHYLPHENIDATE, DEXAMPHETAMINE
  101. 101. RECENT STUDIES • DRUG MODIFYING NE TRANSMISSION • ALPHA 2 AGONISTS - CLONIDINE, DEXMEDETOMIDINE • NEW STUDIES ON DEXMEDETOMIDINE PRE OP AND POSTOP SHOWS IT REDUCES TRANSITION TO DELIRIUM FROM 40% TO 3-4% AND REDUCED NEED FOR OPIATE ANALGESICS POST OP (MALDONADO ET AL, PSYCHOSOMATICS 2009)
  102. 102. Sherry Dahlke, MSN, RN, GNC; Alison Phinney, PhD, RN •Journal of Gerontological Nursing. 2018;34(6):41-47 More than half of hospitalized older adults will experience delirium, which— if left untreated—can lead to detrimental outcomes. Despite the prevalence and severity of delirium, nurses recognize less than one third of cases. Because little is known about how nurses manage this problem, a qualitative study was conducted to explore how nurses care for hospitalized older adults at risk for delirium.
  103. 103. The data revealed that nurses care for older adults by Taking a Quick Look, Keeping an Eye on Them, and Controlling the Situation. The context in which nurses choose their priorities and interventions was reflected in the themes of the Care Environment and Negative Beliefs and Attitudes about older adults. Nurses are caring for an older population whose care requirements are different than those of younger people and in a context where this challenging work is rarely addressed. To improve care, the older population must be acknowledged, and nurses must possess the knowledge and resources needed to meet this population’s unique needs.
  104. 104. Conclusion • Delirium often persists beyond discharge from the hospital. Discharge planning should routinely include family education and referrals to community health care providers. If the patient will return to a residential long- term care setting, communication with facility staff about the patient’s hospital stay and treatment regimen is crucial.
  105. 105. SUMMARY • DELIRIUM IS A STATE CHARACTERIZED BY AN ACUTE DECLINE IN BOTH THE LEVEL OF CONSCIOUSNESS AND COGNITION WITH PARTICULAR IMPAIRMENT IN ATTENTION. • THERE ARE MULTIPLE ETIOGIES OF DELIRIUM • 65% UNRECOGNIZED BY PHYSICIANS • EARLY DIAGNOSIS AND EVALUATION OF CAUSE IS ESSENTIAL • TREATMENT INCLUDE PHARMACOLOGICAL AND NON PHARMACOLOGICAL ASPECT • NON PHARMACOLOGICAL APPROACH IS MORE ESSENTIAL IN TREATMENT
  106. 106. Bibliography: • R Sreevani, a guide to mental health and psychiatric nursing, jaypee publishers, 3rd edition, pg.no: 310-311 • Ahuja Niraj, Vyas JN, A Text of Postgraduate Psychiatry, Jaypee Publications, 2nd Edition. Pg.no: 712-789 • Townsend c Mary, text book on “Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing.” Jaypee publications. 5th edition, page 387-405
  107. 107. THANK YOU

