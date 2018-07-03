Synnopsis :

Gathering around a campfire. Cooking food on a stick. Finding constellations. Telling ghost stories, then crawling into a sleeping bag and falling asleep to the amazing silence of the woods - no wonder camping is the top outdoor recreation activity among children aged six and up. A book that older kids can use on their own or that parents can share with younger children, "Camp Out!" is a how-to, nature guide, crafts and activity centre, cookbook, planner, and motivator. It covers all the basic skills but is also brimming with new ideas - the endlessly inventive author is Lynn Brunelle. Here s how to set up a home away from home. The book includes dozens of activities, experiments, projects, crafts, and games, including the Stick-in-the-Mud Sun Clock, Campsite Pictographs, Fern Smash T-Shirt, Spore Print Placemats, Sand Candles at the Beach, Flashlight Fun, Shadow Animals, even favourite camp songs and the art of telling a great ghost story.



Author : Lynn Brunelle

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Lynn Brunelle ( 6? )

Link Download : https://musadekcoy.blogspot.com/?book=0761141227

