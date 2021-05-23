Successfully reported this slideshow.
Писање писма Pisanje pisma
Писмо Коме можемо писати писмо и због чега? Kome možemo pisati pismo i zbog čega? На основу тога коме пишемо писмо, каква ...
Пословна/ Poslovna Другарска/ Drugarska Љубавна/ Ljubavna...
У чему се шаље папирно писмо? U čemu se šalje papirno pismo? Шта пишемо на предњој, а шта на задњој страни коверте? Šta pi...
Шта још oсим адресе морамо ставити на коверат? Šta još, osim adrese, moramo staviti na koverat?
Прва поштанска маркица у Србији, названа “Грбуша” због грба Кнежевине Србије који је био на њој, одштампана је у Београду ...
Адресирано писмо са маркицом, да бисмо послали, носимо у? Adresirano pismo sa markicom, da bismo poslali, nosimo u?
Да ли сте знали?
Писање писма
Писање писма
May. 23, 2021

Писање писма

Катарина Страиловић, Француска

Писање писма

  1. 1. Писање писма Pisanje pisma
  2. 2. Писмо Коме можемо писати писмо и због чега? Kome možemo pisati pismo i zbog čega? На основу тога коме пишемо писмо, каква писма могу бити? Na osnovu toga kome pišemo pismo, kakva pisma mogu biti?
  3. 3. Пословна/ Poslovna Другарска/ Drugarska Љубавна/ Ljubavna...
  4. 4. У чему се шаље папирно писмо? U čemu se šalje papirno pismo? Шта пишемо на предњој, а шта на задњој страни коверте? Šta pišemo na prednjoj, a šta na zadnjoj strani koverte?
  5. 5. Шта још oсим адресе морамо ставити на коверат? Šta još, osim adrese, moramo staviti na koverat?
  6. 6. Прва поштанска маркица у Србији, названа “Грбуша” због грба Кнежевине Србије који је био на њој, одштампана је у Београду пре више од 150 година чиме је Србија могла да се мери са свим развијеним земљама Европе и света.
  7. 7. Адресирано писмо са маркицом, да бисмо послали, носимо у? Adresirano pismo sa markicom, da bismo poslali, nosimo u?
  8. 8. Да ли сте знали?

