Шума

Тамара Сврзић, Нова Горица и Постојна

Шума

  1. 1. Шума Тамара Сврзић
  2. 2. – Шума је сложена животна заједница разноврсног дрвећа, жбуња, зељастих биљака, животиња, гљива и микроорганизама. – Србија се сматра средње шумовитом земљом. – Шуме делимо на: листопадне, мешовите и четинарске. ШУМЕ ЧЕТИНАРСКЕ МЕШОВИТЕ ЛИСТОПАДНЕ Дефиниција и подела
  3. 3. – Листопадне шуме успевају на плодном земљишту са доста воде, топлоте и светлости. Оне су доминантна категорија шума у Србији. – У листопадним шумама расту: храст, буква, топола, бреза, јавор, јасен... – Најзаступљеније врсте су буква и храст. БУКВА ХРАС Т
  4. 4. – Четинарске шуме најчешће расту у вишим планинским пределима. – Најпознатији четинари су: бор, јела, смрека, клека... – Расту на већим надморским висинама (до 2000 метара). – Најгушће четинарске шуме налазе се на Копаонику, Златару, Златибору и Тари. БОР ЈЕЛА СМРЕКА КЛЕКА
  5. 5. – Осим дрвенастих, у шуми расту зељасте биљке, жбунасте биљке, гљиве, маховина... – Спрат жбунова чине биљке као што су: глог, леска, трњина, дрен… – У приземном спрату наилазимо на шумску јагоду, маховину, папрат, гљиве, висибабе, јагорчевину, љубичице и друге. ДРЕН ГЛОГ ЛЕСКА ТРЊИНА ШУМСКА ЈАГОДА МАХОВИНА ПАПРАТ ГЉИВЕ ЉУБИЧИЦА Приземни спрат Спрат жбунова
  6. 6. Животињски свет шума Крошње дрвећа су станиште многобројних птица. У њима праве гнезда и чувају младунце. Хране се инсектима, зрневљем и ситним глодарима. Грабљивице се хране лешевима угинулих животиња, рибом, ситним глодарима и сл. СЛАВУ Ј ДЕТЛИЋ СОВА БЕЛОГЛАВИ СУП ПТИЧЈЕ ГНЕЗДО
  7. 7. – Поред птица , шуму настањују и разне дивље животиње. – Препознајте међу наведеним биљоједе, месоједе и сваштоједе. ДИВЉЕ ЖИВОТИЊЕ
  8. 8. Ланац исхране у шуми • Ланци исхране показују како енергија која је потребна за живот пролази кроз један еко систем. • Захваљујући енергији Сунца долази до раста биљака. • Биљке су касније храна животињама. • Животиње биљоједи затим постају и сами храна животињама месоједима и тако у круг. • Сваки ланац исхране зависи од животиња и биљака које ту живе.
  9. 9. ЗНАЧАЈ ШУМА Шуме су од суштинског значаја за опстанак људи и животиња, оне: ✔ производе кисеоник; ✔ су станишта, склоништа и извор хране за животиње; ✔ штите од поплава, ерозија, клизишта; ✔ смањују ефекат стаклене баште; ✔ су извор лековитог биља; ✔ смањују буку; ✔ човеку служе за одмор и рекреацију... Поједини људи живе у шумама због здравијег ваздуха и амбијента. Дрво је најстарији грђевински материјал.
  10. 10. ШУМЕ СУ ПЛУЋА ПЛАНЕТЕ, ЧУВАЈМО ИХ ! – На жалост, највећи непријатељ шума је човек. – Људи обарају на милионе стабала како би добили дрво за огрев, изградили куће. – Шумски пожар изазван је најчешће људском непажњом. – Претерано загађење ваздуха је узрок киселих киша које су уништиле бројне шуме. – Поред наведеног, шуме страдају због бројних природних болести шума, као и климатских промена. – Људи крче велике просторе да би их преобразили у оранице, пашњаке за стоку, путеве.
  11. 11. Шуме можемо заштитити: • спречавањем илегалне сече стабала; • смањењем емисије штетних гасова; • заштитом од пожара; • пошумљавањем...
  12. 12. Занимљивости: – Шуме имају важну улогу у спречавању настајања бујица. – Само четири букова стабла кроз 100 година обезбеде кисеоник једном човеку за 80 година живота. – Шума смањује буку, што зависи од типа шуме, густине, висине грмља, његове олисталости и годишњег доба. – Да би се добила оквирна слика о старости дрвета потребно је измерити обим стабла на висини од 1,5 метра од тла. Свака 2.5 центиметра обима представља годину старости. – У Србији расте ендемична врста смреке – Панчићева оморика. Име је добила по Јосифу Панчићу, који ју је открио на планини Тари. То је танко, до 50м високо четинарско дрво.
  13. 13. ,,Најбоље време да засадиш шуму је пре двадесет година. Друго најбоље време је - сад!” Стара кинеска пословица

