Unidad ii salud laboral 14 08-2021

UNIDAD II FACTORES LABORALES QUE INFLUYEN EN LA SALUD DE LOS TRABAJADORES Instituto De Ciencias Y Estudios Superiores De T...
Objetivo de la Unidad Identificar los diferentes factores laborales que influyen en la salud de los trabajadores definien...
2.1 Tipos de trabajo y sus efectos en la salud Evolución del trabajo Se invierte mucho tiempo Constituye Nuestra Identidad...
TRABAJO INTELECTUAL TRABAJO FISICO Existe una división social del trabajo Intelectuales, dedicados a la ciencia, al arte y...
Trabajo intelectual vs salud mental  Las condiciones salud mental  Acorde a las capacidades de la persona  Relaciones i...
Trabajo intelectual  Psicopatología laboral. Estudio de los trastornos que se desarrollan de manera directa del desempeño...
Factores que influyen en el estrés de un empleado Demandas de la situación de trabajo Capacidades personales Grado en que ...
Consecuencias de la adecuación  Estrés (insatisfacción, ansiedad, depresión, etc)  Conductas concomitantes (quejas somát...
Trabajo físico vs problemas de salud  El diseño físico adecuado del sitio de trabajo, considerando las características de...
Efectos en la salud Trabajo físico  Cuando el diseño de trabajo ignora las necesidades básicas del cuerpo humano (y de lo...
Trabajo físico, efectos en la salud  Mesas de trabajo ajustables  Organización del espacio  Controles y herramientas a ...
2.2 SINDROME DE EDIFICIO ENFERMO
Edificio Enfermo Síndrome de Edificio Enfermo
Síndrome de Edificio Enfermo  Nombre que se da al conjunto de síntomas diversos que presentan, predominantemente, los ind...
OMS: diferencia entre dos tipos distintos de edificio enfermo Temporalmente enfermos, edificios nuevos o de reciente remod...
Características comunes de los edificios enfermos Sistema de ventilación forzada que generalmente es común en todo el edif...
Mala ventilación Construcción ligera y poco costosa
Paredes con cubierta textil Ventanas que no se abren
Síntomas Irritación de ojos, nariz y garganta. Sensación de sequedad en mucosas y piel. Ronquera Disnea Erupciones cutánea...
Síntomas  Son más frecuentes por la tarde que por la mañana  El personal de oficina es más propenso que el directivo a e...
Posibles factores de riesgo Contaminantes ambientales Olores Ruido Iluminación Vibraciones Ambiente térmico Humedad relati...
Investigaciones asociadas al edificio El problema se manifiesta cuando alguno de los ocupantes se queja Comprobar si la re...
Incidencia La OMS estima que el síndrome afecta entre un 10% y un 30% de los ocupantes de un 30% de los edificios modernos...
Planes de emergencia en Hospitales  Es el documento en el que se establecen los objetivos, las acciones y la organización...
Características Realista Flexible Claro Concreto Integral Integrado Actualizad o Participativ o
 PLAN DE EMERGENCIA:  CARACTERISTICAS…  PASOS…  Abran su antología en la pagina 42 Tarea
Tarea:  Realiza un plan de emergencias ficticio, considerando las condiciones reales de tu lugar de trabajo  Contemplen ...
Enlaces de interés… https://coronavirus.gob.mx/personal-de- salud/documentos-de-consulta/  https://coronavirus.gob.mx/wp...
2.4 Gestión de residuos Sanitarios  Todos los generados en cualquier establecimiento o servicio en el que se desarrollen ...
El material sanitario solo debe considerarse residuo a partir del momento en el que se desecha porque su utilidad o manejo...
Dos cosas importantes  La adecuada clasificación de los residuos sanitarios en función de su peligrosidad.  Y la desinfe...
¿Cómo deberán ser envasados los RPBI?
PROTECCION DEL PERSONAL
 Los equipos de protección personal son elementos de uso individual destinados a dar protección al trabajador frente a ev...
 Es importante enfatizar que cualquiera sea el equipo de protección personal que se tenga que utilizar frente a un determ...
 1.-Protección de cráneo  2.- Protección de ojos y cara  3.- Protección del oído  4.- Protección de las vías respirato...
Establece los requisitos mínimos para que el patrón seleccione, adquiera y proporcione a sus trabajadores, el equipo de pr...
 Esta Norma aplica en todos los centros de trabajo del territorio nacional en que se requiera el uso de equipo de protecc...
 El patrón tendrá la opción de contratar una unidad de verificación acreditada y aprobada, en los términos de la Ley Fede...
Enlaces de interés …  https://coronavirus.gob.mx/wp- content/uploads/2020/04/Recomendaciones_Uso_Correcto_Respirad or.pdf...
 Independientemente del entorno donde las enfermeras presten cuidados de enfermería las personas, familias o comunidades,...
Papel de Personal de Enfermería en los Servicios de Prevención y Salud Laboral  El ejercicio se enfoca a la promoción, pr...
Actividad  Elaboración de dos paráfrasis, una del tema 2.1 y otra del tema 2.5 de la unidad II.  Mencione en la paráfras...
INSTRUCCIONES:  Consultar el contenido de la Unidad II de la antología proporcionada por el docente  Entregar la activid...
Unidad ii salud laboral 14 08-2021

  1. 1. UNIDAD II FACTORES LABORALES QUE INFLUYEN EN LA SALUD DE LOS TRABAJADORES Instituto De Ciencias Y Estudios Superiores De Tamaulipas A.C NLE grupo Y Enfermería en Salud Laboral L.E. TERESITA DE JESUS LÓPEZ ESCAMILLA 14 DE AGOSTO 2021
  2. 2. Objetivo de la Unidad Identificar los diferentes factores laborales que influyen en la salud de los trabajadores definiendo la participación de enfermería en este campo de acción y definiendo las ventajas de utilizar modelos de enfermería que sustentan su disciplina y analizando las normas oficiales
  3. 3. 2.1 Tipos de trabajo y sus efectos en la salud Evolución del trabajo Se invierte mucho tiempo Constituye Nuestra Identidad ¿Quiénes son explotadores? ¿Quiénes son explotados?
  4. 4. TRABAJO INTELECTUAL TRABAJO FISICO Existe una división social del trabajo Intelectuales, dedicados a la ciencia, al arte y a la política Obreros, mineros, campesinos, etc
  5. 5. Trabajo intelectual vs salud mental  Las condiciones salud mental  Acorde a las capacidades de la persona  Relaciones interpersonales  Salario  Seguridad física
  6. 6. Trabajo intelectual  Psicopatología laboral. Estudio de los trastornos que se desarrollan de manera directa del desempeño de un trabajo, así como de las alteraciones que surgen debido a la ausencia del mismo  Estrés laboral  Adicción al trabajo  Consecuencias negativas del horario laboral
  7. 7. Factores que influyen en el estrés de un empleado Demandas de la situación de trabajo Capacidades personales Grado en que sus capacidades se adecúan a las demandas laborales
  8. 8. Consecuencias de la adecuación  Estrés (insatisfacción, ansiedad, depresión, etc)  Conductas concomitantes (quejas somáticas, ingesta de drogas, mortalidad, etc)
  9. 9. Trabajo físico vs problemas de salud  El diseño físico adecuado del sitio de trabajo, considerando las características del cuerpo humano.  Que el trabajador pueda escoger entre una variedad de posiciones de trabajo bien balanceadas y cambiar entre ellas frecuentemente.  Herramientas y equipo cómodamente distribuido
  10. 10. Efectos en la salud Trabajo físico  Cuando el diseño de trabajo ignora las necesidades básicas del cuerpo humano (y de los trabajadores individuales) el trabajo puede provocar malestar a corto plazo y puede eventualmente llevar a problemas de salud crónicos y severos.
  11. 11. Trabajo físico, efectos en la salud  Mesas de trabajo ajustables  Organización del espacio  Controles y herramientas a distancias cómodas  Asientos
  12. 12. 2.2 SINDROME DE EDIFICIO ENFERMO
  13. 13. Edificio Enfermo Síndrome de Edificio Enfermo
  14. 14. Síndrome de Edificio Enfermo  Nombre que se da al conjunto de síntomas diversos que presentan, predominantemente, los individuos en estos edificios y que no van en general acompañados de ninguna lesión orgánica o signo físico.
  15. 15. OMS: diferencia entre dos tipos distintos de edificio enfermo Temporalmente enfermos, edificios nuevos o de reciente remodelación (los síntomas disminuyen y desaparecen con el tiempo, generalmente 6 meses) Permanentemente enfermos, los síntomas persisten, a menudo durante a pesar de haberse tomado algunas medidas para solucionar los problemas.
  16. 16. Características comunes de los edificios enfermos Sistema de ventilación forzada que generalmente es común en todo el edificio . Localización de las tomas de renovación de aire en lugares Construcción ligera y poco costosa. Superficies interiores recubiertas con material textil, incluyendo suelos y otros elementos de diseño interior Practican el ahorro energético y se mantienen relativamente calientes con un ambiente térmico homogéneo. Edificios herméticos en los que, por ejemplo, las ventanas no pueden abrirse
  17. 17. Mala ventilación Construcción ligera y poco costosa
  18. 18. Paredes con cubierta textil Ventanas que no se abren
  19. 19. Síntomas Irritación de ojos, nariz y garganta. Sensación de sequedad en mucosas y piel. Ronquera Disnea Erupciones cutáneas Prurito Náuseas, mareos y vértigos. Cefaleas, Fatiga mental Elevada incidencia de infecciones respiratorias
  20. 20. Síntomas  Son más frecuentes por la tarde que por la mañana  El personal de oficina es más propenso que el directivo a experimentar molestias  Estas molestias son más frecuentes en el sector público que en el privado  Las quejas son más abundantes cuanto menos control tiene la gente sobre su entorno.
  21. 21. Posibles factores de riesgo Contaminantes ambientales Olores Ruido Iluminación Vibraciones Ambiente térmico Humedad relativa Ventilación Factores psicosociales
  22. 22. Investigaciones asociadas al edificio El problema se manifiesta cuando alguno de los ocupantes se queja Comprobar si la regulación de la ventilación es la correcta Si las quejas continúan hacer una investigación técnica e higiénica El problema se determina solo funcional o de higiene y psicología
  23. 23. Incidencia La OMS estima que el síndrome afecta entre un 10% y un 30% de los ocupantes de un 30% de los edificios modernos. Fue reconocido como enfermedad por la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) en 1982, comprendiendo los edificios en los que un porcentaje de más del 20% de personas experimentan efectos agudos sobre la salud y el bienestar.
  24. 24. Planes de emergencia en Hospitales  Es el documento en el que se establecen los objetivos, las acciones y la organización del hospital y sus servicios, así como las responsabilidades del personal frente a situaciones de emergencias o desastres, a fin de controlar sus efectos adversos y/o atender los daños a la salud que se puedan presentar.
  25. 25. Características Realista Flexible Claro Concreto Integral Integrado Actualizad o Participativ o
  26. 26.  PLAN DE EMERGENCIA:  CARACTERISTICAS…  PASOS…  Abran su antología en la pagina 42 Tarea
  27. 27. Tarea:  Realiza un plan de emergencias ficticio, considerando las condiciones reales de tu lugar de trabajo  Contemplen los siguientes puntos:  Descripción Institucional  Determinación del Riesgo  Inventario de Recursos y capacidad  Definición de objetivos  Elaboración de la Primera versión del plan  Difusión del Plan  Consolidación del Plan final  Aprobación y adopción del Plan  Implementación del Plan  Puesta a prueba del Plan  Revisión y actualización
  28. 28. Enlaces de interés… https://coronavirus.gob.mx/personal-de- salud/documentos-de-consulta/  https://coronavirus.gob.mx/wp- content/uploads/2020/04/Documentos-Lineamientos- Reconversion-Hospitalaria.pdf
  29. 29. 2.4 Gestión de residuos Sanitarios  Todos los generados en cualquier establecimiento o servicio en el que se desarrollen actividades de atención a la salud humana.
  30. 30. El material sanitario solo debe considerarse residuo a partir del momento en el que se desecha porque su utilidad o manejos clínicos se dan definitivamente por concluidos NORMA Oficial Mexicana NOM-087-ECOL-SSA1-2002, Protección ambiental - Salud ambiental - Residuos peligrosos biológico-infecciosos - Clasificación y especificaciones de manejo.
  31. 31. Dos cosas importantes  La adecuada clasificación de los residuos sanitarios en función de su peligrosidad.  Y la desinfección de los biopeligrosos, constituyen los elementos vertebradores de los denominados sistemas de gestión avanzada.
  32. 32. ¿Cómo deberán ser envasados los RPBI?
  33. 33. PROTECCION DEL PERSONAL
  34. 34.  Los equipos de protección personal son elementos de uso individual destinados a dar protección al trabajador frente a eventuales riesgos que puedan afectar su integridad durante el desarrollo de sus labores.  Es importante destacar que antes de decidir el uso de elementos de protección personal debieran agotarse las posibilidades controlar el problema en su fuente origen, debido a que ésta constituye la solución más efectiva. DEFINICION.
  35. 35.  Es importante enfatizar que cualquiera sea el equipo de protección personal que se tenga que utilizar frente a un determinado riesgo, éstos deben ser seleccionados por profesionales especializados y de acuerdo a las normas de calidad establecidas por organismos reconocidos internacionalmente.
  36. 36.  1.-Protección de cráneo  2.- Protección de ojos y cara  3.- Protección del oído  4.- Protección de las vías respiratorias.  5.- Protección de manos y brazos.  6.- Protección de pies y piernas.  7.- Cinturones de seguridad para trabajos de altura.  8.- Ropa protectora. LOS DIFERENTES EQUIPOS QUE SE UTILIZAN.
  37. 37. Establece los requisitos mínimos para que el patrón seleccione, adquiera y proporcione a sus trabajadores, el equipo de protección personal correspondiente para protegerlos de los agentes del medio ambiente de trabajo que puedan dañar su integridad física y su salud. NORMA OFICIAL MEXICANA NOM-017- STPS-2008, EQUIPO DE PROTECCION PERSONAL, SELECCION, USO Y MANEJO EN LOS CENTROS DE TRABAJO.
  38. 38.  Esta Norma aplica en todos los centros de trabajo del territorio nacional en que se requiera el uso de equipo de protección personal para proteger a los trabajadores contra los riesgos derivados de las actividades que desarrollen.
  39. 39.  El patrón tendrá la opción de contratar una unidad de verificación acreditada y aprobada, en los términos de la Ley Federal sobre Metrología y Normalización y su Reglamento, para verificar el grado de cumplimiento de la presente Norma.  Las unidades de verificación deben entregar al patrón el dictamen de verificación favorable cuando se hayan cubierto los requerimientos de la presente Norma.
  40. 40. Enlaces de interés …  https://coronavirus.gob.mx/wp- content/uploads/2020/04/Recomendaciones_Uso_Correcto_Respirad or.pdf  https://coronavirus.gob.mx/wp- content/uploads/2020/05/Lineamiento_uso_manejo_EPP_COVID- 19.pdf
  41. 41.  Independientemente del entorno donde las enfermeras presten cuidados de enfermería las personas, familias o comunidades, están en forma directa inmersas en prodigar un ambiente biológicamente seguro para el fomento, la promoción y la prevención de la salud, Papel de Personal de Enfermería en los Servicios de Prevención y Salud Laboral
  42. 42. Papel de Personal de Enfermería en los Servicios de Prevención y Salud Laboral  El ejercicio se enfoca a la promoción, protección y restauración de la salud de los trabajadores dentro del contexto de un ambiente de trabajo seguro y saludable.
  43. 43. Actividad  Elaboración de dos paráfrasis, una del tema 2.1 y otra del tema 2.5 de la unidad II.  Mencione en la paráfrasis del tema 2.1 las características y problemáticas de salud que pueden provocar tanto el trabajo físico como el trabajo intelectual.  Escriba en la paráfrasis del tema 2.5 las funciones del personal de enfermería en los servicios de prevención y salud laboral.  Las paráfrasis no deben ser copiadas de ninguna página de internet ni de ningún libro, use sus propias palabras.  Las paráfrasis no deben ser menores a una cuartilla como mínimo y a dos cuartillas como máximo.  Entiéndase por Paráfrasis a la explicación del contenido de un texto para aclarar y facilitar la asimilación de la información en todos sus aspectos.
  44. 44. INSTRUCCIONES:  Consultar el contenido de la Unidad II de la antología proporcionada por el docente  Entregar la actividad de aprendizaje en el tiempo establecido al inicio del curso  Entregar actividad en formato Word tipo de letra arial 12

