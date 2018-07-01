Synnopsis :

HardCover. Pub Date: October 2012 Pages: 192 Publisher: Marvel Press of The Amazing Spider-Man! Of The Invincible Iron Man! The Courageous Captain America! The Mighty Avengers! Of The Uncanny X Are-Men! These are the world s greatest Super Heroes. but can they save the world in just five minutes In these sensational stories. perfect for reading aloud. the heroes face and solve a challenge in five minutes or less. Have fun entering the action-packed world of 5-Minute Marvel Stories!



Author : Dbg

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-3

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Dbg ( 5✮ )

Link Download : https://lukminmincuk21.blogspot.com/?book= 1423167228

